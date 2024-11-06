NOSSAS REDES

MUNDO

Estados decisivos dos EUA são fundamentais para a vitória de Trump nas eleições presidenciais – DW – 11/06/2024

25 minutos atrás

Estados decisivos dos EUA são fundamentais para a vitória de Trump nas eleições presidenciais – DW – 11/06/2024

Os Estados Unidos são compostos por 50 estados, mas quando se trata de eleições presidenciaisalguns estados são mais importantes do que outros.

Embora os “estados seguros” votem de forma confiável em um partido ou outro, os “estados indecisos” são muitas vezes uma disputa entre os Democrático e Republicano candidato e, com 10-19 Colégio eleitoral votos por estado, são particularmente atraentes para as campanhas.

Como o presidente e o vice-presidente dos EUA não são eleitos diretamente pelos eleitores através do voto popular nacional, os estados indecisos são colocados sob o microscópio eleitoral, organizam comícios de alto nível, recebem numerosos visitas de candidatos e são inundados por anúncios partidários direcionados a eleitores indecisos.

Este processo complexo e controverso significou recentemente que o vencedor do voto popular poderia não conseguir ganhar o Colégio Eleitoral e, portanto, a presidência. Isso aconteceu em 2000, quando George W. Bush venceu Al Gore, e em 2016, quando Donald Trump foi escolhido Hillary Clinton.

Quais estados são estados indecisos?

Ao longo dos anos, a lista de estados indecisos mudou devido ao crescimento populacional e às mudanças demográficas. Ainda assim, para os eleitores dos EUA, a economia e a inflação estão no topo da lista de questões importantes.

Posturas sobre direitos ao aborto desempenhará um papel importante na participação eleitoral em todo o país. Além desses tópicos, cada estado indeciso tem seu próprio conjunto de questões-chave.

Você pode encontrar os resultados mais recentes em Blog ao vivo eleitoral da DW.

Arizona

Arizona compartilha uma longa fronteira com México.

Como vice-presidente, Kamala Harris foi incumbida de reduzir o número de pessoas que tentam atravessar a fronteira sul dos EUA, combatendo as “causas profundas” da emigração da América Latina. O seu adversário republicano na campanha eleitoral de 2024, o ex-presidente dos EUA Donald Trump, e os seus apoiantes dizem que ela falhou nesta tarefa.

Para impulsionar a sua economia, o Arizona está a reforçar o seu sector industrial. A Lei CHIPS, uma lei introduzida pelo presidente Joe Biden, está ajudando financiar bilhões para fábricas de chips de computadormas levará algum tempo até que essas novas instalações estejam instaladas e funcionando.

Biden venceu o estado em 2020.

Votos eleitorais: 11

Geórgia

Em 2020, Biden tornou-se o primeiro democrata a conquistar os votos eleitorais da Geórgia desde Bill Clinton em 1992. Mas com uma margem de 0,2 pontos percentuais, foi uma disputa incrivelmente acirrada.

Cerca de 33% dos eleitores do estado são negros, uma das maiores proporções do país – um fato que pode ser útil para Harris.

A Geórgia é também o estado onde um grande júri indiciou Trump e outras 18 pessoas por acusações relacionadas com ilegalidade. tentando derrubar as eleições presidenciais de 2020. Esse caso está paralisado e não será julgado antes das eleições atuais.

Votos eleitorais: 16

Atualização: Donald Trump venceu o segundo estado de batalha da Geórgia, de acordo com Emissoras de mídia da AP e dos EUA.

A vice-presidente Kamala Harris cumprimenta os clientes durante uma visita a um restaurante
Um candidato precisa de 270 votos eleitorais de 538 para vencer. Entre todos os sete estados indecisos, a Pensilvânia, que Kamala Harris visitou frequentemente nesta campanha, tem o maior número de votos eleitoraisImagem: Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Michigan

É quase impossível pensar em Michigan sem a indústria automobilística. O estado abriga a Ford, General Motors e Chrysler, agora parte da Stellantis. Esses empregos industriais são importantes para a região. Uma invasão de chineses competitivos veículos elétricos foi recentemente interrompido por tarifas massivas apresentado por Biden.

O estado também abriga Gretchen Whitmer, uma popular governador democrata que há muito é uma pedra no sapato dos republicanos.

No entanto, nas primárias presidenciais de Fevereiro, mais de 101.000 eleitores escolheram a opção “descomprometida” para mostrar a sua frustração com Biden durante a guerra em Gaza. Agora que foi substituído, Harris precisa garantir o apoio deles.

Harris também precisará conquistar o grande grupo de eleitores árabes-americanos de Michigan. O seu apoio aos Democratas tem estado em perigo devido ao apoio do partido aos Israel na sua guerra contra o Hamas em Gaza.

Biden venceu o estado em 2020.

Votos eleitorais: 15

Eleições nos EUA de 2024: Kamala Harris conquistará os eleitores muçulmanos?

Para ver este vídeo, ative o JavaScript e considere atualizar para um navegador que suporta vídeo HTML5

Nevada

A imigração é uma questão fundamental para Nevada, devido à sua localização perto da fronteira sul. A população é quase um terço hispânica.

O estado de Nevada é fortemente dependente do turismo e sua economia cresceu mais do que a de qualquer outro estado indeciso desde que Biden assumiu o cargo. Ao mesmo tempo, tem a maior taxa de desemprego de qualquer estado do país.

Biden venceu o estado em 2020.

Votos eleitorais: 6

Carolina do Norte

A Carolina do Norte é a última a entrar na lista de estados indecisos. Antes de Biden abandonar a disputa em julho, Trump tinha uma grande vantagem aqui. Harris conseguiu quase empatar. No entanto, os candidatos presidenciais democratas só conquistaram o Estado uma vez nas últimas 11 eleições.

O estado passou por grandes mudanças demográficas e passou de 75% de brancos em 1990 para cerca de 60% hoje. Nos últimos 30 anos, a população total aumentou significativamente. O estado atraiu uma grande variedade de pessoas, desde veteranos militares e aposentados até jovens universitários.

Trump venceu o estado em 2020.

Votos eleitorais: 16

Atualização: Donald Trump venceu o estado decisivo da Carolina do Norte. Foi o primeiro de sete a anunciar um vencedor.

Estudantes de uma universidade na Carolina do Norte assistem ao anúncio dos resultados.
Os votos eleitorais da Carolina do Norte vão para Donald Trump. Foi o primeiro estado de campo de batalha a anunciar um vencedorImagem: Aliança de foto/imagem George Walker IV/AP

Pensilvânia

Fraturamento hidráulico tornou a Pensilvânia o segundo maior produtor de gás natural do país, depois do Texas. Trump há muito promove o fracking. Harris já havia pedido a proibição, mas agora mantém as opções em aberto, embora com regulamentações mais rígidas.

A Pensilvânia também sediou o único debate entre Harris e Trumpem 10 de setembro.

Biden venceu o estado em 2020.

Votos eleitorais: 19

Atualização: Donald Trump venceu o estado decisivo da Pensilvânia, de acordo com a AP e outros meios de comunicação dos EUA.

Wisconsin

Em Wisconsin, os brancos representam uma percentagem mais elevada do eleitorado do que em qualquer outro estado indeciso.

Nas duas últimas eleições presidenciais, Wisconsin teve uma das taxas de participação eleitoral mais altas do país. Os residentes puderam escolher o candidato presidencial vencedor em 2016 e 2020 por uma margem de menos de 25.000 votos de cada vez, mostrando a importância de cada um. a votação pode estar em um estado indeciso.

Biden venceu o estado em 2020.

Votos eleitorais: 10

Atualização: Donald Trump venceu o estado decisivo de Wisconsin, de acordo com a AP e outros meios de comunicação dos EUA.

Este artigo foi publicado originalmente em 24 de outubro e atualizado após o encerramento das urnas em 6 de novembro.

Editado por: Martin Kuebler



