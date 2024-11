New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers, Panthers win, 20-17 in overtime: Live updates

In-game updates

The New Giants will be without S Jason Pinnock and WR Darius Slayton due to injury. OT Jermaine Eluemunor will start at left tackle, while Evan Neal will start at right tackle.

A’Shawn Robinson forced a fumble on the Giants’ first play of overtime — a run by Tyrone Tracy — which the Panthers recovered. The Panthers won on a 36-yard field goal four plays later.

A’Shawn Robinson — the little talked about 3rd biggest free agent departure of #Giants offseason forced that fumble. Worst ranked rushing defense in NFL this year — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 10, 2024

The Giants lose 20-17 in overtime to the lowly Panthers. The Giants have now lost five straight and are 2-8 for the second consecutive season. Ownership will have a long flight to evaluate where this team is at the bye. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 10, 2024

Overtime

The Giants managed to tie the game 17-17 on a 42-yard Graham Gano field goal, taking us to overtime. The Giants won the coin toss and will receive the kick-off to get the ball first.

Overtime. What everyone wanted. Giants 17, Panthers 17 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 10, 2024

Fourth Quarter

The Giants have the ball with no timeouts as we reach the two-minute warning. The Giants are down by three with the potential to escape Germany with the win.

The Giants and Panthers trade turnovers, as Tyler Nubin forces a fumble by Chuba Hubbard, followed by a Daniel Jones interception.

OMG. What a turn of events. After the Giants come up with a huge takeaway deep in Carolina territory, Jones’ third-down pass to Tyrone Tracy somehow gets intercepted by LB Josey Jewell. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 10, 2024

Nabers just popped out of the tent and grabbed his helmet. Looks like he cleared the concussion test. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 10, 2024

The Giants generate some movement after being backed up with 3rd and long from their 5-yard line. Malik Nabers left the field following a hard hit on a 19-yard catch.

Giants finally get Malik Nabers involved downfield, but he’s slow to get up after getting dropped hard on a 19-yard catch. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 10, 2024

End of 3 in Germany: Panthers 17, Giants 7 Bryce Young: 13 of 21, 113 yards, 1 TD

Chuba Hubbard: 19 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD Daniel Jones: 9 of 17, 71 yards, 1 INT

Tyrone Tracy: 13 carries, 85 yards, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/mH8TFcvWOZ — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) November 10, 2024

Third quarter

Carolina just ran it down the Giants’ throats. Of course, they come out with three straight passes on the next possession and punt. Giants aren’t the only 2-7 team out there, folks. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 10, 2024

The Giants had a scare as Brian Burns went down after a long run by Chuba Hubbard. He left the field but ultimately came back. The Panthers capped the 10-play (minus a couple plays negated by penalty) drive with a rushing touchdown by Hubbard.

The Giants run defense is atrocious. Might be the fifth straight week I typed that. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 10, 2024

The Giants escape a scrape when the ball came out after a Tush Push was blown dead and start the second half with a Tyrone Tracy touchdown.

Giants come down the field and Tyrone Tracy rushes for 32-yard TD. Jones went 3 of 3 passing for 17 yards on the drive. Panthers 10, Giants 7 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 10, 2024

To the surprise of some — or perhaps many — Daniel Jones remains in at quarterback to start the second half.

Daniel Jones still at QB for the Giants to start the second half. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 10, 2024

Second quarter

#giants scored 0 first-half points vs worst scoring defense in NFL. Left about 12-20 off the board because of special teams and Daniel Jones #Panthers have trailed 30-3, 27-0, 20-0 etc at half Maybe worst half Ive seen in my 7 years around this team. All things considered — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 10, 2024

The Giants mounted an impressive drive to get inside the redzone to end the first half. That, however, ended with a Daniel Jones pass being tipped by Jadeveon Clowney and Xavier Woods coming up with the tip-ball interception to give the Panthers the ball back and leave the Giants scoreless.

Tipped pass. INT deep in Panthers territory. I’d be surprised if we see Daniel Jones start the second half at this point. Just a hunch. Jones is 6 of 14 for 54 yards and an INT in first half. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 10, 2024

The Giants, on the verge of a much-needed touchdown, turn it over instead. Daniel Jones’ pass is tipped by Jadeveon Clowney and picked off by safety Xavier Woods. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) November 10, 2024

The Giants fail to convert a 3rd and 1 following the penalty-riddled fair catch. They called a Flea Flicker, only for Daniel Jones to miss two wide-open receivers and take a sack.

Two-man route on the flea flicker and both routes are open. Daniel Jones isn’t going to be in much longer if these windows aren’t good enough to throw into. pic.twitter.com/t5jMD4CSRi — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 10, 2024

Ihmir Smith-Marsette with an inexplicable personal foul, smacking Feleipe Franks in the face. ISM gets a taunting penalty for flipping the ball at Jaycee Horn, then offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for ISM and Franks. ISM is a former Panther. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 10, 2024

Daniel Jones hit Jalen Hyatt on a dig route for a 19-yard gain, however they couldn’t capitalize on the big play and Graham Gano missed a 43-yard field goal attempt.

Daniel Jones connected with Jalin Hyatt on a 20 yard DIG. This is Hyatt’s SECOND catch of the season. New York worked the football into field goal range, missed the field goal, and are losing 10-0 to the Panthers in Germany. NOT GOOD! pic.twitter.com/WCe29I7DRd — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 10, 2024

Jalin Hyatt with his second catch of the season. Quadruples his yardage with a 19-yard gain. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 10, 2024

The Panthers start the second quarter with a 53-yard fieldgoal. The Giants catch a break on the ensuing kickoff as the ball fell short of the landing zone.

First quarter

The Giants gave up two more chunk plays on the Panthers’ third drive, with a 24-yard reception by Jalen Coker and a 15-yard run by Chuba Hubbard. This time, however, the Giants force 4th and 8 to end the first quarter following a false start penalty.

Total yards in first quarter:

Panthers 157

Giants 16 Panthers 7, Giants 0 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 10, 2024

Unbelievable. Panthers gift the Giants five yards by going offside on a punt and Daboll still punts on fourth-and-2 from midfield. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 10, 2024

The Panthers executed three 20+ yard plays against the Giants before capping their second drive with a touchdown.

Way too easy 90-yard drive for the Panthers. Panthers 7, Giants 0 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 10, 2024

Embarrassing drive for the Giants’ defense. The perimeter just got shredded in the run game. Deonte Banks showed no interest in setting the edge on Chuba Hubbard’s 26-yard run on third-and-1. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 10, 2024

The Panthers got the ball to start the game, and quickly went 3-and out following a 5-yard run by Chuba Hubbard, an 8-yards sack Brian Burns, and then a 9-yard completion from Bryce Young to rookie Jalen Coker.

First offensive play huge gain as Jalin Hyatt gets interfered with deep down left sideline for 43 yards. Giants in business early. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 10, 2024

Bad miss by Daniel Jones on third down. Air-mailed one way over a wide open Malik Nabers. Giants forced to punt — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 10, 2024

Giants inactives

Starting safety Jason Pinnock (abdomen) won’t play Sunday.

WR Darius Slayton (concussion)

WR/ST Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles)

SS Jason Pinnock (abdomen)

ILB Darius Muasau

G Jake Kubas

NT Jordon Riley

QB Tommy DeVito (emergency third QB)

The New York Giants will try to keep their record perfect in international games on Sunday morning when they face the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany. The Giants are 3-0 in international games.

Both teams are a disappointing 2-7 this season. The Giants are 6.5-point favorites, per Fan Duel Sportsbook. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Use this as your open thread. Check back for news, score updates, highlights and more.

