Best Black Friday deals live — 79 deals I’d shop this weekend

Ninja coffee maker, Mac mini, Apple Watch, Crocs, pizza oven and Lego piranha

(Image credit: Future)

Let me start by saying I’m team iPhone. I’ve owned one since the iPhone 6s. (!!) That said, I watch a lot of K-dramas (you need to stream Gyeongseong Creature) and I admit that I get a little phone envy when I see characters pull out their Galaxy phones. So if I were to switch — I think I’d go Samsung Galaxy. Right now, Samsung is slashing up to $1,575 off all Galaxy phones with trade-in. Naturally, you’ll get a juicier discount with trade-in, but even if you don’t have an old phone to trade, you can still score a sweet discount. While you’re at it, check out our Samsung Black Friday deals roundup written by deals editor extraordinaire, Millie Davis-Williams.

All Galaxy phones: up to $1,575 off @ Samsung
Galaxy S24 Ultra: $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Galaxy S24 Plus: $650 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Galaxy S24: $540 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

My favorite bed is on sale…

Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress

(Image credit: Future)

It’s been well over a year since I wrote our Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review and you know what — I still love this bed. It’s a hybrid bed, which means it’s made of both memory foam and coils. I personally love it because it gives me the cradling/soft sensation of a memory foam bed, but without that sinking sensation (thank you, coils). I sleep on my back and side a lot and I find this bed to be super comfortable for those positions. It’s also great at isolating motion (my partner doesn’t feel when I get up from bed in the middle of the night).

Stomach sleepers may want to look elsewhere as I didn’t find it too comfortable for that. I was also a tad disappointed that the sides/corners of the mattress tend to sink in. (Keep in mind I’m 6’3″ and weigh 245 lbs….ok, 250 lbs. after getting married last month). BUT those very minor gripes aside, this is as perfect of a bed as it gets!

Nectar Premier Hybrid (twin): was $1,395 now $799 @ Nectar
Nectar Premier Hybrid (queen): was $2,196 now $1,099 @ Nectar

The least-expensive OLED TV deal of 2024 is….

The LG B4 displaying a colorful, abstract image and the words

(Image credit: LG)

Last year Best Buy had the LG A2 OLED on sale for $549. Till this day — it’s the least-expensive OLED TV deal I’ve ever seen. That TV no longer exists and LG’s new (2024) B4 OLED is currently their entry-level model. Right now, Best Buy is selling the 48-inch model for just $599. That’s the cheapest price I’ve ever seen for this OLED all year. In fact, it’s the cheapest OLED TV I’ve seen since that A2 deal from last year.

Is it a good TV? Our TV reviewer Ryan Epps says it’s a “slam-dunk pick” if you’re shopping for an OLED TV on a budget, although there are some things you should know. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive; otherwise, Amazon has the 65″ on sale for $1,296 (as well as other sizes).

LG 48″ B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

Unboxed Mac mini M4

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

G’morning, all! Deals editor Louis here taking over the live blog for the next few hours. So this month I’m planning on buying a Mac mini M4. (Or maybe an iMac M4….I’m still deciding). It’s gonna replace my aging Intel-based 27″ iMac 5K (2015). That said, I can’t believe there’s already a decent sale on the Mac mini M4. I say that because we just published our Mac mini M4 review a week or so ago and Amazon’s already knocked $50 off the base model.

This is a great chance to snag one with a tidy launch discount, and as you can read in our review it’s worth the price thanks to this silver little box’s remarkable speed. Just make sure to bring your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse as this pint-sized powerhouse doesn’t come with one.

Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV review

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Black Friday deals don’t get better than this! The Hisense U8N is our choice for the best TV and right now it’s on sale for an epic 40% discount. It’s incredibly bright and delivers great all-around picture performance. We already considered it to be great value for money at full price, so right now, it’s a total steal.

Hisense 65″ U8N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $897 @ Amazon

Blink outdoor 4

(Image credit: Future)

This Blink bundle is a great way to give your smart home security setup a boost. The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the best security cameras we’ve tested, particularly for shoppers on a budget. Its sharp video quality and long battery life make it a winner.

Blink Outdoor 4 (three-pack): was $259 now $99 @ Amazon

A Nectar Classic mattress on a cream bedframe in a blue bedroom with Tom's Guide Black Friday label

(Image credit: Nectar)

Refresh your bedroom with a comfortable new mattress! This is also a great time to get a mattress for your spare room if you’re hosting family for the holidays. We rank Nectar top in our list of the best memory foam mattresses as we love its cushioning and supportive feel. Prices now start from $349 for a twin.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: deals from $349 @ Nectar

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands on

(Image credit: Future)

If you want the best Android phone, there’s a huge opportunity to save right now. Samsung is offering up to $800 instant trade-in credit when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. On top of that, you’ll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB, so you’ll have plenty of space for all your photos and apps. We love the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for its gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, fast performance, 16-hour battery life and useful new AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

LG C4 OLED

(Image credit: LG)

I’ll start by mentioning one of the Black Friday deals I’m most excited about — right now Amazon LG C4 OLED 4K TVs on sale from $896. This is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and it’s proven to be a hugely popular purchase during major retail holidays. The LG C4’s incredible picture quality, robust smart platform and excellent gaming features make it an incredible all-around performer.

LG C4 OLED 4K TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon

Meet the Tom’s Guide staff…

Tom's Guide group photo

(Image credit: Future)

Greetings from the Tom’s Guide staff! This photo represents just a glimpse of the New York City staff. Here at Tom’s Guide we have over 40 editors — both in the U.S. and U.K. — who’ve rigorously tested the latest TVs, coffee machines, mattresses, laptops, running shoes, and everything in between. If there’s something you want to buy this holiday season, we’ve most likely tested it.

With so many things on sale, we’re highlighting the best of the best — the items we’d buy with our own money. We’ll also spotlight devices we think represent a great value. After all, who doesn’t like to get the most for their dollar. That said, let’s get onto the day’s best deals…

2 minutos atrás

Jason Burke in Jerusalem

Um importante assessor de Benjamim Netanyahu foi interrogado pela polícia que investiga relatos de alterações feitas nos registos oficiais de chamadas telefónicas envolvendo o primeiro-ministro israelita na manhã dos ataques de 7 de Outubro.

A mídia israelense informou que o chefe do Estado-Maior de Netanyahu, Tzachi Braverman, é suspeito de alterar o horário gravado de uma conversa que o primeiro-ministro manteve com seu secretário militar nos primeiros minutos do ataque para proteger o primeiro-ministro.

O gabinete de Netanyahu negou a acusação, acusando os críticos de “outra invenção completa que também faz parte de uma caça às bruxas sem precedentes pela mídia contra o gabinete do primeiro-ministro durante a guerra, destinada a encobrir as graves falhas de outros na noite de 7 de outubro”, segundo para os Tempos de Israel.

Braverman chamou as acusações contra ele de “calúnia grave” e “incitamento selvagem”, disse o jornal.

O inquérito pode ser prejudicial para o líder israelita, que tem rechaçado os apelos em voz alta em Israel para um inquérito público sobre os múltiplos fracassos que significaram que Israel foi apanhado de surpresa pelo ataque de Gaza em 7 de Outubro do ano passado. Militantes do Hamas mataram 1.200 pessoas, a maioria civis, e sequestraram mais 250, desencadeando a sangrenta ofensiva israelense no território.

Netanyahu tentou culpar os serviços militares e de segurança de Israel, e o seu gabinete enfrenta agora múltiplas investigações sobre alegados atos para desviar as críticas ao primeiro-ministro israelita.

Outro assessor de Netanyahu, Eli Feldstein, foi libertado após interrogatório por suspeita de vazando documentos confidenciais para a mídia estrangeira. As fugas, para jornais britânicos e alemães, pareciam ter como objectivo reforçar a posição de Netanyahu nas negociações para um cessar-fogo em Gaza e desviar as críticas internas sobre o seu fracasso em concluir um acordo para libertar os restantes reféns detidos pelo Hamas.

Netanyahu, que já está sendo julgado por uma série de casos de corrupção, não foi apontado como suspeito dos últimos escândalos. Seu gabinete e representantes dos investigados negaram qualquer irregularidade.

O procurador-geral de Israel também lhe disse para reavaliar a posição do seu ministro da segurança nacional de extrema direita, Itamar Ben-Gvir, citando a alegada interferência do político de extrema direita em questões policiais.

Gali Baharav-Miara, a procuradora-geral, enviou uma carta a Netanyahu na qual descreveu casos em que Ben-Gvir, encarregado de definir a política geral, aparentemente deu instruções operacionais que ameaçavam o estatuto apolítico da polícia.

“A combinação das supostas intervenções impróprias nas atividades policiais e a dependência dos policiais do ministro para a sua promoção mina a possibilidade de garantir que a polícia agirá com lealdade ao público e não ao escalão político”, disse Baharav-Miara. em um comunicado.

Não houve comentários imediatos do gabinete de Netanyahu.

Ben-Gvir, que lidera um pequeno partido ultranacionalista na coligação de Netanyahu, escreveu nas redes sociais: “A tentativa de golpe (do procurador-geral) começou. A única demissão que precisa acontecer é a do procurador-geral.”

As investigações sobre a alegada adulteração dos registos de chamadas revelaram novos detalhes das horas que antecederam os ataques de 7 de Outubro e da reacção dos altos funcionários quando foram alertados para as ondas de mísseis disparados de Gaza que precederam o ataque terrestre do Hamas e outros militantes nas comunidades vizinhas e bases militares em Israel.

Uma área de investigação tem sido a reação dos militares e de outras autoridades aos relatos de que uma série de cartões SIM israelenses conhecidos por serem usados ​​pelos comandantes militares do Hamas foram ativados na véspera dos ataques. Os serviços de inteligência e militares israelenses avaliaram que o uso dos cartões provavelmente indicaria um exercício de treinamento, embora tenham tomado algumas precauções contra um ataque de escala relativamente pequena.

De acordo com a mídia israelense, Netanyahu falou com um oficial militar encarregado de canalizar avisos ao primeiro-ministro às 6h29 em uma linha telefônica padrão e novamente às 6h40 em uma linha especial segura.

Braverman é suspeito de alterar o horário da segunda conversa, na qual a extensão do ataque ficou mais clara, para o horário anterior, 6h29.

Apesar dos escândalos, analistas acreditam que Netanyahu permanecerá no poder em Israel até as eleições marcadas para 2026 e possivelmente por mais tempo. Durante uma quinzena tumultuada, ele demitiu com sucesso o seu ministro da Defesa, um grande rival pessoal, e foi impulsionado pelo resultado das eleições nos EUA.

Sondagens recentes mostram que Netanyahu continua impopular, mas as suas políticas linha-dura repercutem em muitos eleitores. Embora a sua metodologia tenha sido questionada, pesquisas recentes sugerem que o partido Likud, de Netanyahu, poderia ser o maior vencedor se as eleições fossem realizadas agora.

A coligação de Netanyahu permanece intacta após um potencial colapso devido à questão do recrutamento de judeus ortodoxos de Israel foi evitado por pouco. A oposição política continua dividida e desorientada.

“O fato de Netanyahu poder pensar em outros termos diz muito sobre a incapacidade (da esquerda) em Israel de superar divergências relativamente pequenas para criar uma visão conjunta para o futuro, ou pelo menos uma visão alternativa”, disse a professora Tamar Hermann, pesquisadora sênior. bolsista do Instituto de Democracia de Israel, disse ao Guardian na semana passada.



MUNDO

8 minutos atrás

Na quinta-feira, o presidente eleito dos EUA Donald Trump cético em relação à vacina nomeado Robert F. Kennedy Jr. para chefiar a principal agência de saúde do país, o Departamento de Saúde e Serviços Humanos.

“Estou emocionado em anunciar Robert F. Kennedy Jr como Secretário de Saúde e Serviços Humanos (HHS) dos Estados Unidos”, escreveu Trump na quinta-feira em sua plataforma de mídia social, Truth Social.

Quem é Robert F. Kennedy Jr?

Kennedy, 70 anos, também conhecido como RFK Jr.é advogado ambiental e membro da família política americana Kennedy.

Ele é filho do falecido senador e procurador-geral dos EUA, Robert F. Kennedy, e sobrinho de John F. Kennedy, que foi presidente dos EUA entre 1961 e 1963, quando era assassinado.

Ele é conhecido por ter um distúrbio neurológico que afeta sua voz, e que a mídia norte-americana informou que ele atribui a uma vacina contra gripe que recebeu.

Kennedy concorreu à presidência nas eleições deste ano, inicialmente como Democrata. Depois de não conseguir uma indicação do partido, ele concorreu às eleições como independente. No final de agosto, ele desistiu de sua candidatura presidencial completamente para dar o seu apoio a Trump.

A nomeação de Kennedy como secretário da Saúde e dos Serviços Humanos na próxima administração Trump não é uma surpresa. Mesmo antes da sua eleição, Trump, durante os seus comícios, elogiava Kennedy como alguém que “se preocupa mais com os seres humanos, a saúde e o ambiente do que qualquer outra pessoa”.

O presidente eleito disse num comício em Nova Iorque, em 27 de outubro, que deixaria Kennedy “enlouquecer” em matéria de saúde, alimentação e medicamentos.

Kennedy cunhou o slogan “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA).

O que o Departamento de Saúde e Serviços Humanos dos EUA faz?

O departamento supervisiona todos os assuntos federais de saúde nos EUA.

Ele supervisiona o Administração de Alimentos e Medicamentos (FDA), os Centros de Controle e Prevenção de Doenças (CDC), os Institutos Nacionais de Saúde (NIH) e os programas massivos de serviços Medicare e Medicaid, que fornecem cobertura de saúde para pessoas com renda limitada, pessoas com 65 anos ou mais e pessoas com deficiência pessoas.

Qual é a posição de Kennedy em questões de saúde?

Kennedy tornou-se objeto de polêmica devido à sua posição em diversas questões. Estes incluem:

Vacinas

Kennedy há muito é cético em relação às vacinas. Ele é o presidente do grupo ativista sem fins lucrativos Children’s Health Defense, que divulga amplamente informações antivacinas.

Ele também tentou divulgar a teoria da conspiração de que as vacinas causam autismo em crianças. Um exemplo disso foi durante uma entrevista em 2005 com Joe Scarborough no canal de notícias americano MSNBC.

Ele repetiu essa teoria em um episódio de 2023 do podcast Joe Rogan Experience. A noção de que as vacinas causam autismo foi refutada por inúmeros estudos científicos.

A NBC News informou que Kennedy também acredita que a vacina contra a gripe fez com que ele desenvolvesse um distúrbio neurológico raro que afetou sua voz.

No entanto, ele nega ser um “antivaxxer” e disse à NBC News, um dia depois da vitória de Trump, que não “tirará as vacinas de ninguém”.

Flúor na água

De acordo com o site do CDC, a maioria das comunidades nos EUA adiciona uma pequena quantidade de flúor à água da torneira para prevenir cáries e melhorar a saúde bucal. A fluoretação da água é uma recomendação do CDC.

Em 4 de novembro, Kennedy se manifestou contra a fluoretação da água em uma postagem nas redes sociais. Trump disse que a ideia “parece boa” para ele.

“O flúor é um resíduo industrial associado à artrite, fraturas ósseas, câncer ósseo, perda de QI, distúrbios do desenvolvimento neurológico e doenças da tireoide”, escreveu Kennedy.

Uma revisão federal publicada pelo Programa Nacional de Toxicologia dos Institutos Nacionais de Saúde (NIH) em Agosto concluiu que níveis mais elevados de flúor estão de facto ligados a um QI mais baixo em crianças.

No final de Setembro deste ano, o juiz distrital dos EUA, Edward Chen, ordenou que a Agência de Protecção Ambiental (EPA) regulasse ainda mais a fluoretação da água, uma vez que poderia prejudicar o desenvolvimento intelectual das crianças.

Ele alertou que não é certo se a quantidade atual de flúor na água está causando perda de QI nas crianças.

Especialistas científicos dizem que são necessárias mais pesquisas para chegar a uma conclusão sólida sobre este assunto.

De acordo com o CDC, não foram encontradas evidências de que o flúor possa afetar outros aspectos da saúde, como causar defeitos congênitos ou câncer.

Administração de Alimentos e Medicamentos

Kennedy tem sido muito crítico em relação à FDA, que supervisiona quase 3 biliões de dólares em medicamentos, alimentos e produtos de tabaco. Em entrevistas e nas redes sociais, Kennedy acusou o pessoal da agência de ser motivado por interesses corporativos e de “cumprir as ordens” das Big Pharma e Big Food, informou a agência de notícias Reuters.

Em outubro deste ano, Kennedy escreveu em um post X: “Se você trabalha para a FDA e faz parte deste sistema corrupto, tenho duas mensagens para você: 1. Preserve seus registros e 2. Faça as malas”.

COVID 19

Kennedy se opôs ao bloqueio federal imposto após o surto de COVID-19 nos EUA. As restrições, que obrigavam as pessoas a ficarem confinadas em suas casas e com restrições quanto às pessoas com quem poderiam se encontrar pessoalmente, foram implementadas para evitar a propagação do vírus.

Ele também promoveu o uso da hidroxicloroquina como cura para o vírus, que foi desacreditado como uma cura eficaz.

Além disso, em julho de 2023, o New York Post publicou um vídeo no qual Kennedy parecia afirmar que o vírus tinha sido concebido para atingir pessoas com base na sua etnia. Nenhuma evidência foi mostrada para apoiar esta teoria.

“COVID-19 tem como alvo atacar caucasianos e negros. As pessoas mais imunes são os judeus Ashkenazi e os chineses”, ele pode ser ouvido dizendo no vídeo.

Como as pessoas estão reagindo à nomeação de Kennedy por Trump?

Embora alguns republicanos no Congresso, estreitamente alinhados com Trump, tenham saudado a nomeação, muitos dizem estar apreensivos.

Bill Cassidy, senador republicano da Louisiana, publicou na sua conta X, dizendo que Kennedy “defendeu questões como alimentos saudáveis ​​e a necessidade de maior transparência na nossa infra-estrutura de saúde pública”, acrescentando que está ansioso por aprender sobre outras posições políticas de Kennedy.

Cassidy se formou em medicina pela Escola de Medicina da Universidade Estadual de Louisiana e trabalhou como médico antes de entrar na política.

O senador republicano de Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, postou no X: “(Kennedy é) um brilhante e corajoso contador da verdade, cujo compromisso inabalável com a transparência tornará a América uma nação mais saudável”.

Quando perguntaram a Tommy Tuberville, senador republicano do Alabama, se votaria para confirmar a nomeação de Kennedy, Tuberville respondeu com “100 por cento”. Ele postou em sua conta X dizendo: “Ninguém fez mais para expor a corrupção nas grandes indústrias farmacêuticas e alimentícias. Torne a América saudável novamente!” O senador do Alabama também é membro do Comitê de Saúde do Senado.

No entanto, a senadora republicana do Maine, Susan Collins, foi citada no The New York Times como tendo dito: “Acho algumas das suas declarações alarmantes, mas nunca me encontrei com ele, nem me sentei com ele, nem o ouvi falar longamente. ”

Os democratas levantaram algum alarme sobre a nomeação de Kennedy.

Ed Markey, senador democrata por Massachusetts, citou uma notícia sobre a nomeação de Kennedy em sua plataforma X, ao lado das palavras “Perigoso. Não qualificado. Não é sério.

A senadora de Washington Patty Murray, uma democrata, também citou a notícia no X, dizendo que a nomeação poderia “retroceder a América em termos de saúde pública, direitos reprodutivos, pesquisa e muito mais”. “Isso não poderia ser mais perigoso”, escreveu ela.

“Colocar alguém no comando de qualquer serviço de saúde pública que nega a vacina coloca em risco a estabilidade da nação em geral”, disse Jeremy Levin, CEO da empresa de biotecnologia Ovid Therapeutics e ex-presidente do grupo de lobby de biotecnologia BIO, à agência de notícias Reuters. em outubro.

“A negação da vacina, que é um elemento central do RFK, é talvez tão perigosa quanto qualquer coisa que se possa imaginar”, disse Levin.

As ações dos fabricantes de vacinas, incluindo a multinacional americana Pfizer e a fabricante de vacinas mRNA Moderna, caíram até 2% após a notícia.





MUNDO

9 minutos atrás

Várias ONG acusam o exército israelita de favorecer o saque da ajuda humanitária em Gaza

O exército israelita favorece o saque da ajuda humanitária na Faixa de Gaza, em particular atacando as forças policiais palestinianas que tentam combatê-la, acusaram 29 ONG num relatório conjunto na sexta-feira.

“Os saques são um problema recorrente, resultado do ataque de Israel às restantes forças policiais em Gaza, da escassez de bens essenciais, da falta de estradas e do encerramento da maioria dos pontos de passagem, e do desespero da população que resulta nestas condições desastrosas. ”apontam estas ONG, incluindo Médicos do Mundo, Oxfam e o Conselho Norueguês para os Refugiados (NRC).

O exército israelense ” fracassado “ além de “evitar que saques de caminhões de ajuda e gangues armadas extorquem dinheiro de proteção de organizações humanitárias”continuam as ONG, citando em particular um artigo do diário israelense de esquerda Haaretzpublicado na segunda-feira e intitulado: “Os militares israelitas permitem que os gangues de Gaza saqueiem camiões de ajuda e extorquem taxas de protecção aos motoristas. »

No seu relatório, as ONG também afirmam que “em certos casos”enquanto a polícia palestina “tentaram agir contra os saqueadores, eles foram atacados pelas tropas israelenses”. “Muitos incidentes ocorrem perto ou à vista das forças israelitas, sem a sua intervenção, mesmo quando os camionistas pedem ajuda. »

No mesmo relatório, as 29 ONG denunciam a redução “em um nível historicamente baixo” de ajuda humanitária autorizada por Israel na Faixa de Gaza. De acordo com estes, uma média de 37 camiões humanitários entraram no território palestiniano todos os dias em Outubro e 69 diariamente na primeira semana de Novembro, em comparação com 500 antes de Outubro de 2023.

