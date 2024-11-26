MUNDO
Inside John, Jim Harbaugh’s first meeting since Super Bowl
It was not what John Harbaugh had envisioned as the pinnacle of his sport. Growing up, he watched Super Bowl-winning coaches being carried off the field by their players or drenched in Gatorade showers.
But when the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 to capture Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, John was surprised to find himself alone on the field. Then it dawned on him. He knew what he had to do.
After the only Super Bowl featuring siblings as head coaches, John found his younger brother Jim and shook his hand. Then, he started to lean in for an embrace, but Jim put an outstretched forearm into John’s chest.
“There will be no hug,” he told John.
On Monday, John and Jim will meet again as opposing coaches for the first time since that historic and emotionally taxing matchup over 11 years ago. John will take his Ravens (7-4) across the country to face Jim’s Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) at SoFi Stadium (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC).
The feeling among family members is this won’t be Har-Bowl, Part 2. The stakes aren’t nearly as high this time around. John and Jim’s teams are battling for AFC playoff seeding, not football’s biggest prize — the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
But for brothers who competed in the backyard and on the biggest stage in football, bragging rights will always be on the line. When people point out John is 2-0 against Jim, John makes a correction: He’s 3-0. John beat Jim in a preseason game between the Ravens and 49ers in 2014.
John recently recited what he heard Jim say during the week leading up to their Super Bowl.
“‘When that game starts, my brothers are going to be the guys on the sideline with me,'” John said. “That is the way it works. When you get on that sideline, you stake out your territory on a football game and you’re with your family over there.”
The Harbaughs are the only brothers to face each other as head coaches in the NFL’s 105-year history and in the championship game of a major American sport. The first meeting happened on Thanksgiving in 2011, when the Ravens beat the 49ers 16-6. The next came in the Super Bowl a season later, which was another triumph for John — but this is rarely spoken about between the brothers.
John didn’t hear Jim speak positively about that game until three years ago. Jim had driven with his son Jack in an RV from Michigan to John’s house in Maryland. They went into John’s recreational barn, which has a picture from the Super Bowl hanging inside.
“We don’t really talk about that, do we, Dad?” said Jack, now 12 years old.
Jim replied, “It’s okay to talk about that. That was a great day for Uncle John. We’re happy to celebrate that.”
Others are unsure whether Jim has fully come to terms with that loss.
“I think he’s still working on it,” said their father, Jack.
JOHN AND JIM’S father has become the subject of the most debated Super Bowl story in the family.
According to Jim, he couldn’t sleep after losing the Super Bowl and started channel surfing when he saw his father on TV celebrating at the Ravens’ victory party. Jim said Jack was doing the twist while smoking a cigar.
“That’s not true,” John said.
Jim shot back, “I don’t lie.”
Jack pushed back as well, saying, “I’ve never had a cigar in my mouth.”
Super Bowl XLVII is remembered as Hall of Fame middle linebacker Ray Lewis’ final game and for a power outage that caused a 34-minute blackout at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But for Jim it’s the pivotal non-call in the final minutes that has stuck with him.
With San Francisco trailing by three points, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s fourth-down pass from the 5-yard line sailed over wide receiver Michael Crabtree’s head in the end zone. Officials determined that Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith’s contact with Crabtree was incidental, but Jim insisted a holding penalty should have been called.
Jim didn’t speak to John for five days after the Super Bowl. John was on a train to New York, heading there to appear on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” when he finally got a call from Jim. To this day, John believes Jim called him out of fear that his older brother would tell a national audience that he hadn’t heard from him.
John recalls it being a great conversation until Jim brought up the officiating.
“It was kind of left at that over the years,” John said.
John is in his 17th season coaching the Ravens, making him the second-longest tenured coach in the league, behind only Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Jim spent four seasons with the 49ers from 2011 to 2014 before leaving to coach at Michigan for nine years.
Both usually send game film to their father, a longtime college coach who won the Division I-AA title at Western Kentucky in 2002. Jack watches the tape and calls his sons with his thoughts.
Those calls with Jack have been different since January, when Jim left Michigan after winning the national championship and returned to the NFL. There is an understanding that you can’t tell any team secrets to Jack, especially this past week.
“It’s both of them,” Jack said. “They say, ‘I would like to tell you this, but if there’s any thought that you would share it with the other one, I’m not going to do it.'”
JACKIE, THEIR MOTHER, says, “They’re almost like twins.”
Born 15 months apart, John and Jim mirror each other, from football philosophy to wardrobe to personnel and coaching staffs.
Both want to play a physical brand of football by establishing the run, typically wear ball caps and khakis on the practice field and love parroting the mantras their father shared with his players. In his first news conference, Jim told reporters, “We’re going to be a tough team, a resilient team, a relentless team, a physical team; that’s what we’re going to aspire to be. Don’t let the powder blues fool you.” In postgame speeches, John has shouted to his players, “Who’s got it better than us?”
The similarities extend to the locker room. Jim is coaching seven of John’s former players — running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, center Sam Mustipher, safety Tony Jefferson, cornerback Shaun Wade, tight end Hayden Hurst and center Bradley Bozeman — all of whom joined the Chargers after Jim became coach in January. John’s backup quarterback is Josh Johnson, who was coached by Jim at the University of San Diego.
Even the coaching staffs are intertwined. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman served as John’s offensive coordinator for the Ravens (2019-22) after he was the 49ers’ OC during Jim’s four seasons. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter received his first NFL job under John, serving as a Ravens defensive assistant (2017-20). Three other Chargers coaches — Andy Bischoff (tight ends), Mike Devlin (offensive line) and Marc Trestman (senior offensive assistant) — previously worked under John. Chargers GM Joe Hortiz also spent 26 years in the Ravens’ front office, where he helped build the Super Bowl-winning team that beat Jim.
When the Ravens needed a defensive backs coach this offseason, John hired Doug Mallory, a college teammate of Jim’s who spent the past three seasons as a defensive analyst at Michigan. Mallory remembers being in a coaches meeting with the Atlanta Falcons five years ago and being asked who was the most competitive person he knew. Mallory said Jim at the time, but he would probably include both Harbaugh brothers after working with John this year.
“They don’t like to lose,” Mallory said. “They’re going to do everything they can to win.”
During this year’s training camp, a video of a 60-year-old Jim participating in reverse sled pulls went viral.
Not to be outdone, two weeks later, the 62-year-old John joined a fumble recovery drill that involved a player jumping on the ball while others douse him with water hoses. John injured a shoulder.
“They’re very passionate about the game of football,” Josh Johnson said. “It’s the environment that they create. The winners are the workers. They’re going to work you in a way where your team is going to be ready to compete and can will your way to victory.”
LONG BEFORE THEY competed in billion-dollar NFL stadiums, they tried to best each other in their backyard. John and Jim played a childhood game of “chicken,” firing a football at each other from increasingly close range until one of them dropped it or quit.
There were also one-on-one battles in the driveway. Armed with tennis balls and hockey sticks, John and Jim took turns aiming at a goal made of chicken wire, though many of the shots ending up hitting the windows of their one-car garage.
“We didn’t have any pads or anything, and we would go for hours and just tabulate who could score more against the other guy,” John said. “Knocked out every window eventually. I think Mom put cardboard on all those windows.”
Jim was the bigger and stronger athlete. He starred as quarterback at Michigan and became a starter for the Bears, Colts, Ravens and Chargers. John was a partial-scholarship defensive back at Miami (Ohio).
“Jim was one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League,” John said. “And I’ve said this many times.”
The Harbaughs have always had each other’s backs. When John was a junior cornerback at Pioneer High in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jim was a freshman who watched from the stands, too young to play on varsity.
There was a game when John was dominating, knocking down a couple of passes on out patterns. Jim sensed the opposing team was setting up John for a double move, and their father urged Jim to go tell his brother. After running down the steps, Jim yelled from the fence: “Out-and-up! Out-and-up!”
When the other team tried the double move, John was all over it. “I’m glad we got to him,” Jim said.
Eventually, Jim made varsity, and when he threw a pass to John (who also played receiver in high school), the announcer declared, “Harbaugh to Harbaugh.”
“That was one of those moments that stay with me for a long time,” Jackie said.
The only time they played on opposing teams growing up was in baseball, as teenagers. John got recruited to play for a higher-level travel team, and Jim played for a team that was coached by their father.
When they faced each other, John’s team came out on top 1-0.
“So I won that one, too,” John said with a smile.
WHEN THE LEAGUE announced its 2024 schedule in May, Jackie couldn’t believe the date for the Ravens-Chargers game. It’s Nov. 25, Jackie and Jack’s 63rd wedding anniversary.
“What the heck is the NFL trying to do here?” Jackie remembers asking.
Jack and Jackie don’t watch games together anymore. Jack sits in front of the upstairs TV, while Jackie watches the downstairs one.
Jackie has to be on her feet when the game is on, calling plays out and criticizing the officials. Jack is the quieter one — who has one complaint when they’re in the same room.
“Sometimes she gets in the line of vision where I can’t see,” Jack said.
Upon hearing this, Jackie cried out, “For God’s sake.”
When the Ravens and Chargers play in Los Angeles, Jack and Jackie will be in Florida with their daughter, Joani Crean, and her family. (Crean is married to former Indiana and Georgia men’s basketball coach Tom Crean, currently a TV analyst for ESPN.) The plan is for everyone to watch the game together — in the same room.
Asked how her father and mother will handle this latest game between John and Jim, Joani recalls the Super Bowl when the family was in NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s box.
“It was the quietest any of us have ever been watching a game,” she said. “So I think I’m expecting that … maybe.”
For the first time since that Super Bowl, football’s greatest sibling rivalry will be rekindled. But those closest to John and Jim don’t expect the same level of drama.
“I guess everybody’s more weathered to it,” Joani said. “It’s not something you circle on your calendar.”
Earlier this year, John told Jack that Monday night’s game has to be easier on everyone because it’s not the Super Bowl. This time, whatever happens, John and Jim still have a chance to lead their teams to the postseason and an NFL title.
“So, when he said that, it made sense,” Jack said. “I kind of shook my head and I said, ‘There’s probably a lot of truth to that.'”
Kris Rhim contributed to this story.
Trump promete tarifa de 25% ao México e Canadá, tarifa extra de 10% à China | Negócios e Economia
HISTÓRIA EM DESENVOLVIMENTOHISTÓRIA EM DESENVOLVIMENTO,
O presidente eleito dos EUA diz que as medidas permanecerão até que os países eliminem as passagens ilegais de fronteira e o tráfico de drogas.
O presidente eleito dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, prometeu impor uma tarifa de 25 por cento sobre todos os produtos do México e do Canadá e um adicional de 10 por cento sobre os produtos chineses em resposta às passagens ilegais de fronteira e ao tráfico de drogas.
Trump disse na segunda-feira que iria impor tarifas sobre as importações mexicanas e canadianas no primeiro dia da sua administração e que as medidas permaneceriam até que a “invasão” de migrantes indocumentados e de drogas chegasse ao fim.
“Tanto o México como o Canadá têm o direito e o poder absolutos para resolver facilmente este problema há muito latente”, disse Trump na sua plataforma de redes sociais Truth.
“Por este meio, exigimos que eles usem esse poder e, até que o façam, é hora de pagarem um preço muito alto!”
Trump disse numa publicação subsequente que também imporia uma tarifa de 10 por cento à China, “acima de quaisquer tarifas adicionais”, até que o país tomasse medidas para impedir o contrabando de fentanil.
Durante a sua campanha eleitoral, Trump prometeu impor tarifas de 60 por cento ou mais sobre as importações de produtos chineses e sugeriu que poderia impor uma tarifa de 1.000 por cento ou mais sobre veículos importados do México.
“Representantes da China disseram-me que iriam instituir a pena máxima, a da morte, para qualquer traficante de droga apanhado a fazê-lo, mas, infelizmente, nunca seguiram em frente e as drogas estão a chegar ao nosso país, principalmente através do México, em níveis nunca vistos. antes”, disse Trump.
O anúncio de Trump gerou imediatamente uma reacção adversa e repercutiu nos mercados internacionais, fazendo com que o dólar canadiano, o peso mexicano, o euro, a libra esterlina, o won coreano e o dólar australiano caíssem em relação ao dólar.
A embaixada da China em Washington disse que nenhum dos lados venceria uma guerra comercial.
A Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, a emissora nacional do Canadá, classificou os comentários do presidente eleito como “sua ameaça mais grave contra o Canadá em anos”.
“E assim começa”, disse Catherine McKenna, ex-ministra do Meio Ambiente do Canadá, em um post no Bluesky.
“A quantidade de tempo e energia que nosso governo gastou com Trump da última vez foi absurda.”
As propostas de Trump teriam ramificações potencialmente enormes para o comércio internacional e lançariam dúvidas sobre a durabilidade do Acordo EUA-México-Canadá que ele sancionou durante o seu primeiro mandato, embora o republicano tenha feito ameaças semelhantes no passado, sem as concretizar.
A escolha de Trump para secretário do Tesouro, Scott Bessent, descreveu as tarifas como uma “ferramenta útil” para fortalecer a mão do presidente quando estiver com outros países.
Numerosos economistas alertaram que as propostas de Trump para tarifas amplas aumentariam o custo dos bens de consumo diário nos EUA e travariam o crescimento global.
Os apoiantes de Trump argumentaram que as tarifas encorajarão o regresso de empregos industriais no exterior e darão à sua administração maior influência para extrair acordos comerciais mais favoráveis de outros países.
China, México e Canadá são os três maiores parceiros comerciais dos EUA.
Os países foram responsáveis por 830 mil milhões de dólares em exportações dos EUA e 1,43 biliões de dólares em importações dos EUA, respetivamente, em 2022, de acordo com o Gabinete do Representante de Comércio dos EUA.
Four things to watch for in Ravens-Chargers on Monday night on ESPN, NFL+
- WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL+
Conditions for the Harbowl could not better.
John Harbaugh’s Ravens and Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers enter Monday night as certified contenders having made equal contributions in the win column for their combined 14-7 record.
Baltimore has played an extra game, a loss, which has it sitting just behind Los Angeles as the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture entering Sunday. For now, there’s some room to breathe between the two squads and the teams located on the bubble — the Ravens and Chargers are both sitting pretty with their chances of making the postseason currently at 95% and 92%, respectively. However, a loss for either club would still serve as a stark reminder that objects in the rearview are closer than they appear.
Should the Ravens bounce back from last week’s divisional loss to the Steelers and win, their playoff odds move to 99%. The Chargers would jump to 98% with their fifth straight victory.
Those are the stakes for the Week 12 finale, which fittingly appears to be the best of the entire slate: One team will take yet another step toward a playoff berth, and one brother will also gain bragging rights until they meet again.
Here are four things to watch for when the Ravens visit the Chargers on Monday night on ESPN and NFL+:
1) Jim vs. John. Jim Harbaugh might have downplayed facing off against his older brother this week, but that won’t stop everyone else from hyping it up. The two have played each other twice before, when Jim was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Those matchups, another Week 12 game in 2011 and Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013, both went to John and the Ravens. It’s been nearly a dozen years since that 34-31 Super Bowl classic, and yet the Harbaughs remain the only pair of brothers in NFL history to ever face off as head coaches. It also just so happens that the game falls on the 63rd wedding anniversary of Jim and John’s parents, Jack and Jackie, who will not be in attendance but will be watching as Harbowl III takes place.
2) Lamar Jackson seeks return to MVP form. Coming off what was easily his worst performance of the year against the league’s second-best scoring defense, Jackson now faces the unenviable task of trying to rebound against the league’s top scoring D. He posted season lows with a 48.5 completion percentage and a 66.1 passer rating against Pittsburgh as Baltimore failed to score 20 points for the first time this season. The good news, at least looking directly ahead, is that such an underperformance is par for the course for Jackson versus the rival Steelers. It’s not necessarily indicative of a downward trend. More good news? Jackson has typically trounced No. 1 defenses during his career. He’s gone 3-0 against those units while averaging 29.3 points per game with a 111.0 passer rating, 4-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and four rushing scores. It won’t be easy, but Jackson has proven capable of humbling powerhouse opponents in the past.
3) Will the Chargers keep airing it out? There was never any doubt entering the season regarding Jim Harbaugh’s vision for the Chargers. They were going to run the rock, and they did — especially out of the gate. In L.A.’s first two games, the team tallied 176 and then 219 rushing yards. Justin Herbert’s high in pass attempts over his first four weeks was 27, and he eclipsed 150 yards passing just once. But then Harbaugh, who has also left no doubt how smitten he is with his quarterback, seemingly gave Herbert the green light. Over the Chargers’ past six contests, Herbert has fallen under 27 pass attempts just once. He’s yet to go sub-150 passing yards again and four times has eclipsed 250, the highest such outing coming only a yard shy of 350. Against the Ravens, who not only light up the scoreboard with regularity but also sport the NFL’s worst passing defense, the stage is again begging for Herbert to sling it. He’ll do so with the help of burgeoning receivers Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey and resurgent tight end Will Dissly, who is having a career year.
4) “Ravens West” host Baltimore. The familiar feeling between these two clubs does not end at the sibling rivalry. There are countless Chargers players, coaches and personnel who once called Baltimore home. General manager Joe Hortiz worked in the Ravens organization from 1998-2023, rising to director of player personnel before taking the GM job with Los Angeles in January. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman served as Baltimore’s OC from 2019-2022, leading a top-three rushing attack each season. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter? He assisted Baltimore’s D from 2017-2020. Even Jim Harbaugh played QB for the team in 1998. Between the lines, current players who have transitioned from purple to powder blue include running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, tight end Hayden Hurst and offensive linemen Bradley Bozeman and Sam Mustipher. TE Eric Tomlinson and safety Tony Jefferson, both L.A. practice squad members, also belong to that group. There’s a ton of crossover and plenty of shared football philosophies. Soon, we’ll find out who’s the better for it.
Quem é Yamandu Orsi, o próximo presidente do Uruguai? | Notícias Eleitorais
Yamandu Orsi será O próximo presidente do Uruguaidepois que o líder de esquerda emergiu como o vencedor de um segundo turno de fim de semana para liderar a nação sul-americana de 3,4 milhões de habitantes.
Orsi, da aliança Frente Ampla, obteve 49,8% dos votos durante segundo turno no domingo para derrotar Álvaro Delgado, do Partido Nacional, de centro-direita, que obteve 45,9 por cento de apoio.
A sua vitória marca o regresso de um governo de centro-esquerda à presidência do Uruguai, após cinco anos de uma administração conservadora.
Mas quem é Orsi? Aqui está o que você precisa saber sobre o presidente eleito.
Primeiros anos
Professor de história, dançarino folclórico e ex-prefeito, o político de 57 anos é considerado herdeiro político do antigo Presidente José Mujica.
Mujica acompanhou Orsi na sua campanha e elogiou-o como um novo líder capaz de encontrar o equilíbrio certo entre as prioridades sociais, políticas e económicas.
Orsi nasceu em 13 de junho de 1967, na zona rural do departamento de Canelones. Seu pai era agricultor de vinhedos e sua mãe costureira. Enquanto morava no campo, sua irmã o ensinou a ler e escrever.
Mas o jovem Orsi começou a moldar as suas opiniões e desejos políticos em plena ditadura no Uruguai, que durou de 1973 a 1983.
Após o fim desse período, Orsi juntou-se ao Movimento de Participação Popular liderado por Mujica, o ex-líder guerrilheiro que se tornou presidente em 2010.
Promessas de campanha
Orsi disse que quer inaugurar “uma esquerda moderna” para combater os sem-abrigo, a pobreza e o crime – uma preocupação fundamental entre Eleitores uruguaios.
As taxas de homicídio no país aumentaram acentuadamente nos últimos anos, alimentadas pela mudança nas rotas de contrabando de cocaína.
A taxa de pobreza é uma das mais baixas da região e voltou a cair para os níveis anteriores à COVID-19 este ano, mas as instituições de caridade dizem que continua a afectar as crianças de forma desproporcional.
“O destino e o futuro deste país têm de mudar”, disse Orsi à agência de notícias Reuters numa entrevista na capital Montevidéu no mês passado, dizendo que a sua coligação Frente Ampla alcançaria um equilíbrio diferente entre o bem-estar social e o crescimento económico.
Como prefeito de Canelones, na segunda maior região do país, ele foi creditado por ajudar a atrair potenciais investidores e aliviar a burocracia local para atrair empresas internacionais como o Google, com algum nível de sucesso.
Ele disse que planeia evitar aumentos de impostos apesar de um défice crescente e, em vez disso, concentrar-se em estimular um crescimento mais rápido.
Durante o seu discurso de vitória no domingo, Orsi prometeu “ser o presidente que apela continuamente ao diálogo nacional”.
Estilo folclórico
O pai de gêmeos fez campanha como moderado e com uma abordagem realista.
Mas o seu fracasso em estabelecer um plano claro para o governo atraiu críticas. Ele também se recusou a participar de debates e deu poucas entrevistas à mídia.
Embora as eleições venham a alterar o equilíbrio de poder no Uruguai, os analistas não previram uma mudança massiva na direcção económica do país, tendo Orsi prometido anteriormente “uma mudança que não será radical”.
A administração de Orsi tomará posse em Março próximo e, tal como Mujica – mais conhecido pelas suas condições de vida humildes que lhe valeram o apelido de “o presidente mais pobre do mundo” – ele disse que não viverá na residência presidencial.
Orsi tem várias semelhanças com seu padrinho político, como o amor pelo campo e um estilo de vida tranquilo.
Ele é frequentemente fotografado carregando o tradicional chá mate, passeando com seu cachorro, Ramon, e vestindo-se casualmente.
