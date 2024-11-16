FDP traçou plano para abandonar a coalizão governante – relatórios – DW – 16/11/2024

No entanto, a aliança entre o FDP, o partido de centro-esquerda de Scholz Social-democratas (SPD) e o meio ambiente Verdes esteve instável durante mais de um ano devido a diferenças ideológicas e disputas sobre o orçamento do governo.
O que os jornais revelaram?
A hora e Jornal do sul da Alemanha citou várias fontes que afirmaram que o FDP elaborou um plano durante conversações secretas em Potsdam, em Setembro, para romper com a coligação de três partidos.
Lindner, que foi demitido por Scholz do cargo de ministro das finanças após meses de disputa sobre o orçamento de 2025, participou das negociações, juntamente com vários outros ministros do governo do FDP e funcionários da facção parlamentar do partido, A hora relatado.
No topo da agenda, segundo os jornais, estava o futuro do governo de coligação alemão e o futuro do FDP.
A hora disse que o que se discutiu nas horas seguintes foi “o início do fim do governo dos semáforos”, referindo-se às cores dos três partidos: verde, vermelho e amarelo. Os responsáveis do FDP teriam elaborado os primeiros esboços do “roteiro para a derrubada do governo”, conhecido internamente como o projeto do “Dia D”.
O Dia D original marcou o desembarque das tropas aliadas na Normandia, França, em junho de 1944, marcando o início do fim da Segunda Guerra Mundial e do então regime nazista da Alemanha.
A queda da Alemanha: um novo governo pode mudar a situação?
Os chefes do partido avaliaram várias opções
Vários cenários foram alegadamente desenvolvidos pela liderança máxima do partido durante os dois meses seguintes, que eventualmente produziu um plano detalhado para sair da coligação.
A hora disse que foi até elaborado um documento de política económica, que o partido sabia que seria inaceitável para os outros parceiros da coligação, que foram devastados por meses de lutas internas.
Também foi discutido um calendário para a retirada dos ministros do FDP do gabinete, noticiou o jornal.
O FDP estava na altura abaixo dos 5%, um limiar crucial para qualquer partido entrar na câmara baixa do parlamento, o Bundestag.
Os responsáveis do partido também estavam preocupados com a possibilidade de o FDP desaparecer na obscuridade pela segunda vez numa década. Entre 2009 e 2013, o partido fez parte do ex-chanceler Ângela Merkel coligação, mas depois caiu abaixo do limite de 5% e ficou sem assentos no parlamento nacional.
De acordo com A horaLindner deixou claro que não via esperança para o partido se ele permanecesse no governo.
FDP minimiza reportagens da mídia
Respondendo às revelações, um porta-voz do FDP disse à agência de notícias DPA: “Não comentamos reuniões internas”.
O porta-voz acrescentou que as avaliações sobre o futuro do partido na coligação ocorreram “repetidamente e em várias rondas”, desde que o Tribunal Constitucional da Alemanha, em Novembro passado, declarou inconstitucional o orçamento suplementar da coligação para 2021.
O orçamento suplementar foi concebido para que o governo de Scholz pudesse movimentar 60 mil milhões de euros (63,25 mil milhões de dólares) em fundos de recuperação da pandemia de COVID não utilizados para reforçar os seus investimentos em clima e infra-estruturas.
“É claro que os cenários foram considerados repetidamente e as opiniões foram recolhidas”, disse o porta-voz do FDP.
O porta-voz continuou dizendo que Lindner propôs duas opções a Scholz numa reunião no início de novembro.
Tratava-se de “um acordo sobre um realinhamento da política económica ou o fim ordenado da coligação através de um caminho conjunto para novas eleições”, acrescentou.
Scholz se dirige aos legisladores após o colapso da coalizão
Como o governo alemão entrou em colapso
Depois que Lindner foi demitido em 6 de novembro, no mesmo dia em que Donald Trump foi reeleito presidente dos EUA, dois dos três ministros restantes do FDP no governo federal abandonaram o cargo, enquanto outro abandonou o partido.
Antes da provável votação federal de Fevereiro, a maioria dos investigadores já prevê uma grande coligação entre a CDU/CSU de centro-direita – a antiga aliança de Merkel – e o SPD de Scholz como a mais provável.
O FDP está atualmente com 4% nas pesquisas, de acordo com uma pesquisa publicada no sábado pelo instituto de pesquisas INSA para o diário de maior circulação em massa da Alemanha, Foto.
Joe Marler não deveria voltar à diplomacia. Quase acostumado a medir palavras ou ações, o pilar esquerdo do XV de la Rose (95 partidas) acendeu um fósforo no início de sua turnê de outono e, algumas semanas depois, o fogo estava longe de estar extinto. . “O haka deve ser removido, é ridículo”atacou o jogador X – que desde então anunciou sua aposentadoria internacional – antes do confronto entre Inglaterra e Nova Zelândia, em 2 de novembro.
Se ele então recuasse, insistisse em “o contexto” Após a sua diatribe, apresentou as suas desculpas e esclareceu as suas observações, o fantasista inglês provocou um clamor unânime na terra da longa nuvem branca. Desde ex-jogadores até ao ministro dos Desportos da Nova Zelândia, David Seymour, todos defenderam vigorosamente o haka.
Sábado, 16 de novembro, os quinze jogadores dos All Blacks realizarão o tradicional ritual cultural do país, que combina desafio e dança (“haka” significa “dança”), poucos minutos antes de enfrentar os Blues. E todos os espectadores do Stade de France aguardam-no impacientemente, porque, tal como a bola oval ou os passes para trás, o haka é parte integrante do rugby. “Todos nós já fizemos um haka na nossa sala ou no nosso jardim quando éramos jovens”resumiu a terceira linha Alexandre Roumat esta semana, au Midi Olímpico. Neo-Blue desde o último Torneio das Seis Nações, o jogador do Toulouse descobrirá no sábado o efeito de um haka antes de iniciar uma partida.
Ainda assim, os comentários de Joe Marler levantam uma questão fundamental: para além do folclore e do respeito por uma tradição centenária – o primeiro haka no rugby data de 1905 – é normal que uma equipa seja autorizada a tentar intimidar o seu adversário alguns minutos antes começo?Especialmente porque os jogadores adversários não têm o direito de responder na união do rugby.
Porque é impossível dissociar estes “desafios culturais” – termo oficial utilizado pela federação internacional de rugby – da sua vertente bélica. O haka “não é feito para ser amado, é feito para fazer tremer os adversáriosdefendeu assim a conselheira cultural maori Mana Epiha, em Mídia da Nova Zelândia Coisa. É algo que traz à tona os belos sentimentos do espírito guerreiro de nossos ancestrais. »
O risco de se tornar “um simples espetáculo unilateral”
Alguns ainda respondem do mesmo jeito, como dos franceses durante as quartas-de-final da Copa do Mundo de 2007. Determinado a “não sofrer nada”os jogadores do XV da França, comandados por Sébastien Chabal, alinharam-se com camisetas azuis, brancas e vermelhas e enfrentaram os neozelandeses, aproximando-se gradativamente da finalização, olhos nos olhos, a poucos centímetros de seus oponentes. Uma resposta pela qual a França foi sancionada financeiramente, os Blues não tendo respeitado a regra do intervalo mínimo de dez metros durante os “desafios culturais” – se o haka da Nova Zelândia é o mais conhecido, o cibi de Fiji, o sipi tau de Tonga ou o samoano O Siva Tau também acontece antes dos jogos dessas nações do Pacífico.
Você ainda tem 28,31% deste artigo para ler. O restante é reservado aos assinantes.
This review contains spoilers for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict, Episode 6, “The Holy Newborn.”
As the title of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s previous episode, “The Holy Newborn,” made clear, a new god and world have, indeed, been born. Emperor Yhwach is now effectively the ruler of all life. To add insult to injury, he rebuilt the Quincies’ kingdom from the remains of the Soul King’s palace. The surviving Gotei 13 officers and Ichigo Kurosaki’s party weren’t just too late to stop Yhwach’s ascension to godhood; they were powerless to even do anything about it. In fact, they arrived just in time to see Yhwach cement his dominion over all.
It may have taken two episodes, but The Conflict is now done setting up the stage for the final war between the Soul Reapers and Quincies. This is what happened in the manga, but there’s no reason for the anime to simply follow the original text. Part 3 -The Conflict’s next episode, “Gate of the Sun,” will show the first fight of the decisive war, and it could be one fans never saw coming. This isn’t just because the anime is unpredictable, but because the fight never happened in the manga.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3, Episode 7 Could Feature a New Anime-Only Fight
The Episode Could Fix One of the Manga’s Biggest Missed Opportunities
If the leaks and teasers for “Gate of the Sun” are true, then it seems like Lt. Renji Abarai is about to get a big fight against one of the elite Quincies. Some even theorized that his opponent would be none other than Uryu Ishida. Last week’s episode wasn’t even coy about this, as it ended with Renji reading that week’s teaser poem. The fact that his Zanpakuto, Zabimaru, was the accompanying visual all but confirmed that he’ll fight one of the Schutzstaffel in this week’s episode. And to be fair, even the opening credits foreshadowed this. The close-ups of Renji’s and Ishida’s eyes glowing with power and rage weren’t subtle. Besides the fact that Renji fans have every reason to be excited, what makes this significant is that The Conflict could be on track to fix one of the biggest mistakes of Thousand-Year Blood War’s manga.
Despite being one of Bleach’s most important characters, Renji was reduced to a background Soul Reaper during the biggest fight against the Schutzstaffel. After defeating Mask de Masculine and bonding a bit with Bazz-B, he barely did anything when the war moved from the Seireitei to the Wahrwelt. He was always visible in group shots, plus he still got in a line or two and even landed a few hits on enemy Quincies. But for the most part, Renji wasn’t as prominent as he was in Thousand-Year Blood War’s earlier chapters. This made the fact that he got a massive power-up (including a more powerful Bankai) from training with the Royal Guard feel like a waste of time to more jaded readers. To be fair, this was a direct result of Tite Kubo’s failing health and unrealistic editorial demands more than anything else. Renji’s cut material was a missed opportunity, not a lapse in quality on Kubo’s part.
Related
Bleach TYBW Delivered The Franchise’s Best Fight Yet
Ichigo and Yhwach’s brief encounter early in Cour 3 is significantly more impressive and grand than fans may have realized.
Kubo and Pierrot Films repeatedly said that they used the anime adaptation of Thousand-Year Blood War – especially The Conflict – as their opportunity to address the manga’s biggest faults. This included everything from clearing up minor plot holes to writing new material. Examples of this include revealing who knocked out Rukia Kuchiki during the first wave of the Wandenreich’s invasion (it was Meninas McAllon), and everything about the Royal Guard’s defeat, respectively. Renji getting a new fight – and possibly one against someone he could call a friend, to boot – is one of the biggest instances of this positive change in action. Its closest comparison is obviously Ichigo’s and Ishida’s anime-only fight from the cour’s fourth episode. It wouldn’t be surprising if Renji’s coming duel is just as good or possibly even better than Ichigo’s brutal defeat at Ishida’s hands. What’s more, this bodes well for the rest of The Conflict and the chapters it will adapt. It’s unlikely that Renji’s fight will be the cour’s last new addition, which makes the next few episodes all the more exciting.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3, Episode 7 Will See the Beginning of the Final War
The Episode Marks the Beginning of the Real War
While Renji’s brand-new fight is obviously a big deal, this isn’t the only battle that will take place atop the Royal Palace’s frozen ruins. As was teased in The Conflict’s teaser material and both its opening and ending credits, the Gotei 13 and Ichigo’s party will be divided among the four members of the Schutzstaffel. The remaining Quincies are so powerful that it will take more than just one captain-class Soul Reaper to fight them, let alone survive the ordeal. Renji will most likely get his long overdue solo spotlight, but in between breaks and dramatic beats, “Gate of the Sun” could also set up the rest of the grand finale’s preliminary fights.
Without spoiling anything from the manga and only going by what was shown in The Conflict and its advertisements, everyone from the Gotei 13’s surviving captains to the remaining Espada and even the defecting Sternritters will get their own episodes to show off their fighting prowess. Either their fights could start as soon as this week, or fans will just have to wait a little bit longer for these characters to get their moment. Regardless of how the next episodes adapt the upcoming series of events, the coming fights are some of the most complex and interesting seen in all of Bleach. It will be amazing to see how Pierrot Films bringe these to life, and how they’ll improve upon Kubo’s promising if rushed ideas from the manga. As for Ichigo, he’ll most probably track down Yhwach again and try to finish what he started. The problem is that Ishida will obviously get in his way again, and Ichigo will be forced to make the impossible choice of killing his friend or not once more. Yhwach was right when he called out Ichigo’s refusal to kill his opponents, and Ichigo had better overcome his understandable hesitation or find a workaround sooner rather than later.
Related
Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Just Revealed Yhwach’s Weakness
Despite claiming the Almighty makes him impossible to beat, Yhwach has already shown the weaknesses in that ability.
The Conflict is now halfway done, but it only feels like the real battle for existence itself has just begun. This isn’t a slight against the anime, but rather a testament to just how much the stakes have changed and risen since the cour began. The situation was already pretty dire during The Conflict’s premiere, what with Yhwach and Ishida laying waste to the Royal Guard. But now, things are more apocalyptic than ever. Yhwach achieved his goal of usurping his father, the Soul King, and is now moments away from fully realizing his godhood. His royal guard is also ridiculously powerful, and the full extent of their might has yet to even be hinted at. The worlds of the living, the dead and those in between have never faced an existential threat as deadly as Yhwach. This, thankfully, doesn’t mean all hope is lost.
All of Bleach’s surviving fighters are now present on the final battlefield. Everyone’s chances of survival are equally slim, and nobody is even sure if they can return to their respective dimensions, assuming they make it out alive. Victory for the Soul Reapers and their allies means that life can continue as is, while defeat means the end of the world as they knew it. That said, none of them are going down without a fight. Renji’s coming anime-exclusive duel against one of the strongest Quincies will only be the beginning for what promises to be one of many intense penultimate battles that will take place before Ichigo and Yhwach face each other again. Many scores have to be settled, and new ones are about to be born. Things are about to get tougher for Bleach’s surviving characters, which means Bleach fans are in for a wild ride.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict airs new episodes on streaming every Saturday, 10:30 AM (EST). Part 1 – The Blood Warfare and Part 2 – The Separation are now available to watch and own physically and digitally.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict
The peace is suddenly broken when warning sirens blare through the Soul Society. Residents are disappearing without a trace and nobody knows who’s behind it. Meanwhile, a darkness is approaching Ichigo and his friends in Karakura Town.
Release Date
October 10, 2022
Cast
Masakazu Morita , Johnny Yong Bosch , Takayuki Sugô , Richard Epcar , Ryûsei Nakao , Aleks Le , Karen Strassman , Neil Kaplan
A secretaria trabalha com a lógica de adaptar ao mundo digital a política de proteção a crianças e adolescentes originalmente criada para ambientes físicos, como locadoras de vídeo e DVD, que restringiam o acesso de menores a produtos sensíveis —por exemplo, filmes voltados a maiores de 18 anos.
Outra discussão é como impedir o acesso de crianças e adolescentes a apps que não são indicados para suas faixas etárias. Nas lojas virtuais disponíveis em celulares, não há restrição na hora de baixar um aplicativo, ainda que o usuário não tenha a idade mínima recomendada —no Facebook, por exemplo, é preciso ter mais de 13 anos para usar a rede social.
A secretaria também prevê lançar até dezembro um glossário desenvolvido para explicar condutas prejudiciais a crianças e adolescentes, como bullying e sextortion.
LINK PRESENTE: Gostou deste texto? Assinante pode liberar sete acessos gratuitos de qualquer link por dia. Basta clicar no F azul abaixo.
sua assinatura pode valer ainda mais
Você já conhece as vantagens de ser assinante da Folha?
Além de ter acesso a reportagens e colunas, você conta com newsletters exclusivas (conheça aqui).
Também pode baixar nosso aplicativo gratuito na Apple Store ou na Google Play para receber alertas das principais notícias do dia.
A sua assinatura nos ajuda a fazer um jornalismo independente e de qualidade. Obrigado!
sua assinatura vale muito
Mais de 180 reportagens e análises publicadas a cada dia. Um time com mais de 200 colunistas e blogueiros. Um jornalismo profissional que fiscaliza o poder público, veicula notícias proveitosas e inspiradoras, faz contraponto à intolerância das redes sociais e traça uma linha clara entre verdade e mentira. Quanto custa ajudar a produzir esse conteúdo?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login