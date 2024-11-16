UFC Names IBM as First-Ever Official AI Partner

ARMONK, N.Y. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IBM (NYSE: IBM) and UFC®️, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced an innovative new partnership that will combine the power of IBM’s AI and data platform, watsonx, with the vast global reach of UFC’s content platforms to enhance the viewing experience for millions of UFC fans around the world.

With the new agreement, IBM will become UFC’s Official Global AI Partner, marking the first time UFC has opened up this marketing category to a brand partner.

The core of the partnership will feature UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx. Insights Engine will harness IBM’s expertise in data and AI technologies – including its family of Granite large language models – and UFC’s rich data feeds to provide the UFC global viewing audience with more timely, in-depth information. This includes unique insights and advanced analysis of live bouts, fighter tendencies, projections of possible match outcomes, and method of victory – all of which will be engineered to update in real-time on-screen as more live data is generated.

“This partnership with IBM is one of the most significant milestones for UFC and a game changer for how fans will experience our sport,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Head of Global Partnerships at TKO. “IBM is an iconic blue-chip, global brand with decades of experience in sports marketing. Together, we’re pioneering a product to revolutionize analytics and information in live sports. This partnership marks a pivotal win, not only for UFC and IBM, but also for fans around the world who will experience our sport in a whole new way.”

As its first official Global AI Partner, IBM will work with UFC to accelerate and scale existing capabilities, driving fan engagement with unique content experiences and unprecedented access to UFC fight information. Insights Engine, produced in collaboration by IBM and UFC’s Research and Development team, is expected to debut in early 2025. The branded insights, stats and graphics – integrated into key touch points across UFC consumer platforms, including pre-event programming, UFC Pay-Per-View broadcasts, UFC social media channels, in-venue video boards, and more – are expected to reach hundreds of millions of UFC fans in 170 countries that receive UFC’s broadcasts and follow UFC’s social media channels.

“Data and AI solutions like UFC Insights Engine built with IBM watsonx can offer current fans entirely new ways to connect with their favorite athletes and sports, while also building excitement among new generations of MMA fans,” said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM. “Leveraging watsonx and our Granite models also allows UFC to enhance its digital operations and to harness the power of its extensive library of match data – all to the benefit of current and future fans.”

“IBM watsonx is synonymous with AI, and they have been leading the charge in this space from the beginning,” said Alon Cohen, Senior Vice President, UFC Research and Development. “UFC has been working on the concept of the Insights Engine for several years, and now we finally have the right partner in IBM with the depth of expertise in AI to bring it to life. We’re looking forward to rolling this out to our fans in the months ahead.”

About UFC®



UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 290 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About IBM



IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM’s long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

