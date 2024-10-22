NOSSAS REDES

Her multifaith ties and her links to the Black church

12 minutos atrás

Her multifaith ties and her links to the Black church

The Rev. Amos Brown was taking his usual Sunday afternoon nap in late July when a longtime congregant, Vice President Kamala Harris, called.

“Pastor, I need for you to pray for Doug, for me and for this nation,” Brown, pastor of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, recalled her saying. “I’ve decided to run for president.”

President Joe Biden had announced only a few hours before that he was abandoning his reelection campaign, and he endorsed Harris almost immediately.

The prayer Brown, 83, offered was drawn from a Bible verse that Harris quotes often: “What does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?”

That quiet moment is a rare glimpse into the private spiritual life of Harris, whose biography embodies the multifaith, pluralistic and increasingly secular America she is bidding to lead. The daughter of a Hindu mother and a Christian father, she went on to marry a Jewish man in a ceremony that incorporated both Indian and Jewish traditions, according to media reports at the time. The couple affixed a mezuzah — a small scroll in a decorative case, signifying a Jewish home — on the doorpost of the vice presidential residence in 2021, a first.

Harris is a person “who has gone through what it means to be living in a multifaith democracy in her own life,” said the Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush, who heads Interfaith Alliance.

Harris has visited several churches in the final weeks of the election campaign. On Sunday, her 60th birthday, she made appearances at two in Georgia, coinciding with the campaign’s “Souls to the Polls” effort to turnout Black churchgoers.

Most Americans do not see either Harris or former President Donald Trump as particularly religious. In a poll in September by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs, 43% of respondents said they thought Harris was “religious,” and 35% said that of Trump.

This perception may not be a problem for a significant share of Harris’ base. As religious adherence declines broadly among Americans, the drop-off has been much steeper among Democrats. In 1999, about 60% of both Democrats and Republicans described themselves as “religious,” according to polling by Gallup. By 2023, the figure among Republicans had barely moved, but only 37% of Democrats described themselves that way.

Harris has said she grew up attending both a church, the Twenty-Third Avenue Church of God in Oakland, California, and a Hindu temple, which she has not named. In her adulthood, she has maintained ties to the Black church and its tradition of political organizing. But though she peppers her speeches and interviews with references to Scripture, she rarely speaks about her faith in the personal terms that are familiar to evangelicals, nor does she go to church as often as does Biden, a Catholic who attends Mass regularly.

Trump was baptized as a Presbyterian and announced in 2020 that he identified as a nondenominational Christian, a broad category that includes many evangelicals. He has displayed little familiarity with the Bible or with basic tenets of Christian theology.

Even so, Trump has portrayed himself as a defender of conservative Christian values, and has made baseless assertions that Harris has presided over a “wave of anti-Christian bigotry” and wants to turn Christians into “second-class citizens.” Trump allies have also questioned her bonds to the Black church.

A spokesperson for the Harris campaign did not respond to a list of detailed questions about the candidate’s faith and spiritual life. During a recent interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, Harris defended herself from the charge that she hasn’t engaged enough with Black churches. She framed the attack on her as a continuation of Trump’s efforts to discredit her racial identity.

“They are trying to disconnect me from the people I’ve worked with — and that I am from,” she said, adding, “I grew up in the Black church.”

It is Trump, she said, whose values are out of step with the teachings of justice, mercy and kindness, a reference to Micah 6:8, the Bible verse that Brown invoked when she sought prayers for her candidacy.

“God is good,” Charlamagne said.

“Everyday, all the time,” Harris responded, a version of the common call and response heard in Black churches.

(Erin Schaff | The New York Times) People pray over Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, during a service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Ga., Oct. 20, 2024. Harris’ biography embodies the multifaith, pluralistic and increasingly secular America she is bidding to lead.

When addressing Black religious audiences, Harris sprinkles in Bible verses. She closed a recent address at a North Carolina church with a citation from Psalm 30:5 — “Though weeping may endure for a night, joy cometh in the morning” — that had the audience clapping and shouting in recognition before she finished reciting the verse.

For about 20 years, Harris has been a member of Brown’s church, a congregation established before the Civil War where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. The first connection between Brown and Harris was political, not spiritual: She was introduced to the pastor and civil rights activist by Willie Brown, San Francisco’s mayor at the time, and went on to advise the pastor on his campaign for a seat on the city’s board of supervisors in the 1990s. He won.

Although Harris left the Bay Area years ago, and has since assembled a network of faith advisers from predominantly Black churches across the country, Brown said Third Baptist remains her spiritual home. She is not known to attend services regularly in Washington or Los Angeles, where she moved after marrying Doug Emhoff. (Brown pointed out that evangelist Billy Graham was a member of a Southern Baptist church in Dallas for decades even though he never lived in the city.)

[Kamala Harris’ pastor, the Rev. Amos Brown, is a close friend of Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.]

(Jeffrey D. Allred | Pool) President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meets with the Rev. Amos Brown during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

In an interview last week, Brown described Harris as a Christian — “a follower of Jesus of Nazareth” — whose faith was expressed primarily in action rather than in rhetoric. He offered as an example a pilot program she initiated in 2005 to reduce recidivism among young nonviolent drug offenders, which he characterized as an expression of compassion and seeing the dignity in all people.

“Her faith is an active faith, a walking faith,” he said. “She’s a doer of the word.” He contrasted that to a showier style that he dismissed as “a whole lot of hallelujah but not much do-aloojah.”

In her memoir, “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” published in 2019, Harris described her Christian faith in similar terms: “‘Faith’ is a verb,” she wrote. “I believe we must live our faith and show faith in action.”

Some of Harris’ allies believe she should be more explicit on the campaign trail about her Christian ties.

“She needs to continue to talk about her faith, to let the world know that she is a proud Christian and that she is a woman who is a deep prayer warrior,” said the Rev. Kevin Johnson, the senior pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem section of New York City, who said he and Harris met years ago in Pennsylvania.

On a visit Sunday to the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, an Atlanta-area megachurch that has hosted numerous politicians, including former President George W. Bush, Harris used the parable of the good Samaritan from the Gospel of Luke to weave together testimonies about faith, action and power.

And then, at the end of the service, the Rev. Jamal Bryant asked the congregation to turn to Harris and stretch their hands toward her. The candidate stood in the front pew, with her head bowed, her eyes closed and her hands clasped in front of her, receiving their prayers.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Principal suspeito do assassinato de Jamal Khashoggi tem conta X restabelecida | Jamal Khashoggi

2 minutos atrás

22 de outubro de 2024

Principal suspeito do assassinato de Jamal Khashoggi tem conta X restabelecida | Jamal Khashoggi

Stephanie Kirchgaessner in Washington

Um importante suspeito saudita do assassinato do jornalista americano Jamal Khashoggi em 2018 teve sua conta restabelecida na X, a empresa de mídia social controlada por Elon Muskdepois de ter sido permanentemente suspenso pelo anterior proprietário da empresa.

Saud al-Qahtani, antigo conselheiro-chave da Maomé bin Salmanteve “envolvimento direto” no assassinato de Khashoggi, de acordo com uma avaliação da inteligência dos EUA divulgado pela administração Biden em 2021.

Horas depois que o Guardian informou sobre a reintegração da conta, ela foi suspensa novamente. X não comentou a mudança.

A avaliação dos EUA concluiu que o príncipe herdeiro aprovou a terrível operação na Turquia que matou o colunista do Washington Post, que foi desmembrado dentro do consulado saudita em Istambul em outubro de 2018. A avaliação dos EUA também apontou que a equipe saudita de 15 membros que viajou a Istambul para atacar Khashoggi incluía funcionários que trabalhavam para o Centro Saudita de Estudos e Assuntos de Mídia (CSMARC), chefiado por Qahtani. Nessa função, ele foi referido entre os dissidentes sauditas como o “senhor das moscas” – ou bots do Twitter.

Qahtani e o seu subordinado, Maher Mutreb, foram sancionados pelo Tesouro dos EUA em 2018 pelo seu envolvimento no assassinato de Khashoggi. Qahtani pareceu desaparecer da vista do público depois de ter sido atingido pelas sanções, mas os promotores sauditas decidiram em dezembro de 2019 que havia nenhuma evidência ligando Qahtani ao assassinato do jornalista.

Não está claro por que a conta de Qahtani foi restabelecida e suspensa novamente. Os especialistas especularam que isso poderia ter sido parte de uma tentativa mais ampla de Musk de reintegrar usuários que foram suspensos anteriormente ou foi simplesmente uma falha técnica não intencional.

A Arábia Saudita é um investidor chave na X através da sua participação na Kingdom Holding, o veículo de investimento controlado pelo Príncipe Alwaleed bin Talal, cujo investimento na plataforma remonta a 2011.

A empresa que antes era conhecida como Twitter primeiro suspendeu a conta de Qahtani em setembro de 2019cerca de um ano depois de ele ter sido supostamente demitido do cargo de conselheiro do príncipe herdeiro. Na época, anunciou em um blog que a suspensão “permanente” foi resultado de violações das políticas de manipulação da plataforma. Fez parte de um movimento mais amplo para encerrar o “aparelho de comunicação social estatal” da Arábia Saudita, que amplificava mensagens pró-sauditas através das redes sociais.

Após sua suspensão em 2019, a conta de Qahtani – que tinha 1,2 milhão de seguidores – apareceu em branco e as palavras “conta suspensa” apareceram sob seu nome. Em seguida, a conta voltou a ficar online, apenas para ser suspensa novamente horas depois.

Uma análise dos tweets anteriores mostra que o conselheiro saudita visitou Nova Iorque no final de setembro de 2018, dias antes do assassinato de Khashoggi.

Não está claro qual papel Musk teve, se algum, no restabelecimento da conta de Qahtani. A mudança ocorre num momento em que o bilionário desempenhou um papel fundamental no apoio à candidatura do candidato republicano Donald Trump.

“É uma acusação reveladora do estado atual de X que um homem suspeito de envolvimento no assassinato de um jornalista saudita, que também foi suspenso por manipular o Twitter, e que criou pessoalmente uma lista negra daqueles que criticam a política do regime saudita, seja tendo sua conta restabelecida”, disse Marc Owen Jones.

Jones disse que é possível que a conta tenha sido restabelecida devido a uma falha técnica, mas disse que X era “uma caixa preta” que era difícil saber. Ele disse que é possível que a busca de Musk para restabelecer usuários anteriormente banidos tenha se tornado “global” e tenha sido restabelecida como parte de uma iniciativa automatizada.

“Mas os sauditas têm uma grande participação em X, então poderiam estar usando sua influência ou poderia haver alguma pressão para trazê-lo de volta e reabilitá-lo. Em última análise, não sabemos ao certo por que ele está de volta, mas seria um erro estranho ou uma falha acontecer”, disse ele.

Um investigação por especialistas em desinformação no DFRLab em 2023, descobriu que uma rede de 28 contas pró-sauditas X parecia estar coordenando uma tentativa de fazer com que Musk restabelecesse a conta de Qahtani. A investigação descobriu que as contas, na sua maioria anónimas, “apresentavam um padrão de utilização de textos e gráficos semelhantes para promover Qahtani e o reino”, bem como conteúdos que promoviam a Arábia Saudita, o turismo, o seu papel na mediação da Ucrânia e a organização da Expo 2030.

Musk reintegrou várias figuras controversas que foram anteriormente banidas, incluindo Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congressista dos EUA, e Trump.

“O restabelecimento das contas de indivíduos que violaram as políticas da plataforma permitiu que atores mal-intencionados aproveitassem a mudança na liderança do Twitter para adaptar suas táticas de manipulação, como visto neste caso, sem medo das consequências”, concluiu o DFRLab.

A assessoria de imprensa do X não respondeu imediatamente a um pedido de comentário.



Leia Mais: The Guardian



Como a Índia e a China se retiraram de uma guerra fronteiriça — e por que agora | Notícias sobre disputas fronteiriças

8 minutos atrás

22 de outubro de 2024

Como a Índia e a China se retiraram de uma guerra fronteiriça — e por que agora | Notícias sobre disputas fronteiriças

A Índia e a China têm chegou a um acordo para pôr fim a um impasse militar na sua fronteira disputada, quatro anos depois de um confronto mortal ao longo da sua fronteira, no oeste dos Himalaias, ter afundado as relações para o ponto mais baixo em décadas.

O Ministro das Relações Exteriores da Índia, S Jaishankar, disse a um canal de TV indiano na segunda-feira que o acordo sobre patrulhas de fronteira sinalizou que “o processo de desligamento da China foi concluído”.

Embora a disputa fronteiriça mais ampla continue por resolver, o acordo permite a retoma das patrulhas ao longo da fronteira na região de Ladakh por soldados de ambos os países – permitindo-lhes sublinhar as suas respectivas reivindicações territoriais, garantindo ao mesmo tempo que a outra parte segue o acordo alcançado em Segunda-feira.

O anúncio foi feito na véspera da visita do primeiro-ministro indiano, Narendra Modi, à cidade russa de Kazan, para o Cimeira do BRICSem que a China também participa.

O pacto abre caminho para melhorar os laços políticos e empresariais entre os gigantes asiáticos, dizem os analistas. Também poderia abrir caminho para um potencial encontro entre Modi e o presidente chinês, Xi Jinping, que seria o primeiro desde 2020.

O que está no acordo?

O acordo não foi divulgado e poucos detalhes são conhecidos.

O secretário de Relações Exteriores da Índia, Vikram Misri, disse que o pacto visa o “desengajamento” das tropas na Linha de Controle Real, ou LAC, que separa os territórios controlados pela China e pela Índia. A ALC se estende de Ladakh, no oeste, até o estado de Arunachal Pradesh, no leste da Índia, partes do qual também são reivindicadas pela China. Abrange 3.488 km (2.167 milhas). Como o próprio nome sugere, a ALC divide as áreas de controle físico em vez de reivindicações territoriais.

Misri não especificou se o acordo significaria a retirada das dezenas de milhares de soldados adicionais estacionados pelos dois países na região de Ladakh.

China na terça-feira confirmado o acordo sobre patrulhas militares ao longo da fronteira, mas não explicou se o pacto abrangia toda a extensão da fronteira ou apenas pontos críticos onde ocorreram confrontos.

Um alto oficial militar disse à agência de notícias Reuters que ambos os lados retirariam um pouco suas tropas das posições atuais para evitar confrontos, mas seriam autorizados a patrulhar de acordo com um cronograma que está sendo elaborado. Reuniões mensais de revisão e monitorização regular das áreas contestadas por ambos os países garantiriam que não houvesse violações, acrescentou.

Manoj Joshi, analista da Observer Research Foundation, com sede em Nova Deli, disse à Al Jazeera que a falta de informações fornecidas pelas autoridades sugere que as negociações podem estar em curso.

“Se houver um acordo formal e esse acordo for divulgado, então poderemos (ter uma ideia mais clara) do que vai acontecer”, disse ele.

Muitas questões permanecem sem resposta, incluindo se as zonas “tampão” que foram demarcadas ao longo da ALC e que nenhum dos lados deveria patrulhar serão agora abolidas, disse ele.

Como chegamos aqui?

A Índia e a China disputaram a sua fronteira nas últimas sete décadas.

Os dois países travaram uma guerra breve e sangrenta pela demarcação da fronteira em 1962. A Índia sofreu uma derrota humilhante e perdeu um pedaço de território em Aksai Chin, no extremo nordeste de Ladakh, que continua a ser um ponto de discórdia entre os dois. países.

As relações diplomáticas recuperaram após uma série de acordos fronteiriços na década de 1990. Embora os acordos de 1993 e 1996 sejam frequentemente considerados marcos, o acordo fronteiriço entre a Índia e a China – que lhes permitiu evitar quaisquer vítimas ao longo da fronteira durante mais de meio século depois de 1962 – tem estado cada vez mais sob pressão nos últimos anos.

As suas tropas enfrentaram-se em incidentes locais em 2013, 2014 – quando Xi visitou a Índia – e 2017. Em 2019, a Índia revogou o Artigo 370 da sua constituição, que garantia uma medida de autonomia à Caxemira administrada pela Índia, que também incluía as áreas disputadas. de Ladaque. A China considerou que a medida da Índia afectava unilateralmente o seu território e denunciou a medida no Conselho de Segurança das Nações Unidas.

Mas o conflito de 2020 – e as mortes resultantes – levou a relação a um ponto de ruptura.

Michael Kugelman, diretor do South Asia Institute do grupo de reflexão Wilson Center, com sede em Washington, DC, disse que o acordo desta semana é significativo, mas a sua importância não deve ser exagerada.

“Isso não acaba com a disputa fronteiriça”, disse Kugelman à Al Jazeera. “Este é um acordo que permitirá que as coisas voltem a ser como eram em Ladakh antes da crise.”

“Não parece exigir a retirada das tropas nas áreas onde ocorreram mobilizações durante a crise de Ladakh”, disse Kugelman. “É por isso que precisamos ser cautelosos em relação a este novo acordo.”

Quais foram os momentos-chave na relação Índia-China desde 2020?

Junho de 2020: Vinte soldados indianos e quatro soldados chineses foram mortos em combates corpo a corpo com porretes e bastões no vale de Galwan, em Ladakh, nos primeiros confrontos mortais em quase 60 anos. As mortes provocaram indignação e protestos de rua na Índia. O aumento das tensões entre os dois países com armas nucleares suscitou preocupações internacionais, com a ONU a exortar ambos os lados a “exercerem a máxima contenção”. Nova Deli restringiu os investimentos da China, proibiu dezenas de aplicações móveis chinesas populares, incluindo o TikTok, e cortou voos diretos. O número de aplicativos chineses banidos subiu para 321.

Janeiro de 2021: Soldados indianos e chineses envolveram-se no que o exército indiano descreveu como um “confronto menor” ao longo da sua fronteira no estado de Sikkim, no nordeste da Índia.

Dezembro de 2022: Pequenos confrontos fronteiriços eclodiram no setor Tawang, no estado de Arunachal Pradesh, no nordeste da Índia, partes do qual também são reivindicadas pela China. Pequim acusou as forças indianas de obstruir uma patrulha de rotina, enquanto Nova Deli disse que os soldados chineses invadiram o território indiano e tentaram “mudar o status quo”.

Agosto de 2023: Modi e Xi concordaram em intensificar os esforços para desengajar e acalmar a escalada quando se reuniram brevemente à margem da cimeira dos BRICS em Joanesburgo.

Junho: Jaishankar encontrou-se com o ministro dos Negócios Estrangeiros chinês, Wang Yi, à margem da cimeira da Organização de Cooperação de Xangai, no Cazaquistão, onde concordaram em intensificar as conversações para resolver questões ao longo da sua fronteira.

Setembro: Jaishankar disse que cerca de 75 por cento dos problemas de “desligamento” na fronteira da Índia com a China foram resolvidos.

Qual é o contexto mais amplo do acordo?

Uma resolução definitiva da disputa fronteiriça entre a China e a Índia permanece indefinida, mas ambos os países manifestam interesse em virar uma nova página.

Kugelman disse que as duas potências nucleares estão envolvidas em conversações sobre a questão fronteiriça desde o confronto em 2020.

“A questão é: por que anunciar o acordo agora?” Kugelman disse. “A cimeira dos BRICS é importante aqui.”

O acordo do acordo antes da cimeira dos BRICS começar na terça-feira dá à Índia “o espaço diplomático para ter uma reunião entre Modi e Xi à margem da cimeira”, disse o analista. “Politicamente, é mais fácil para Nova Deli concordar com esse tipo de encontro, dado que existe um acordo fronteiriço.”

As relações comerciais foram provavelmente um incentivo fundamental. A China é há muito tempo um dos dois principais parceiros comerciais da Índia, juntamente com os Estados Unidos. Em 2023 e 2024, foi o maior parceiro comercial da Índia, com 118,4 mil milhões de dólares em comércio bilateral.

Pequim continua a ser a maior fonte de bens da Índia e o seu maior fornecedor de produtos industriais, desde hardware de telecomunicações até matérias-primas para a indústria farmacêutica indiana.

Aliviar as tensões também é conveniente para a China, à medida que pressiona para expandir a sua influência global através de fóruns multilaterais, incluindo os BRICS. Muitas empresas chinesas que lutaram para fazer negócios na Índia depois de 2020, quando o país reforçou as normas de investimento e proibiu aplicações chinesas populares, esperavam uma retomada dos laços.

Joshi, da Observer Research Foundation e autor de Understanding the India-China Border, disse que a pressão da comunidade empresarial indiana desempenhou um papel importante na obtenção do acordo fronteiriço.

“Após os acontecimentos de 2020, a Índia impôs severas restrições aos investimentos e vistos chineses”, disse ele. “Do lado indiano, houve pressão para um restabelecimento das relações.”

O analista acrescentou que embora as relações tenham sido caracterizadas por baixos níveis de confiança mútua, o acordo sinalizou que “a política de envolvimento diplomático com a China foi bem-sucedida”.

“A confiança foi quebrada em 2020. … Este é um novo começo que oferece uma oportunidade de voltar aos bons velhos tempos, quando o relacionamento era estável”, disse ele.

Kugelman, no entanto, adotou uma nota mais cautelosa. “Não creio que este acordo seja o prelúdio para uma distensão mais ampla, e isso se deve a muitas tensões (devido à) competição geopolítica”, disse ele, acrescentando que entre os pontos de fricção estão a crescente presença naval da China no Oceano Índico, a sua relações profundas com o Paquistão e os fortes laços da Índia com os EUA.

“(O acordo é) uma medida de construção de confiança, e isso é bom para as relações que caíram para níveis baixos nos últimos anos”, disse Kugelman, “mas não creio que devamos vê-lo como a salva de abertura de esforços mais amplos. para colocar o relacionamento em uma posição normalizada.”



Leia Mais: Aljazeera

Na cimeira dos BRICS, o presidente sul-africano Cyril Ramaphosa chama a Rússia de "amiga valiosa"

9 minutos atrás

22 de outubro de 2024

Na cimeira dos BRICS, o presidente sul-africano Cyril Ramaphosa chama a Rússia de “amiga valiosa”

O presidente sul-africano, Cyril Ramaphosa, chamou a Rússia de“aliado” e“amigo precioso” do seu país, terça-feira, 22 de outubro, no início de uma reunião bilateral com o seu homólogo russo, Vladimir Putin, à margem da cimeira dos BRICS (Brasil, Rússia, Índia, China, África do Sul) em Kazan. “Continuamos a considerar a Rússia um querido aliado, um amigo precioso”declarou, segundo jornalistas da Agence France-Presse (AFP) presentes na sala.

Leia também | Artigo reservado para nossos assinantes China pressiona pela expansão dos BRICS para legitimar a sua visão de uma nova ordem mundial

Cirilo Ramaphosa disse “muito feliz” estar na Rússia para discutir com outros membros da aliança BRICS “questões geopolíticas”mas também “comércio, alterações climáticas, paz e segurança”.

Diante dele, Vladimir Putin afirmou que as relações entre a Rússia eÁfrica do Sul “baseiam-se nos princípios de parceria estratégica abrangente, igualdade e respeito mútuo”. “O diálogo está se desenvolvendo”saudou, especificando que o comércio bilateral aumentou 3% entre Janeiro e Agosto. “E, claro, a Rússia atribui particular importância ao fortalecimento das relações com os países do continente africano”acrescentou Vladimir Putin.

Leia também | Artigo reservado para nossos assinantes Anfitrião de cúpula do BRICS, Vladimir Putin mostra seu não-isolamento

Banido pelo Ocidente desde o lançamento da sua ofensiva militar na Ucrânia em 2022, o Kremlin ainda pode contar com o apoio, ou neutralidade, de muitos estados africanos. O presidente russo disse ainda que espera o chefe da diplomacia sul-africana nos dias 9 e 10 de novembro em Sochi para uma reunião de ministros dos Negócios Estrangeiros no âmbito da parceria Rússia-África.

O mundo com AFP

Reutilize este conteúdo



Leia Mais: Le Monde

