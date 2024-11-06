MUNDO
Mega-Sena acumula novamente e prêmio vai a R$ 140 milhões
Agência Brasil
Nenhum apostador aceitou as seis dezenas do concurso 2.793, que foram sorteadas na noite desta terça-feira (5) no Espaço da Sorte, em São Paulo. O prêmio da faixa principal acumulou e está estimado em R$ 140 milhões.
Este foi o décimo sorteio consecutivo sem ganhadores do prêmio principal.
Os números sorteados hoje foram: 07 – 09 – 25 – 37 – 57 – 59.
A quina teve 222 apostas ganhadoras e cada uma vai receber R$ 36.233,07. Já a quadra registrou 14.183 ganhadores, com prêmio de R$ 810,19 para cada.
O concurso 2.794 será realizado na quinta-feira (7). As apostas podem ser feitas até as 19h (horário de Brasília) do dia do sorteio, nas casas lotéricas credenciadas pela Caixa, em todo o país ou pela internet.
O jogo simples, com seis dezenas marcadas, custa R$ 5.
US election 2024 live: polls close in battleground states Georgia and North Carolina as Trump and Harris pick up early wins | US elections 2024
Trump wins red states Kentucky and Indiana; Harris picks up blue Vermont
The Associated Press has called its first states, and there are thus far no surprises.
Kamala Harris became the latest Democrat to win Vermont, a party stronghold. Donald Trump has won Indiana and Kentucky, both red states.
The AP has not yet called swing state Georgia, or Virginia and South Carolina.
Key events
Republican attorney general Patrick Morrisey will be West Virginia’s next governor, the Associated Press reports.
The victories are a sweep by the GOP of a state that was for decades a Democratic stronghold, but has recently become one of the most Republican in the nation and in the past two presidential elections gave Donald Trump some of his biggest margins of victory.
Trump wins West Virginia, Republicans pick up Senate seat
Donald Trump has won West Virginia, the Associated Press reports, while Republican governor Jim Justice has won its Senate seat.
Justice will replace Joe Manchin, an independent who recently left the Democratic party after acting as a spoiler to many of Joe Biden’s economic proposals.
Manchin continues to caucus with the Democrats, and the loss of his seat brings Democrats closer to losing their control of Congress’s upper chamber. Their hopes now hinge on victories by their candidates in Ohio, Montana and potentially Texas and Florida – all red states.
Polls close in battleground state North Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio
Voting has finished in another three states, one of which is a swing state.
At 7.30pm, polls closed in North Carolina, which has not backed a Democratic candidate since 2008, but which Kamala Harris’s team believes she may have a chance of winning this year.
Balloting also wrapped up in deep-red West Virginia, where Democrats are expected to lose a Senate seat. But they are hopeful about Ohio, where Democratic senator Sherrod Brown is standing for re-election in a state that has grown increasingly Republican in recent years. Voting just finished there, too.
Sam Levine
The Pennsylvania chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is seeking legal action to have voting extended past 8pm in precincts where students have been waiting hours to cast a vote.
That includes in Bethlehem, where students have been waiting as many as six-and-a-half hours to cast a ballot.
“The counties know from history that students come out for presidential elections, and they should have been better prepared,” said Witold Walczak, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania.
“Still, it’s a good problem to have. Students are participating in this election, and we’ll take court action necessary to ensure that they get to cast their ballots.”
Here’s a post on X from earlier with a clip of a voting line near the university.
Georgia independents breaking for Trump by slim margin – exit poll
A CNN exit poll in Georgia had a potentially concerning finding for Kamala Harris: independents who backed Joe Biden in 2020 now have swung to Donald Trump, albeit by a small margin.
However, the vice-president continues to be strong among Black voters, as well as young people. Here’s more, from CNN:
Roughly 86% of Black Georgia voters say they cast their ballot for Harris, as do about 6 in 10 voters younger than 30 — in both cases, generally similar to Biden’s numbers in 2020.
As was the case in 2020, suburban voters are closely split. But where Biden won slightly over half of political independents in 2020, now a slim majority say they’re backing Trump.
White voters without a college degree, who went overwhelmingly for Trump in 2020, are still predominantly in his camp, with roughly 8 in 10 picking him over Harris.
Lara Trump, the GOP nominee’s daughter-in-law and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, has raised alarms about slow counting in Milwaukee, saying it was “an unacceptable example of incompetent election administration in a key swing state”.
As we reported earlier, a human error during Milwaukee’s absentee vote could lead to a late night for election workers in the city. An election observer noticed panels open on multiple tabulators, which should have been locked and closed, according to Vote Beat. The open panels revealed machines’ on/off switches, and although officials said it appeared the machines had not been tampered, they moved to recount 30,000 votes that had already been processed.
Lara Trump’s statement said:
We are unambiguously calling on Milwaukee’s officials to do their jobs and count ballots quickly and effectively. Anything less undermines voter confidence.
We also have a few race calls for House seats, with no surprises.
In Florida, the Associated Press says Republican Gus Bilirakis has been re-elected, as have Democrats Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Frederica Wilson.
In Kentucky, Republicans Hal Rogers and Thomas Massie have won themselves another term. Republican Mark Messmer has won election to a district in Indiana.
All were running in safe districts, and expected to win.
Progressive Bernie Sanders re-elected to Senate
Independent Bernie Sanders, an icon among progressives, has won a fourth term representing Vermont in the US Senate, the Associated Press reports.
Republican congressman Jim Banks will be Indiana’s next senator, replacing Mike Braun, who the AP says was just elected as the state’s governor.
Here’s what Sanders posted on X on Sunday.
Polls close in battleground Georgia and five other states
Voting just wrapped up in six states, including Georgia, one of the swing states expected to determine the winner of the presidential election.
In addition to the Peach State, polls closed at 7pm in red state South Carolina, blue state Vermont and Virginia, which is expected to vote Democratic but where there are several contested races for seats in the House of Representatives.
Polls that had remained open in Kentucky and Indiana, both red states, have also closed.
Georgia tends to count ballots quickly, so we may know the winner there before the night is through. Joe Biden won the state in 2020 and Democrats won both of its Senate seats, despite the state’s historically Republican tilt.
Sam Levine
Ana Mendoza, a 19-year-old political science major at Lehigh University, got in line to vote around 11am at her polling place. She didn’t cast her vote until six-and-a-half hours later.
She was one of many students who waited hours in line at a polling precinct that only had two working voting machines this morning, and two volunteers checking people in, according to school newspaper the Brown and White. The county has sent three additional voting machines to the site, according to the Allentown Morning Call.
“I’m in Pennsylvania and it’s a swing state so I know that every single vote matters,” she said.
Mendoza, who was voting in her first presidential election and cast her ballot for Kamala Harris, said she and those who were waiting were pretty tired by the end, but there were groups giving food and water out.
Philadelphia district attorney says Trump’s ‘cheating’ claim ‘unfounded’
Philadelphia’s Democratic district attorney Larry Krasner had this to say about Donald Trump’s claim that “cheating” was happening in elections held in the city:
Alice Herman
A human error during Milwaukee’s absentee vote count could lead to a late night for election workers in the largest city in the state, and delayed results.
According to Vote Beat, an election observer noticed panels open on multiple tabulators which should have been closed and locked – revealing the machines’ on/off switches. Although election officials said it did not appear that anyone had touched the panels or tampered with the machines, the commission has moved to recount the 30,000 votes that those tabulators already processed.
The recount could mean a long night for Milwaukee election officials and lead to a possible late night boost for Kamala Harris, who will probably command a majority of the Milwaukee vote, which tends to be a Democratic party stronghold.
In 2020, Trump and his allies seized on late-night absentee votes as evidence of wrongdoing – a patently false claim that nonetheless contributed to a wave of misinformation.
Alice Herman
MJ, an 18-year-old from Milwaukee, voted for the first time today – splitting her ballot between Donald Trump, at the top of the ticket, and Democratic candidates all the way down.
“I’m mainly worried about economics,” said MJ, who cited immigration as her second top concern. She said she’s frustrated about the possibility of non-US citizens voting in this election – a claim that Trump and his allies have been promoting for months, despite the fact that empirical evidence suggests non-citizens, who face steep penalties for voting illegally, including felony charges and possible deportation, rarely cast a ballot in federal elections.
Evidently, those claims have stuck – including influencing MJ’s decision to vote Trump, despite preferring Democratic party candidates in general.
“I’m gonna vote all Democrat [otherwise],” said MJ. She said abortion rights are a major concern for her, and said she was “on the fence” about Trump for that reason.
Rachel Leingang
According to CNN, Philadelphia police don’t know what Trump is talking about in his post alleging “cheating” in the city, and are not aware of any issues that would call for their response.
There was a semi-viral video spreading on the rightwing internet today. James O’Keefe, the guy who makes undercover videos that are often misleading or outright false, posted a video on X claiming that an election worker in Philadelphia told voters they could cast a ballot if they were not citizens. Accounts like Libs of TikTok spread the video to their followers.
Presidente do PSB diz que corte de gastos do governo tem de poupar área social
O presidente nacional do PSB, Carlos Siqueira, diz que o corte de gastos previsto pelo governo Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva deveria poupar a área social.
Leia mais (11/05/2024 – 21h30)
Leia Mais: Folha
Álvaro Morata silences Bernabéu as Milan capitalise on Real Madrid malaise | Champions League
Sid Lowe at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Por um breve momento, você se perguntou se isso poderia acontecer novamente. A oito minutos do fim entre os clubes que mais venceram esta competição do que qualquer outro, e Real Madrid Perdendo por 3 a 1, Antonio Rüdiger chutou para a rede que poderia ter sido um toque de clarim, um chamado às armas, a loucura tomando conta deste lugar novamente e inaugurando mais uma daquelas finais selvagens. Desta vez, porém, não houve retorno nem épico, apenas realidade. Justiça também. Rüdiger estava impedido e o golo foi anulado, a ilusão durou apenas enquanto a verificação do VAR, deixando o Milan a caminhar para uma vitória que merecia totalmente.
Gols de Malick Thiaw, do excepcional Tijjani Reijnders e do incansável capitão espanhol Álvaro Morata – é claro – garantiram uma vitória que o Milan precisava muito e infligiram a primeira derrota do Real Madrid na Liga dos Campeões desde então. Chelsea venceu por 3-2 em abril de 2022. Mesmo nessa altura, o Real Madrid, recuperando de uma desvantagem de 3-0, tinha-se apurado, tornando-se num dos campeões mais milagrosos de que há memória; aqui não houve essa sorte, nem essa reação. Sem barulho, sem reavivamento e sem esconder-se da verdade. “Temos que estar preocupados”, admitiu Carlo Ancelotti. “Está faltando alguma coisa.”
Se não fosse Andriy Lunin, a margem do Milan teria sido ainda maior, com uma extraordinária defesa à queima-roupa de Ruben Loftus-Cheek no último minuto, talvez a melhor de seis defesas. Ninguém veio aqui e acertou mais chutes no alvo em 20 anos. Na noite em que Ancelotti igualou Alex Ferguson com o maior número de jogos como treinador na Taça dos Campeões Europeus, a sua lenta e desorganizada equipa foi derrotada. Milãosupostamente lutando, com seu treinador no limite, foram excelentes, especialmente Christian Pulisic. Muito depois do apito final, os adeptos italianos ainda estavam presos, mas não se importaram; em vez disso, eles cantaram.
Os madridistas já apitaram há muito tempo e dirigiram-se às saídas. Não foi apenas porque eles foram espancados; foi assim que, com uma indolência que irritou os torcedores, o trabalho dos visitantes tornou o trabalho dos visitantes inesperadamente, quase chocantemente fácil. O Milan percorreu o campo do Bernabéu, avançando praticamente sem ser desafiado no meio-campo, onde Morata caiu para ser um homem extra e Reijnders correu livre. A bola nem precisava se mover especialmente rápido de jogador para jogador, camisas brancas chegando atrasadas, se é que chegavam, desafios fracos ou inexistentes, os dois gols que deram ao Milan a vantagem no intervalo são um retrato de tudo isso.
Eles precisaram de apenas 11 minutos para assumir a liderança. Um lindo passe de Morata, acertado com a parte externa do pé, desviou Rafael Leão pela esquerda, além de Lucas Vázquez, e ele ganhou escanteio de Éder Militão. Pulisic entregou para Thiaw cabecear sem precisar pular.
Muitas vezes parece que o Real Madrid precisa de algo contra o que lutar para se mexer e a sua reacção foi quase imediata, com Kylian Mbappé a fazer uma forte defesa de Mike Maignan 19 segundos após o reinício, antes de Vinícius Júnior vencer e marcar uma grande penalidade aos 23 minutos. E, no entanto, descobriu-se que este não era o renascimento que muitos imaginavam, a história habitual dos suspeitos do costume.
Em vez disso, o Milan impôs-se, três cantos num minuto sublinhando a distância e a facilidade com que podiam viajar. Theo Hernández chegou à entrada da área para chutar. Lunin fez uma defesa impressionante de Reijnders. E quando Pulisic liderou outro ataque construído com calma, com o Milan abrindo caminho novamente, o segundo chegou. Pulisic encontrou Leão, que desviou perto da marca de pênalti para chutar e, apesar de Lunin ter defendido, Morata desviou o rebote.
Tinha que ser ele. Ele foi assobiado, houve gritos de “Morata, quão ruim você está?” – nada mal – mas não houve nenhuma celebração selvagem. Ele colocou o dedo em volta dos lábios – talvez silêncio ou um aceno ao Movember – e depois ergueu um V em apoio às vítimas das enchentes em Valência.
Eduardo Camavinga e Brahim Díaz foram introduzidos ao intervalo e Dani Ceballos entrou pouco depois, mas isso não mudou nada. Nem mesmo a atmosfera; não houve rugido, nem cheiro de sangue, nem crença. Em vez disso, o Milan continuou a controlar isso. Primeiro, Lunin fez uma defesa brilhante em cabeceamento do Leão. Depois Pulisic afastou-se de Rüdiger e correu livre, abrindo caminho até à baliza madridista; Ele percorreu 60, 70 jardas antes de encontrar Leão, que desperdiçou a oportunidade. E enquanto Jude Bellingham marcou um gol e Mbappé chutou ao lado, o Milan logo fez o terceiro.
Mais uma vez, foi Reijnders quem os liderou, a mudança começando com Maignan; novamente, os desafios, se é que podiam ser chamados assim, foram enfrentados com facilidade, dois homens rolaram não uma, mas duas. Uma dobradinha com Leão e o holandês invadiu a área para desviar Lunin. Ainda havia tempo para o Real Madrid – afinal, eles tendem a não precisar de muito – mas quando Rüdiger foi considerado impedido, a recuperação, na medida em que alguma vez existiu, acabou. Quando Maignan salvou Díaz, já era tarde demais até para eles. “Será uma noite muito longa”, disse Ancelotti. Para o Milanistas ainda comemorando em um estádio vazio e conquistado, certamente era, e era deles.
