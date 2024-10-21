NOSSAS REDES

MUNDO

Chip video touches nerve for Catholics | The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

PUBLICADO

33 minutos atrás

em

Chip video touches nerve for Catholics | The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

The eight-second video opens with author and influencer Liz Plank gazing up as a disembodied hand places a Doritos chip on her extended tongue, causing her eyes to roll back in apparent pleasure. The shot then pans left to reveal Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) holding a bag of chips, wearing a camouflage Harris-Walz presidential campaign hat and staring deadpan into the camera.

What Whitmer said was meant to be a riff on a social media trend has turned into a headache. Whitmer has apologized for the video after a Catholic organization accused her of mocking the sacred rite of Communion.

On Oct. 11 the Michigan Catholic Conference, the church’s lobbying arm in the state, published a statement to “express profound disappointment and offense taken at the actions in the video.”

“It is not just distasteful or ‘strange;’ it is an all-too-familiar example of an elected official mocking religious persons and their practices,” conference President and CEO Paul Long wrote.

In a written statement, Whitmer said she didn’t mean to reference Communion in the video but nevertheless apologized.

“Over 25 years in public service, I would never do something to denigrate someone’s faith,” she said. “I’ve used my platform to stand up for people’s right to hold and practice their personal religious beliefs.”

Whitmer said the video was meant to be about the importance of the Chips and Science Act, which passed into law in 2022 to provide $52 billion to companies building computer chip factories and research facilities in the United States. The caption for the video, which was edited Friday, reads, “Chips aren’t just delicious, the CHIPS Act is a game changer for U.S. tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers! Donald Trump would put that at risk.”

“What was supposed to be a video about the importance of the CHIPS Act to Michigan jobs, has been construed as something it was never intended to be, and I apologize for that,” Whitmer said in her statement.

Regardless of Whitmer’s intent, the video “had an offensive impact,” Long said.

The video riffs off a social media trend in which someone out of view suggestively feeds the on-camera subject only for the shot to pan, revealing not a romantic interest but a friend or elderly relative who often looks disgusted. The videos are often set to Nelly’s 2002 song “Dilemma.” Late-night host Stephen Colbert and actor Jeremy Allen White hopped on at the height of the trend in June by releasing their pizza-related version.

That’s no excuse, Long said.

“The skit goes further than the viral online trend that inspired it, specifically imitating the posture and gestures of Catholics receiving the Holy Eucharist, in which we believe that Jesus Christ is truly present,” Long said.

Stacey LaRouche, a Whitmer spokeswoman, said Plank was not kneeling in the video but sitting on a couch.

In a Substack post titled “In Defense of my Demon Allegations,” Plank on Saturday said she chose to promote her new show “Chip Chat” and her Whitmer interview with what she called the “Feeding a Friend” challenge “because it felt fitting, given that we were eating together.”

“It is a non-controversial trend on social media that has been used by some of the biggest names and celebrities to build engagement and promote things like ‘Chip Chat,'” she said in a statement to The Post.

But, she added in her Substack post, critics turned something lighthearted into “an elaborate and utterly bizarre narrative,” and within minutes, she’d become the target of “a right-wing conspiracy accusing me of performing satanic rituals with Doritos.”

The same day she published the promotional video, Plank posted a 9½-minute one to YouTube in which she interviews Whitmer for her “Chip Chat” series. During the conversation, Whitmer talks about her stance on abortion, connecting with male voters, the prospect of meeting one of her would-be kidnappers and, yes, her favorite chips: Better Made, which are produced in Detroit.

The Michigan Catholic Conference has criticized Whitmer’s policies in the past, largely the ones concerning abortion, education funding and transgender issues.

Whitmer was elected Michigan’s governor in 2018 and vaulted into the national spotlight four years later with a double-digit reelection win while ushering in Democratic control of both chambers of the state Legislatures for the first time in 40 years. Her name was bandied about to replace President Joe Biden on the Democratic presidential ticket after his disastrous debate performance in June and again as Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate when she became the presumptive nominee.

Leia Mais

TÓPICOS RELACIONADOS:
Advertisement
Comentários

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Comente aqui

MUNDO

‘Quando meus braços se forem, haverá milhares de braços na

PUBLICADO

1 minuto atrás

em

20 de outubro de 2024

Por:

'Quando meus braços se forem, haverá milhares de braços na

O ex-presidente uruguaio José “Pepe” Mujica arrancou lágrimas do público presente em um comício do candidato de esquerda Yamandú Orsi neste sábado (19), na Praça 1º de Maio, em Montevideú. Com um discurso contundente e comovente, o líder histórico, que presidiu o Uruguai de 2010 a 2015, defendeu a necessidade de um governo que “abra o coração e a cabeça com todos do país”.

Conhecido mundialmente por seu estilo de vida simples e suas ideias progressistas, Mujica adotou um tom de despedida e esperança nas lutas populares.  Aos 89 anos, Mujica, que recentemente revelou enfrentar um tumor no esôfago, fez um apelo em prol da educação e da juventude, enquanto se despedia da vida política ativa.

Com voz firme, mas carregada de emoção, Mujica iniciou seu discurso lembrando que esta é a primeira vez em 40 anos que não participa de uma campanha eleitoral, justificando sua ausência pela batalha que trava contra a morte. “Estou no final da partida, absolutamente convencido e consciente”, afirmou, reconhecendo que seu ciclo na política está perto do fim.

Apesar da condição de saúde, Mujica destacou a importância de estar presente no evento, referindo-se ao simbolismo que a mobilização representava. “Sou um velho que está muito perto de onde não se volta, mas sou feliz porque vocês estão aqui”, disse, arrancando lágrimas do público. O ex-presidente reforçou sua crença de que, quando ele já não estiver mais na luta, “milhares de braços” continuarão a batalha por um mundo melhor.

Mujica também aproveitou o momento para enaltecer a candidatura de Yamandú Orsi, afirmando que o Uruguai precisa de um governo que valorize a educação e a juventude, especialmente diante das mudanças globais iminentes. “Os mais jovens vão viver uma mudança no mundo que a humanidade não conheceu. A inteligência será tão importante quanto o capital”, alertou, ressaltando que a formação educacional será essencial para que o país não caia na irrelevância.

Pepe Mujica e o candidato de esquerda a presidente do Uruguai Yamandu Orsi / Divulgação / Movimento de Participação Popular (MPP)

No fim de seu discurso, Mujica fez um apelo por um país livre de ódio e confrontação, incentivando os uruguaios a trabalharem pela esperança. A despedida veio com um agradecimento à vida e ao público presente: “Quando esses braços se forem, haverá milhões de braços na luta. Obrigado por existirem. Até sempre”, concluiu, sob aplausos e lágrimas dos presentes.

O discurso de Mujica marca um momento histórico e simbólico, não apenas por sua despedida do cenário político, mas por reforçar os ideais que marcaram sua trajetória: simplicidade, luta por justiça social e esperança em um futuro melhor. 

Em 27 de outubro, a população uruguaia irá às urnas escolher presidente e vice-presidente que governarão o país entre 2025 e 2030. Se nenhuma chapa presidencial obtiver mais de 50% dos votos, haverá um segundo turno em 24 de novembro. Na votação também serão definidas as vagas de 30 senadores e 99 deputados.

Confira o discurso de Mujica na íntegra:

“Um minuto de coração, não da garganta.

É a primeira vez nos últimos 40 anos, que não participo de uma campanha eleitoral. E eu faço isso porque estou lutando contra a morte. Porque estou no final da partida, absolutamente convencido e consciente.

Mas eu tinha que vir aqui hoje, pelo que vocês simbolizam. […] Então, sou um velho, sou um velho que está muito, muito perto de onde não se volta. Mas eu sou feliz porque vocês estão aqui, porque quando meus braços se forem, haverá milhares de braços substituindo-os na luta, E toda a minha vida eu disse que os melhores líderes são aqueles que saem de uma equipe que os supera com vantagem.

E hoje estão vocês, está Yamandu, está Pacha. Há milhares e outros que esperam e outros braços jovens, porque a luta continua por um mundo melhor. Eu gastei minha juventude, minha vida junto de minha companheira, que estou vivo por causa dela e dessa outra mulher, que é minha médica, senão eu já teria partido.

Eu tenho que vir agradecê-los de coração. Os mais jovens vão viver uma mudança no mundo que a humanidade não conheceu. A inteligência será tão importante quanto o capital, o que significa que a formação terciária irá se impor para as novas gerações.

Se não somos capazes como país de educar e de formar a geração que vem, vamos pertencer ao mundo dos irrelevantes, dos que não servem para que os explorem.

Este é o maior desafio do país. Por isso apoio Yamandu, porque é preciso um governo que abra o coração e a cabeça como país inteiro. Não é poético o que eu digo, alguém tem que dizer, que seja um velho.

Não ao ódio!

Não à confrontação!

É preciso trabalhar pela esperança!

Até sempre! Dou meu coração a vocês. Muito obrigado. Tenho que agradecer à vida, porque quando esses braços se forem, haverá milhões de braços. Obrigado por existirem. Até sempre.”

Edição: Geisa Marques




Leia Mais

Continue lendo

MUNDO

Como é feito o ranking de cursos do RUF

PUBLICADO

4 minutos atrás

em

20 de outubro de 2024

Por:

Como é feito o ranking de cursos do RUF

O ranking de cursos do RUF (Ranking Universitário Folha) é uma avaliação anual de 40 graduações de universidades, centros universitários e faculdades com maior número de ingressantes no país (de acordo com o último Censo da Educação Superior disponível), com base em dois aspectos (ensino e mercado).
Leia mais (10/20/2024 – 23h00)



Leia Mais: Folha

Continue lendo

MUNDO

Resumo da NFL: Leões no último suspiro encerram a invencibilidade dos Vikings enquanto Watson machuca o tendão de Aquiles | NFL

PUBLICADO

13 minutos atrás

em

20 de outubro de 2024

Por:

Resumo da NFL: Leões no último suspiro encerram a invencibilidade dos Vikings enquanto Watson machuca o tendão de Aquiles | NFL

Agencies

Detroit Lions 31–29 Minnesota Vikings

Jake Bates chutou um field goal de 44 jardas faltando 15 segundos para o fim para levar o Detroit Lions à vitória que deu ao Minnesota Vikings sua primeira derrota em um jogo de ida e volta condizente com a divisão mais forte da NFL. Jahmyr Gibbs correu para 116 jardas e dois dos três touchdowns do Detroit no segundo quarto. Jared Goff guiou os Leões 48 jardas em quatro jogadas para chegar ao alcance de seu chutador novato e forçar os Vikings a esgotar seus tempos limite. Bates acertou 10 em 10 em gols de campo nesta temporada. Ambas as equipes estão 5-1 e empatadas na liderança da NFC Norte. Goff acertou 22 a 25 para 280 jardas com dois touchdowns e nenhuma virada em seu terceiro jogo consecutivo com uma classificação de passador de mais de 140, juntando-se a Aaron Rodgers (2011), Kurt Warner (1999) e Roger Staubach (1971) como os únicos zagueiros em História da NFL para realizar o feito.

Cincinnati Bengals 21–14 Cleveland Browns

O quarterback do Browns, Deshaun Watson, sofreu uma possível lesão no tendão de Aquiles no final da temporada na primeira metade da derrota do Cleveland para o Cincinnati, quando Joe Burrow conseguiu sua primeira vitória fora de casa contra o rival estadual do Bengals, AFC North. A perna de Watson dobrou em uma jogada sem contato quando ele recuou para passar faltando 1:26 para o fim do intervalo. Ao plantar, a panturrilha de Watson pareceu tremer antes de ele se render e cair na grama. O combativo Watson, cuja passagem pelo Cleveland (1-6) foi marcada por problemas fora de campo, lesões e mau jogo, cobriu a cabeça com uma toalha ao ser retirado do campo. Os Browns disseram mais tarde acreditar que Watson rompeu o tendão de Aquiles, o que encerraria sua temporada. Burrow lançou dois passes para touchdown no terceiro quarto, quando o Bengals encerrou uma seqüência de seis derrotas consecutivas em Cleveland. Cincinnati (3-4) venceu três de quatro desde que perdeu três consecutivas no início da temporada.

Kansas City Chiefs 28–18 São Francisco 49ers

Patrick Mahomes superou duas interceptações para fazer algumas grandes jogadas com os pés e o Kansas City Chiefs permaneceu o único time invicto da liga depois de derrotar o San Francisco 49ers (3-3) em uma revanche do Super Bowl. As apostas e a qualidade do jogo não estavam no mesmo nível de oito meses atrás, quando Mahomes e os Chiefs venceram os 49ers por 25-22 na prorrogação pelo título. O jogo teve um preço potencialmente alto para o San Francisco, com o craque Brandon Aiyuk expulso após levar uma pancada no joelho direito ao fazer uma recepção no final do primeiro tempo.

New York Jets 15-37 Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson lançou dois touchdowns e correu para outro em sua estreia em Pittsburgh para levar o Steelers à vitória sobre Aaron Rodgers e o New York Jets. Wilson, de 35 anos, que passou as primeiras seis semanas assistindo da linha lateral enquanto se recuperava de uma lesão na panturrilha, completou 16 de 29 passes para 264 jardas na vitória do Pittsburgh pela segunda vez consecutiva. Rodgers arremessou para 276 jardas com um touchdown e duas interceptações. Davante Adams fez três recepções para 30 jardas em sua estreia nos Jets. Os Steelers estão 5-2. Os Jets caíram para 2-5.

Houston Texans 22–24 Green Bay Packers

Brandon McManus chutou um field goal de 45 jardas quando o tempo expirou em sua estreia no Green Bay para levar os Packers à vitória sobre o Houston Texans. O Green Bay superou três reviravoltas para vencer sua terceira consecutiva e quebrar a seqüência de três vitórias consecutivas dos texanos. Joe Mixon, do Houston, correu para 115 jardas e dois touchdowns. Ka’imi Fairbairn acertou três a três nas tentativas de field goal e colocou os texanos na frente com um arremesso de 35 jardas faltando 1:44 para o fim. Jordan Love, do Green Bay, acertou 23 de 31 para 214 jardas, com três touchdowns e duas interceptações. CJ Stroud, do Houston, acertou apenas 10 de 21 arremessos para 86 jardas, o menor número de sua carreira, e foi demitido quatro vezes. Ambas as equipes têm registros de 5-2.

Las Vegas Raiders 15–20 Los Angeles Rams

Kam Curl retornou um fumble de 33 jardas para um touchdown e Kyren Williams correu para 76 jardas e mais dois gols na vitória do Los Angeles Rams sobre o Las Vegas Raiders. Cobie Durant teve uma interceptação e mais tarde causou o fumble retornado para um TD de Curl for the Rams (2-4), que forçou quatro turnovers de Gardner Minshew. O quarterback reserva dos Raiders foi forçado a entrar em ação devido a uma lesão precoce na mão de Aidan O’Connell. Minshew passou para 154 jardas para os Raiders (2-5), que perderam três consecutivas.

Titãs do Tennessee 10–34 Buffalo Bills

Amari Cooper marcou o touchdown verde em sua estreia com Buffalo e Josh Allen superou um primeiro tempo lento para lançar dois passes para touchdown em seu 100º início de carreira para ajudar o Bills a se recuperar de um déficit de 10 pontos. A recepção do TD de 12 jardas de Cooper foi sua primeira recepção para o Bills e ocorreu cinco dias depois de ser adquirido em uma troca com o Cleveland Browns. Ty Johnson também marcou em uma recepção de quatro jardas, e James Cook e Ray Davis completaram a goleada com corridas para touchdown. Depois de ser limitado a 4 de 11 para 65 jardas no primeiro tempo, Allen finalizou 21 de 33 para 323 jardas.

Seattle Seahawks 34-14 Atlanta Falcons

Geno Smith passou para dois touchdowns e Derick Hall retornou um fumble de 36 jardas para um placar decisivo, enquanto o Seattle Seahawks quebrava uma seqüência de três derrotas consecutivas com a vitória sobre o Atlanta Falcons. O 4-3 Seahawks encerrou a série de três vitórias consecutivas do Atlanta, encerrando o ataque dos Falcons que teve média de 37 pontos nas duas semanas anteriores. Smith completou 18 de 28 passes para 207 jardas, seu segundo menor rendimento da temporada, mas mais do que suficiente para estrangular os Falcons (4-3). Ele acertou Kenneth Walker em um touchdown de 17 jardas e uma grande pontuação de 31 jardas para DK Metcalf pouco antes do intervalo.

Philadelphia Eagles 28-3 New York Giants

Saquon Barkley correu para 176 jardas e um touchdown contra seu ex-time e Jalen Hurts foi responsável por três gols, levando o Philadelphia Eagles à vitória sobre o New York Giants (2-5). Barkley, que recebeu um coro de vaias da multidão no MetLife Stadium, marcou em uma corrida de três jardas no primeiro quarto e fez corridas longas de 55, 38 e 41 jardas. Ele assinou um contrato de US$ 37,75 milhões com os Eagles fora da temporada, depois de passar suas primeiras seis temporadas com os Giants. Hurts completou 10 de 14 passes para 114 jardas e um touchdown e correu para dois gols para levar o Philadelphia à sua segunda vitória consecutiva. AJ Brown teve cinco recepções para 89 jardas e um touchdown para os Eagles (4-2), que aproveitaram a ausência do left tackle Andrew Thomas (cirurgia no pé no final da temporada) do All-Pro para demitir Daniel Jones em sete ocasiões.

Carolina Panthers 7-40 Comandantes de Washington

Dante Fowler Jr retornou uma interceptação para touchdown e o Washington Commanders superou a perda do quarterback Jayden Daniels para ultrapassar o visitante Carolina Panthers. Daniels, vencedor do Troféu Heisman de 2023 e segunda escolha geral do draft na primavera, saiu com uma lesão na costela no primeiro quarto. O reserva Marcus Mariota arremessou para 205 jardas e dois touchdowns. Brian Robinson corre para 71 jardas e um touchdown e Austin Seibert fez field goals de 23, 49, 31 e 29 jardas, ajudando os Commanders (5-2) a permanecerem invictos em três jogos em casa. Andy Dalton arremessou 93 jardas para os Panteras (1-6), que tiveram 180 jardas de ataque total com 10 primeiras descidas enquanto perdiam seu quarto jogo consecutivo. O ex-titular Bryce Young jogou na última série do Carolina, que teve menos uma jarda.

Miami Dolphins 10–16 Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Goodson correu para um touchdown e Anthony Richardson liderou o Indianapolis Colts em duas tentativas de pontuação no quarto período para conquistar a vitória sobre o Miami Dolphins. Indy (4-3) venceu quatro dos últimos cinco e três jogos consecutivos em casa. O field goal de 22 jardas de Matt Gay faltando 8:41 para o final deu a Indy sua primeira vantagem. Uma parada defensiva na linha de 33 jardas de Indianápolis no minuto final selou a vitória sobre o time com menor pontuação da NFL. Os Dolphins tiveram a chance de empatar o placar em 13 em um field goal de 54 jardas faltando 5:14 para o fim, mas o chute de Jason Sanders acertou a vertical esquerda e saltou inofensivamente para a end zone. Miami (2-4) perdeu quatro de cinco.

Patriotas da Nova Inglaterra 16–32 Jacksonville Jaguars

O recebedor de Jacksonville, Parker Washington, correu 96 jardas para o touchdown de retorno de punt mais longo da história do Jaguars. Washington virou na linha do gol e deu um “mergulho Nestea” para trás na end zone. O touchdown e a subsequente conversão de dois pontos deram a Jacksonville (2-5) uma vantagem de 22-10, que eles nunca abandonaram contra um time Patriots (1-5) chamado de “suave” pelo técnico Jerod Mayo.





Leia Mais: The Guardian



Continue lendo

MAIS LIDAS