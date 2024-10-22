NOSSAS REDES

Gilmar indica negociação para medicamento de R$ 17 mi – 22/10/2024 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

9 minutos atrás

Gilmar indica negociação para medicamento de R$ 17 mi - 22/10/2024 - Equilíbrio e Saúde

Marcos Candido

O ministro do STF (Supremo Tribunal Federal) Gilmar Mendes diz que está em estudo um acordo de compartilhamento de risco para baratear o Elevidys, medicamento com custo médio de R$ 17 milhões usado para o tratamento da doença chamada Distrofia Muscular de Duchenne (DMD).

O compartilhamento de risco é um trato entre o Ministério da Saúde e as farmacêuticas para pagar, com desconto, por um medicamento fora do SUS enquanto ele é usado e sua eficácia testada entre a população. O método costuma ser usado para tratamentos caros, em geral lançamentos, contra doenças raras.

A fala foi feita pelo ministro do Supremo nesta segunda (21), em evento com o vice-presidente, Geraldo Alckmin, e a ministra da Saúde, Nísia Trindade, em São Paulo.

Em setembro, Gilmar suspendeu liminares que obrigavam o estado a custear o medicamento, a pedido da União.

O ministro voltou atrás e abriu uma exceção para obrigar o pagamento do Elevidys para crianças com até 7 anos de idade depois do lamento de pais prestes a receberem o valor do Ministério da Saúde após levar o caso dos filhos à Justiça.

Segundo dados do Supremo, 73 ações judiciais contra a União buscam acesso à medicação.

O Elevidys é uma injeção de dose única. Em 2023, foi aprovado nos Estados Unidos pela FDA, equivalente americana da Anvisa (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária). No Brasil, ainda está em fase de avaliação pela Anvisa.

O paciente com Duchenne não produz uma substância responsável pela recuperação dos músculos após uma contração. A consequência é uma atrofia que se espalha pelo organismo e pode atingir órgãos como o coração.

Gilmar Mendes também defendeu a criação de uma plataforma em que médicos sejam acionados para auxiliar magistrados em decisões que envolvem medicamentos fora do SUS e diminuir a fila de ações judiciais da saúde.

Segundo o ministro, juízes se “curvam” a laudos emitidos por profissionais sem terem conhecimento sobre a eficácia e a necessidade de medicamentos caros e fora da lista do SUS.

“Estamos com decisões contraditórias e alguns juízes simplesmente estão liberando, e é um desafio enorme nesse sentido”, afirma Gilmar, indicando que as conversas sobre a redução da judicialização da Saúde têm envolvido os Três Poderes as agências reguladoras.

“Queremos reduzir a judicialização, mas também reduzir com consistência”, disse o ministro, que afirma que, até este mês, 600 mil novas ações na área da saúde foram abertas no Brasil.

De acordo com CNJ (Conselho Nacional de Justiça), entre 2022 e 2023, houve um aumento de 21,3% no número de ações judiciais na área da saúde. O órgão calcula que, até dezembro de 2024, o número de processos se aproxime da casa de 685 mil ações judiciais nesta área em todo o país.





O minúsculo e muito rápido dinossauro tinha asas

20 segundos atrás

21 de outubro de 2024

O minúsculo e muito rápido dinossauro tinha asas

Em 2018, uma equipe sul-coreana descreveu as menores pegadas conhecidas atribuídas a um dinossauro carnívoro – provavelmente um microraptor. Esses vestígios foram descobertos perto da cidade de Jinju, no sul do país. Medindo não mais que um centímetro, foram fossilizados após a passagem do animal, nas margens lamacentas de um lago, há mais de 100 milhões de anos. Seu descobridor, Kyung Soo Kim (Universidade Nacional de Educação de Chinju, Gyeongnam), observou que seu espaçamento poderia sugerir que a criatura, um bípede do tamanho de um pardal, poderia atingir uma velocidade impressionante de 40 km/h (aproximadamente 10,5 m/s ).

Em um novo estudo publicado na segunda-feira, 21 de outubro, no PNAS, ele se uniu a uma equipe internacional para tentar determinar como um animal tão pequeno conseguia correr tão rápido. A conclusão? Talvez no final das contas ele não tenha alcançado essa velocidade, sendo seu longo passo o resultado do uso de batidas de asas para ajudar na propulsão. Um modo de movimento que esclareceria a origem do voo agitado dos pássaros – mesmo que os microraptores não pertençam à linhagem dos dinossauros que os deu origem.

Para chegar a essa conclusão, os pesquisadores partiram de uma ferramenta emprestada da mecânica dos fluidos: é uma versão do número de Froude que expressa uma relação entre a velocidade de um animal e o tamanho dos supostos membros que o impulsionam, para uma determinada força. gravidade. No caso das pegadas coreanas, o número estimado de Froude foi de 238, quase o dobro do da chita, o animal terrestre mais rápido, enquanto o avestruz mede 54 e o humano 15, e que os pequenos dinossauros pairam um pouco acima nós.

Leia também: Artigo reservado para nossos assinantes Yves Coppens: “Quando você escava, o passado chega diretamente até você, é inesquecível”

“Um breve impulso”

O movimento bípede do microraptor a 10,5 m/s, portanto, não parecia realista do ponto de vista biofísico – teria exigido uma força muscular das pernas sem precedentes no reino animal. No entanto, sabemos que os microraptores também possuem membros anteriores cobertos de penas. Ao introduzir asas na equação, “descobrimos que o autor dos rastos poderia mover-se a uma velocidade muito mais razoável (por exemplo, cerca de 6 m/s) para produzir o rasto observado, se a sua corrida beneficiasse da assistência das suas asas”explica Michael Pittman (Universidade Chinesa de Hong Kong).

Ele procedeu em saltos seguidos por uma aparência de deslizamento? “O que é provável, se não estivesse tentando decolar, é que o bater das asas lhe deu um impulso curto para acelerar muito mais rápido do que sem asas, talvez para escapar de predadores.”diz seu co-autor Alexander Dececchi (Dakota State University, Madison). Um comportamento que o teria colocado num caminho evolutivo de decolagem: a partir de uma certa velocidade, as asas gerariam sustentação suficiente para escapar da gravidade. “Calculei que um espécime maior – da ordem de 1 kg em comparação com 25 g do nosso microraptor – poderia voar batendo as asas a esta velocidade de 10 metros por segundo”explica o pesquisador. Para espécies com peso entre 10 e 15 kg, que sabemos que não voavam nem planavam, o bater das asas poderia dar um impulso da ordem de 10% a 25%.

Você ainda tem 18,45% deste artigo para ler. O restante é reservado aos assinantes.



Harris goes to church, highlighting absence of religion in 2024 campaign

7 minutos atrás

21 de outubro de 2024

Harris goes to church, highlighting absence of religion in 2024 campaign

Religion is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail in a presidential election that has dwelled less on candidates’ personal faiths than any in recent memory.

Vice President Kamala Harris attended services and spoke at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church outside Atlanta on Sunday, while her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, visited Victorious Believers Ministries in Saginaw, Michigan.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Harris for skipping the Al Smith dinner in New York City, a high-profile fundraiser for Catholic charities, saying her absence was “very disrespectful to our great Catholic community.” Harris instead sent a video.

While candidates in both parties have traditionally sought to play up their piety to appeal to religious voters and signal their personal integrity, Harris, Trump and their running mates have not centered their faith this year.

That’s a marked contrast from President Joe Biden, a lifelong Catholic who regularly attends services, quotes hymns and figures like St. Augustine, and can be seen on Ash Wednesday with ash on his forehead.

Barack Obama’s religion was a major factor in his 2008 campaign, both for its influence on his oratory and the criticism of his relationship with his former pastor Jeremiah Wright, a controversial figure whom Obama ended up rebuking.

Obama cut his teeth in Chicago as a community organizer working for a coalition of Catholic churches. And his comfort in religious settings was apparent throughout his presidency, from the five times he invoked God in his first inaugural address to his impromptu singing of “Amazing Grace” at Mother Emanuel AME Church after a white supremacist killed nine people at the historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

But the U.S. has grown even more secular in the eight years since Obama left office, with a record 28% of adults now identifying as religiously unaffiliated, according to the Pew Research Center, surpassing evangelical Protestants and Catholics to now be the largest religious group in the country.

As recently as 2007, when Obama was preparing his first presidential run, the religiously unaffiliated — who include people who identify as atheists, agnostics and “nothing in particular” — made up just 16% of the country in Pew’s data.

And presidential historian Michael Beschloss said Americans have grown more cynical about their politicians and what their religious affiliations might say about their character.

“We’ve learned a lot about a lot of politicians who seemed to be very religious but did not necessarily follow the tenets of their faith in one way or another,” said Beschloss, noting religion has become as much about policy as personality. “So for many people, religion may no longer say much about someone’s personal character.”

There’s now less incentive for candidates to play up their religiosity — and even potential peril with irreligious voters, especially on the left — said Massimo Faggioli, a Villanova University theology professor who wrote a spiritual biography of Biden.

And Harris and Trump, along with their running mates, have complicated religious backgrounds that are harder to “sell” politically than Biden’s familiar Catholicism, he said.

“There’s secularism on one side and a more complicated religious mix on the other side,” said Faggioli. “And for Harris, there’s a risk where religion is associated in the eyes of some voters as a form of oppression.”

Trump’s coalition is powered in large part by evangelical Christians, but their support for him is based more on a shared political agenda than a spiritual connection. Just 8% of people who had positive views of Trump earlier this year thought he was “very” religious, according to Pew.

Trump was raised Presbyterian but in 2020 said he considers himself a nondenominational Christian, though he is not known to attend services regularly.

“There’s no pretense anymore that this is a true love story. It’s a marriage of convenience,” said Faggioli. “The relationship has become much more transactional.”

Indeed, at the Al Smith dinner, Trump made that plain: “Catholics, you’ve got to vote for me. You better remember: I’m here, and she’s not.”

Harris, on the other hand, is a rare political figure who may have downplayed her spiritual life in public, given anti-religious sentiments in her native San Francisco Bay Area and a complicated personal religious journey.

Harris is a Baptist who was raised by a Black Anglican father and an Indian Hindu mother, and she is married to a Reform Jewish husband.

She’s a longtime member of San Francisco’s historic Third Baptist Church and has a deep relationship with its pastor, the Rev. Amos Brown. As vice president, she has attended services at Baptist churches in the Washington, D.C., area and in 2022 spoke at the National Baptist Convention.

Brown, whose campaign for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1999 she managed, was one of the first people Harris called after Biden decided not to run for re-election.

“She’s a strong, spiritual person who comes from a strong, spiritual family that we’ve known for a very long time now,” Brown said in an interview with a newspaper in his native Mississippi earlier this year.

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, said in his Democratic National Convention speech that “Kamala has connected me more deeply to my faith” and that they attend both synagogue and church on holy days.

In her 2019 memoir, Harris wrote about her mother’s making sure she was exposed to both Hindu and African American Christian religious traditions, adding that she and her sister, Maya, sang in the choir at 23rd Avenue Church of God in Oakland.

“I believe we must live our faith and show faith in action,” she wrote.

But aside from asking Brown to give the closing prayer at the convention this summer and some occasional references to her church, especially when she speaks with Black audiences, Harris rarely speaks of God, and her oratorical style is more prosecutor than preacher.

“I grew up in the Black church,” Harris told radio host Charlamagne Tha God last week when a pastor asked about partnering with faith communities. “Our God is a loving God. Our faith propels us to act in a way that is about kindness and justice, mercy.”

She contrasted that with what she said was Trump’s belief that strength is “who you beat down,” which she called “absolutely contrary to the church I know.”

On Sunday, Harris spoke at New Missionary Baptist Church about how faith can guide people.

“When the way is not clear, it is our faith that then guides us forward — faith in what we often cannot see but we know to be true,” she said.

“I say that because in this moment across our nation, what we do see are some who try to deepen division among us, spread hate, sow fear and cause chaos,” she added. “There are those who suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down instead of what we know, which is the true measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up.”

Walz was raised Catholic but became Lutheran after he married his wife, Gwen. Lutheranism is a major Protestant denomination, but in the U.S. it is almost entirely concentrated in the Upper Midwest, with little salience in the rest of the country, where it accounts for just a small percentage of the population.

Walz rarely speaks about his religion, joking at times that his Midwestern sensibilities make it difficult to open up.

“Because we’re good Minnesota Lutherans, we have a rule: If you do something good and talk about it, it no longer counts,” he joked at a speech to trade unions this year.

Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, has written about his own personal journey. Raised evangelical but rarely attending services, he became an atheist as a young adult before he converted to conservative Catholicism as an adult.

Vance’s wife, Usha, grew up Hindu in a “religious household,” and she and Vance were married in an interfaith ceremony that included both Bible readings and a Hindu pandit.

Those stories of conversion, intermarriage and back-seat religiosity reflect the spiritual life of Americans today but may not make for tidy stories on the stump.

“If you are not comfortable talking about religion, it really shows, so it makes sense not to,” said Faggioli.

Joseph Sua'ali'i se junta a Skelton e Kerevi na equipe dos Wallabies para turnê pelo Reino Unido e Irlanda | Seleção Australiana de Rugby Union

15 minutos atrás

21 de outubro de 2024

Joseph Sua'ali'i se junta a Skelton e Kerevi na equipe dos Wallabies para turnê pelo Reino Unido e Irlanda | Seleção Australiana de Rugby Union

Reuters

A grande contratação da Austrália da liga de rugby, Joseph Sua’ali’i, parece prestes a fazer sua estreia nos Wallabies na turnê de final de temporada, depois de ser incluído na equipe de Joe Schmidt para testes contra Inglaterra, País de Gales, Escócia e Irlanda.

O jogador de 21 anos, que provavelmente jogará como centro ou zagueiro externo, poderia ter sido enviado para a turnê Austrália XV pela Grã-Bretanha, mas foi nomeado para o time de 34 jogadores dos Wallabies.

Ele jogou sua última partida na NRL pelo Sydney Roosters há um mês, antes de se juntar aos Wallabies em um campo de treinamento.

Sua’ali’i é um dos três jogadores inéditos do time, junto com o volante Tane Edmed, que reviveu suas ambições de teste com uma passagem pelo Campeonato Nacional Provincial da Nova Zelândia, e o versátil lateral inglês Harry Potter.

Will Skelton, que foi capitão da Austrália durante parte da malfadada campanha da Copa do Mundo do ano passado, também foi chamado de volta à seleção pela primeira vez este ano.

O jogador de 32 anos perdeu os testes de julho e o campeonato de rúgbi por causa de seus compromissos com o clube francês La Rochelle, mas disse na semana passada que entrou em contato com Schmidt sobre o retorno à arena de testes.

O centro poderoso Samu Kerevi também está na fila para jogar seu primeiro Teste do ano na turnê, mas não havia lugar para sua companheira nascida em Fiji, Marika Koroibete, a ala que ganhou duas vezes a medalha John Eales como melhor jogadora de testes da Austrália.

Outras ausências notáveis ​​​​incluem os atacantes Rob Leota e Liam Wright, que foram descartados devido a lesões na panturrilha e nos ombros, respectivamente, bem como o jovem volante Tom Lynagh, que fará turnê com a seleção da Austrália XV.

Os Wallabies enfrentam a Inglaterra em Twickenham, no dia 9 de novembro, antes de completarem sua turnê Grand Slam com visitas a Cardiff, Edimburgo e Dublin nos fins de semana seguintes.

A seleção de 30 jogadores da Austrália XV, também nomeada na terça-feira, enfrentará o clube inglês Bristol Bears em 8 de novembro e a Inglaterra A no fim de semana seguinte.

“Temos um grupo relativamente consistente, mas integraremos alguns novos jogadores na turnê”, disse Schmidt em comunicado à imprensa.

“Tentando equilibrar as oportunidades para os jogadores, alguns membros recentes do elenco terão o tão necessário tempo de jogo com o Australia XV, o que também nos permite ampliar nosso grupo de jogadores em jogos altamente competitivos.”

Seleção australiana

Avançados: Matt Faessler, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Angus Bell, Isaac Kailea, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Carlo Tizzano, Sere Uru, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Harry Wilson.

Costas: Nic White, Jake Gordon, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Tane Edmed, Ben Donaldson, Samu Kerevi, Joseph Sua’ali’i, Hunter Paisami, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter, Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Max Jorgensen, Dylan Pietsch.



Leia Mais: The Guardian



