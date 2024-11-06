NOSSAS REDES

Bitcoin creator hunt hits another dead-end

33 minutos atrás

Bitcoin creator hunt hits another dead-end

BBC Stephen MollahBBC

Stephen Mollah is the latest person to claim to be the mysterious inventor of Bitcoin

Bitcoin underpins a two trillion-dollar cryptocurrency industry, is now traded by the world’s biggest investment houses and is even an official currency in one country.

But despite its meteoric rise, a deep mystery remains at its heart: what is the true identity of its founder, the elusive Satoshi Nakamoto?

Many have tried to answer that question, but so far all have failed. In October, a high-profile HBO documentary suggested that a Canadian bitcoin expert called Peter Todd was he. The only problem: he said he was not, and the crypto world largely shrugged it off.

So, inevitably, ears pricked up across our newsroom – and the crypto world at large – when on Thursday a call went out that the mysterious creator of Bitcoin was to, finally, unmask himself at a press conference.

There is deep interest in who Satoshi Nakamoto is in part because they are considered a revolutionary programmer who helped spawn the crypto industry.

Their voice, opinions and world view would be extremely influential on an industry with such a devoted and zealous fanbase.

But the fascination also stems from the fact that, as the holder of more than one million bitcoins, Satoshi would be a multi-billionaire, not least because the price of the coins is currently close to an all-time high.

Given that vast wealth, it was somewhat unusual to be asked by the organiser of Thursday’s press conference to pay for my seat at his grand unveiling.

A front row seat would be £100. It was another £50 if I wanted unlimited questions. Organiser Charles Anderson even encouraged me to spend £500 in exchange for the privilege of interviewing “Satoshi” on stage.

I declined.

Mr Anderson said I could come along any way but cautioned there might not be a seat for me, such was the level of anticipation.

As it happened, seating wasn’t a problem.

Frontline club private room event

The event was held in a private room at the prestigious Frontline Club

Only around a dozen reporters turned up to the prestigious Frontline Club – which interrupted proceedings at one point to stress it only provided a room, and not any official endorsement.

Very soon it became clear that all attendees were extremely sceptical.

After some digging it emerged both the organiser and the purported Satoshi were currently embroiled in a complex legal fight over fraud allegations – linked to claims to be Satoshi.

It was an unpromising start, and things only got worse from there.

Mr Anderson invited “Satoshi” to come on stage.

A man called Stephen Mollah, who had been sat silently on the side the whole time walked up and resolutely declared: “I am here to make a statement that yes: I am Satoshi Nakamoto and I created the Bitcoin on Blockchain technology.”

Over the following hour, reporters went from amused to irritated as he failed to provide any of the promised evidence for his claims.

Mr Mollah promised that he would make the Hail-Mary move of unlocking and interacting with the first-ever Bitcoins to be created – something that only Satoshi could do.

But he didn’t.

I departed, along with other bemused reporters, taking with us any lingering doubts that this would prove to be yet another dead-end in the quest to unmask Satoshi.

Not another one

The list of those identified – unsuccessfully – as Satoshi Nakamoto is long.

In 2014, a high-profile article in Newsweek said it was Dorian Nakamoto, a Japanese-American man living in California.

But he denied it and the claim has largely been debunked.

A year later, Australian computer scientist Craig Wright was outed as Satoshi by reporters.

He denied it, before saying it was true – but then failed over many years to produce any evidence.

In the spring the High Court in London ruled that Mr Wright was not the inventor.

Reuters Craig WrightReuters

Craig Wright has claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto since 2015

Tech billionaire and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk also denied he was behind the cryptocurrency after a former employee at one of his firms, SpaceX, suggested it.

Which brings us to the question: does it really matter?

The crypto market’s current valuation means it is worth more than Google. And it seems inconceivable that the tech giant would play such a big role in our lives without people knowing who founded it, and owned a sizeable chunk of the firm.

Perhaps there’s good reason for the real Satoshi to keep schtum though. That bitcoin stash would make them worth an estimated $69bn and their life and character would no doubt be heavily scrutinised if they were found.

Peter Todd, who was named by the HBO documentary as being Satoshi, said the unwelcome attention he’s received has made him fearful for his safety.

Many in the crypto world enjoy the fact that the mystery remains unsolved.

“No-one knows who Satoshi is and that’s a good thing,” Adam Back, one of its core developers (and another potential Satoshi candidate) posted on X recently.

Natalie Brunell, a Bitcoin podcaster, thinks Satoshi’s anonymity is not only deliberate but essential.

“By concealing his true identity, Satoshi ensured that Bitcoin wouldn’t have a leader or central figure, whose personal agenda could influence the protocol,” she told me.

“This allows people to trust Bitcoin as a system, rather than placing their trust in an individual or company.”

Carol Alexander, professor of finance at Sussex University – who lectures on the history of Bitcoin – is less sure.

In her view, the circus around who Satoshi Nakamoto is distracts from people looking into – and getting to grips with – the more serious question of how cryptocurrencies might upend the way the economy works.

As I left the Frontline Club it was hard to compute the bizarre press event, beyond one obvious fact.

For now – and perhaps forever – the search for Satoshi continues.

'Satoshi Nakamoto' says he also designed the Twitter logo

2 minutos atrás

6 de novembro de 2024

Por:

'Satoshi Nakamoto' says he also designed the Twitter logo

Unlock the Editor’s Digest for free

Stephen Mollah is “around 58” years old and claims to have invented or designed at least three things: Twitter’s bird logo, the eurobond, and bitcoin — the idea for the last of which came to him some 20 years ago during a walk in the Himalayas.

If you’re somewhat sceptical, you’re not alone. Mollah and his associate Charles Anderson were recently accused of fraud between November 2022 and October 2023, the Evening Standard’s inimitable Tristan Kirk reported earlier this month:

According to the charge, it is alleged the men “dishonestly” claimed that “Stephen Mollah was Satoshi Nakamoto who is believed to have created Bitcoin and/or that Stephen Mollah owned 165,000 Bitcoin that were in Singapore, intending to cause loss to Dalmit Dohil or to expose that person to a risk of loss.”

The not guilty pleas were first indicated when the case was brought to the magistrates court in August. A further hearing in the case ahead of the trial has been set for October 3 next year.

Unperturbed, Mollah and Anderson on Thursday morning pleaded their case to a dozen or so highly-suspicious journalists (one of whom said they had been asked to pay £500 for the privilege) on the top floor of London’s Frontline Club, favoured haunt of Louis Theroux. FT Alphaville was told to go by Robin invited, too. What followed was in equal parts hilarious and heart-breaking.

The duo’s presentation got off to an unserious start: testing a microphone with “testicles, one, two, three” being a bold opening gambit. With Mollah sitting patiently to one side, Anderson regaled his audience with tales of claimed inventions of his own, including the energy recovery system and some or other feature of Arbiter guitars.

“I effectively brought karaoke to the UK,” Anderson quipped. “Sorry about that”.

The dynamic duo in full flow © FTAV

A self-described “semi-intelligent person connected with technical things,” it was Anderson who had emailed FTAV the night before, promising a front-row ticket to “a historic event in the cryptocurrency landscape” that would mark the end of more than 15 years of Nakamoto’s anonymity while signalling “a new chapter for Bitcoin and Blockchain technology”.

But he seemed in little rush to turn the page. Did the audience know, for example, that he had “acted on stage” quite a few times “in various theatres”, albeit not for 30 years? We did not.

Might we get to the bit about Bitcoin, a reporter enquired. All in good time, sir, Anderson replied. The “very original documents” which prove beyond doubt that Mollah is who he says he is would follow soon enough.

Anderson and Mollah met through church, and it was with a convert’s zeal that the former recounted the cryptographic miracles the latter had apparently performed.

A heart-warming tale, cried one reporter, but please, please, may we see the evidence we were promised to back up this prophet’s claim?

Soon, sir, very soon, promised Anderson, whose subsequent request to see all of the reporters’ credentials fell rather flat.

Eventually, finally, almost 40 minutes after arriving, it was Mollah’s turn to take to the stage. But not before someone pointed out that Anderson’s camera, broadcasting the unveiling to the watching world, had been off the entire time. 

Stephen/Satoshi? © FTAV

Mollah, who calls himself an economic and monetary scientist, as well as a “business person who does business”, opened as follows:

“When I designed Bitcoin in 2007, I did publish all of the materials. In the middle of May [of that year], I had a problem with my computer, my computer was hacked. I did some research on the matter, searching for anybody else doing any other kind of digital currency research or anything. And that was the time I chose to go pseudonymous. So I deleted my personal identity from the internet.

[…]

[Years later] “I was scheduled to go on the BBC, but suddenly Craig Wright [another supposed Satoshi] was brought there by a group and put in [instead]”

Anderson chimed in:

It’s very easy to and quite obvious that you would want to be, very critical of someone claiming to be Nakamoto. However critical you are, and whatever your thinking, you’ll have to believe me on this… I thought it as well, and thought it much more than you’re thinking about question marks et cetera . . . I’ve seen things that in my mind . . . the things I’ve seen I truly and honestly believe cannot be faked.

PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE CAN WE SEE THOSE THINGS TOO????, a reporter interjected.

Any second now, Anderson replied, to sniggers from the crypto press, now rocking back in their chairs. A little sad and in desperate need of a drink, it was at roughly this point that FTAV stood up from our own chair and left.

Xuxa e Luciano Szafir se reencontram em loja de Sasha – 06/11/2024 – Celebridades

5 minutos atrás

6 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Xuxa e Luciano Szafir se reencontram em loja de Sasha - 06/11/2024 - Celebridades

São Paulo

A marca de grife de Sasha Meneghel abriu uma loja física no shopping JK Iguatemi, zona sul de São Paulo. O evento, claro, contou com a presença da estilista, assim como de seus pais, Xuxa e Luciano Szafir.

O ex-casal teve Sasha em 1998 e se separou ainda durante a gestação, quando a apresentadora estava com seis meses de gravidez.

A Mondepars foi lançada em junho, após dois anos de pesquisas. O nome é a junção de “mundo” em francês e pars, “fazer parte” em latim.

O divórcio de Xuxa e Luciano aconteceu após uma entrevista da apresentadora à Folha, na qual ela disse que ninguém era bonito na família de Luciano, a não ser ele.

Em resposta, o ator se manifestou publicamente em nota à imprensa, dizendo que a apresentadora “foi infeliz ao atingir” os familiares dele, “o que provocou uma reação inflamada do outro lado”.



Diante do Fla, Cruzeiro busca primeira vitória com Diniz no Brasileiro

8 minutos atrás

6 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Diante do Fla, Cruzeiro busca primeira vitória com Diniz no Brasileiro

Agência Brasil

O Cruzeiro recebe o Flamengo, a partir das 21h (horário de Brasília) desta quarta-feira (5) na Arena Independência, em Belo Horizonte, em partida na qual buscará a primeira vitória sob o comando do técnico Fernando Diniz no Campeonato Brasileiro. A Rádio Nacional transmite ao vivo.

A Raposa chega ao confronto em um momento de euforia, após garantir a classificação para a decisão da Copa Sul-Americana. E a vaga na final foi alcançada justamente com o primeiro triunfo da equipe sob o comando de Fernando Diniz, de 1 a 0 sobre o Lanús (Argentina).

“Tenho 15 anos de carreira como treinador, nunca tinha acontecido de ficar seis jogos sem vencer. Porém, não mudei minha pessoa, nunca me achei um fracassado, mas o que faço é tentar de novo. Os jogadores tentaram de novo, fomos tentando achar a solução, pois todos trabalham com profundidade, não é coisa superficial”, declarou o comandante do Cruzeiro em entrevista coletiva.

O Flamengo também chega à partida em um momento positivo, após derrotar o Atlético-MG por 3 a 1, no último domingo (3) no estádio do Maracanã, no primeiro jogo da final da Copa do Brasil. Tendo o segundo jogo da decisão da Copa do Brasil com o Galo no próximo domingo (10), o técnico Filipe Luís deve poupar alguns titulares nesta quarta diante da Raposa.

A expectativa é que peças importantes como Gabriel Barbosa, Arrascaeta, Gerson, Léo Ortiz e Wesley não sigam para Belo Horizonte, com isso o Flamengo deve iniciar a partida com: Rossi; Varela, David Luiz, Fabrício Bruno e Ayrton Lucas; Allan, Pulgar e Alcaraz; Plata, Bruno Henrique e Matheus Gonçalves.

Transmissão da Rádio Nacional

A Rádio Nacional transmite Cruzeiro e Flamengo com a narração de Luciana Zogaib, comentários de Rachel Motta e reportagem de Carlos Molinari. Você acompanha o Show de Bola Nacional aqui:





