Equipe de Biden analisa 3 espaços no Amazonas para visita – 12/11/2024 – Ambiente

The city has an expansive musical history; its birth taking place in Deep Ellum in the 1930s as the go-to place to hear jazz and the blues.

DALLAS — For singer/songwriter Remy Reilly, it’s all about the stage and the six strings of her guitar.

Known as the “little sister” of the Dallas music scene, Reilly’s heartfelt performances and growing following are a testament to the city’s rich music culture.

“I can’t imagine being raised in any other music scene,” Reilly said.

The city has an expansive musical history; its birth taking place in Deep Ellum in the 1930s as the go-to place to hear jazz and the blues. It would later expand to places like Bishop Arts, and historic theaters like The Kessler.

But Reilly believes the world at large still doesn’t recognize just how vibrant the scene is.

“People don’t know about how much music we have here until they come and visit,” Reilly explained. “They go out to places like Deep Ellum or the Kessler Theatre and they’re just amazed by what they see.”

Dallas, long considered a hotbed for talent, is now gaining official recognition for its music scene. The city recently earned the designation of a “Music Friendly City” from the state, a title that is expected to bring more attention and support to local musicians.

At least, that is the hope of the freshly launched Dallas Music Office. It’s an extension of the Texas Music Office, which seeks to make the state a place for musicians to come, stay, and succeed.

That’s where Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart comes in. She’s the head of the Dallas Music Office.

Kirkenaer-Hart believes in embracing the city’s unique identity instead of trying to mimic other music hubs like Los Angeles or Nashville – or even other “Music Friendly Cities” in Texas, like neighboring Fort Worth.

“It’s not a competition. We can only make each other better,” Kirkenaer-Hart said. “We just need to lean into what Dallas does best and not try to be anything that we’re not.”

Kirkenaer-Hart says Dallas has its own flavor and has always had a special kind of musical energy. Her office is working on strategies to help musicians and music venues succeed by advocating for better resources.

“Each venue, each band, each musician works so hard to amplify themselves, but they can only do so much,” Kirkenaer-Hart said.

Cure for Paranoia got its start in Deep Ellum. Lead singer, Cameron McCloud, lovingly calls the neighborhood “Deep Ellum University,” because it’s where he and his bandmates explain they crafted their skills.





“We would literally pull up with our car, hook up an aux cord to the cigarette lighter, and perform on the street for whoever we could,” McCloud recalled.

It was a DIY approach, but it was also a way for the band to feel connected to the community while growing their presence.

Now, the group is hoping to get more formal support to help elevate their career and the Dallas music scene as a whole. McCloud echoed what many musicians in the city are calling for better access to healthcare and resources that allow artists to sustain their careers.

“Any sort of added support is only gonna take Deep Ellum and just the Dallas music scene industry to a higher place,” McCloud said.

For Reilly, the goal is simple: more opportunities. More audience, more chances to perform, and more opportunities for collaboration. She’s optimistic that with the right support, Dallas can become a go-to city for musicians, not just a stepping stone.

“Audience… chances… and each other,” she said, listing the key ingredients for a thriving music community.

Kirkenaer-Hart said, there are programs and meetings in the works to make these things happen.

Soon, the Dallas Music Office is launching a busking program, which would allow musicians to perform in designated areas of Dallas for tips. The office is also working to create a catalog of auditioned artists for event holders to look through so hiring local musicians is easy and efficient.

New to this position, and a first for the City of Dallas, Kirkenaer-Hart says this will take time – but everything is headed in the right direction.

“Our office is a barge. We’re moving slowly and steadily in a very clear direction. We can’t turn quickly. We can’t make waves,” Kirkenaer-Hart said. “We have to be very intentional with the direction we’re moving in but slow and steady is what’s gonna gain trust and get everybody on board.”