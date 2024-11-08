O que a vitória de Trump significa para o conflito Israel-Hamas? – DW – 08/11/2024

Cate Blanchett exuded style as she joined the likes of Taika Waititi and Benedict Cumberbatch at the star-studded Letters Live fundraiser in London.

The event – which took place in Camden on Thursday in aid of The KOKO Foundation – was attended by a host of celebrities, including the Australian Academy Award-winner.

Cate, 55, kept her ensemble low-key for the evening as she sported a black and navy denim jacket with matching jeans.

She finished off her look with black sparkly chunky shoes and donned a pair of silver spectacles.

Among the stars in attendance alongside Cate, Taika and Benedict were Minni Driver, FKA Twigs, Marisa Abela, Richard Gadd and Damian Lewis.

Back To Black star Marisa, 27, looked effortlessly chic for the evening as she donned an oversized dark brown suit complete with shoulder pads.

Marisa’s dark locks were swept behind her shoulders and tucked behind her ears, exposing a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile Ella Enchanted star Minnie, 54, oozed sophistication in a racer-neck navy midi-dress, which she paired with a braided brown belt.

Minnie’s dark tresses were swept into a sleek bun and she paired the dress with nude-coloured leather platform shoes.

FKA Twigs meanwhile showed off her incredible figure in a daring sheer brown bodysuit.

The blouse was paired with a fitted high-waisted midi skirt and a pair of black pointed boots, with her hair styled in braids.

Putting on a dapper display was New Zealand director and filmmaker Taika, 49, who sported a tailored teal suit paired with a white t-shirt.

Taika finished off his ensemble with a chain necklace and black brogue shoes for the evening.

Sherlock Holmes star Benedict, 48, sported a similarly stylish suit as he opted for a khaki-coloured number.

Benedict paired the suit with an open-necked white shirt and black shoes as he posed alongside The KOKO Foundation CEO Sophia Pasetti.

Also in attendance was Baby Reindeer writer and star Richard, 35, who kept it casual in a textured blue Ben Sherman shirt with rolled up arms.

Homeland star Damian, 53, also stepped out as he looked suave in a dark grey blazer and houndstooth trousers.

Meanwhile Riz Ahmed looked stylish in a red dogtooth overshirt paired with a turtleneck top.

The evening was introduced by he KOKO Foundation CEO Sophia, who said: ‘Tonight is the culmination of over two years’ work, when KOKO Foundation was created to be a unique force for good, contributing to the community that KOKO is a part of.

‘Collaborating with our new environmental Ambassador Benedict Cumberbatch, the Letters Live team and all these amazing performers will help us create impactful activity and programmes with a focus on the environment, young people and the next generation of artists.’

Speaking about his role as the KOKO Foundation, Benedict said: ‘I have been so inspired to watch the amazing impact that Foundation has quietly had over the past few years, making real and lasting change in Camden.

Pictured are Marisa, Damian, Taika, Sophia, Benedict, Olly Bengough and Minnie

The actor finished off his look with a beanie hat and grey trousers

Idris Elba looked handsome in a white knitted sweat and baggy black trousers, sporting sunglasses inside

‘This evening is a fraction of what the Foundation can do, when we all come together to champion important causes, and I am excited and committed to growing the special work being done and scale the foundations work around the country, and the world.’

Letters Live is a unique performance concept, which sees famous figures read out historical or personal letters, bringing them to life through live performance.

Given his new role as KOKO Foundation global ambassador for environmental advocacy, Benedict read a letter from 1986 from American novelist and environmentalist Edward Abbey in which he protested the fact of being asked for suggestions for four-wheel-drive trips.

Minnie meanwhile performed a letter by BAFTA award winning writer Sharon Horgan, sent to the Men she’s known and loved, written in 2016.

Richard read a letter from Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh to the film’s producer Andrew McDonald written in 1995.

FKA Twigs performed a letter written by Cuban diarist Anaïs Nin, entitled Sex does not thrive on monotony, sent to American novelist Henry MIller in the 1940’s.

Cate read a letter by American author Helen Keller, who wrote compassionately in 1924 to the New York Symphony Orchestra to thank them for their impressive performance of Beethoven’s ‘Ninth Symphony’.

Idris Elba was also in attendance and read a letter by American saxophonist and bandleader John Coltrane, while Damian read a letter by crime novelist John le Carré to his wife, and Ghetts performed a beautiful spoken word performance of his song Double Standards.

The Cavemen and Celeste each gave musical performances, with Wyclef Jean closing the show with a 10 minute medley of some of his most famous songs.

KOKO launched its Foundation with a vision and commitment to make Camden greener, alongside creating opportunities for disadvantaged young people through artistic workshops and music bursaries.

Through environmental projects launched to date, its efforts have contributed to an estimated 40% of newly planted trees in Camden and created a sustainable funding and employment model through a network of ‘KOKO Foresters’ – young people living in the community who are trained and paid to run and maintain the Foundation launched initiatives, year round.

The Foundation has already worked with a number of estates in Camden with an inspiring rewilding campaign which has planted over 100 trees on 11 estates and 26 local schools, in the last year.

Marisa was animated as she read one of the fundraising letters

