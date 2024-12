Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers play in NFL Week 13

Bengals Cam Taylor-Britt (29) intercepts the ball and runs it back for a Bengals touchdown during their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Steelers lead the game at halftime with a score of 27-21. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

Bengals defense attempts to stop Steelers offense during their game against the Steelers Najee Harris (22) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Steelers lead the game at halftime with a score of 27-21. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

Bengals Chase Brown (30) takes the ball down the field during their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Steelers lead the game at halftime with a score of 27-21. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

Bengals Chase Brown (30) rolls into the endzone to score a touchdown for the Bengals during their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Steelers lead the game at halftime with a score of 27-21. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

The Bengals celebrate Chase Brown’s touchdown during their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Steelers lead the game at halftime with a score of 27-21. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

Bengals Mike Hilton attempts to take down the Steelers ball runner in the endzone during their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Steelers lead the game at halftime with a score of 27-21. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

Bengals Tee Higgens (5) leaps to attempt to catch the ball during their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Steelers lead the game at halftime with a score of 27-21. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

Bengals Joe Burrow (9) leaps to toss the ball for a touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase (1) during their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Steelers lead the game at halftime with a score of 27-21. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

Bengals Ja’Marr Chase (1) celebrates with his team after catching a touchdown pass during their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Steelers lead the game at halftime with a score of 27-21. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

Bengals Ja’Marr Chase (1) runs the ball down the field during their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Steelers lead the game at halftime with a score of 27-21. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) runs on the field before the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field before the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands by as injured wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) is tended to by the training staff in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) is helped to his feet by the training staff in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks an extra point in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) breaks through the defense for a touchdown reception in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) breaks through the defense for a touchdown reception in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws from the pocket in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) is knocked out of bounds short of the goal line by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs between plays in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) celebrates a touchdown carry by doing snow angels in the end zone in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo () walks the sideline in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) walks off the field with an injury in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) catches a touchdown pass under coverage from Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) runs with a catch ahead od Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates a reception in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) shake hands after a Chase touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hands off to running back Najee Harris (22) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) runs back a kick in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Preston Smith (91) jumps on a loose ball fumbled by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the sideline after giving up a fumble in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks a field goal in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Bengals Joe Burrow (9) warms up before their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

The Bengals warm up before their game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

Bengals fans get ready to the watch the game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

Bengals fans get ready to the watch the game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Phil Didion/The Enquirer

Bengals fans get ready to the watch the game against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 1, 2024. Phil Didion/The Enquirer