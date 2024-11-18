NOSSAS REDES

Glee star claims Ryan Murphy didn’t remember her while working on Grotesquerie series

25 minutos atrás

A former Glee star revealed that Ryan Murphy had ‘forgotten’ her when she reunited with the producer when she was cast in his latest FX series, Grotesquerie.

Raven Goodwin, 32, notably portrayed the role of Sheila for three episodes during the third season of Glee – a show Murphy created which aired from 2009 through 2015.

During an interview with People on Tuesday, Goodwin discussed having the chance to work with Ryan once again on the thriller series, which also starred Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

When asked by the outlet if the television writer had remembered her, Raven admitted, ‘Ryan had forgotten!’

‘It’s been so long since Ryan did Glee – he had no idea I was on the show. He was like, “Nice to meet you.” I was like, “All right, bet.”‘

However, she gushed about the show – which aired the final episode of the first season late last month on October 30.

Former Glee star, Raven Goodwin, revealed that Ryan Murphy had ‘forgotten’ her when she reunited with the producer when she was cast in his latest FX series, Grotesquerie; seen earlier this month in Atlanta 

‘Seriously, I was so excited to be a part of the Ryan Murphy universe simply because I am [an] actual fan. Like I really do watch his work. Every time he puts something out, I’m watching it.’ 

Aside from Glee and Grotesquerie, the director is known for creating and producing a number of other projects including Scream Queens, American Horror Story, Nip/Tuck, Doctor Odyssey and Monster. 

Raven added, ‘And for me to love the [Grotesquerie] script as much as I did, like, they did their thing – like the writers are incredible.’ 

‘They have incredible minds and so to kind of execute whatever they had in mind and to do it and make everybody happy and to get the job done the way I was supposed to get it done…’

‘It meant a lot…So I’m excited. You know, I hope we can do more,’ the Good Luck Charlie actress continued. 

Travis Kelce – who is also a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs – took on the role of Ed Laclan in the show. 

In regards to working with the NFL star, Goodwin explained to the outlet, ‘It’s always funny to see people who haven’t really been in the world come on set.’

‘And they’re like, “Oh, it’s another angle. Oh, we got to wait 10 more hours for this one thing. Oh, okay.”‘ 

‘It’s just so funny seeing how they kind of conceptualize what’s going on around them because we get paid to wait – we don’t get paid to act. So I think they forget about that part.’

Raven added that Travis was ‘super cool. You know, everything moved kind of fast and, you know, we got him out as soon as we could, but our days are long.’ 

Other stars that appeared in the first season of Grotesquerie included Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville and Nicholas Alexander Chavez. 

Goodwin played the character of Merritt Tryon – the onscreen daughter of Nash-Betts, who portrayed Lois Tryon. 

The premise followed, ‘A detective and a nun investigate a series of heinous crimes that seem personal, while grappling with personal issues and uncovering a sinister web that raises more questions than answers,’ per IMDB.   

While talking to People, Raven recalled the surreal experience of filming a scene with both Travis and Niecy. 

‘All of our experiences and career choices and paths just kind of meeting up. And it was just kind of like, “Okay, we’re doing this.” But it was refreshing. It was fun. They both were absolutely breathtakingly good.’ 

The star added, ‘It was such a cool day. It was just like a cool day. It just felt like I was in a twilight zone. Like, what is really happening with my career right now? This is so cool.’ 

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month in October, Raven further reflected on working on the series.

While filming the project, Raven – who recently starred in the BET+ holiday film Style Me For Christmas – was pregnant with her second child with Wiley Battle.

When asked if there were any difficulties to shoot the series while pregnant, Goodwin revealed, ‘No, whether you’re sitting at the house or at work, you’re going to be pregnant.’

‘So, I might as well push myself. I felt healthy. My doctors were telling me that I’m healthy and that I’m good.’

Raven continued, ‘So I made sure that I prayed every day and asked that we were covered and protected, but doing the job was no different.’ 

It comes shortly after fellow actress, Keke Palmer, recounted an incident in which Ryan Murphy, who co-created and produced Scream Queens, ‘ripped’ into her on set.

She detailed the experience in her upcoming memoir, Master Of Me: The Secret To Controlling Your Narrative, where she also shared a shocking racist incident that took place with an unnamed white co-star.

Palmer, who starred as Zayday Williams on the series for two seasons in 2015 and 2016, alleged Murphy, 59, called her out after she missed a day of shooting. 

‘It was kind of like I was in the dean’s office,’ she said while speaking to the Los Angeles Times. ‘He was like, “I’ve never seen you behave like this. I can’t believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this.”‘

Palmer said she apologized to the television producer and thought that everything was settled between them, but days later she spoke with one of her co-stars who didn’t have as rosy an interpretation of the conflict. 

It all started when Keke had scheduled an unspecified ‘business obligation’ for what was to be a day off on her Scream Queens shooting schedule. 

However, Palmer was later told by staff members on the series – seemingly at the last minute – that she had been rescheduled to shoot on what had previously been her day off.

Instead of canceling her plans, she skipped the day of shooting and instead took care of her prior obligation, though it’s unclear if she communicated that decision with the production.

That’s when she was called up by Murphy and reprimanded.

After she apologized, Keke told a female co-star that she thought she and Murphy were ‘cool,’ but her co-star said the situation was still ‘bad,’ which Palmer thought was an attempt to scare her straight. 

The Nope star added that early on her time on Scream Queens she had hoped to become one of Murphy’s regular stars, such as Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange and Billie Lourd.

However, after she skipped the rescheduled shooting date to focus on other obligations, she feared that Murphy had blacklisted her and would know longer cast her in other projects – though it’s unclear if the conflict between the two occurred on the first or second season of Scream Queens.

Palmer has not starred in a Murphy project since.

‘I’m still not sure Ryan cared, or got it, and that’s okay because he was just centering his business, which isn’t a problem to me,’ Palmer wrote in her book.

‘But what I do know is even if he didn’t care, and even if I never work with him again, he knows that I, too, see myself as a business.’

Seja corajoso e imponha imposto mínimo aos bilionários do mundo, pede ministro espanhol | Os super-ricos

10 minutos atrás

18 de novembro de 2024

Juliette Garside

O ministro da Economia de Espanha apelou aos países mais ricos do mundo para “serem corajosos” e redobrarem esforços para chegarem a um acordo sobre um imposto mínimo global para os 3.000 bilionários do mundo, dizendo que as recentes eleições mostraram que os cidadãos estão a exigir “redistribuição da riqueza”.

Falando durante uma visita a Londres antes da reunião dos líderes do G20 no Rio de Janeiro na segunda-feira, Carlos Cuerpo disse o plano ganhou impulso político desde o Verão, quando ministros das finanças concordaram trabalhar em conjunto para “garantir que os indivíduos com património líquido extremamente elevado sejam efetivamente tributados”.

O Brasil, que apoia propostas para arrecadar cerca de US$ 250 bilhões por ano dos bilionários do mundo, garantindo que eles paguem impostos equivalentes a pelo menos 2% sobre seus ativos, deverá pressionar por negociações formais sobre impostos globais sobre a riqueza quando sediar a Cúpula Climática do próximo ano. . A França, a Alemanha e a África do Sul manifestaram o seu apoio, dizendo que o dinheiro é necessário para ajudar as nações vulneráveis ​​ao clima e impulsionar o investimento verde.

“Há um momento em que você tem que ser corajoso e apenas fazer coisas que você está convencido de que são certas”, disse Cuerpo. “Há aqui um elemento de redistribuição de riqueza que, se ouvirmos atentamente os resultados de muitas das eleições que tiveram lugar nos últimos anos, que tem sido exigido pelos nossos cidadãos, pela nossa população. Portanto, temos que responder de alguma forma a isso.”

Cuerpo, economista que liderou o Tesouro espanhol antes de entrar no governo em dezembro passado, foi nomeado ministro independente para supervisionar a economia, o comércio e os negócios pelo primeiro-ministro socialista Pedro Sánchez.

A preocupação em Espanha com a crise climática atingiu novos patamares depois das cheias repentinas em Valência este mês terem causado mais de 200 mortes e danos extensos em habitações e infra-estruturas. Entre os países da UE, a Espanha está no extremo das alterações climáticas. Barcelona, ​​a segunda maior cidade do país, está a correr para construir centrais de dessalinização, a fim de garantir o abastecimento futuro de água durante as secas.

Apesar dos estragos causados ​​pelas mudanças nos padrões climáticos, a economia espanhola está em expansão, com o Fundo Monetário Internacional a prever que terá crescido 2,9% este ano civil – mais rápido do que todas as economias do G7, incluindo os EUA. A recuperação deve-se em parte ao turismo, que regressou com força após a pandemia, trazendo as suas próprias complicações com a sobrelotação e a pressão sobre o abastecimento de água e outros recursos.

Mas Cuerpo afirmou que as energias renováveis ​​e outros projetos de investimento verdes fazem parte do motor do crescimento. A Espanha recebeu 160 mil milhões de euros em empréstimos e subvenções da UE para recuperar da Covid e desviou uma parte do dinheiro para a descarbonização. Um terço de sua eletricidade no ano passado veio de energia eólica e solar. “Investir em energias renováveis ​​em Espanha é um factor que está a impulsionar a nossa competitividade”, disse Cuerpo.

Outra medida pós-Covid foi restringir o imposto nacional sobre a riqueza. O sistema em vigor remonta a 2011, após a crise financeira, e aplica-se àqueles com mais de 700.000 euros em activos. Em 2022, o governo Sánchez fechou lacunas para que Madrid e outros governos regionais não pudessem mais optar pela exclusão.

Embora Rachel Reeves, a chanceler do Reino Unido, tenha sido criticada por não ter feito nenhuma menção aos impostos sobre a riqueza no seu primeiro orçamento no mês passado, fora da Grã-Bretanha a ideia está a ganhar apoio. A Assemblée Nationale de França votou, em 25 de Outubro, a favor de uma taxa anual de 2% sobre aqueles com activos avaliados em mais de mil milhões de euros. Embora a medida tenha sido contestada pelo governo e possa não sobreviver às complexas negociações orçamentais, foi apoiada pela maioria do parlamento.

Durante a Covid, os cinco homens mais ricos do mundo duplicaram a sua riqueza. A campanha bem sucedida de Donald Trump para se tornar o próximo presidente dos EUA, com um mandato para cortar impostos e desregulamentar, fez com que a sua fortuna aumentasse ainda mais. Segundo pesquisa do economista pioneiro Gabriel Zucman, bilionários pagam em média 0,3% de imposto sobre sua riqueza – uma fração das taxas pagas pelos trabalhadores.

Zucman é o arquiteto do esquema global de imposto sobre a riqueza promovido por Cuerpo e seus aliados no Brasil e em outros lugares. Baseia-se na taxa mínima de imposto de 15% imposta às multinacionais a partir deste ano e agora adoptada por mais de 50 países. Os defensores disseram que não é necessário que todos os países se inscrevam para que a ideia saia do papel. Se os multimilionários se deslocassem para paraísos fiscais, por exemplo, os seus países de origem poderiam impor impostos de saída.

Em Julho, os líderes financeiros de todos os G20 O país concordou em “envolver-se de forma cooperativa para garantir que os indivíduos com património líquido ultra-elevado sejam efectivamente tributados”. Quando os líderes das 20 nações mais ricas se reunirem no Brasil esta semana, eles serão solicitados a confirmar esse compromisso.

Cuerpo disse que pressionaria para colocar o plano na agenda da cúpula de financiamento do desenvolvimento da ONU em Sevilha, no próximo verão, e trabalharia em estreita colaboração com o Brasil para garantir que as discussões sejam coordenadas com os preparativos para a Cop30.

Para os governos que procuram uma tributação mais igualitária, a cobertura aérea política de um acordo internacional poderia ser uma opção mais fácil do que entrar em conflito com os seus cidadãos mais poderosos e exércitos de lobistas bem pagos. “Quanto maior for a coordenação ou maior for a coordenação, mais fácil será a sua implementação”, disse Cuerpo. “Minimiza os custos de capital político”.



Carlyle desiste de processo de licitação para braço marítimo da Thyssenkrupp

15 minutos atrás

18 de novembro de 2024

FILE PHOTO: A view of Thyssenkrupp headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 22, 2023. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo

Aditi Tiwari

Negócios e Finanças

22 de outubro de 2024, 4h50 1 minuto

A empresa de private equity Carlyle desistiu de um processo para comprar a divisão marítima do conglomerado alemão Thyssenkrupp, marcando o mais recente golpe nos esforços de reestruturação em curso da empresa, Reuters relatado exclusivamente. As ações da Thyssenkrupp caíram até 4,5% com a notícia.

Por que isso importa

A retirada de Carlyle como pretendente da Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) é o mais recente revés para os esforços do presidente-executivo da Thyssenkrupp, Miguel Lopez, para desembaraçar o conglomerado em expansão, que está em crise há vários anos.

Trump escolhe crítico da Big Tech que escreveu o capítulo do ‘Projeto 2025’ para liderar a FCC | Tecnologia

17 minutos atrás

18 de novembro de 2024

Trump escolhe crítico da Big Tech que escreveu o capítulo do ‘Projeto 2025’ para liderar a FCC | Tecnologia

O republicano Brendan Carr acusou as principais plataformas tecnológicas de operar um “cartel de censura”.

O presidente eleito dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, convocou Brendan Carr, um republicano conhecido por críticas às Big Tech, para liderar a Comissão Federal de Comunicações (FCC).

Carr, que atua como comissário da FCC desde 2017, acabará com o “ataque regulatório” que tem impedido os criadores de empregos e inovadores e garantirá que a agência de comunicações atenda às áreas rurais, disse Trump em comunicado no domingo.

“O comissário Carr é um guerreiro pela liberdade de expressão e lutou contra a guerra regulatória que sufocou as liberdades dos americanos e restringiu a nossa economia”, disse Trump.

Carr, que fez eco às preocupações de Trump sobre a censura por parte das plataformas de redes sociais, reiterou a necessidade de dar prioridade à liberdade de expressão após o anúncio do presidente eleito.

“Precisamos desmantelar o cartel da censura e restaurar os direitos de liberdade de expressão para os americanos comuns”, disse Carr em um post no X.

Embora a FCC regule rádio e TV e serviços de Internet de banda larga, Carr apelou à agência para adotar uma missão mais ampla que inclua a supervisão de grandes empresas de tecnologia como Google, Apple, Meta e Microsoft.

Num capítulo do “Projeto 2025”, um plano para reformar o governo federal produzido pela The Heritage Foundation, Carr argumentou que a Secção 230 da Lei das Comunicações deveria limitar-se a reprimir o que os conservadores dizem ser uma discriminação generalizada de pontos de vista por parte das plataformas tecnológicas.

Numa declaração parabenizando Trump pela sua vitória eleitoral no início deste mês, Carr disse que a agência teria um papel importante a desempenhar “controlando a Big Tech” e “garantindo que as emissoras operem no interesse público”.

Antes da eleição, Carr ganhou as manchetes quando acusou a NBC de violar as regras de “tempo igual” ao convidar a indicada do Partido Democrata Kamala Harris para o Saturday Night Live e sugeriu que as redes que cometessem violações “flagrantes” dos padrões de transmissão poderiam ter suas licenças retiradas.

Os liberais expressaram alarme com as opiniões de Carr, argumentando que a Secção 230, que protege os fornecedores de Internet da responsabilidade pelo conteúdo que transportam, é essencial para uma Internet livre e aberta.

“Quando as pessoas lhe dizem o que planejam fazer, você deve acreditar nelas. Brendan Carr afirmou claramente que planeia atacar a Secção 230 e forçar as plataformas online a transportar lama”, disse Adam Kovacevich, CEO do grupo comercial de centro-esquerda, fundador da Câmara do Progresso, num comunicado.

“É por isso que os democratas precisam defender a Seção 230, que protege a moderação de conteúdo e evita que a Internet se torne uma fossa.”

Max Burns, um estrategista democrata, disse que Carr estava alinhado com os planos de Trump de usar a FCC como uma “arma contra redes de notícias das quais o presidente não gosta”.

“Prepare-se”, disse Burns em uma postagem no X.

A FCC tem atualmente uma maioria democrata de três a dois, mas Trump terá a chance de inclinar o corpo a favor dos republicanos quando o mandato de cinco anos da nomeada por Biden, Jessica Rosenworcel, terminar no próximo ano.



