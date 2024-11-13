NOSSAS REDES

Contraventor Rogério Andrade é transferido para penitenciária federal

13 minutos atrás

Contraventor Rogério Andrade é transferido para penitenciária federal

Douglas Corrêa – Repórter da Agência Brasil

Depois de preso por 14 dias na penitenciária Laércio da Costa Pellegrino, conhecida como Bangu 1, no complexo penitenciário de Gericinó, zona oeste do Rio, por decisão judicial, o contraventor Rogério Costa de Andrade e Silva foi transferido na manhã desta terça-feira (12),  por volta das 9h, para o Aeroporto Internacional do Galeão e entregue à Polícia Penal Federal, que o escoltou de avião para o Presídio Federal de Campo Grande, no Mato Grosso do Sul.

De acordo com a Secretaria de Administração Penitenciária (Seap), a operação contou com o apoio de quatro viaturas do Grupamento de Intervenção Tática (GIT) e do Grupamento de Serviço de Segurança Externa da instituição, que escoltaram o contraventor até o Aeroporto Internacional do Galeão, onde foi entregue às autoridades da Polícia Federal, onde embarcou num avião da PF com destino a penitenciária federal de segurança máxima de Campo Grande, onde ficará à disposição da Justiça.

O contraventor Rogério de Andrade foi preso no dia 29 de outubro último, durante a Operação Último Ato, realizada pelo Grupo de Atuação Especializada de Combate ao Crime Organizado do Ministério Público do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (Gaeco/MPRJ), com o apoio da Coordenadoria de Segurança e Inteligência (CSI/MPRJ). Rogério foi preso na casa onde mora em um condomínio na Barra da Tijuca, zona oeste do Rio. 

O mandado de prisão foi expedido pelo Juízo da 1ª Vara Criminal do Tribunal do Júri e cumprido na Barra da Tijuca. Rogério foi denunciado à Justiça pela morte de Fernando de Miranda Ignaccio, no dia 10 de novembro de 2020, no estacionamento do heliporto Helimar, no Recreio dos Bandeirantes. Ignaccio foi morto com três tiros de fuzil, em uma emboscada, após chegar de helicóptero de Angra dos Reis, na Costa Verde do Rio. Como fazia semanalmente, Fernando retornava da casa de praia de Angra, sempre às segundas-feiras e não utilizava seguranças. Os assassinos se esconderam num terreno que fica ao lado do heliporto e atingiram Fernando Ignnacio, quando ele estava chegando ao carro.

Em março de 2021, o MPRJ já tinha denunciado Rogério pelo mesmo crime, mas em fevereiro de 2022, a ação penal contra o contraventor foi trancada em decisão, por maioria de votos, da Segunda Turma do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) que alegou falta de provas que demonstrassem seu envolvimento no crime como mandante.

Fernando Iggnacio e Rogério de Andrade eram, respectivamente, genro e sobrinho do contraventor Castor de Andrade, que morreu de infarto em 1997. Com a morte de Castor, a disputa pelo comando do jogo do bicho e das máquinas caça-níqueis na zona oeste do Rio de Janeiro deixou mais de 50 mortos de ambos os lados.

Na decisão judicial que determinou a prisão de Rogério Andrade constam como motivos para que o contraventor fosse transferido para um presídio federal de segurança máxima, a alta periculosidade do contraventor e de ser chefe de um grupo criminoso. A Justiça enumerou entre eles, homicídios, corrupção, contravenção e lavagem de dinheiro.



No pódio da COP29, os países do Sul exigem ação e financiamento

51 segundos atrás

12 de novembro de 2024

No pódio da COP29, os países do Sul exigem ação e financiamento

Uma sucessão de testemunhos sobre as consequências das alterações climáticas face a cadeiras deixadas vazias pelos líderes dos principais países. Terça-feira, 12 de novembro, durante o segundo dia do dia 29e Conferência das Partes sobre o Clima (COP29) em Baku, Azerbaijão, quase 80 líderes mundiais subiram ao pódio, um após o outro.

Nem os Estados Unidos, nem a China, nem a Índia, nem o Canadá, nem o Japão enviaram representantes. O mesmo se aplica a países importantes na diplomacia climática, como a França ou a Alemanha. Ausências que deixaram espaço para cerca de trinta líderes africanos, representantes de “pequenas ilhas” ou países da Ásia Central, todos atingidos pela intensificação dos “riscos” climáticos e preocupados com a crise do multilateralismo perturbado pelas guerras na Ucrânia, Gaza, Líbano, Iémen … “Os cordões à bolsa abrem-se para financiar a guerra, mas fecham-se quando se trata de financiar a transição climática”declarou Mohamed Muizzu, presidente das Maldivas.

Todos criaram suas próprias palavras para descrever a avalanche de desastres. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Presidente do Zimbabué, falou sobre a “Seca devastadora que perturba muitos aspectos da vida dos nossos habitantes”. Philip Isdor Mpango, vice-presidente da Tanzânia, calculou que o seu país estava a perder “2% a 3% do seu produto interno bruto (PIB)” por causa das mudanças climáticas. Tiemoko Meyliet Koné, vice-presidente da Costa do Marfim, alertou “os dois milhões” dos seus compatriotas “quem poderia cair na pobreza extrema”. Sadyr Japarov, Presidente do Quirguizistão, ficou comovido com o derretimento dos glaciares enquanto “a vida quotidiana de muitas pessoas que vivem a jusante depende destes ecossistemas”. Todos vieram também para mostrar a sua boa vontade, para falar sobre planos nacionais de adaptação ou políticas de mobilidade mais verdes implementadas.

Mas todos também foram a Baku para questionar os países desenvolvidos. “Temos que mudar nossas casas. Onde encontraremos dinheiro para fazer isso?perguntou Ahmed Abdullah Afif Didi, vice-presidente das Seicheles. Houve muitos compromissos na COP28, na COP27, na COP26… Vamos fazer tudo o que estiver ao nosso alcance para garantir que as nossas palavras se transformem em ações. »

O tema crucial desta COP29 emergia assim um pouco mais cada vez que os representantes do “Sul” discursavam. Durante os próximos dez dias, os negociadores trabalharão para navegar entre interesses muitas vezes divergentes para desembaraçar os fios do Nova meta coletiva quantificada (NCQG). Este texto deve substituir o objetivo de 100 mil milhões de dólares (94 mil milhões de euros) de ajuda dos países desenvolvidos aos em desenvolvimento, que só foi alcançado em 2022, com dois anos de atraso – ou 116 mil milhões de dólares, segundo a Organização para a Cooperação e Desenvolvimento Económico (OCDE).

Joel Embiid is finally back – so let's get to asking the important questions

6 minutos atrás

12 de novembro de 2024

Joel Embiid is finally back - so let's get to asking the important questions

In every game he plays, Joel Embiid dictates the form, pace and style. Opposing teams send multiple defenders, or craft whole new game plans to stop him. His Philadelphia 76er teammates are signed or discarded purely by how they capitalize or create his opportunities. He has been The Process that has defined the last decade of professional basketball in Philadelphia.

And now, he is The Plan. After missing the first six games of the season to injury and the last three to suspension, he’s back, with as deep a roster as he’s ever had. But a 2-7 start has halted all offseason back-patting and heaped an unwelcome amount of pressure on the big man before he’s even played a game.

With Tyrese Maxey now out for weeks, and Paul George still adjusting to a new team while navigating a minutes restriction, the hope lies on Embiid.

The team now has to maximize the minutes he plays in, which is another uncertainty, to dig themselves out of the early hole. We don’t know what games he’ll be playing, or how many minutes he’ll be on the court.

What we do know is that he’s finally back and the team is slowly running out of excuses. Their answers to the following questions will dictate the season and determine whether history writes this start as a mere misdirection or unsubtle foreshadowing of the misfortune coming.

No. 1: What’s the clutch-time plan?

Five minutes to go, game within two possessions. Who’s on the court? Who are you playing through? Every team should have this instilled into their identity. It is identity.

When Embiid plays, the hierarchy is well established. No need to even talk about it. Give him the ball. But what if it’s just not his night? What if the three-point shot isn’t falling so the opposition can run double or triple teams all they want?

There’s no data for how the Big 3 play together in close games (or any games). The only clutch game with at least two of three was against the Phoenix Suns. And it was bad. The team didn’t score a field goal in the final 3:34 minutes of the game. Paul George’s isolation attempt at the end of the game was a microcosm. He waved off a hot Maxey to dribble the whole shot clock and miss a contested deep mid-range.

It was better against the weaker Charlotte Hornets, despite George being the only star. George continuously had the ball and collapsed the defense. All five Hornets defenders sunk in on PG and the ball swung beautifully for Jared McCain’s clutch three. For Caleb Martin’s, three defenders walled off George and he made the simple pass. And George again drew three defenders on a tough layup (you could argue it’s a pass) that led to Guerschon Yabusele missing a wide-open putback.

When stars create advantages, it’s easier for the role players. Against Charlotte, those role players were Martin, McCain, Kyle Lowry and Yabusele. I think it’s safe to say Nurse will pick two of those four to close around the Big 3 (Kelly Oubre, too). They’re all capable shooters and, apart from McCain, switchable defenders. That’s the recipe.

Speaking of defense, the Suns targeted Maxey over and over again in clutch time. As did the Hornets to McCain. Modern NBA offenses attack small defenders like Nigerian princes attack retirement home email books. And the 76ers will likely have at least one small defender on the court when fully healthy.

With McCain’s emergence as a genuine offensive weapon, we may get a taste for Nurse’s defensive counters for the weeks Maxey is out. What lineups can the Sixers deploy that will alleviate defensive pressure off smaller guards? How high up does Embiid play on screens? Does the team want Embiid to switch on to dynamic star players?

Having Maxey, George and Embiid as go-to options in close games is a weapon chest no other team has. They fit so well together that letting them alternate isolation possessions seems like a waste. Especially with the capability role players like Yabusele, Lowry and even McCain have proven.

No. 2: What is Guerschon Yabusele?

It’s still too early to rely heavily on lineup data to draw conclusions, but Yabu as the 5-man has been much better than Drummond. Per Cleaning The Glass, which filters out garbage time, the team is a plus-1 with The Dancing Bear as the sole big. With Drummond, they’re a minus-20

Lineups including George with Yabu at the 5 are a plus +14.3 in 105 possessions. PG lineups with Drummond at the 5 are a minus -26.3 in 114 possessions.

And Nick Nurse is realizing this. Against the Hornets, Nurse went away from his regular rotation. Instead of Drummond, Yabusele started the second half and finished the fourth quarter and overtime. (Interestingly, he began OT with both of them, but they continuously got outrebounded and seemed to get in each other’s way.)

“It’s very simple,” Nurse said after the game about playing Yabu over Drummond. “He provides a little more spacing from his shooting threat… That’s providing room for others to operate and he’s producing from behind the line.”

The most important ‘others’ Nurse talks about are his stars. Which, in the Charlotte game with no Tyrese Maxey or Embiid, was only PG. And his chemistry with Yabu was immediately apparent. Of his nine assists, six were to Yabu. Two came from George driving into the paint, drawing defenders, and kicking out to the wide-open Frenchman for three.

He’s shooting 43.2% on 4.1 attempts per game — that’s spacing Drummond just cannot provide. On wide-open threes, he’s shooting 60.9% on 2.6 attempts per game. A big with that stroke next to Embiid is something Sixers brass and fans have dreamed of. It’s why they signed Al Horford that one year (sorry to bring that up), and it’s what Tobias Harris was meant to provide, but now, the Dancing Bear is here.

I’ve written about how Yabu’s interior passing, off-ball positioning, and defensive switchability should greatly complement Embiid. With how Yabusele has performed as the sole big, and the incredible spacing he provides, it will be interesting to see Nurse experiment with him in lineups.

Playing him with Embiid is 100% worth a shot and, if it proves fruitful, could even warrant Yabu starting, as Liberty Ballers’ Zackery Rogers discussed. That would leave the struggling Drummond as the sole backup five, but he’d fare better against other reserve centers…right?

No. 3: Is Embiid going to match his previous league-leading usage rate?

In three of the last four seasons, Embiid has led the league in usage rate. In the year he didn’t, he was second. If The Plan is to keep Embiid healthy, do you want to ride him as much as the team has in the past? Or is he more of a fail-safe for when the offense breaks down… which has been a lot anyway? Do you hope he draws a double and the team attacks off the ball in rotation with PG, Maxey, and the role-player repertoire prepared to finish the play?

With the addition of PG and a more well-rounded roster beyond that, the team shouldn’t have to rely on Embiid as much. He’s still such a force that I expect him to average nearly 30 points a game, and get to the line a lot, but not as much as he has in the past. It helps that he’s an efficient off-ball player. Last season, he had a 64% EFG on shots where he didn’t dribble before them — alley-oops, putbacks, catch-and-shoots, etc. Maxey and Paul George can collapse a defense and even carry the offense.

But every time Embiid is on the court, the team’s best option is to give him the ball. Everyone knows this. The record points per minute last season. The MVP trophy the year before that. And the two scoring titles to his name.

But now the team cannot lean on him constantly. They think that’s what’s led to the playoff injuries and subsequent disappointment.

Playing off Embiid’s gravity, not through it, is the new key to this team’s offense. It’s how the rest of the Embiid era will be defined. And tonight we’ll find out how that looks.



Greta Thunberg critica o Azerbaijão como sede da COP29 – 12/11/2024 – Ambiente

7 minutos atrás

12 de novembro de 2024

Greta Thunberg critica o Azerbaijão como sede da COP29 - 12/11/2024 - Ambiente

Jorge Abreu

A ativista sueca Greta Thunberg, 21, voltou a chamar a atenção da imprensa internacional ao chamar Azerbaijão de “petroestado autoritário”. O país sedia a conferência do clima da ONU (Organização das Nações Unidas), a COP29, a ser concluída em 22 de novembro.

Na segunda-feira (11), a ambientalista afirmou à imprensa que a escolha de Azerbaijão como sede do evento é “mais do que absurda”, por ter sua economia baseada no mercado do petróleo e gás, conforme publicou o jornal The Washington Post. Ela participava na ocasião de um protesto em Tbilisi, capital da Geórgia.

Thunberg afirmou que, por esse motivo, decidiu não participar da conferência da ONU deste ano. Em 2023, quando o evento ocorreu nos Emirados Árabes Unidos, outro país influente no mercado internacional de combustíveis fósseis, a ativista esteve ausente.

Mukhtar Babayev, ministro da Ecologia e Recursos Naturais do Azerbaijão, foi escolhido como presidente da COP29, sob críticas de ambientalistas ao redor mundo. Ele fez carreira na estatal petrolífera de Azerbaijão.

O Brasil sediará a 30ª edição na COP em Belém (PA), em novembro de 2025. Na COP de Dubai, no ano passado, o país foi convidado a integrar a Opep+ (Organização dos Países Produtores de Petróleo Plus), grupo que reúne os 13 países do cartel petrolífero original mais dez nações observadoras, sem direito a voto.

Na ocasião, os Emirados Árabes Unidos, o Azerbaijão e o Brasil chegaram a firmar uma aliança inédita, chamada de troica, com o propósito de trabalhar em conjunto para assegurar a continuidade das conferências e incentivar metas climáticas mais ambiciosas.

Ao final da conferência em 2023, representantes de quase 200 países aprovaram o texto que propõe aos Estados o início da redução do consumo global de combustíveis fósseis, para evitar os piores impactos das mudanças climáticas.





