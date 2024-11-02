MUNDO
Spain’s apocalyptic floods show two undeniable truths: the climate crisis is getting worse and Big Oil is killing us | Spain
Move on. Nothing to see here. Just another ordinary, everyday apocalypse.
If past experience is any guide, the world’s reaction to the floods in Spain last week will be similar to that of motorway drivers at a crash scene: slow down, take in the horror, outwardly express sympathy, inwardly give thanks that fate picked someone else – and foot on the accelerator.
That is the pattern in our climate-disrupted era when extreme-weather catastrophes have become so commonplace that they risk being normalised. Instead of outrage and determination to reduce the dangers, there is an insidious sense of complacency: these things happen. Someone else is responsible. Somebody else will fix it.
Nothing could be further from the truth. The unnatural disaster in Spain – Europe’s deadliest flash floods in at least half a century – is evidence of two undeniable truths: the human-caused climate crisis is just starting to pick up ferocity, and we need to quickly kill the fossil fuel industry before it kills us.
That should be the primary message at the UN Cop29 climate summit that opens in Baku next week because halting the combustion of gas, oil, coal and trees is the only way to stabilise the climate. For this to happen, we must fight the tendency to normalise scenes of disaster.
Cars skittled like bowling pins in urban streets, cars bobbing in rivers of mud, cars turning into death traps. The images from Valencia and other regions of Spain are both shocking and familiar. In Italy last month, vehicles were swept away as roads turned to rivers. Before that, it was the turn of France , and in September, central Europe, where 24 died in floods in Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. There have also been freakish downpours in England.
Of course, there have always been floods, while local factors – atmospheric, geographic, economic and political – contribute to the impact, but it is the global physics of a fossil fuel-destabilised world that is loading the dice towards disaster. The warmer the atmosphere gets, the more moisture it can hold. That means longer droughts and more intense downpours. In Spain, a year’s worth of rain was dumped in less than half a day in some regions, killing at least 205 people.
“Events of this type, which used to occur many decades apart, are now becoming more frequent and their destructive capacity is greater,” said Dr Ernesto Rodríguez Camino, a senior state meteorologist and member of the Spanish Meteorological Association.
Nobody can say they were not warned. Thirty-two years have passed since governments agreed to tackle climate concerns at the first Rio de Janeiro Earth summit and nine years since the Paris Agreement to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels. Yet global temperatures continue to hit record highs and emissions are rising faster than the average for the past decade. In other words, the foot is still on the gas although the pile-ups are getting so close they are almost banal.
Governments continue to focus on economic speed rather than climate safety. They have been slow to reduce the risks and prepare societies, but many, including the UK, have been quick to lock up those who scream warnings and who hold up traffic. The legal system is effectively compelling citizens to accept catastrophe.
What else to call it? In recent years, apocalyptic images appear to have migrated from Hollywood disaster movies: Commuters swept off subway platforms or trapped in carriages as the waters rose up to their necks during the Zhengzhou metro line 5 flooding disaster in China , the glass wall being ripped off the side of a Vietnamese office tower during the super-typhoon Yagi, which also snapped giant wind turbines like twigs in Hainan, China. Each grotesque clip deadens the impact.
We are living in a time of unwelcome climate superlatives: the hottest two years in the world’s recorded history, the deadliest fire in the US, the biggest fire in Europe, the biggest fire in Canada, the worst drought in the Amazon rainforest. The list goes on. This is just the start. As long as people pump gases into the atmosphere, such records will be broken with increasing frequency until “worst ever” becomes our default expectation.
But we should not let our baselines shift so easily. These are not isolated cases. They are part of a disturbing patternthat has been predicted by scientists and the UN. The cause is clear and so is the remedy.
The scientists at World Weather Attribution have shown on a case-by-case basis how much more intense and likely storms, droughts, floods and fires have become as a result of human-caused climate disruption. This includes the late summer flooding in the Sudan, Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon that killed more than 2,000 people and displaced millions, the torrents that left at least 244 dead in Nepal from 26-28 September, the floods in the south of Brazil that took more than 169 lives earlier in the year, as well as the devastating hurricanes – particularly Helene and Milton – in the US that killed 360 people and caused more than $100bn of damage. In every case, the poor and elderly are most vulnerable. In Spain too, many of the bodies that filled the mobile morgues are of those of old people unable to escape first floor homes and delivery drivers caught in the torrents that deluged the streets.
That all of this is already happening with just 1.3 degrees celsius of global heating should be an urgent warning to slash emissions, said the authors of these studies.
“At COP29 global leaders really need to agree to not only reduce, but stop burning fossil fuels, with an end date. The longer the world delays replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy, the more severe and frequent extreme weather events will become,” said Friederike Otto, Lead of World Weather Attribution at the Centre for Environmental Policy, Imperial College London.
The UN seems to be running out of vocabulary to describe how serious the danger is. UN secretary-general António Guterres has declared “code red for humanity”. UN executive climate secretary Simon Stiell has warned “we have two years to save the world.” And last week the head of the UN environment programme, Inger Andersen, insisted “It’s climate crunch time for real.”
Yet the agenda is being set by those who want to expand fossil fuel production. Azerbaijan is the third Cop host in a row, after the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, that plans to increase oil and gas production. Next year’s host Brazil also intends to boost output. So do many of the world’s richest nations , including the US, Australia and Norway. This year’s talks will address how to finance a “transition away from oil and gas” – the vague goal finally accepted at Cop last year after three decades of talks.
The dissonance between this sluggish response and the apocalyptic scenes in Spain and elsewhere should be a jolt to the global consciousness. After all, the original meaning of apocalypse is revelation – lifting the cover off, laying things bare. But for that to happen, we need to truly take in and respond to the horror of what the world is going through, and stop pretending we can carry on as usual.
Zelenskyy da Ucrânia insta aliados a agirem antes que as tropas norte-coreanas cheguem à frente | Notícias da guerra Rússia-Ucrânia
O presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, apelou aos seus aliados para que parem de “vigiar” e tomem medidas antes que as tropas norte-coreanas destacadas na Rússia cheguem ao campo de batalha, e o chefe do exército do país alertou que as suas tropas estão a enfrentar “uma das ofensivas mais poderosas” de Moscovo desde o a guerra total começou há mais de dois anos.
Zelenskyy levantou a possibilidade de um ataque preventivo da Ucrânia aos campos onde as tropas norte-coreanas estão a ser treinadas e disse que Kiev conhece a sua localização. Mas ele disse que a Ucrânia não pode fazê-lo sem a permissão dos aliados para usar armas de longo alcance fabricadas no Ocidente para atingir alvos no interior da Rússia.
“Mas em vez disso… a América está a observar, a Grã-Bretanha está a observar, a Alemanha está a observar. Todo mundo está apenas esperando que os militares norte-coreanos também comecem a atacar os ucranianos”, disse Zelenskyy em uma postagem na sexta-feira no aplicativo de mensagens Telegram.
A administração Biden disse na quinta-feira que cerca de 8.000 soldados norte-coreanos estão agora na região russa de Kursk, perto da fronteira com a Ucrânia, e se preparam para ajudar o Kremlin na luta contra as tropas ucranianas nos próximos dias.
No sábado, a inteligência militar da Ucrânia disse que mais de 7.000 norte-coreanos equipados com equipamento e armas russas foram transportados para áreas próximas da Ucrânia. A agência, conhecida pela sigla GUR, disse que as tropas norte-coreanas estavam sendo treinadas em cinco locais no Extremo Oriente da Rússia. Não especificou sua fonte de informação.
Os líderes ocidentais descreveram o envio de tropas norte-coreanas como uma escalada significativa que também poderia abalar as relações na região Ásia-Pacífico e abrir a porta a transferências de tecnologia de Moscovo para Pyongyang que poderiam aumentar a ameaça representada pelo programa de armas nucleares e mísseis da Coreia do Norte.
A ministra das Relações Exteriores da Coreia do Norte, Choe Son Hui, reuniu-se com seu homólogo russo em Moscou na sexta-feira.
Os líderes ucranianos disseram repetidamente que precisam de permissão para usar armas ocidentais para atacar depósitos de armas, campos de aviação e bases militares longe da fronteira, para motivar a Rússia a procurar a paz. Em resposta, as autoridades de defesa dos EUA argumentaram que os mísseis são em número limitado e que a Ucrânia já está a utilizar os seus próprios drones de longo alcance para atingir alvos mais distantes na Rússia.
Moscovo também tem sinalizado consistentemente que consideraria tais ataques como uma grande escalada. O Presidente Vladimir Putin avisou em 12 de Setembro que a Rússia estaria “em guerra” com os EUA e os estados da NATO se estes os aprovassem.
Ucrânia enfrenta ‘poderosa’ ofensiva russa
O apelo de Zelenskyy veio pouco antes de o principal comandante da Ucrânia, general Oleksandr Syrskii, dizer no sábado que as suas tropas estão a lutar para conter “uma das ofensivas mais poderosas” da Rússia desde a invasão total do seu vizinho do sul em Fevereiro de 2022.
Escrevendo no Telegram após uma chamada para um alto oficial militar checo, Syrskii deu a entender que as unidades ucranianas estão a sofrer pesadas perdas nos combates, que, segundo ele, “exigem renovação constante de recursos”.
Embora Syrskii não tenha especificado onde ocorreram os combates intensos, a Rússia tem conduzido há meses uma campanha feroz ao longo da frente oriental da Ucrânia, obrigando gradualmente Kiev a ceder terreno. Mas Moscovo tem lutado para expulsar as forças ucranianas da região fronteiriça de Kursk, após uma incursão há quase três meses.
Dezenas de feridos em ataques russos na Ucrânia
Mísseis russos atingiram Kharkiv, segunda maior cidade da Ucrânia, durante a noite de sábado, matando um policial e ferindo dezenas, informou o governador local, Oleh Syniehubov. De acordo com Syniehubov e a força policial nacional da Ucrânia, um míssil atingiu um local onde um grande grupo de policiais estava reunido, matando um militar de 40 anos e ferindo mais 36.
Na província de Kherson, no sul da Ucrânia, um bombardeio russo matou no sábado uma mulher de 40 anos e feriu outras três, incluindo duas crianças, informou o governador local, Oleksandr Prokudin. Outro residente de Kherson foi ferido num ataque de drone naquele dia, de acordo com as autoridades locais ucranianas.
Mais cinco civis, incluindo duas crianças, ficaram feridos depois que a Rússia atacou a região central de Dnipropetrovsk, na Ucrânia, disse o governador Serhiy Lysak.
Em Kiev, sirenes de ataque aéreo soaram por mais de cinco horas na manhã de sábado, enquanto drones russos choviam sobre a capital, provocando um incêndio em um prédio de escritórios no centro da cidade e ferindo duas pessoas, segundo a administração militar da cidade.
No geral, as forças russas atacaram a Ucrânia durante a noite com mais de 70 drones Shahed de fabricação iraniana, informou a Força Aérea Ucraniana no sábado. Ele disse que a maioria foi abatida ou enviada para fora do curso devido ao bloqueio de GPS. A queda de destroços danificou redes de energia e edifícios residenciais em várias províncias e feriu uma mulher idosa perto de Kiev, disseram autoridades.
O Ministério das Relações Exteriores da Ucrânia deu a entender que a campanha de drones da Rússia estava desacelerando, dizendo que Moscou lançou em outubro pouco mais da metade do número do mês anterior.
Entretanto, o Ministério da Defesa da Rússia informou que as suas forças abateram durante a noite 24 drones ucranianos sobre quatro regiões russas e ocuparam a Crimeia. Não houve relatos imediatos de vítimas ou danos.
T1 e “Faker” ganham uma quinta estrela em League of Legends
Liderada por seu herói Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, a equipe sul-coreana T1 venceu o campeonato mundial de videogame League of Legends no sábado, 2 de novembro, em Londres, pela quinta vez, um novo recorde.
Ao final de uma final de quase quatro horas de jogo, os jogadores do T1 venceram (3-2) os chineses da Bilibili Gaming, conquistando o segundo título consecutivo na competição. Eles também venceram em 2013, 2015 e 2016, com «Falsificador» em denominador comum.
A imensa Arena O2, na capital britânica, sediou a final do «Mundos»o evento mais esperado do ano pelos fãs de competições de videogame. Aquecidos pelo grupo Linkin Park, que se apresentou na abertura do espetáculo, os espectadores deram as boas-vindas triunfantes aos jogadores das duas equipas, com especial carinho para “Faker”, que goza de um estatuto icónico no e-sport no a idade de 28 anos.
Confronto indeciso
O confronto parecia particularmente indeciso, já que as duas equipes se enfrentaram seis vezes nos últimos dezoito meses, com três vitórias cada.
O BLG começou muito forte, não dando chances ao T1 no primeiro set. Mas os sul-coreanos voltaram imediatamente ao caminho certo ao dominar o segundo lugar de forma espetacular. O resto foi em grande parte vantajoso para a Bilibili Gaming durante um terceiro ” jogo “ unilateral, que ofereceu um match point aos chineses.
Foi então que “Faker” resolveu o problema com as próprias mãos, aparecendo quando necessário para salvar a sua equipa com uma atuação XXL. Ele mais uma vez assumiu a responsabilidade na rodada decisiva diante dos espectadores em apnéia, levando o T1 a mais uma vitória.
Centenas de fãs reunidos em Seul
Coisa rara no e-sport onde as transferências de jogadores são muito mais frequentes do que no desporto tradicional, a equipa foi constituída pelo terceiro ano consecutivo pelos mesmos cinco jogadores, “Zeus”, “Oner”, “Gumayusi” e “ Keria” acompanhando “Faker”.
League of Legends (LoL) é um jogo extremamente popular jogado cinco contra cinco onde o objetivo é destruir a fortaleza do time adversário. Historicamente, a Coreia do Sul tem sido a nação dominante na competição, mas nos últimos anos, as equipas chinesas fizeram incursões no desporto.
O BLG esperava oferecer à China um quarto título, mas é a Coreia do Sul, a terra histórica do e-sport, que levanta o troféu mais uma vez.
Embora a partida tenha começado por volta da meia-noite na Coreia devido à diferença de fuso horário, centenas de fãs do T1 se reuniram no LoL Park, um local de esportes eletrônicos no centro de Seul. Como sempre, “Faker”, oficialmente reconhecido como “tesouro nacional” em seu país, fazia a sala vibrar com cada uma de suas aparições na tela.
West Ham could bid £14m for “complete forward” with eagerness to seal deal
West Ham United are looking to get a head start on rivals to the signing of a highly rated centre-forward as technical director Tim Steidten and co plot a potential £14 million offer.
West Ham’s search for new forwards amid Lopetegui struggles
Manager Julen Lopetegui bought himself some much-needed time with a 2-1 win over Manchester United last weekend – which ultimately cost opposing manager Erik ten Hag his job – but an equally interesting test awaits them this afternoon in the Premier League.
Nottingham Forest have started the season in fantastic form under Nuno Espirito Santo, losing just once and remaining unbeaten on the road, and they were responsible for Liverpool’s only defeat so far this campaign.
They’re set to ask questions of a struggling West Ham side who’ve won just four games in all competitions, and there have already been calls for Lopetegui to be sacked as David Sullivan reportedly ponders alternative options.
West Ham Results: 2024/25
Match
Date
Opponent
Competition
Result
#11
27/10/2024
Man United (H)
Premier League
2-1 win
#10
19/10/2024
Tottenham (A)
Premier League
4-1 loss
#9
05/10/2024
Ipswich (H)
Premier League
4-1 win
#8
28/09/2024
Brentford (A)
Premier League
1-1 draw
#7
25/09/2024
Liverpool (A)
Carabao Cup
5-1 loss
#6
21/09/2024
Chelsea (H)
Premier League
3-0 loss
#5
14/09/2024
Fulham (A)
Premier League
1-1 draw
#4
31/08/2024
Man City (H)
Premier League
3-1 loss
#3
28/08/2024
Bournemouth (H)
Carabao Cup
1-0 win
#2
24/08/2024
Crystal Palace (A)
Premier League
2-0 win
#1
17/08/2024
Aston Villa (H)
Premier League
2-1 loss
West Ham have sounded out ex-FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao, according to some reports, with former assistant coach Edin Terzic also tipped to potentially replace Lopetegui if the east Londoners do opt to sack him.
However, Sullivan is reportedly eager to give Lopetegui more time and a chance to prove himself. Their next few Premier League games could be crucial as the Spaniard looks to build upon their victory over the Red Devils last weekend, and it is believed the ex-Spain boss is also making transfer plans behind the scenes.
Lopetegui is eager to sign a new striker in January amid Niclas Fullkrug’s injury woes, with both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings also out of contract next summer. Meanwhile, it is believed Lopetegui has identified Ibrahim Maza as a West Ham target, as the Hertha Berlin forward makes his way onto the club’s shortlist for 2025.
West Ham could make initial £14m offer for Yuri Alberto
As per reports from Spain, Corinthians sensation Yuri Alberto also remains on their radar.
West Ham were targeting Alberto in the summer, but a move for the 23-year-old didn’t come to fruition. They’re now back in the mix, though, with the east Londoners attempting to leapfrog Premier League rivals in the race for his signature.
West Ham are looking to get a head start in the race for Alberto, and could make an initial £14 million offer for the attacker – who boasts 24 goals across 51 appearances in all competitions this calendar year – with the “firm intention” of sealing a deal.
Previously called a “complete forward” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, Alberto has also been praised by the expert for his speed, athleticism and aerial ability.
