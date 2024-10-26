MUNDO
Salary Cap Deep Dive: Calgary Flames
Navigating the salary cap is one of the most important tasks for a front office. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t often see struggles and front office changes.
PHR will look at every NHL team and give a thorough look at their cap situation for the 2024-25 season. This will focus more on players who are regulars on the roster versus those who may find themselves shuttling between the AHL and NHL. All cap figures are courtesy of PuckPedia. We’re currently covering the Pacific Division, next up is the Flames.
Calgary Flames
Current Cap Hit: $69,288,958 (below the $88MM Upper Limit)
Entry-Level Contracts
F Matthew Coronato (one year, $925K)
F Samuel Honzek (three years, $918K)
F Connor Zary (one year, $863K)
Potential Bonuses
Coronato: $850K
Honzek: $500K
Zary: $212.5K
Total: $1.5625MM
When he was with the Flames, Coronato’s role and production were limited and he was deployed the same way early on this year before being demoted earlier this week. With that in mind, a short-term bridge deal is likely coming his way, one that shouldn’t cost much more than his current deal. Meanwhile, his bonuses are unlikely to be met. Honzek made the team out of camp, playing his first four NHL games but has already landed on IR. It’s too early to forecast what his next deal will be while his bonuses aren’t likely to be reached unless there is a portion split off for games played.
Zary, meanwhile, is a bit more established after getting into 63 games last season where he averaged over half a point per game. He’s at a better rate in the early going this year while ranking in the top five for ATOI. Someone with this type of profile could land a longer-term agreement which would likely push past the $5MM mark. The safer bet here would be a bridge deal, however, one starting with a three. If he stays at his current pace, he should easily reach his one ‘A’ bonus.
Signed Through 2024-25, Non-Entry-Level
D Kevin Bahl ($1.05MM, RFA)
D Tyson Barrie ($1.25MM, UFA)
D Joel Hanley ($787.5K, UFA)
F Adam Klapka ($775K, RFA)
F Andrei Kuzmenko ($5.5MM, UFA)
F Anthony Mantha ($3.5MM, UFA)
D Brayden Pachal ($775K, UFA)
F Kevin Rooney ($1.3MM, UFA)
G Dan Vladar ($2.2MM, UFA)
Kuzmenko is one of the more intriguing potential unrestricted free agents this coming summer. His first year was quite impressive with 39 goals and 74 points but there was still some uncertainty about his repeatability, leading to this contract. That wound up being wise for Vancouver as Kuzmenko struggled last season to the point of being a cap dump to the Flames. To his credit, he played better after the swap and is off to a good start this season. If he gets back to that 30-goal mark and shows that last year was the outlier, he could still land a contract around this price point with a bit more term this time around heading into his age-29 year. But if he struggles again, something closer to $4MM might be where he lands.
Mantha didn’t have a strong market this past summer, leading to this contract where he’s hoping to play a big role and show that he’s worth a pricey long-term agreement. He’s off to a decent start early on and the perceived upside might still be there. If he rebounds, something in the $5MM range could happen; otherwise, he could stay around this price tag. Rooney has had a very limited role with the Flames over his first two-plus seasons with them. Accordingly, he should be closer to the league minimum moving forward. Klapka has seen fourth-line action in his limited NHL minutes. Accordingly, while his qualifying offer is for just under $814K, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Calgary offer a deal for the minimum with a higher AHL salary next time.
Barrie had a rough year last season and despite a track record of being a solid offensive producer from the back end, his market basically cratered to the point of needing to take a PTO. With a limited role early on, it’s hard to project much of a raise at this point unless he can secure a full-time spot. Bahl is more of a throwback stay-at-home defender and the lack of offensive numbers will hurt him. Still, he’s viewed as part of their longer-term plans so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a four or five-year deal come his way with a price tag starting with a three.
Hanley hasn’t played much in the NHL in recent years but he has also been a full-time NHL player since the 2020-21 campaign, albeit primarily in a seventh role. That’s likely to keep him around the minimum next time out, probably again on a one-way price tag. Pachal has also spent a lot of time in the sixth or seventh role and while he’s getting a chance to play more regularly in Calgary, it’s still on the third pairing. Accordingly, it’s hard to see him landing much more than $1MM next summer.
Vladar struggled considerably last season before undergoing hip surgery. If he were to repeat the same type of performance this year, he’d be looking at closer to half of this price point. However, indications are that he’s now healthier than he was the last couple of years and is off to a good start in limited action. Given the ups and downs, he’s probably not going to be able to command top dollar for a backup option but the two-year, $6.6MM deal Laurent Brossoit received from Chicago this summer might be doable if Vladar has a bounce-back year.
Signed Through 2025-26
D Rasmus Andersson ($4.55MM, UFA)
F Mikael Backlund ($4.5MM, UFA)
D Jake Bean ($1.75MM, UFA)
F Ryan Lomberg ($2MM, UFA)
D Daniil Miromanov ($1.25MM, UFA)
F Martin Pospisil ($1MM, RFA)
G Dustin Wolf ($850K, RFA)
At 35, Backlund is nearing the end of his playing days but he still played top-line minutes last season and is averaging even more early on this year. As long as he can hold down a regular spot in the top six and be his usually strong self defensively, Calgary will do well with this deal. If that holds up through next season, another short-term contract in this price range could happen.
Lomberg was brought over from Florida in free agency on a deal that will be tough to justify from a value perspective as this contract for a player coming off a seven-point season isn’t much bang for the buck. However, GM Craig Conroy identified that he wanted to add some grit and the fact it cost this much to get him suggests he had a relatively strong market. Pospisil wound up on a bridge deal after only securing a regular NHL spot last season. Even so, it’s a team-friendly agreement and if he shows he’s capable of more offensively, it will be a significant bargain. If he can move into a top-six role – something they’ve already experimented with – he could triple this (or more) in 2026.
At the time Andersson’s deal was signed, it looked a bit risky. He hadn’t recorded more than 22 points in a season and had yet to average 20 minutes a game. However, it has worked out arguably better than Calgary could have hoped for. His offensive production has improved considerably, topped by a 50-point effort in 2021-22. He has become an all-situations player who has played on the top pairing for the last few years. That alone will help give him a very strong market in free agency before even considering the fact he’s a right-shot player, the side that is always in premium demand. A max-term deal with an AAV starting with a seven looks like a given at this point, if not more.
Bean came to his hometown team after being non-tendered by Columbus, taking a pay cut in the process to do so. Once touted as a high-end prospect, he has settled in more as a depth defender to this point in his career. This price tag for a regular on the third pairing is manageable but he’ll need to find a way to at least get into a number five slot if he wants to beat $2MM again next time out. Miromanov was acquired and quickly extended last season, giving him some security and Calgary a low-cost two-year look at a player who had shown flashes of upside in his limited action with Vegas. At this point, establishing himself as a full-timer is the first goal, one that would allow him to stay around this price tag. If he works his way into a fourth or fifth role between now and then, doubling this (or a bit more) could be doable.
Wolf already looks like quite a bargain given some of the other contracts promising but unproven goalies have signed recently (with an AAV higher than Wolf’s total contract value). He’s their goalie of the future and if he locks down the starting role by then, his next deal should vault past the $5MM mark at a minimum.
Signed Through 2026-27
F Blake Coleman ($4.9MM, UFA)
Coleman had a breakout performance last season, notching 30 goals while passing the 40-point mark for the first time of his career. From a value perspective, this price tag would be a bargain if he could maintain that type of output. Of course, his point total is usually in the 30s and at that level, this is an above-market contract. That said, with the role he fills and Calgary’s cap space, it’s not an overpayment they’re probably too concerned about at this point.
Signed Through 2027-28 Or Longer
F Jonathan Huberdeau ($10.5MM through 2030-31)
F Nazem Kadri ($7MM through 2028-29)
F Yegor Sharangovich ($3.1MM in 2024-25, $5.75MM from 2025-26 through 2029-30)
D MacKenzie Weegar ($6.25MM through 2030-31)
When the Flames picked up Huberdeau in the Matthew Tkachuk trade, it’s fair to say that a bit of regression was expected after he put up 115 points. But it wouldn’t be fair to say that having his point total cut by more than half was the expectation. After being a premier playmaker at times in Florida, he hasn’t found his footing in Calgary though he’s off to a better start this season. At a minimum, he needs to get back to a top-line level of production. From there, he needs to get to the upper echelon of scorers to provide a reasonable return on his deal. In the meantime, his contract now stands as one of the worst in the NHL from a value perspective.
Kadri hasn’t been able to get back to the same level of production he had in his final year with Colorado which helped earn him this contract. He did, however, record the second-highest point total of his career last season and is still logging top-line minutes. In the short term, he should provide fair value on this deal but that’s unlikely to be the case for the final couple of years when he’s in his late-30s. Sharangovich had a great first season with Calgary, blowing past his career highs offensively to help earn his extension. He played an all-situations role in the top six last season and as long as he continues to do so and produces at a similar level to the 31 goals and 59 points he had a year ago, they should get a good return on his new deal and a great return on his current expiring pact.
Weegar was the other key piece in the Tkachuk-Huberdeau swap. His first season saw him take a step back but last year, he had the best year of his career while notching 20 goals and 32 assists. Given the demand for a right-shot defender, getting a top-pairing one locked up at this price tag is good value for Calgary and while he might have to play a lesser role by its conclusion, they should benefit from it being a below-market contract for most of the deal.
Buyouts
None
Retained Salary Transactions
F Jacob Markstrom ($1.875MM through 2025-26)
Best Value: (non-entry-level) Wolf
Worst Value: Huberdeau
Looking Ahead
With the Flames operating not too far above the cap floor for this season, cap space won’t be an issue for them for a while. They have ample room to fill the center spot they’re looking to add or to take on money to help facilitate a trade. If they wind up sellers, the $65MM floor could come into play which will be something to keep an eye on.
Calgary is presently near the beginning of a rebuilding cycle and there aren’t any big-ticket contracts on the immediate horizon with Kuzmenko being the most prominent one to deal with next summer while Andersson and Wolf will be in line for big raises in 2026. Even with that, they’re in very good shape from a salary cap perspective and should be for the foreseeable future.
Photos courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Príncipe William: ‘Vou mostrar às pessoas como prevenir a falta de moradia’ | Príncipe Guilherme
Richard Palmer
Príncipe Guilherme disse que as críticas sobre seu estilo de vida privilegiado e muitas residências o levam a tentar acabar com a falta de moradia na Grã-Bretanha.
O herdeiro do trono foi desafiado a responder às zombarias sobre suas três casas e a propriedade de 135.000 acres do Ducado da Cornualha para um documentário de duas partes da ITV que vai ao ar esta semana.
Em Príncipe William: Podemos acabar com a falta de moradiaos telespectadores ouvem uma gravação do apresentador de rádio LBC James O’Brien citando críticas de Graham Smith, o chefe executivo da Republic, o grupo antimonarquista, que diz que a falta de moradia tem a ver com política e investimento do governo, e não será impedida por caridade ou patrocínio real.
Questionado sobre como se sente em relação às críticas ao Homewards, o seu programa de cinco anos concebido para mostrar aos outros como se pode acabar com os sem-abrigo, William diz: “Acho que se respondesse a todas as críticas, estaria aqui o dia todo. Mas você sabe, a crítica leva você adiante.”
Ele acrescenta: “Acho que é correto questionar, mas acho que, em última análise, estamos avançando para trazer mudança, esperança e otimismo a um mundo que, francamente, tem tido muito pouco disso há muito tempo. Espero poder trazer algo que não tenha sido feito antes.”
O documentário, que vai ao ar às quartas e quintas-feiras, acompanha-o durante o primeiro ano após o lançamento de Homewards. William é visto visitando Nansledan, perto de Newquay, onde o ducado está construindo 24 casas.
“Não estou sentado aqui dizendo que vou resolver os problemas dos sem-teto no mundo inteiro. Mas vou mostrar às pessoas como prevenir a falta de moradia”, diz ele.
Mais de 350 mil pessoas na Grã-Bretanha não têm um lar permanente. Estima-se que o número de pessoas sem-abrigo, ou em risco, com idades compreendidas entre os 16 e os 24 anos tenha aumentado para mais de 130 mil.
O príncipe conta à equipe de documentários que discutiu sobre a questão da falta de moradia com seus três filhos, George, Charlotte e Louis, durante a escola. Em Windsor, onde moram, o conselho local estava lidando no início deste ano com 101 casos de moradores de rua e havia 25 moradores de rua.
“Nas primeiras vezes que pensei, devo trazer isso à tona? Ou devo esperar e ver se algum deles percebeu? E com certeza eles fizeram isso, e ficaram meio em silêncio depois que eu disse o que estava acontecendo”, ele conta aos cineastas. “E eu acho que é muito importante que você inicie essas conversas quando as crianças são pequenas, para que elas entendam o mundo ao seu redor e não vivam apenas, você sabe, em seus próprios mundinhos.”
A Igreja Católica ainda não resolve a questão da ordenação de mulheres após o Sínodo
A Igreja Católica declarou, sábado, 26 de outubro, deixar “abrir” a questão da ordenação de mulheres como diáconas, função anterior à do sacerdote, sem abordar a possibilidade do sacerdócio. O anúncio surge no final de uma cimeira mundial sobre o futuro da Igreja no Vaticano.
“A questão do acesso das mulheres ao ministério diaconal permanece em aberto. Este discernimento deve continuar”podemos ler no documento final aprovado pelo Papa Francisco, ao final de um mês de debates. Se “mulheres e homens têm igual dignidade como membros do povo de Deus”, “As mulheres continuam a encontrar obstáculos para alcançar maior reconhecimento” do seu papel, continua este documento de 51 páginas.
Tal como acontece com os padres, e ao contrário de outras religiões, a Igreja Católica só permite que homens sejam diáconos, um ministério que permite a celebração de baptizados, casamentos e funerais, mas não missas. “Não há razão ou obstáculo que possa impedir as mulheres de exercerem funções de liderança na Igreja”especifica o documento, sem contudo detalhar quais poderiam ser essas funções. Também não aborda a possibilidade de ordenação de mulheres sacerdotes, solicitada por numerosas associações, particularmente na Europa e na América do Norte.
O parágrafo sobre as mulheres encontra o maior número de objeções
Desde 2 de outubro, 368 pessoas – religiosos, bispos e leigos, incluindo mulheres – de cerca de uma centena de países debateram a portas fechadas no Vaticano durante a assembleia geral do Sínodo sobre o futuro da Igreja, que já se reuniu pela primeira vez. vez em outubro de 2023. Entre os 155 parágrafos, o parágrafo sobre as mulheres é o que encontrou mais objeções, com 97 votos contra e 258 a favor.
O documento propõe também uma reorganização da formação dos padres, maior envolvimento dos leigos, inclusive na seleção dos bispos, mas não faz propostas sobre o acolhimento dos fiéis LGBT+.
O sínodo é um órgão consultivo que entrega as suas conclusões ao papa, que tem a palavra final sobre possíveis reformas doutrinárias. Mas, numa rara ocorrência, este último anunciou no sábado que estava adotando diretamente as propostas da assembleia, dando-lhes valor oficial.
“Não pretendo publicar uma “exortação apostólica”, basta o que aprovamos. No documento já existem indicações muito concretas que podem servir de guia para a missão das igrejas, nos diferentes continentes, nos diferentes contextos”.declarou Francisco no encerramento da assembleia na noite de sábado.
Resultado de uma consulta a católicos de todo o mundo desde 2021, esta décima sexta assembleia geral do Sínodo caracterizou-se por um funcionamento mais horizontal, com a primeira participação de leigos e cerca de cinquenta mulheres, uma revolução para esta instituição criada por Paulo VI em 1965.
Ocidente alerta contra retaliação – DW – 26/10/2024
O repórter da DW, Amir Soltanazadeh, falante nativo de persa, deu a sua perspectiva sobre como a mídia iraniana reagiu aos ataques israelenses em território iraniano.
Imediatamente após os ataques israelitas, os meios de comunicação estatais iranianos mantiveram inicialmente um silêncio assustador.
Isto contrastou fortemente com a atividade dinâmica da mídia social dentro Irãonde usuários de plataformas como Telegram e X (antigo Twitter) compartilharam vídeos de luzes brilhantes no céu e ruídos altos.
Contas ligadas ao aparelho de inteligência e segurança do Irão alertaram nas redes sociais que a partilha de imagens com meios de comunicação estrangeiros poderia ser considerada espionagem. Isto fazia parte de uma estratégia mais ampla para intimidar o público contra a divulgação de informações sobre os ataques. Canais de telegramas associados à Guarda Revolucionária partilharam imagens de áreas urbanas, insistindo que nada de significativo tinha ocorrido.
Na altura, os websites de monitorização do tráfego aéreo indicavam um espaço aéreo notavelmente vazio sobre o Irão e Iraque.
Finalmente, após a partilha generalizada de numerosos vídeos por cidadãos nas redes sociais, a rede estatal de Radiodifusão da República Islâmica do Irão (IRIB) reconheceu brevemente ter ouvido ruídos altos, mas continuou a negar que tivessem ocorrido quaisquer ataques.
Eventualmente, algumas fontes noticiosas oficiais iranianas admitiram que tinha ocorrido um ataque, mas alegaram que as defesas iranianas tinham interceptado com sucesso os ataques. Posteriormente, a mídia alinhada ao Estado minimizou a gravidade do ataque.
Esta manhã, vários jornalistas afiliados ao governo tentaram minimizar o impacto das greves aparecendo em áreas públicas movimentadas da capital, Teerão, afirmando que a vida normal continuava.
Em resposta, alguns usuários das redes sociais comentaram: “Esta não é a nossa guerra com Israel; é a sua guerra!”
