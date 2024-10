Variety Power of Women 2024 Red Carpet: Photos

The Variety Power of Women 2024 event, held on Oct. 24 at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, celebrated some of the most influential women in the entertainment industry, highlighting their philanthropic projects.

The 2024 honorees included Amy Adams, who supports The RightWay Foundation, which helps foster youth in Los Angeles build sustaining adulthoods; Carol Burnett for The Hereditary Disease Foundation, which funds innovative research to cure Huntington’s disease and impact other brain disorders; Zoe Saldaña with Baby2Baby, supporting Baby2Baby, providing necessities to children in need; and Sarah Hyland, who received the first-ever Variety Courage Award presented by Purina, which highlights her advocacy for survivors of domestic violence.

The narrative of empowerment was also served up on the red carpet, with Saldaña thinking pink in Emilia Wickstead, Brenda Song in Saint Laurent and more. Here, see the looks.