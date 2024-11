Is Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) the Best Predictive Analytics Stock to Invest in Now?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Predictive Analytics Stocks to Invest in Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stands against other predictive analytics stocks to invest in now.

Data is at the forefront of many inventions today and is the primary ingredient of innovation. Of the many branches of data usage, predictive analytics is garnering immense traction, especially with the advent of artificial intelligence. Predictive analytics is the use of data, statistics, modeling, and machine learning to forecast, predict, and plan future events. There are different types of predictive analytics including regression analysis, time-series analysis, and machine learning algorithms.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global predictive analytics market was valued at $14.71 billion in 2023. The global predictive analytics market is expected to grow to $95.3 billion by 2032 from $18.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The report attributes the growth in the industry to the growing investments in data by the government and large corporations followed by IoT and AI integrations. The use of predictive analytics is bifurcated into multiple segments including life sciences, automotive, retail, energy, telecom, and healthcare, to name a few.

There are a range of startups in the predictive analytics space that are revolutionizing the industry. One such name is Pecan AI. The automated predictive analytics platform is developed and designed intricately to meet the needs of data scientists. Data scientists can use the platform to build powerful predictive AI capabilities and machine learning models that drive business impact. Data scientists do not need coding or data science skills to make use of the platform. The platform is used by a range of companies including Johnson & Johnson, SciPlay, Hydrant, Kenvue, Proper Cloth, and DME Acquire. Earlier in January, the company introduced predictive generative AI to transform enterprises. Pecan AI also has partnerships with some of the largest tech corporations and platforms including Azure and AWS.

DataRobot is another leader in the predictive analytics industry that delivers revolutionary AI use cases for businesses. Its AI platform consists of core AI features such as generative AI, predictive AI, AI governance, AI observability, and AI foundation. The platform promises 83% faster deployment and secures nearly 1.4 billion predictions every day. Users can run models in minutes by skipping manual data preparation and cleaning. Additionally, the platform eliminates the need for repetitive coding, by streamlining feature discovery and defining elements of datasets automatically. Users can connect data from warehouses such as AWS and Azure into a singular workspace. Some of the predictive use cases facilitated by DataRobot include time series modeling, clustering and seasonality, cold start forecasting, nowcasting, and anomaly detection.

Story Continues