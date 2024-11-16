MUNDO
UFC Names IBM as First-Ever Official AI Partner
IBM and UFC to develop UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx to offer enhanced fight analysis across viewing platforms
Nov 14, 2024
ARMONK, N.Y. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IBM (NYSE: IBM) and UFC®️, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced an innovative new partnership that will combine the power of IBM’s AI and data platform, watsonx, with the vast global reach of UFC’s content platforms to enhance the viewing experience for millions of UFC fans around the world.
With the new agreement, IBM will become UFC’s Official Global AI Partner, marking the first time UFC has opened up this marketing category to a brand partner.
The core of the partnership will feature UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx. Insights Engine will harness IBM’s expertise in data and AI technologies – including its family of Granite large language models – and UFC’s rich data feeds to provide the UFC global viewing audience with more timely, in-depth information. This includes unique insights and advanced analysis of live bouts, fighter tendencies, projections of possible match outcomes, and method of victory – all of which will be engineered to update in real-time on-screen as more live data is generated.
“This partnership with IBM is one of the most significant milestones for UFC and a game changer for how fans will experience our sport,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Head of Global Partnerships at TKO. “IBM is an iconic blue-chip, global brand with decades of experience in sports marketing. Together, we’re pioneering a product to revolutionize analytics and information in live sports. This partnership marks a pivotal win, not only for UFC and IBM, but also for fans around the world who will experience our sport in a whole new way.”
As its first official Global AI Partner, IBM will work with UFC to accelerate and scale existing capabilities, driving fan engagement with unique content experiences and unprecedented access to UFC fight information. Insights Engine, produced in collaboration by IBM and UFC’s Research and Development team, is expected to debut in early 2025. The branded insights, stats and graphics – integrated into key touch points across UFC consumer platforms, including pre-event programming, UFC Pay-Per-View broadcasts, UFC social media channels, in-venue video boards, and more – are expected to reach hundreds of millions of UFC fans in 170 countries that receive UFC’s broadcasts and follow UFC’s social media channels.
“Data and AI solutions like UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx can offer current fans entirely new ways to connect with their favorite athletes and sports, while also building excitement among new generations of MMA fans,” said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM. “Leveraging watsonx and our Granite models also allows UFC to enhance its digital operations and to harness the power of its extensive library of match data – all to the benefit of current and future fans.”
“IBM watsonx is synonymous with AI, and they have been leading the charge in this space from the beginning,” said Alon Cohen, Senior Vice President, UFC Research and Development. “UFC has been working on the concept of the Insights Engine for several years, and now we finally have the right partner in IBM with the depth of expertise in AI to bring it to life. We’re looking forward to rolling this out to our fans in the months ahead.”
About UFC®
UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 290 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.
About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM’s long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.
Media Contacts:
Chris Bellitti
UFC Corporate Communications
cbellitti@ufc.com
Sarah Benchaita
IBM Corporate Communications
sarah.benchaita@ibm.com
SOURCE IBM
MUNDO
Replays de fim de semana: séries cult, collants, nuraghes…
A LISTA DA MANHÃ
Esta semana vamos descobrir a misteriosa e fascinante civilização dos nuraghes, na Sardenha, e o mundo submerso do campo de refugiados palestinianos de Yarmoukna Síria. Faremos um desvio pelos países não alinhados, que deram origem ao “Sul global”. Sem esquecer de evocar a história trágica e luminosa do criador das meias Dim, e a nostalgia despertada pela série cult Casinha na Pradaria.
Uma homenagem de filho ao fundador das meias Dim
« Si, e, F#, sol, si, do ». Se todos identificam as seis notas musicais do anúncio, associadas desde a década de 1970 às meias Dim, quem conhece Bernard Giberstein, o fundador da marca? Até seus filhos desconheciam os detalhes de sua infância, sobre os quais ele se recusava a falar. Apenas dois retratos dos seus pais testemunharam isso – em silêncio, daí o título do documentário. Até que o mais novo, Daniel Giberstein, procurou perceber porque é que o pai se suicidou no final de janeiro de 1976, aos 59 anos.
Traz um filme de homenagem, no qual narra a fantástica saga industrial e revela o que descobriu: este pai, nascido em Varsóvia a 26 de maio de 1916, deixou a Polónia em 1935 para continuar os estudos em Bruxelas. É isso que o salvará, enquanto a sua família será exterminada durante a Shoah, com exceção do seu irmão, Artech, que emigrou para Israel.
Esta terrível descoberta é o ponto de partida do filme, que dura um quarto de hora, infelizmente, prejudicado pela entonação excessiva do ator Francis Huster na narração. Até o início da fascinante história industrial.
A força do documentário reside nos depoimentos de cerca de vinte ex-diretores ou funcionários das fábricas de produção de Begy, iniciais do fundador da fonética. “Trabalhamos, mas de bom humor” ; “Ele era humano” ; “Ele estava preocupado com questões de pessoal”… A sua admiração ilimitada pelo chefe proporciona, implicitamente, a receita para um paternalismo então apreciado. C. Pa.
“Dim Story, o silêncio das pinturas », documentário de Daniel Giberstein e Bernard Cazedepats (França, 2024, 59 min). Disponível em Lcp.fr até 27 de dezembro de 2024.
O nascimento do movimento “não-alinhado”
Quem se lembra disso? Em Setembro de 1961, durante seis dias, Belgrado tornou-se o centro do que então era chamado de Terceiro Mundo. A capital jugoslava acolhe uma conferência histórica com a presença de vinte e cinco chefes de Estado, incluindo representantes de países recém-criados pela descolonização.
Você ainda tem 73,57% deste artigo para ler. O restante é reservado aos assinantes.
MUNDO
Jake Paul derrota Mike Tyson em confronto de boxe da Netflix – DW – 16/11/2024
YouTuber que virou boxeador Jake Paul venceu Mike Tysonex-campeão dos pesos pesados, por decisão unânime na manhã de sábado.
A luta não foi acirrada nas cartas dos juízes, com um dando a Paul, de 27 anos, uma vantagem de 80-72, e os outros dois marcando 79-73.
Tyson, 58, acertou apenas 18 dos 97 socos desferidos, enquanto Paul deu cerca de 278 socos e acertou 78 deles.
A luta não correspondeu ao hype
Tyson atacou Paul logo após o sino de abertura, acertando alguns socos rápidos, mas não fez muito depois disso.
Embora Paul tenha se tornado mais agressivo após o início rápido de Tyson, seus socos eram frequentemente selvagens e ineficazes. Na maior parte do tempo, Tyson esperava que Paul fosse até ele, interagindo apenas ocasionalmente.
Mesmo assim, o lutador mais jovem não conseguiu desferir o nocaute que havia prometido desferir durante a pesagem mal-humorada de quinta-feira, onde Tyson lhe deu um tapa no rosto.
Vaias de uma multidão querendo mais ação no AT&T Stadium, no Texas, eram ouvidas às vezes.
Após a luta, Paul chamou Tyson de “o maior que já fez isso. Ele é o GOAT, ele é uma lenda”. Ele acrescentou: “foi muito difícil como eu esperava que fosse”.
Tyson, por sua vez, disse que ainda não terminou o boxe.
“Não sei. Depende da situação”, disse Tyson. Questionado sobre se sexta-feira seria sua última luta, ele acrescentou: “Acho que não”.
Tyson-Paul luta contra problemas de streaming
A luta foi mostrada em Netflixmarcando o maior evento esportivo ao vivo da plataforma.
De acordo com o site Down Detector, quase 85 mil espectadores registraram problemas com interrupções ou streaming que antecederam a briga.
Muitos espectadores recorreram às redes sociais para compartilhar suas frustrações com problemas de streaming e buffer antes e durante a luta.
lo/tg (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)
MUNDO
MMA News Roundup – Dana White and UFC Partner With IBM; Gordon Ryan’s Heartfelt Message for Jon Jones; Nate Diaz Reacts to Mike Tyson Slapping Jake Paul
Dana White and Co. are continuously taking the UFC to new horizons with exciting fight cards and new developments within the promotion. The UFC head honcho and team are taking yet another step towards greatness in the vast digital ecosystem with a new partnership with IBM. From the UFC’s collaboration with IBM to Jon Jones’ upcoming bout at UFC 309, we at EssentiallySports are to bring you yet another episode of our MMA News Roundup.
In this piece, we’ll explore some cool details about the UFC’s partnership with IBM, and on to Gordon Ryan’s message for Jon Jones before his much-anticipated clash against Stipe Miocic. And finally, we’ll see what Nate Diaz had to say about Mike Tyson’s final performance against Jake Paul. So, without any further ado, let’s dive right in!
Dana White and Co. shook hands with IBM
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
IBM, the world’s leading global hybrid cloud services and AI expertise provider has joined hands with the world’s premier MMA promotion, the UFC. The Head of Global Partnerships at the TKO Group Holdings, Grant Norris-Jones, said, “This partnership with IBM is one of the most significant milestones for UFC and a game changer for how fans will experience our sport. IBM is an iconic blue-chip, global brand with decades of experience in sports marketing. Together, we’re pioneering a product to revolutionize analytics and information in live sports. This partnership marks a pivotal win, not only for UFC and IBM, but also for fans around the world who will experience our sport in a whole new way.”
This partnership is expected to accelerate and scale the existing capabilities of the UFC while driving fan engagement with unique content experiences. It will also provide unprecedented access to UFC fight information. The collaboration between IBM and UFC gave rise to ‘Insights Engine’, which is set to land in early 2025. This will help the MMA promotion reach the fight fans through various broadcast channels and social media channels.
Jonathan Adashek, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM, said, “Data and AI solutions like UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx can offer current fans entirely new ways to connect with their favorite athletes and sports, while also building excitement among new generations of MMA fans.” Leveraging ‘watsonx’ and the Granite models will allow the MMA promotion to uplift its digital operations and interact with MMA fans in the digital ecosystem.
.@IBM and @UFC to develop UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx to offer enhanced fight analysis across viewing platforms.
Read more about this historic partnership:
— UFC News (@UFCNews) November 14, 2024
Moving on, it’s almost time for the much anticipated UFC 309 clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. In the second stop for today’s Roundup, we take a look at Gordon Ryan’s message for the UFC HW champ.
Gordon Ryan sends a long message for Jon Jones before UFC 309
The multiple-time ADCC champion is the jiu-jitsu coach to Jon Jones in his new fight camp, alongside Greg Jackson, Brandon Gibson, and Gable Steveson. With the UFC 309 training camp coming to a close, Ryan took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message for the undisputed champion. He claimed that every time he trained with another athlete, he aimed at improving himself and getting ready for competition along with the training partner. However, things were different when he trained Jones.
Ryan wrote, “This is the first time working in a room where I am fully dedicated to someone else’s success. When you are an athlete, you must be nearly 100% SELFISH, and when you are a coach, you must be nearly 100% SELFLESS. In my opinion, you grow and learn just as much about yourself from being in both positions. They are both so rewarding in different ways. Suffering alongside your team through hard sessions, and winning together, there’s nothing like it, but on the flip side, there’s also nothing like working on a series of moves with one of the greatest athletes to ever live and seeing him progressively master those moves and apply them against talented opponents.”
With ‘Bones’ ready to roll against Stipe Miocic, the BJJ legend believed that it was nothing short of an honor to have been a part of Jones’ last dance. After all, sharing the mats with someone of Jones’ caliber was indeed rewarding for Ryan.
Finally, we move on to the matchup that has the entire fighting community buzzing. In the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, Paul’s former opponent Nate Diaz gives his opinion on the matchup.
Nate Diaz takes his stand as Jake Paul and Mike Tyson get ready for a fight
‘The Baddest Man On The Planet’ is probably entering the squared ring for one final dance against young ‘The Problem Child’. Many fight fans have expressed their worries about Tyson’s health and the age disparity between him and Jake Paul. After all, the former WBC heavyweight champion got into trouble because of his sciatica, and ulcer flare-ups. However, Nate Diaz disregarded all the worries and stood in support of the boxing legend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Taking to X, the Stockton native wrote, “Let’s go Mike. F–k Jake,” followed by a punch emoji. Nate Diaz’s rivalry with Jake Paul is quite understandable as the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer defeated Diaz back in 2023. Now, it’s time for the world to witness if the UFC star’s support holds any weight on the outcome between Tyson and Paul.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
What are your thoughts on UFC’s partnership with IBM? Do you think Jones’ training with Gordon Ryan would help him win against Miocic at UFC 309? What do you think of Diaz’s stance towards Tyson vs. Paul? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.
PESQUISE AQUI
MAIS LIDAS
- MUNDO6 dias ago
Direita vai bem, Bolsonaro vai mal; Trump não vai salvá-lo – 09/11/2024 – Ilustríssima
- MUNDO5 dias ago
Eleição da OAB-SP tem debate sobre renovação e política – 11/11/2024 – Poder
- MUNDO6 dias ago
Jovens reformam casas de pessoas com deficiência em SP – 09/11/2024 – Cotidiano
- BOA SORTE6 dias ago
Descobrindo a Magia do Jogo do Rato: Fortune Mouse no Cassino Online
You must be logged in to post a comment Login