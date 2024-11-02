NOSSAS REDES

As propriedades do rei e do príncipe William ‘ganham milhões com instituições de caridade e serviços públicos’ | Monarquia

57 minutos atrás

As propriedades do rei e do príncipe William 'ganham milhões com instituições de caridade e serviços públicos' | Monarquia

Richard Palmer

Os impérios imobiliários do rei Carlos e do príncipe William estão a retirar milhões de libras de instituições de caridade e serviços públicos sem dinheiro, incluindo o NHS, escolas públicas e prisões, de acordo com uma nova investigação.

Os relatórios afirmam que os Ducados de Lancaster e Cornualha, que estão isentos de impostos comerciais e usados ​​para financiar o estilo de vida e o trabalho filantrópico da realeza, deverão ganhar pelo menos 50 milhões de libras com o arrendamento de terras a serviços públicos. Os dois ducados detêm um total de mais de 5.400 arrendamentos.

Um acordo de 15 anos fará com que o hospital NHS de Guy’s e St Thomas em Londres pague £ 11,4 milhões para armazenar sua frota de ambulâncias elétricas em um armazém de propriedade do Ducado de Lancaster, a propriedade de 750 anos do monarca.

O rei também ganhará pelo menos £ 28 milhões com parques eólicos porque o Ducado de Lancaster mantém o direito feudal de cobrar pelos cabos que cruzam a costa, de acordo com uma investigação do Canal 4. Despachos e o Horários de domingo.

O Ducado da Cornualha de William, a propriedade hereditária do herdeiro do trono, assinou um acordo de £ 37 milhões para alugar a prisão de Dartmoor por 25 anos ao Ministério da Justiça, que é responsável por todos os reparos, apesar de pagar £ 1,5 milhão por cabeça por uma prisão vazia de prisioneiros devido aos elevados níveis de gás radão.

Sua propriedade também é proprietária da Camelford House, um bloco de torres da década de 1960 nas margens do Tâmisa, que arrecadou pelo menos 22 milhões de libras desde 2005 com aluguéis pagos por instituições de caridade e outros inquilinos. Duas instituições de caridade contra o cancro, Marie Curie e Macmillan – das quais o rei é um patrono de longa data – mudaram-se recentemente para instalações mais pequenas.

O Ducado da Cornualha cobrou da Marinha Real mais de £ 1 milhão para construir e usar molhes e navios de guerra. Também cobra do exército que treine em Dartmoor, mas o Ministério da Defesa recusou um pedido da Lei de Liberdade de Informação perguntando quanto custa. O ducado também ganhou mais de £ 600.000 com a construção de um quartel de bombeiros e deverá receber quase £ 600.000 com contratos de aluguel com seis escolas estaduais.

Apesar dos discursos e intervenções do rei e do príncipe William sobre questões ambientais, muitas propriedades residenciais alugadas pelas propriedades reais violam os padrões básicos de eficiência energética do governo.

InvestigadoresA investigação descobriu que 14% das casas alugadas pelo Ducado da Cornualha e 13% pelo Ducado de Lancaster têm uma classificação de desempenho energético F ou G. Desde 2020, é contra a lei que os proprietários aluguem propriedades com classificação inferior. um E de acordo com os regulamentos dos Padrões Mínimos de Eficiência Energética.

O Ducado de Lancaster disse: “Mais de 87% de todas as propriedades do ducado são classificadas como E ou superior. Os restantes aguardam obras de melhoria programadas ou estão isentos pela legislação do Reino Unido.”

As propriedades reais também têm acordos com empresas de mineração e pedreiras.

A investigação levou a apelos a uma investigação parlamentar e à integração dos dois impérios na propriedade da coroa, que envia os seus lucros para o governo. O rei e o príncipe William pagam imposto de renda sobre os lucros das propriedades depois de deduzidas as despesas comerciais, mas ambos agora se recusam a dizer quanto.

Os críticos dizem que as propriedades, cujos rendimentos foram utilizados por sucessivos governos para manter baixo o custo global da monarquia para o contribuinte, gozam de uma vantagem comercial sobre os rivais porque estão isentas de imposto sobre as sociedades e de imposto sobre ganhos de capital.

A Baronesa Margaret Hodge, ex-presidente do comitê de contas públicas da Câmara dos Comuns, disse que os ducados deveriam pelo menos pagar imposto sobre as sociedades. “Este seria um momento brilhante para o monarca dizer: vou ser aberta e quero ser tratada com a mesma justiça de qualquer pessoa”, disse ela.

Ambos os ducados afirmaram que se tratavam de operações comerciais que cumpriam os requisitos legais de divulgação de informações. Eles também enfatizaram seus esforços para se tornarem mais verdes.

O Ducado de Lancaster disse: “Sua majestade o rei paga voluntariamente impostos sobre todos os rendimentos recebidos do ducado”.



The Guardian



Um morto e dois feridos após tiroteio em frente a uma boate perto de Valência

38 segundos atrás

2 de novembro de 2024

Um morto e dois feridos após tiroteio em frente a uma boate perto de Valência

Um jovem gravemente ferido por tiros durante um tiroteio em frente a uma boate perto de Valence, na noite de quinta-feira, 31 de outubro, para sexta-feira, 1é Novembro, morreu, anunciou sábado, 2 de novembro, o Ministério Público de Privas (Ardèche), à ​​Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Aos 22 anos, o jovem de Romans-sur-Isère foi baleado na cabeça e transportado em emergência absoluta para o centro hospitalar de Valence com prognóstico de risco de vida.

Outras duas pessoas, com ferimentos mais ligeiros, permanecem hospitalizadas, disse a procuradora-adjunta, Charlotte Cerna, acrescentando que a investigação “continua” e não deu origem a quaisquer detenções nesta fase.

Leia também | Artigo reservado para nossos assinantes Morte de Thomas em Crépol: a grande explosão

“Nicolas não existe mais”

O tiroteio, que se acredita estar ligado ao tráfico de drogas, ocorreu por volta das 2h30 de sexta-feira no estacionamento de uma boate em Saint-Péray (Ardèche), a oeste de Valence, segundo uma fonte policial.

Segundo os primeiros elementos da investigação, o autor dos disparos estava vestido de preto e tinha o rosto escondido sob um capuz. Ele disparou uma arma antes de fugir.

O Rugby Club Romans-Péage (RCRP), do qual o jovem era membro, prestou-lhe homenagem em sua página no Facebookdizendo para si mesmo “aniquilado novamente” por esta morte “em circunstâncias terríveis”. Foi também dentro da RCRP que tocou jovem Thomas, morto durante um baile em Crépol (Drôme) em novembro de 2023.

“Nicolas não existe mais”reagiu por sua vez a prefeita de Romans-sur-Isère Marie-Hélène Thoraval sobre. “Uma cidade inteira devastada por esta nova tragédia, consequência de um ato bárbaro, gratuito e totalmente sem sentido”ela lamentou.

O mundo com AFP

Reutilize este conteúdo



Le Monde

Bolívia diz que apoiadores de Morales detiveram mais de 200 soldados – DW – 03/11/2024

2 minutos atrás

2 de novembro de 2024

Bolívia diz que apoiadores de Morales detiveram mais de 200 soldados – DW – 03/11/2024

da Bolívia O Ministério das Relações Exteriores acusou no sábado apoiadores do ex-presidente Evo Morales de manter mais de 200 soldados como reféns.

Manifestantes começaram a bloquear estradas há três semanas para evitar a prisão de Morales no que ele afirma são acusações com motivação política.

Comboio policial boliviano em Cochabamba em 1º de novembro de 2024.
A polícia trabalhou para limpar estradas que haviam sido bloqueadas por apoiadores de MoralesImagem: David Flores/APG/IMAGO

O que o ministério disse?

O Itamaraty disse que três unidades militares na província central de Chapare foram “atacadas por grupos irregulares” na sexta-feira.

Os agressores fizeram “mais de 200 militares como reféns” de três quartéis, disse o ministério, acrescentando que “apreenderam armas e munições”.

O ministério disse que está aberto ao diálogo com “todos os setores do país”, mas alertou que o processo “não pode ser estabelecido enquanto o povo boliviano continuar a ser vítima de abusos por parte destes grupos que não estão interessados ​​na economia nacional e popular, e que apenas procuram materializar os interesses pessoais e eleitorais de um ex-presidente”.

O governo enviou tropas para a área do departamento de Cochabamba para ajudar a polícia a eliminar os bloqueios de estradas colocados pelos manifestantes.

Na semana passada, 30 policiais ficaram feridos e mais de 50 manifestantes foram presos após um impasse entre as forças de segurança e os apoiadores de Morales.

Na sexta-feira à noite, Morales instou os seus apoiantes a considerarem suspender o encerramento das estradas para evitar derramamento de sangue e, em vez disso, disse que iniciaria uma greve de fome até que os dois lados começassem a dialogar.

Mulher vende sorvete para soldados de guarda na Bolívia
Os confrontos entre a polícia e os apoiadores de Morales ocorrem no momento em que o ex-presidente pretende desafiar o atual Luis Arce pela liderança do partido MASImagem: Claudia Morales/REUTERS

Qual é o caso contra Morales?

Morales, 65 anos, tornou-se o primeiro presidente indígena da Bolívia em 2006, como líder do partido de esquerda MAS.

Em 2019, ele renunciou em meio a alegações de fraude eleitoral.

Apesar de ter sido impedido de concorrer novamente, Morales pretende desafiar o ex-aliado do presidente Luis Arce

Dias depois de ele ter liderado uma marcha na capital da Bolívia, La Paz, em protesto contra as políticas de Arce, os promotores acusaram Morales de estupro, tráfico de pessoas e contrabando de pessoas em conexão com seu suposto relacionamento com uma menina de 15 anos em 2016.

Morales negou as acusações e recusou-se a testemunhar em tribunal.

Semana passada, Morales afirmou ter sobrevivido a uma tentativa de assassinato depois que homens não identificados abriram fogo contra seu carro.

sdi/rmt (AFP, EFE, AP)

Evo Morales, da Bolívia, diz que governo tentou matá-lo

Para ver este vídeo, ative o JavaScript e considere atualizar para um navegador que suporta vídeo HTML5



Dw

Margot Robbie gives birth! Barbie star, 34, delivers healthy baby boy as husband Tom is pictured stocking up on nappies and booze

5 minutos atrás

2 de novembro de 2024

It is understood Margot Robbie went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date, and 'all is well'. Pictured: At the screening of 'My Old Ass' on September 9

Margot Robbie has given birth to her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

It is understood that the 34-year-old Australian star went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date, and ‘all is well’.

The delighted grandparents are now preparing to fly to LA to meet the new arrival.

Friends and family of the couple have stayed tight-lipped on news of the baby – a boy born on October 17 – to guard their privacy.

It will be the 12th grandchild for Margot’s proud in-laws, who still live in Surrey, where Tom was born and raised.

The news comes a few days after Tom, 34, was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couple’s home in Venice Beach.

It is understood Margot Robbie went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date, and 'all is well'.

The news comes a few days after her husband Tom Ackerley, 34, was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couple's home in Venice Beach

The news comes a few days after her husband Tom Ackerley, 34, was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couple’s home in Venice Beach

Margot's pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic 'babymoon' to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August.

Margot’s pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘babymoon’ to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August. Pictured: In August

The delighted grandparents are now preparing to fly to LA to meet the new arrival.

The delighted grandparents are now preparing to fly to LA to meet the new arrival. Pictured: Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at Wimbledon in July

It will be the 12th grandchild for Margot's proud in-laws, who still live in Surrey, where Tom was born and raised.

It will be the 12th grandchild for Margot’s proud in-laws, who still live in Surrey, where Tom was born and raised. Pictured: Tom and Margot attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February

The English film producer collected a box of eco-conscious nappies from Coterie, along with a box of cigars and a bottle of wine – perhaps to toast baby’s arrival.

The brand prides itself on making their nappies with ‘clean and sustainable ingredients’ and being 25 per cent plant-based costing £70 for a total of 186 diapers which is equal to one month’s supply. Comparatively, a 108-pack of Huggies nappies can be bought for £19.28.

The Barbie star, who reportedly loves to ‘stay busy’ – had been working on and off throughout her pregnancy on various projects, while juggling hospital visits.

She was last pictured in public on October 13th as she left an editing studio in Los Angeles, with her growing bump visible in a form fitting black dress and mesh shoes.

People magazine previously reported the actress has been holed up at the home she shares with Tom in Venice Beach ‘preparing for her baby’s arrival’ and enjoying some downtime from filming, with a well-placed source saying, ‘Margot absolutely can’t wait,’ to be a mum.

The magazine also reported that Robbie and Ackerley have ‘wanted to be parents for a really long time and are so happy.’

Margot’s pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘babymoon’ to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August.

The expectant mum’s last red carpet event was on September 9, when she attended the screening of the comedy movie My Old Ass, produced by her and her husband.

The Barbie star, who reportedly loves to 'stay busy' – had been working on and off throughout her pregnancy on various projects, while juggling hospital visits.

The Barbie star, who reportedly loves to ‘stay busy’ – had been working on and off throughout her pregnancy on various projects, while juggling hospital visits. Pictured: Promoting the film in July last year

Tom and Margot first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director, and she was in front of the camera.

Tom and Margot first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director, and she was in front of the camera. Pictured: At an ice hockey match in 2015

People magazine previously reported the actress has been holed up at the home she shares with Tom in Venice Beach 'preparing for her baby's arrival' and enjoying some downtime from filming.

People magazine previously reported the actress has been holed up at the home she shares with Tom in Venice Beach ‘preparing for her baby’s arrival’ and enjoying some downtime from filming. Pictured: At the Producers Guild Awards in February

Margot's pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic 'babymoon' to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August.

Margot’s pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘babymoon’ to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August. Pictured: At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March

Tom and Margot first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director, and she was in front of the camera.

They cemented their relationship after moving in together with other friends in a four bed houseshare in Clapham, South London, which according to Margot was the ‘best days of my life’.

The couple got married in 2016 and are co-producers on a number of projects, including Hulu’s Dollface, through their production company LuckyChap Entertainment.

‘I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,’ Margot told Vogue previously of their early romance.

‘And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot.

‘Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’

