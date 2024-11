Paquistão determinado a sediar todo o Troféu dos Campeões da ICC, apesar do impasse na Índia | Notícias de críquete

When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

It’s Turkey Day, and Thanksgiving officially kicks off this morning with the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about where to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live streams, including some streaming services offering huge Black Friday deals.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade has been televised on NBC for more than 70 years (and has been around for even longer than that), cementing its place as a time-honored Thanksgiving tradition. Each year, the event brings together an impressive cast of performers, celebrities, and iconic balloons and floats as they parade throughout New York City. This year is no exception, with Idina Menzel, Jennifer Hudson, Jimmy Fallon & the Roots, and Ellie the Elephant (of New York Liberty fame) scheduled to appear. The parade also typically features performances from hit Broadway shows and national marching bands.

Whether you’ve been watching the parade every year since you were a child or you’re hoping to tune in for the first time, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to learn how to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from home, including live streaming options and when you can catch a rerun.

What channel is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be once against broadcast on NBC. The parade kicks off on Thursday, November 28, at 8:30 a.m. ET. It’s scheduled to run until noon. If you’re planning to sleep in or have an early Thanksgiving meal, you can catch a rerun on NBC starting at 2 p.m.

Where to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the US

The cheapest way for cord-cutters to live stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC is via a Peacock subscription. This year’s Black Friday Peacock deals offer major savings on the Peacock Premium plan. Customers can get their first six months for $2 each (compared to the usual $8 per month rate) or an entire year for just $20 (compared to the usual $80).

If you’d rather live stream the parade through a service that offers several channels, you can do so via Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, or Fubo. At $40 per month, Sling is one of the cheapest live TV streaming packages out there. You’ll need to opt for Sling Blue (which carries 40+ live channels) to access local channels like NBC, but local network availability varies from region to region on Sling, so you should ensure you can access NBC before subscribing. New users can get half off their first month.

DirecTV Stream and Fubo carry even more channels and have widespread local network coverage, so these are great options if you can’t get NBC through Sling or you’re looking for something more than Peacock. DirecTV Stream plans start at $87 per month and come with a five-day free trial. Fubo plans, which start at $80 per month, include a seven-day free trial and $30 off your first month of service.

How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from anywhere

Away from the US and afraid of missing out on the Thanksgiving tradition? You can still keep up with your usual streaming methods while traveling with the help of a VPN. Short for virtual private networks, VPNs let you change your virtual location so that you can use your usual websites and apps from anywhere. Since the services we’ve recommended require US payment methods, this will work best for Americans who are just abroad at the moment.

New to VPNs? Our top recommendation is ExpressVPN, a beginner-friendly option with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can get a standard month-to-month subscription or sign up for a one or two-year plan as part of the ExpressVPN Black Friday deals available right now. These annual plans will get you up to six months free. You can read out ExpressVPN review for more specs on the service, and see below to learn how to use a VPN.

How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.

Install it on the device you’re using to watch the movie.

Turn it on and set it to a US location.

Go to Peacock and sign up for an account if you don’t already have one.

Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.