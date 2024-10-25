NOSSAS REDES

Ozempic could have surprising benefit for people with diabetes

30 minutos atrás

Ozempic could have surprising benefit for people with diabetes

Ozempic used to help cure arthritis pain: Report

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel joined ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss his take on Ozempic being used to cure arthritis pain and why some doctors are warning some medications can affect heat sensitivity. 

Semaglutide medications — such as Ozempic, the popular diabetes drug — have been linked to a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease for certain groups.

A new study, which was led by researchers at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, revealed that patients who were prescribed semaglutide had a “significantly lower risk” of developing Alzheimer’s compared to those taking other types of anti-diabetic medications, according to a press release.

The researchers analyzed three years of medical records for nearly one million type 2 diabetes patients in the U.S. 

NEW ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH REVEALS ‘QUIET’ PHASE OF THE DISEASE, BEFORE SYMPTOMS APPEAR

The findings were published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association on Thursday.

Semaglutide medications have been linked to a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease for certain groups. (iStock)

“Our study provides promising real-world evidence suggesting that semaglutide could be beneficial in preventing or slowing down the development of AD,” lead author and biomedical informatics professor Rong Xu told Fox News Digital. 

“The underlying mechanisms remain unknown, and future mechanistic studies and clinical trials are necessary to confirm the effects.” 

ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE COULD BE SLOWED BY BOOSTING A CERTAIN PROTEIN IN THE BRAIN, RESEARCHERS SAY

Alzheimer’s is the seventh-leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, taking around 120,000 lives each year.

Unlocking potential benefits

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, is a GLP-1 molecule that regulates blood sugar in diabetes patients. 

It is also the active ingredient in Wegovy, Ozempic’s counterpart that is used to treat obesity.

Ozempic

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, is a GLP-1 molecule that regulates blood sugar in diabetes patients.  (REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo)

The findings suggest that there could be potential beneficial effects of semaglutide in preventing or slowing down the development of Alzheimer’s in high-risk populations, such as patients with type 2 diabetes, Xu noted.

“This can provide some guidance in the choice of anti-diabetic medications for diabetes management and, at the same time, for preventing Alzheimer’s disease,” she said. 

MEAT CONSUMPTION LINKED TO HIGHER TYPE 2 DIABETES RISK IN OBSERVATIONAL STUDY

Dr. Sue Decotiis, MD, a New York City weight-loss doctor, said she was not surprised by the study’s discovery of the extra GLP-1 benefits.

“We know that GLP-1 drugs treat insulin resistance, which has a positive impact on the whole body – cardiovascular health, neurovascular health, decreased risk of stroke and better cognitive function,” Decotiis, who was not involved in the research, told Fox News Digital.

wegovy injections

Semaglutide is also the active ingredient in Wegovy, Ozempic’s counterpart that is used to treat obesity. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon and longevity doctor who often prescribes Ozempic to his patients, said this study reinforces how metabolic health influences neurodegeneration. 

“The connection becomes even more apparent when considering the links between obesity, chronic inflammation and conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, often referred to as ‘type 3 diabetes’ due to its association with insulin resistance in the brain,” Osborn, who also was not involved in Case Western’s research, told Fox News Digital.

“GLP-1s treat insulin resistance, which has a positive impact on the whole body – including better cognitive function.”

In people with diabetes, a byproduct of insulin resistance is an increase in inflammation, Osborn noted, which is a “key driver” of neurodegeneration and cognitive decline.

“This suggests that effective management of insulin resistance and systemic inflammation reduction may be pivotal in slowing or preventing neurodegenerative diseases,” he said.

‘Shifting the paradigm’

Osborn agrees that the preventive effects of GLP-1 drugs will likely extend across various conditions. 

“These drugs will ultimately be employed not just for diabetes, but as preventative and therapeutic agents for nearly all non-infectious age-related diseases, as well as conditions like alcoholism and drug addiction,” he said.

Diabetes - checking blood sugar

In people with diabetes, a byproduct of insulin resistance is an increase in inflammation, which is a “key driver” of neurodegeneration and cognitive decline, according to a doctor. (iStock)

While the study doesn’t claim that GLP-1s are a cure for Alzheimer’s, Osborn said, “It shifts the paradigm by addressing the underlying risk factors for Alzheimer’s rather than just its symptoms.” 

“It suggests a more comprehensive approach — one that tackles insulin resistance, obesity and inflammation,” he went on. 

By improving insulin sensitivity and reducing inflammation, these medications could provide direct benefits for not only the brain, but the entire body, he suggested.

“After all, most age-related conditions share common underpinnings and vary only by which part of the body is affected,” Osborn said. “It’s simply a matter of geography.”

Dementia prevention. Elderly woman hands doing jigsaw puzzle at home, panorama, close up

Alzheimer’s is the seventh-leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, taking around 120,000 lives each year. (iStock)

Decotiis said she expects to see “more and more widespread benefits” from using this category of drugs, but that more studies are needed to prove that they slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

“There needs to be a clear indication from the FDA to use these drugs for Alzheimer’s specifically in order for them to be covered by insurance,” she added.

“Most age-related conditions share common underpinnings — it’s simply a matter of geography.”

Xu reiterated that these findings “cannot be used to justify off-label prescription of semaglutide for Alzheimer’s disease prevention and treatment.”

“For this to happen, randomized clinical trials are necessary,” she said.

The researcher also acknowledged that the study had some limitations.

“This is a retrospective cohort study with inherent limitations related to uncontrolled or unmeasured confounding and biases,” she said. 

Seniors Ozempic split

“These drugs will ultimately be employed not just for diabetes, but as preventative and therapeutic agents for nearly all non-infectious age-related diseases, as well as conditions like alcoholism and drug addiction,” a doctor predicted. (iStock)

“Further research into semaglutide’s use will need to be further investigated through randomized clinical trials so alternative drugs can be tested as potential treatment for this debilitating illness.”

The study received funding from the National Institute on Aging and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

When contacted by Fox News Digital, Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk issued the following statement.

“Novo Nordisk welcomes independent research investigating the safety, efficacy and clinical utility of our products.”

A company spokesperson also stated that Novo Nordisk is conducting its own research into the effectiveness of oral semaglutide in early Alzheimer’s disease, with expected completion in 2025.

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.

Vídeo: Michelle defende marido machão e mulher no social – 25/10/2024 – Brasília Hoje

1 minuto atrás

25 de outubro de 2024

Vídeo: Michelle defende marido machão e mulher no social - 25/10/2024 - Brasília Hoje

Ranier Bragon

A ex-primeira-dama Michelle Bolsonaro defendeu nesta quinta-feira (24) uma “ação colaborativa” entre casais na política, em que o homem cumpra o papel de gestor e a mulher entre com o olhar social.

“A gente precisa que esse trabalho seja em conjunto. Precisamos fazer essa política colaborativa. O maridão ali, machão, gestor, administrador. E a mulher com esse olhar feminino, sabe, de ajudar ali no social”, discursou Michelle durante ato de apoio à candidatura de Fred Rodrigues (PL) em Goiânia.

Ela fez a consideração ao falar das mulheres do candidato e do vice, que estavam presentes no palco. Em suas palavras, as duas irão fazer com que seus maridos não deixem de olhar para quem mais precisa.

Antes, Michelle havia comemorado o crescimento de vereadoras e prefeitas eleitas em Goiás.

Michelle, a senadora Damares Alves (Republicanos) e a vice-governadora do Distrito Federal, Celina Leão (PP), tem repetido nas eleições municipais a caravana de viagens que fizeram em 2022 por vários estados do país para tentar alavancar candidatos da direita.


LINK PRESENTE: Gostou deste texto? Assinante pode liberar sete acessos gratuitos de qualquer link por dia. Basta clicar no F azul abaixo.





Caixa paga Bolsa Família a beneficiários com NIS de final 6

3 minutos atrás

25 de outubro de 2024

Caixa paga Bolsa Família a beneficiários com NIS de final 6

Agência Brasil

A Caixa Econômica Federal paga nesta sexta-feira (25) a parcela de outubro do novo Bolsa Família aos beneficiários com Número de Inscrição Social (NIS) de final 6.

O valor mínimo corresponde a R$ 600, mas com o novo adicional o valor médio do benefício sobe para R$ 678,46. Segundo o Ministério do Desenvolvimento e Assistência Social, neste mês o programa de transferência de renda do Governo Federal alcançará 20,73 milhões de famílias, com gasto de R$ 14,03 bilhões.

Além do benefício mínimo, há o pagamento de três adicionais. O Benefício Variável Familiar Nutriz paga seis parcelas de R$ 50 a mães de bebês de até seis meses de idade, para garantir a alimentação da criança. O Bolsa Família também paga um acréscimo de R$ 50 a famílias com gestantes e filhos de 7 a 18 anos e outro, de R$ 150, a famílias com crianças de até 6 anos.

No modelo tradicional do Bolsa Família, o pagamento ocorre nos últimos dez dias úteis de cada mês. O beneficiário poderá consultar informações sobre as datas de pagamento, o valor do benefício e a composição das parcelas no aplicativo Caixa Tem, usado para acompanhar as contas poupança digitais do banco.

Moradores do Rio Grande do Sul, afetados por enchentes de abril a junho, do Amazonas e do Acre, afetados pela seca, receberam o pagamento do Bolsa Família de forma unificada no último dia 18, independentemente do número do NIS. O pagamento unificado também beneficiou 62 municípios do Amazonas, 52 de Rondônia e 22 do Acre afetados pela estiagem e pela vazante dos rios, 45 municípios de São Paulo atingidos por incêndios florestais e oito municípios de Sergipe afetados por fortes chuvas.

A partir deste ano, os beneficiários do Bolsa Família não têm mais o desconto do Seguro Defeso. A mudança foi estabelecida pela Lei 14.601/2023, que resgatou o Programa Bolsa Família (PBF). O Seguro Defeso é pago a pessoas que sobrevivem exclusivamente da pesca artesanal e que não podem exercer a atividade durante o período da piracema (reprodução dos peixes).

Regra de proteção

Cerca de 2,88 milhões de famílias estão na regra de proteção em outubro. Em vigor desde junho do ano passado, essa regra permite que famílias cujos membros consigam emprego e melhorem a renda recebam 50% do benefício a que teriam direito por até dois anos, desde que cada integrante receba o equivalente a até meio salário mínimo. Para essas famílias, o benefício médio ficou em R$ 371,42.

Cadastro

Desde julho do ano passado, passa a valer a integração dos dados do Bolsa Família com o Cadastro Nacional de Informações Sociais (CNIS). Com base no cruzamento de informações, cerca de 200 mil famílias foram canceladas do programa neste mês por terem renda acima das regras estabelecidas pelo Bolsa Família. O CNIS conta com mais de 80 bilhões de registros administrativos referentes a renda, vínculos de emprego formal e benefícios previdenciários e assistenciais pagos pelo INSS.

Em compensação, outras 400 mil famílias foram incluídas no programa em outubro. A inclusão foi possível por causa da política de busca ativa, baseada na reestruturação do Sistema Único de Assistência Social (Suas) e que se concentra nas pessoas mais vulneráveis que têm direito ao complemento de renda, mas não recebem o benefício.


Brasília (DF) 19/11/2024 - Arte calendário Bolsa Família Outubro 2024 Arte Agência Brasil
Brasília (DF) 19/11/2024 - Arte calendário Bolsa Família Outubro 2024 Arte Agência Brasil

Arte Agência Brasil

Auxílio Gás

O Auxílio Gás também será pago nesta quinta-feira às famílias cadastradas no Cadastro Único para Programas Sociais do Governo Federal (CadÚnico), com NIS final 5. O valor subiu para R$ 104 neste mês.

Com duração prevista até o fim de 2026, o programa beneficia cerca de 5,5 milhões de famílias. Com a aprovação da Emenda Constitucional da Transição, no fim de 2022, o benefício foi mantido em 100% do preço médio do botijão de 13 kg.

Só pode receber o Auxílio Gás quem está incluído no CadÚnico e tenha pelo menos um membro da família que receba o Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC). A lei que criou o programa definiu que a mulher responsável pela família terá preferência, assim como mulheres vítimas de violência doméstica.

 



É hora de agir em meu canteiro de vegetais em maturação. Primeiro emprego? Enfrente o ruibarbo | Conselhos de jardinagem

21 minutos atrás

25 de outubro de 2024

É hora de agir em meu canteiro de vegetais em maturação. Primeiro emprego? Enfrente o ruibarbo | Conselhos de jardinagem

Claire Ratinon

NAgora que minha horta já tem quatro temporadas, me peguei refletindo sobre as decisões que tomei quando a configurei. Algumas dessas escolhas precisam ser abordadas ou mesmo desfeitas. A cerca de arame que impede a vida selvagem de pastar nas minhas plantações está deformando e caindo. Dois dos canteiros perenes passam a maior parte do ano à sombra de um salgueiro e, como resultado, algumas das plantas não conseguiram prosperar. E, embora algumas culturas estejam a correr bem, se quero que continuem a florescer, é altura de agir.

Uma dessas plantas é meu lindo ruibarbo, que vem crescendo cada vez mais, ano após ano. Está indo tão bem que seu número crescente de caules, a copa cada vez maior (a seção da raiz que une os caules) e as folhas enormes e enrugadas estão ultrapassando minha cerca mencionada. Agora é definitivamente outono e o ruibarbo está em estado de dormência, é uma boa hora para dividi-lo.

O ruibarbo se cansa depois de quatro ou cinco anos, causando a deterioração da qualidade dos caules. Fazer novas plantas por divisão me proporcionará novos caules vigorosos.

A divisão do ruibarbo – que é um processo ao mesmo tempo bastante dramático, mas relativamente simples de executar – é um exemplo de propagação vegetativa, onde uma nova planta é criada através da remoção de um segmento de uma planta-mãe. Ao fazer isso, você cria um clone genético, em oposição ao processo reprodutivo mais comum de guardar sementes, que é o resultado de duas plantas-mãe criando a próxima geração de plantas através de polinização e fertilização.

Para dividir uma planta de ruibarbo, você tem que desenterrar tudo com uma escavação cuidadosa para garantir que escavará a copa sem danificá-la (portanto, se o solo estiver seco, regue sua planta alguns dias antes da grande mudança). Use uma pá ou garfo de jardim para cavar ao redor do ruibarbo e trazê-lo acima do solo (e não se preocupe se algumas raízes forem cortadas no processo).

Com sua pá ou uma faca de pão velha, corte a coroa em seções, garantindo que cada segmento tenha um pedaço substancial do sistema radicular, bem como um ou dois pontos de crescimento intactos, e coloque-os em sua nova posição imediatamente ou coloque-os em grandes recipientes cheios de composto, certificando-se de que a copa esteja nivelada com a superfície do solo. Os segmentos retirados da parte externa da coroa terão melhor desempenho do que as partes mais antigas retiradas do centro.

Embora seja possível cultivar ruibarbo a partir de sementes, leva muito mais tempo para que as plantas resultantes produzam caules prontos para a colheita, enquanto as coroas divididas precisam de apenas um ano ou mais para se estabelecerem antes que você possa começar a colhê-las. Se, como eu, você tem uma planta de ruibarbo para dividir, a próxima temporada será sem ruibarbo, mas o futuro será repleto de crumble de ruibarbo.





