Viviane Araujo vs Karine Silva Pick, 11/16/2024 Predictions UFC 309 Odds

Viviane Araujo vs Karine Silva

UFC 309

Madison Square Garden in NYC

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Viviane Araujo will enter the Octagon against Karine Silva at UFC 309 on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The opening line has Araujo at +215 while Silva is priced at -265.

Viviane “Vivi” Araujo steps into the cage with a mark of 12-6-0. The 37-year-old will fight at 125 lbs and stands 5’4″. The orthodox fighter stretches 68″. Karine “Killer” Silva measures in at 5’5″ and tips the scales at 125 lbs. The orthodox fighter walks into the cage with a mark of 18-4-0. The 30-year-old stretches 67″. In the category of significant strikes, Viviane Araujo is landing 4.11 per minute while Karine Silva lands 2.67 significant strikes per minute. Araujo is connecting on 47% of the significant strikes she attempts while Silva is landing 35%. When it comes to defending themselves, “Vivi” takes 4.96 significant strikes per min and “Killer” allows 3.12. Araujo also defends against 56% of the significant strikes her opponents attempt while Silva is able to defend against 49% of the shots thrown in her direction.

UFC 309 Viviane Araujo Karine Silva

Opening Odds +215 -265

Record 12-6-0 18-4-0

Average Fight Time 15:32 6:41

Height 5’4″ 5’5″

Weight 125 lbs 125 lbs

Reach 68″ 67″

Strikes Landed Per Minute 4.11 2.67

Striking Accuracy 47% 35%







Concerning wrestling, Viviane Araujo is not as effective of a grappler as she takes her opponents to the canvas 1.76 times per 3 rounds. Araujo is scoring a takedown on 40% of the times she tries and is defending 78% of all takedown attempts. Silva is getting her opponent to the mat on 72% of the takedowns she tries and stopping 15% of all takedowns attempted on her. Regarding going for the sub, Araujo is the less likely of the two fighters to go for the finish by attempting 0.6 submissions per 15 min while Silva tries 2.2 submissions per 3 rounds.

In her last fight, Viviane Araujo faced Natalia Silva and was on the losing end of this fight by way of unanimous decision in round 3. Silva landed 65 of 157 total strikes that she threw in that fight. Araujo ended the night having landed 63 of 110 total strikes. When talking about significant strikes, Silva ended up landing 38 of 128, which means her percentage was 29%. She finished the fight landing 24 of 103 significant strikes aimed at the head. On the other side of the Octagon, Araujo landed 38% of her significant strikes by connecting on 26 of 67. Of those significant strikes, she landed 20 of 58 to the head. 100% of the significant strikes connected on by Silva and 96% of them landed by Araujo were done at distance.

In the last Octagon appearance for Karine Silva, she fought Ariane da Silva and ended up getting the victory via unanimous decision in round 3. Silva connected on 73% of the significant strikes she attempted at distance while Silva connected on 77% of the significant strikes she tried at a distance. Silva landed 36% of the significant strikes she attempted by landing 27 of 75. She ended up landing 8 of 29 significant strikes to the head. Silva ended up connecting on 42 of 81 significant strikes in that contest. In terms of accuracy for the significant strikes, she ended up connecting on 12 of 37 directed at the head. In relation to the strikes she fired off in this contest, Silva ended up landing 89 of 153 while Silva connected on 53 of 120 of all the strikes she attempted.

Other bouts to keep an eye on

Another fight that you’re going to want to watch is when Veronica Hardy squares up with Eduarda Moura. Hardy will be looking to add a victory to her total of 9-4-1. The 29-year-old steps on the scale at 125 lbs and measures in at 5’4″. The southpaw fighter extends her reach 64″. Moura stands in at 5’6″ and tips the scales at 125 lbs. The orthodox fighter has a career record of 10-1-0. The 30-year-old extends her reach 66″. In terms of takedowns, Veronica Hardy is able to score a takedown 1.08 times per 3 rounds while Eduarda Moura takes her opponents to the canvas 5.15 times per 15 minutes. In the striking category, Hardy lands an average of 3.13 strikes/min and is connecting on 45% out of all the strikes she attempts. On the other side we have Eduarda Moura, who is landing 57% of the strikes she has thrown and lands 3.09 per min.

If you’re into fun fights, you’re going to want to see when Stipe Miocic is set to go up against Jon Jones. Jones walks into the Octagon holding a record of 27-1-0 (1 NC). The 37-year-old is weighing in at 248 lbs and stands 6’4″. The orthodox fighter has an arm span of 84″. Miocic stands 6’4″ and steps on the scale at 240 lbs. The orthodox fighter steps into the cage holding a record of 20-4-0. The 42-year-old has a wingspan of 80″. In the category of takedowns, Jon Jones thwarts 95% of the takedowns fighters have tried and is finishing his takedown attempts on 45% of his tries. Miocic is taking his opponents to the mat on 34% of his tries and is able to thwart 68% of the takedowns his opponents try. With reference to striking, Jones takes 2.22 strikes per min while he is dealing 4.29 strikes per min. Miocic, moreover, absorbs 3.82 strikes/min and is landing 4.82 per minute.

Tony Sink’s Pick: Take Viviane Araujo (+215)

