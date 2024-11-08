NOSSAS REDES

MUNDO

Cate Blanchett exudes style in a double denim co-ord as she joins Minnie Driver and Marisa Abela at the star-studded Letters Live fundraiser

PUBLICADO

11 minutos atrás

em

The event - which took place in Camden on Thursday in aid of The KOKO Foundation - was attended by a host of celebrities, including the Australian Academy Award-winner

Cate Blanchett exuded style as she joined the likes of Taika Waititi and Benedict Cumberbatch at the star-studded Letters Live fundraiser in London. 

The event – which took place in Camden on Thursday in aid of The KOKO Foundation – was attended by a host of celebrities, including the Australian Academy Award-winner. 

Cate, 55, kept her ensemble low-key for the evening as she sported a black and navy denim jacket with matching jeans. 

She finished off her look with black sparkly chunky shoes and donned a pair of silver spectacles.

Among the stars in attendance alongside Cate, Taika and Benedict were Minni Driver, FKA Twigs, Marisa Abela, Richard Gadd and Damian Lewis.

The event – which took place in Camden on Thursday in aid of The KOKO Foundation – was attended by a host of celebrities, including the Australian Academy Award-winner

Back To Black star Marisa, 27, looked effortlessly chic for the evening as she donned an oversized dark brown suit complete with shoulder pads. 

Marisa’s dark locks were swept behind her shoulders and tucked behind her ears, exposing a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings. 

Meanwhile Ella Enchanted star Minnie, 54, oozed sophistication in a racer-neck navy midi-dress, which she paired with a braided brown belt. 

Minnie’s dark tresses were swept into a sleek bun and she paired the dress with nude-coloured leather platform shoes. 

FKA Twigs meanwhile showed off her incredible figure in a daring sheer brown bodysuit.

The blouse was paired with a fitted high-waisted midi skirt and a pair of black pointed boots, with her hair styled in braids. 

Putting on a dapper display was New Zealand director and filmmaker Taika, 49, who sported a tailored teal suit paired with a white t-shirt. 

Taika finished off his ensemble with a chain necklace and black brogue shoes for the evening. 

Cate, 55, kept her ensemble low-key for the evening as she sported a black and navy denim jacket with matching jeans

Cate, 55, kept her ensemble low-key for the evening as she sported a black and navy denim jacket with matching jeans

The actress donned a pair of silver spectacles

The actress donned a pair of silver spectacles

Cate finished off her look with black sparkly chunky shoes and

Cate finished off her look with black sparkly chunky shoes and

Marisa's dark locks were swept behind her shoulders and tucked behind her ears, exposing a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings

Marisa’s dark locks were swept behind her shoulders and tucked behind her ears, exposing a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings

Marisa's suit was complete with shoulder pads

Marisa’s suit was complete with shoulder pads

Meanwhile Ella Enchanted star Minnie, 54, oozed sophistication in a racer-neck navy midi-dress

Meanwhile Ella Enchanted star Minnie, 54, oozed sophistication in a racer-neck navy midi-dress, which she paired with a braided brown belt

Minnie's dark tresses were swept into a sleek bun and she paired the dress with nude-coloured leather platform shoes

Minnie’s dark tresses were swept into a sleek bun and she paired the dress with nude-coloured leather platform shoes

FKA Twigs meanwhile showed off her incredible figure in a daring sheer brown bodysuit

FKA Twigs meanwhile showed off her incredible figure in a daring sheer brown bodysuit

Putting on a dapper display was New Zealand director and filmmaker Taika, 49, who sported a tailored teal suit paired with a white t-shirt

Putting on a dapper display was New Zealand director and filmmaker Taika, 49, who sported a tailored teal suit paired with a white t-shirt

Taika finished off his ensemble with a chain necklace and black brogue shoes for the evening

Taika finished off his ensemble with a chain necklace and black brogue shoes for the evening

Sherlock Holmes star Benedict, 48, sported a similarly stylish suit as he opted for a khaki-coloured number.  

Benedict paired the suit with an open-necked white shirt and black shoes as he posed alongside The KOKO Foundation CEO Sophia Pasetti.

Also in attendance was Baby Reindeer writer and star Richard, 35, who kept it casual in a textured blue Ben Sherman shirt with rolled up arms. 

Homeland star Damian, 53, also stepped out as he looked suave in a dark grey blazer and houndstooth trousers. 

Meanwhile Riz Ahmed looked stylish in a red dogtooth overshirt paired with a turtleneck top. 

The evening was introduced by he KOKO Foundation CEO Sophia, who said: ‘Tonight is the culmination of over two years’ work, when KOKO Foundation was created to be a unique force for good, contributing to the community that KOKO is a part of. 

‘Collaborating with our new environmental Ambassador Benedict Cumberbatch, the Letters Live team and all these amazing performers will help us create impactful activity and programmes with a focus on the environment, young people and the next generation of artists.’

Speaking about his role as the KOKO Foundation, Benedict said: ‘I have been so inspired to watch the amazing impact that Foundation has quietly had over the past few years, making real and lasting change in Camden. 

Sherlock Holmes star Benedict, 48, sported a similarly stylish suit as he opted for a khaki-coloured number

Sherlock Holmes star Benedict, 48, sported a similarly stylish suit as he opted for a khaki-coloured number

Benedict paired the suit with an open-necked white shirt and black shoes as he posed alongside The KOKO Foundation CEO Sophia Pasetti

Benedict paired the suit with an open-necked white shirt and black shoes as he posed alongside The KOKO Foundation CEO Sophia Pasetti

Also in attendance was Baby Reindeer writer and star Richard, 35

Also in attendance was Baby Reindeer writer and star Richard, 35

Richard kept it casual in a textured blue Ben Sherman shirt with rolled up arms

Richard kept it casual in a textured blue Ben Sherman shirt with rolled up arms

Homeland star Damian, 53, also stepped out as he looked suave in a dark grey blazer and houndstooth trousers

Homeland star Damian, 53, also stepped out as he looked suave in a dark grey blazer and houndstooth trousers

Pictured are Marisa, Damian, Taika, Sophia, Benedict, Olly Bengough and Minnie

Pictured are Marisa, Damian, Taika, Sophia, Benedict, Olly Bengough and Minnie 

Meanwhile Riz Ahmed looked stylish in a red dogtooth overshirt paired with a turtleneck top

Meanwhile Riz Ahmed looked stylish in a red dogtooth overshirt paired with a turtleneck top

The actor finished off his look with a beanie hat and grey trousers

The actor finished off his look with a beanie hat and grey trousers

Idris Elba looked handsome in a white knitted sweat and baggy black trousers, sporting sunglasses inside

Idris Elba looked handsome in a white knitted sweat and baggy black trousers, sporting sunglasses inside 

‘This evening is a fraction of what the Foundation can do, when we all come together to champion important causes, and I am excited and committed to growing the special work being done and scale the foundations work around the country, and the world.’

Letters Live is a unique performance concept, which sees famous figures read out historical or personal letters, bringing them to life through live performance. 

Given his new role as KOKO Foundation global ambassador for environmental advocacy, Benedict read a letter from 1986 from American novelist and environmentalist Edward Abbey in which he protested the fact of being asked for suggestions for four-wheel-drive trips.

Minnie meanwhile performed a letter by BAFTA award winning writer Sharon Horgan, sent to the Men she’s known and loved, written in 2016. 

Richard read a letter from Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh to the film’s producer Andrew McDonald written in 1995. 

FKA Twigs performed a letter written by Cuban diarist Anaïs Nin, entitled Sex does not thrive on monotony, sent to American novelist Henry MIller in the 1940’s.

Cate read a letter by American author Helen Keller, who wrote compassionately in 1924 to the New York Symphony Orchestra to thank them for their impressive performance of Beethoven’s ‘Ninth Symphony’. 

Speaking about his role as the KOKO Foundation, Benedict said: 'I have been so inspired to watch the amazing impact that Foundation has quietly had over the past few years, making real and lasting change in Camden'

Speaking about his role as the KOKO Foundation, Benedict said: ‘I have been so inspired to watch the amazing impact that Foundation has quietly had over the past few years, making real and lasting change in Camden’

Minnie meanwhile performed a letter by BAFTA award winning writer Sharon Horgan, sent to the Men she's known and loved, written in 2016

Minnie meanwhile performed a letter by BAFTA award winning writer Sharon Horgan, sent to the Men she’s known and loved, written in 2016

Richard read a letter from Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh to the film's producer Andrew McDonald written in 1995

Richard read a letter from Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh to the film’s producer Andrew McDonald written in 1995

FKA Twigs performed a letter written by Cuban diarist Anaïs Nin, entitled Sex does not thrive on monotony, sent to American novelist Henry MIller in the 1940's

FKA Twigs performed a letter written by Cuban diarist Anaïs Nin, entitled Sex does not thrive on monotony, sent to American novelist Henry MIller in the 1940’s

Idris Elba was also in attendance and read a letter by American saxophonist and bandleader John Coltrane, while Damian read a letter by crime novelist John le Carré to his wife, and Ghetts performed a beautiful spoken word performance of his song Double Standards.

The Cavemen and Celeste each gave musical performances, with Wyclef Jean closing the show with a 10 minute medley of some of his most famous songs.

KOKO launched its Foundation with a vision and commitment to make Camden greener, alongside creating opportunities for disadvantaged young people through artistic workshops and music bursaries. 

Through environmental projects launched to date, its efforts have contributed to an estimated 40% of newly planted trees in Camden and created a sustainable funding and employment model through a network of ‘KOKO Foresters’ – young people living in the community who are trained and paid to run and maintain the Foundation launched initiatives, year round. 

The Foundation has already worked with a number of estates in Camden with an inspiring rewilding campaign which has planted over 100 trees on 11 estates and 26 local schools, in the last year.

Marisa was animated as she read one of the fundraising letters

Marisa was animated as she read one of the fundraising letters 

Idris Elba was also in attendance and read a letter by American saxophonist and bandleader John Coltrane

Idris Elba was also in attendance and read a letter by American saxophonist and bandleader John Coltrane

Damian read a letter by crime novelist John le Carré to his wife

Damian read a letter by crime novelist John le Carré to his wife

Leia Mais

TÓPICOS RELACIONADOS:
Advertisement
Comentários

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Comente aqui

MUNDO

EUA acusam homem supostamente encarregado pelo Irã de tramar assassinato de Trump antes das eleições | Notícias de Donald Trump

PUBLICADO

37 segundos atrás

em

8 de novembro de 2024

Por:

EUA acusam homem supostamente encarregado pelo Irã de tramar assassinato de Trump antes das eleições | Notícias de Donald Trump

Cidadão iraniano convocado para criar um plano para assassinar o ex-presidente, alega o DOJ, embora ele nunca tenha levado adiante.

O Departamento de Justiça dos Estados Unidos revelou acusações criminais contra um homem supostamente encarregado pelo Irã de “vigiar e conspirar para assassinar” Donald Trump antes do eleição presidencial.

A queixa criminal apresentada no tribunal federal de Manhattan na sexta-feira dizia que um agente da Guarda Revolucionária do Irão instruiu um cidadão afegão, Farhad Shakeri, a apresentar o plano em outubro.

No entanto, Shakeri disse aos investigadores que não pretendia fornecer um plano no prazo solicitado: antes das eleições de 5 de novembro.

Num comunicado, o procurador-geral Merrick Garland disse que o Departamento de Justiça “acusou um activo do regime iraniano que foi incumbido pelo regime de dirigir uma rede de associados criminosos para promover os planos de assassinato do Irão contra os seus alvos, incluindo o presidente eleito Donald Trump”. ”.

Ele acrescentou: “Existem poucos atores no mundo que representam uma ameaça tão grave à segurança nacional dos Estados Unidos como o Irão”.

O Irão não respondeu imediatamente à alegação, mas no passado rejeitou alegações semelhantes e negou querer matar Trump.

Ex-imigrante, deportado

O alegado esforço de assassinato foi revelado como parte de uma queixa mais ampla que alegava que Shakeri, e também os residentes da cidade de Nova Iorque, Carlisel Rivera e Jonathon Lodholt, tinham participado num complô separado para matar um jornalista norte-americano que tem sido um crítico vocal do Irão.

A denúncia afirma que Rivera e Lodholt passaram meses vigiando o jornalista, que não foi identificado, e compartilharam atualizações regulares com Shakeri, que continua foragido e supostamente reside no Irã.

De acordo com o Departamento de Justiça, Shakeri imigrou para os EUA ainda criança e foi deportado por volta de 2008, após cumprir 14 anos de prisão por condenação por roubo.

“Nos últimos meses, Shakeri usou uma rede de associados criminosos que conheceu na prisão nos Estados Unidos para fornecer ao IRGC agentes para realizar vigilância e assassinatos de alvos do IRGC”, disse o Departamento de Justiça num comunicado à imprensa.

Shakeri também disse aos investigadores que lhe foram oferecidos separadamente US$ 500 mil para vigiar e eventualmente matar dois “cidadãos judeus americanos residentes em Nova York”.

Os três homens foram acusados ​​de homicídio contratado e lavagem de dinheiro. Shakeri também foi acusado de fornecer e conspirar para fornecer “apoio material a uma organização terrorista estrangeira”.

EUA dizem que Irã foi motivado por vingança

O FBI disse que as ameaças contra Trump aumentaram após o Tentativa de assassinato em 13 de julho contra o ex-presidente em Butler, Pensilvânia, embora não se acreditasse que esse ataque estivesse ligado a quaisquer atores estrangeiros.

UM segundo assassinato também não se acreditava que a tentativa contra Trump em setembro estivesse ligada a qualquer governo estrangeiro.

Ainda assim, em agosto, o Departamento de Justiça disse que um Homem paquistanês foi acusado em uma suposta conspiração para realizar assassinatos políticos nos EUA.

O homem detido, Asif Merchant, alegadamente tinha ligações com o Irão, embora os documentos judiciais não especificassem quem era o seu alvo.

Em setembro, Trump escreveu na sua plataforma Truth Social, que foi informado sobre a inteligência dos EUA sobre “grandes ameaças” à sua vida por parte de agentes iranianos.

O seu gestor de campanha disse na altura que a comunidade de inteligência tinha alertado Trump “sobre ameaças reais e específicas do Irão de o assassinar num esforço para desestabilizar e semear o caos nos Estados Unidos”.

Na sua declaração de sexta-feira, o Departamento de Justiça repetiu as alegações de que o Irão está “a ter como alvo activo cidadãos dos Estados Unidos e os seus aliados que vivem em países de todo o mundo para ataques, incluindo assaltos, raptos e assassinatos”.

Alegou que o Irã estava fazendo isso tanto para silenciar a dissidência quanto para se vingar pelo assassinato, por drone, do Comandante do Corpo da Guarda Revolucionária Islâmica pelos EUA. Qassem Soleimani no Iraque em janeiro de 2020.

Trump era presidente quando o ataque foi ordenado.



Leia Mais: Aljazeera

Continue lendo

MUNDO

Donald Trump se prepara para seu segundo mandato; controle da Câmara dos Deputados ainda pendente

PUBLICADO

2 minutos atrás

em

8 de novembro de 2024

Por:

Donald Trump se prepara para seu segundo mandato; controle da Câmara dos Deputados ainda pendente

Após a vitória de Donald Trump, os acusados ​​do ataque ao Capitólio esperam perdão presidencial

Entre os apoiantes de Donald Trump, um grupo específico teve um interesse muito pessoal na sua vitória: os acusados ​​do ataque ao Capitólio em 6 de janeiro de 2021, que esperam um perdão presidencial quando ele regressar à Casa Branca.

Poucas horas depois de os resultados terem sido anunciados, os advogados de vários deles apresentaram apelos febrilmente para solicitar o adiamento da sua próxima audiência, incluindo a sentença depois de já terem sido considerados culpados.

Se até agora foram sistematicamente rejeitados, alguns dizem que já sentem a maré a mudar. “Como num passe de mágica, durante três dias, recebi e-mails do Ministério da Justiça prometendo a restituição de bens que exigimos há anos”escreveu quinta-feira no X o advogado de dezenas de acusados ​​​​do ataque ao Capitólio.

“Acho que a inundação de bens devolvidos aos réus em 6 de janeiro se transformará em uma torrente nas próximas duas semanas”acrescenta o advogado, que já obteve a devolução do cocar de pele com chifres de bisão e da lança usada por um dos seus clientes mais famosos, Jacob Chansley, que se tornou um símbolo do assalto ao Capitólio.

Uma arguida, Anna Lichnovski, contra quem os procuradores pediram um ano de prisão, pediu em vão ao juiz que adiasse a pronúncia da sua sentença marcada para sexta-feira. “após a posse do presidente para permitir que ele solicite perdão presidencial”alegando que Donald Trump levantou essa possibilidade.



Leia Mais: Le Monde

Continue lendo

MUNDO

O que a vitória de Trump significa para o conflito Israel-Hamas? – DW – 08/11/2024

PUBLICADO

5 minutos atrás

em

8 de novembro de 2024

Por:

O que a vitória de Trump significa para o conflito Israel-Hamas? – DW – 08/11/2024

Não demorou muito para que Israel Primeiro Ministro Benjamim Netanyahu dar as boas-vindas Donald Trump’s reeleição, descrevendo-a como “o maior retorno da história”. Os seus ministros da coligação de extrema-direita, Bezalel Smotrich e Itamar Ben-Gvir, tuitaram o seu entusiasmo antes mesmo do eleição foi oficialmente chamado.

Netanyahu foi “um dos primeiros a telefonar” ao presidente eleito, afirmou o seu gabinete num comunicado. “A conversa deles foi calorosa e cordial” e os dois “concordaram em trabalhar juntos pela segurança de Israel e também discutiram a ameaça iraniana”.

A vitória de Trump ocorreu poucas horas depois de Netanyahu ter demitido o seu ministro da Defesa, Yoav Gallant, que era visto como um ponto de contacto chave para a administração Biden no governo israelita.

De acordo com uma pesquisa pós-eleitoral publicada pelo canal comercial de TV 12, 67% dos israelenses disseram estar “satisfeitos com a vitória de Trump”.

Esse sentimento também era palpável nas ruas.

“Esperamos que Donald Trump faça grandes coisas pelo nosso país, também pela América. Mas principalmente ele fez muitas promessas e se conseguir cumprir pelo menos metade dessas promessas, simplesmente não haverá palavras”, disse Benaya Koller, um jovem transeunte em Jerusalém, disse à DW.

Para alguns críticos do governo de Netanyahu, porém, o regresso de Trump não é um bom presságio.

“Acho que para Smotrich e Ben-Gvir, ter o tipo de governo israelense que temos hoje, o governo israelense mais extremista na história deste país, foi uma espécie de equivalente a ganhar na loteria israelense”, disse Yehuda Shaul, co- fundador do Ofek, um think tank israelense. “Levar Trump à Casa Branca é como se eles também ganhassem na loteria americana.”

Trump triunfante promete “acabar com as guerras”

Para ver este vídeo, ative o JavaScript e considere atualizar para um navegador que suporta vídeo HTML5

Políticas de primeiro mandato a favor de Israel

Durante o seu primeiro mandato, Trump tomou várias medidas políticas controversas em apoio a Israel. Em 2017, reconheceu Jerusalém como capital de Israel e transferiu a embaixada dos EUA para lá de Tel Aviv, revertendo décadas de política dos EUA e de opinião internacional sobre o assunto. Ele também reconheceu a soberania de Israel sobre as Colinas de Golã ocupadas, que Israel capturou da Síria durante a guerra de 1967 e anexou ilegalmente em 1981.

Trump também é considerado o arquiteto do Acordos de Abraão, uma série de acordos que normalizaram as relações com alguns países árabes, mas ignoraram os palestinianos e qualquer solução para o conflito israelo-palestiniano. Alguns analistas acreditam que Trump poderá pressionar pela normalização das relações entre Israel e a Arábia Saudita no seu segundo mandato.

Ele também poderá tentar relançar o chamado Acordo do Século – um plano que previa a anexação por Israel de todos os seus colonatos na Cisjordânia ocupada, ao mesmo tempo que concedia aos palestinianos alguma autonomia nos restantes enclaves.

Nos últimos anos, porém, as relações entre Netanyahu e Trump esfriaram. Quando Trump perdeu as eleições de 2020, ele pareceu irritado quando Netanyahu parabenizou o presidente dos EUA, Joe Biden, por ter conquistado a presidência. Após os ataques terroristas liderados pelo Hamas em 7 de outubro de 2023, Trump criticou Netanyahu por estar despreparado, alegando que isso não teria acontecido se ele ainda fosse presidente.

Alguns analistas consideram complexa a relação de Netanyahu com Trump, que é frequentemente descrito como imprevisível.

“Acho que ele tem um pouco de medo de Trump. Ele acha que pode manipulá-lo, mas tem medo de que, se Trump estiver atrás dele, Trump possa ficar muito irritado, ao contrário de Biden, que, por algum motivo, nunca o pressionou, nunca recuou. suas manipulações”, disse Alon Pinkas, ex-diplomata israelense em Nova York.

Situação tensa no Médio Oriente exigirá atenção dos EUA

A situação no Médio Oriente certamente exigirá o atenção da próxima administração dos EUA. Trump não apresentou um grande plano político para a região, excepto para afirmar que acabaria com as guerras em Gaza e Líbanosem entrar em detalhes sobre como ele seria diferente da administração Biden.

Israel | Soldados na zona fronteiriça com o Líbano
Imagem: Forças de Defesa de Israel/Divulgação/Xinhua/aliança de imagens

“O Sr. Trump deixou claro ao Sr. Netanyahu que deseja que isso termine até 20 de janeiro, quando ele for para a Casa Branca”, disse Pinkas. Em Abril, Trump disse que Israel estava a perder “a guerra de relações públicas em Gaza” e instou o país a “terminá-la rapidamente”.

Os críticos acusaram Netanyahu de ganhar tempo para esperar por um novo presidente dos EUA, apesar do total apoio militar e político do governo Biden ao governo israelense durante a guerra. Netanyahu está feliz com Trump, disse Pinkas, porque “Trump não vai pressioná-lo de forma alguma sobre a questão palestina”.

Durante a primeira administração Trump, Washington rejeitou a posição internacional comum de que Os colonatos israelitas na Cisjordânia ocupada são ilegais ao abrigo do direito internacional.

“Temo que o que vamos enfrentar seja uma carta branca para o governo israelense fazer o que quiser na Cisjordânia, anexando ainda mais a Cisjordânia como parte da agenda deste governo”, disse Yehuda Shaul, que é também ex-cofundador da Breaking the Silence, uma organização de ex-soldados críticos da ocupação militar de Israel. “E temo que o risco de reconstrução de assentamentos em Gaza tenha aumentado dramaticamente”.

Embora a política da era Trump tenha sido revertida pela administração Biden, alguns analistas sugerem que ela lançou as bases para o impulso à anexação total que agora ganha apoio.

“O enorme poder que o campo de anexação em Israel tem hoje não teria acontecido sem o primeiro mandato de Trump”, disse Shaul. “Quando tivermos toda a força da diplomacia dos EUA violando as leis e as regras, por exemplo, ao reconhecer a anexação israelense das Colinas de Golã, temo que veremos mais disso.”

‘Humor eufórico’ entre colonos israelenses

jornal israelense Yedioth Ahronoth informou na quinta-feira sobre o “clima eufórico” no establishment dos colonos israelenses com a reeleição de Trump. Os líderes dos colonos têm um plano de acção claro após a tomada de posse, observou o jornal, e têm trabalhado com os principais actores republicanos ao longo dos últimos anos para preparar o terreno para o regresso de Trump.

De acordo com o artigo, os seus planos incluem o lançamento de “uma iniciativa para aplicar a soberania israelita na Judeia e Samaria e ‘apreender território’ para o estabelecimento de novos postos avançados de colonatos no norte da Faixa de Gaza”.

Anexar mais território acabaria efectivamente com a ideia de uma solução de dois Estados e com a criação de um Estado palestiniano soberano. Embora Netanyahu tenha negado quaisquer planos para restabelecer os colonatos israelitas em Gaza, declarações de responsáveis ​​e ministros israelitas sugeriram o contrário.

Também existem preocupações dos palestinos não poderá regressar ao norte de Gazaonde Israel renovou uma ofensiva terrestre contra o que afirma serem militantes do Hamas na área, e onde os residentes dizem que estão presos nos combates em meio a uma situação terrível.

Faixa de Gaza | Destruição após ataque aéreo
Imagem: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu/aliança de imagens

Estima-se que 90% da população de Gaza tenha sido deslocada durante os 14 meses de guerra. Um deles é Shadi Assad, de 22 anos, do campo de refugiados de Jabalia, no norte de Gaza. Ele tem poucas esperanças de que uma nova administração dos EUA traga algo de positivo e só quer voltar para casa.

“Harris fazia parte da atual administração dos EUA e apoiava Israel e a guerra”, disse Shadi Asaad à DW por telefone, do sul de Gaza. O estudante de engenharia foi deslocado diversas vezes e agora vive com a família numa tenda em Khan Younis.

“Vivemos num estado de humilhação sem precedentes e ninguém se importa connosco”, disse ele. “Queremos apenas que a guerra acabe, com ou sem acordo, com ou sem Trump.”

Editado por: Martin Kuebler

Por que os eleitores árabes-americanos mudaram para Trump nas eleições nos EUA

Para ver este vídeo, ative o JavaScript e considere atualizar para um navegador que suporta vídeo HTML5



Leia Mais: Dw

Continue lendo

MAIS LIDAS