Is Rudy Pankow Leaving ‘Outer Banks?’ Why JJ’s Fate Was ‘Always’ The Plan

Outer Banks. Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 406 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024 JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2.

The Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2 finale took fans on an emotional rollercoaster as the Pogues traveled to Morocco to track down the Blue Crown and JJ’s estranged father, Chandler Groff. However, the most shocking moment of the OBX finale was the death of JJ, and many fans are now wondering why the show’s creators killed him off.

The heartbreaking moment unfolds in Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2 finale, after JJ (played by Rudy Pankow) retrieves the Blue Crown and tries to escape with Kiara with the mercenaries on their tail. Earlier, Rafe had trapped Groff (J. Anthony Crane) by pushing him down a well, but Groff manages to escape and intercepts JJ and Kiara in a very intense scene.

Groff grabs Kiara, holding a knife to her throat and threatens to kill her her unless JJ hands over the crown. JJ tells his father that he doesn’t care about the crown because he already has everything he’s ever wanted. JJ hands over the crown and turns around to hug Kiara. But in a brutal twist, Groff betrays him, stabbing JJ for no apparent reason, which makes his death feel even more senseless and heartbreaking.

Why Did Chandler Groff Kill JJ After He Got The Crown?

Outer Banks. Anthony Crane as Groff in episode 408 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © … [+] 2024 JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

The creators told Netflix’s Tudum that Groff killed JJ by using his son as a means to an end. “He’s totally capable of killing him completely gratuitously for no reason after he gets everything he needs,” co-creator Shannon Burke said.

Fellow creator Josh Pate added that “Groff is a sociopath,” and they patterned his character after a sociopath that they read about in a nonfiction book. “Even when he’s lying, he lies to himself and thinks he’s telling the truth. We would go look up psychological profiles, [thinking,] ‘How can we make the most sociopathic character?’ Like sociopaths, he doesn’t really feel that kind of empathy. Everything’s just kind of a mask,” he explained.

At the end of the finale, Kiara, the Pogues, and even Rafe—who stepped up as an honorary Pogue this episode—are left mourning the loss of their best friend. Rafe tells the group that Groff is headed to Portugal, and they decide to follow him, determined to seek revenge for JJ’s death. This sets up the storyline for the show’s fifth and final season, which Netflix officially greenlit this week.

Why Did The Creators Kill Off JJ Maybank In The Outer Banks?

Outer Banks. Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 409 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024 JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

The creators of Outer Banks told Tudum that they had always planned for JJ to die in the series and called it a “really hard decision.”

“It sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season,” Pate continued. “We’re planning a story of redemption and a season that embodies the friendship that JJ had come to represent. JJ’s death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do. And Rudy’s a great friend of ours.”

After discussing the decision with Pankow, the creators added that the actor embraced the “powerful way to end” his character’s journey. Burke recalled Pankow “immediately starting to plan” how to play his death scene.

Pate said filming the scene was so emotional for everyone that even “the sound guys were crying.” As for how Pankow pulled it off, he responded, “I knew everyone was on board to bring their all, and I felt that from everyone. Bailey and I brought it, and I know that we crushed it. It was emotional, but I think deep down, everyone was on the same page… ‘Let’s make an impact.’ And I think we did that.”

Is Rudy Pankow Leaving The Outer Banks For Good?

Outer Banks. Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 401 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024 JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

It appears Rudy Pankow is leaving Outer Banks for good following the death of his character, JJ Maybank, in the Season 4 finale. While there’s a chance viewers could see JJ in flashbacks, Pankow has expressed his gratitude for being part of the show and shared a heartfelt farewell.

“I want to leave the cast and crew with the biggest thank-you. It’s been such a pleasure to come to work,” he told Netflix. “This is by far the biggest thing I’ve ever done in [my] experience, and to have this as my start is a start of a lifetime. I’m going to miss it. Thank you for so many fun memories I’ll have the rest of my life.”

He continued, “To all the fans that show so much support and love for JJ, I just want to say thank you. It really did make an impact on me, playing him. It’s been an honor to bring him to life for you guys, and it’s been a joy to play him. And P4L!”

Outer Banks Season 4 is now streaming. Watch the official trailer for Season 4, Part 2, below.