Haggis, hipopótamo pigmeu do zoológico de Edimburgo, pode ser rival de Moo Deng na Internet | Animais selvagens

Haters can troll as much as they want, but Selena Gomez is shaking off all the negativity!

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress reminded fans and critics that she is not a celebrity to be messed with. The multi-hyphenate clapped back at body shamers who implied she was not confident in her figure.

Contrary to the speculations, Selena Gomez confirmed she not only has confidence in her body but in all the forms it comes in — even when it’s down with a bacteria flare-up. The entertainer is no stranger to standing on business like a boss.

Selena Gomez Slams Critics’ Perception Of Her Body

Gomez walked the red carpet for her new movie “Emilia Pérez,” which premiered in Los Angeles last week. She flaunted her legs in a black dress designed with a thigh-high split and matched the theme with black heels.

Although she looked stunning, some critics were dissatisfied with her poses. These individuals observed that Gomez mostly posed with her hands across her stomach and concluded that she was “hiding” her figure.

These claims took over the comment section of a now-deleted TikTok post, but Gomez caught wind of it in time to leave a response. She slammed the unsolicited narrative about her red-carpet appearance, per TMZ, writing:

“This makes me sick… I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a sick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.”

Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) occurs when there is an abnormal increase of bacteria in the small intestine. It can cause unglamorous symptoms like bloating, diarrhea, or constipation, per MayoClinic.

This Clapback Was Not Gomez’s First Rodeo

Gomez’s recent altercation with trolls isn’t the first time she has been forced to address the changes in her body. The Blast covered her 2023 clapback to body shamers over her weight gain.

These critics called out the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum for looking a “bit dumpy” at the 2023 Golden Globes. An individual even bluntly told her it was “time to get in shape.” However, such mean comments only bounced off her confident skin.

Gomez broke her silence on the online hate in an Instagram Live session with her younger sister. She acknowledged her weight gain positively, saying: “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays…But we don’t care.”

The Disney Alum Said She’s ‘Perfect’

Just as she appeared unbothered by critics’ comments about her weight gain, Gomez echoed similar sentiments in April 2022. She bashed haters on TikTok for complaining about her body.

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box, and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich,“ Gomez began. “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b-tch about it anyway.”

“‘You’re too small.‘ ‘You’re too big.‘ ‘That doesn’t fit.‘ ‘Meh meh meh meh.‘ B-tch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye,“ she concluded the video. Gomez’s refusal to be offended by trolls might stem from her mental health journey.

The Rare Beauty Founder Reveals How She Protects Her Peace

Gomez has long advocated for mental health and continued preaching about protecting one’s peace at the second annual Rare Impact Fund Event in October 2024. The Blast shared that she revealed her method of preserving her mental health, saying:

“Try not to isolate. I think it’s important to have moments alone, but when you isolate, sometimes those feelings can just stay bottled up.”

Gomez also stressed the importance of having a sound support system, noting no man was born an island. “Find one person to trust and tell your heart to,” she said, reiterating the person must be trustworthy in keeping secrets.

Inside Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Journey

Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 and once shared how a psychosis episode had affected her. According to the multi-hyphenate star, she had to “relearn certain words” while on a detox for medication.

“It was just that I was gone. There was no part of me that was there anymore,” Gomez recalled. She noted that accepting her diagnosis was challenging because she not only had to acknowledge it but learn to live it.

Gomez shared that her condition also affected her memory, and she would forget her location while talking to people. Additionally, she claimed she could only “remember snippets” of this particular period.

The “Single Soon” singer eventually took time off for treatment in a Connecticut treatment center after her diagnosis. Her treatment plan reportedly catered to those who lived “always on” type of lifestyles.

Given her past struggles, it is unsurprising that Selena Gomez does not let haters bother her. But will they get the memo?