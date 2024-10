MLS Announces Schedule for Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series  

NEW YORK (Sunday, October 20, 2024) – Major League Soccer today announced the schedule and broadcast details for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series.

The Round One Best-of-3 Series includes a home-away-home configuration that guarantees at least one home game for all teams. Game 1 matches will be hosted by the higher seed and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for free. Game 2 matches will be hosted by the lower seed and as needed; the higher seed will host the decisive Game 3. If a match is tied at the end of regulation during the Wild Card and Best-of-3 Series matches, no extra time will be played, and teams will participate in penalty kicks to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance to the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals.

Following the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern and Western Conference Wild Card matches on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, Supporters’ Shield winner Inter Miami CF will kick off Round One Best-of-3 Series play, as they host the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card match in a standalone match on Friday, October 25 (8:30 p.m. ET) airing for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Best-of-3 Series action continues Saturday, Oct. 26 with No. 2 LA Galaxy hosting No. 7 Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park (11 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). The winner of the Western Conference Wild Card match between No. 8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC and No. 9 Portland Timbers will travel to BMO Stadium to face the Los Angeles Football Club, the top seed in the Western Conference, on Sunday, Oct. 27 (9:45 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS)

HOW TO WATCH:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $9.99 for the remainder of the season. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a subscription to MLS Season Pass for free for the remainder of the 2024 season. For more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass visit apple.co/MLS.

To provide extensive coverage, MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up in English and MLS La Previa and El Resumen in Spanish, will feature special edition 30-minute pre- and post-game shows providing in-depth analysis and highlights for the Wild Card matches and Round One Best-of-3 Series games. Inter Miami CF’s match against the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card game on October 25 will have an extended hour-long preview show.

In addition to matches on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, select playoff games will also be available through FOX Sports in the U.S. (FS1 and FOX Deportes) and on TSN and RDS in Canada.

MLS Cup presented by Audi will take place Saturday, December 7 (4 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes,TSN, RDS)