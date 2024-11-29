The Remote Town in Nevada We Simply Can’t Get Enough Of

Welcome to Hand-Picked, a curated series highlighting the travel gear and goods our staff truly love. From practical essentials to playful extras, these are the items that make travel fun—and shopping even better! Each pick is independently selected by our editors, and if you make a purchase through our links, Only In Your State may earn a commission.

There is nothing that makes me happier than picking out the perfect gift. Friends often ask me for ideas of what to gift to their family, children, partners, friends… the challenge of finding that special item (or experience) is my favorite kind of adrenaline rush. And because of this, the holiday season is like my version of sky diving.

Our team of travel experts here at Only In Your State joined me in selecting our favorite travel gifts of the season. We’ve hand-picked 24 gifts that we own and love and would joyfully wrap up with a shiny bow for other travel lovers in our lives. We’ve chosen a variety of options, from candles to books, to the perfect travel shoes and bags. There is also a wide range of prices for any gifting budget. Pick out a few to gift this season and maybe even send some of these ideas to those who are shopping for you. It may be the holiday season, but it is also always travel season in our minds.

Best Travel Gifts of 2024

Why We Love Them: How fun is this candle? I love picking out meaningful gifts and this one is perfect for the woman in your life who can’t help but plan another trip. Or, maybe this is you and this candle needs to make its way into your own stocking! The LEADO store on Amazon actually has several unique gifts and it’s worth checking out.

Where to Buy Them: Shop this candle and more on Amazon.

Price (at time of publication): $16.99

Bonus: Manager of Editorial Megan Shute swears by these rechargeable USB lighters – add one to your favorite candle lover’s stocking, and they will not be disappointed.

Why We Love It: We’ve tried some pretty spiffy eye masks, but have you ever experienced an eye massager? The Bob & Brad EyeOasis 2 is as relaxing as it gets. With adjustable pressure & heat settings, this is a must-have if you want to tune out the world and treat yourself. It’s the first thing we reach for when we feel a migraine coming on!

Where To Buy It: Buy Now On Amazon

Price (at time of publication): $59.99 (normally $74.99)

Why We Love Them: It’s safe to say I am in my sneaker era and I know I’m not alone. When I discovered Kizik shoes, especially their sneakers, I felt like I discovered gold at the end of the rainbow. I love that the brand is size inclusive (I have big feet) and you literally just slip these on and go. Hands-free shoes! This makes them perfect for travel and the fact that these go with everything means no over-packing necessary.

Where to Buy Them: Check out the Milan sneaker and several other styles (boots, too!) on the Kizik website.

Price (at time of publication): $149

Why We Love Them: I discovered Frankie Jean while in Austin with my daughter and once I saw the Y’ALL Baseball Cap, I knew it would make the perfect souvenir — and travel hat! I always travel with a baseball hat; they’re handy for post-plane hair and offer protection from the elements. Frankie Jean has an array of adorable caps for non-y’allers, too, with all 50 states represented in the web store.

Where to Buy It: Visit Frankie Jean online for this hat and many others!

Price (at time of publication): $32

Why We Love Them: The Yoto Mini is an excellent gadget for kids on the go. Physical cards allow children to expand their imagination through audiobooks, music, activities, and educational audio. Manager of Editorial Megan Shute purchased the mini-player for her daughter’s 4th birthday earlier this year ahead of an overseas move and has been endlessly impressed: “Not only did it replace her standard sound machine with its white noise options, but it has given us another portable screen-free entertainment option for at home and while traveling. The Yoto is also perfect for anyone who asks what your child wants for the holidays — cards for their new Yoto collection, please!”

Where to Buy Them: Yoto is available on their website and Amazon.

Price (at time of publication): $69.99 for player

Why We Love Them: The Vuori Performance Joggers might just be the most comfortable piece of clothing we own. The buttery-soft, stretchy material is the perfect weight, and the slim yet relaxed fit is one of the most universally flattering styles we’ve tried. Engagement Editor Meg Archer has gifted these to many people over the last few years: “I have yet to hear anything but rave reviews (and a bit of friendly shaming for spawning new obsessions). Don’t be surprised if these just so happen to, umm… multiply… in your closet. I couldn’t stop at just one pair.”

Bonus: The matching Vuori Halo Performance Hoodie is one of our favorite lightweight layers for all types of travel!

Where To Buy Them: Buy Now From Vuori

Price (at time of publication): $94

Why We Love Them: If you have a friend or family member who loves to travel and loves bags (who doesn’t?), then this Calpak tote bag is the ultimate gift. When I say ultimate, I mean it, because this is the ultimate bag. My own tote bag is pictured above, when used on an overnight trip. I’ve also used it as a carry-on bag on flights, to tote sports equipment around for my kids, and for a weekend getaway. It is much larger than it looks in this photo and keeps everything organized. It also wipes clean!

Where to Buy Them: Calpak has countless travel bags, but you can find this particular one on their website.

Price (at time of publication): $131.75

Why We Love Them: I’ve purchased two of these portable hammocks with lightweight frames throughout the years — one as a gift for my father and one for myself after realizing how fantastic the hammock was. While it’s not a travel product, per se, it has made my everyday life feel more like a vacation, something we could all use a bit more of these days.

Where to Buy Them: Buy Now On Amazon

Price (at time of publication): $69.99

Why We Love Them: All of the staff at Only In Your State loves to represent their roots and Wear Your Roots allows you to do that in a fashionable – and comfortable – way. We love the wears from this Montana-based company and we happen to believe that these hoodies, shirts, hats, and more make the perfect gift.

Where to Buy Them: Shop now on the Wear Your Roots website

Price (at time of publication): Varies by Product

Why We Love It: It’s taken several trips for me to figure out my perfect “weekender bag that’s TSA approved,” but I’ve found my perfect carry on with the TOBIQ Colorado 30L. An Instagram ad caught my eye during a late-night scroll session and I was intrigued by the colorful compartments and versatility of the bag, which can be carried as a duffle or as a backpack (I prefer the backpack for even weight distribution and airport navigation.) Made of durable, weather-resistant recycled materials, I’ve stashed this bag under my seat and in the overhead compartment; it’s easy to maneuver and the top zip pocket is perfect for easy phone/ID access.

Bonus: I loved this carry on bag so much, I purchased TOBIQ’s Toiletry Bag; it fits perfectly inside one of the Colorado’s four compartments and has a smart, intuitive design with the brand’s signature “plethora of zippered pouches and pockets.”

Where to Buy Them: Visit tobiqtravel.com to purchase the Colorado 30L and/or Toiletry Bag.

Price (at time of publication): $199 (Colorado 30L)/$69 (Toiletry Bag)

Why We Love Them: The Zestt Dreamsoft Travel Scarf doubles as a blanket, making it the perfect travel accessory for year-round adventures – especially on airplanes! Made from organic cotton and easy to wash and care for, we have even used this piece as a makeshift picnic blanket while traveling.

Where to Buy Them: Buy Now On Amazon

Price (at time of publication): $50

Why I Love It: This raincoat is absolutely perfect: it’s light (12.4 ounces!) and super packable, “self stuffing” into one of its pockets in a Houdini-like feat. The hood is generously sized to fit over a hat and has a cord-and-hook design that keeps rain out (seriously — this photo was taken after a trip to Portland, Oregon, where its water resistance was put to the test!). I purchased my Torrentshell five years ago and it still looks brand new, the fabric has never snagged or ripped despite being put through the ringer!

Bonus: The Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket comes in men’s sizes, too!

Where to Buy It: Buy it now on REI.

Price (at time of publication): $179 (both men’s and women’s)

Why We Love Them: I love gifting books. Maybe it’s the writer in me or the nostalgia I feel every time I sit down and open up an actual book. Coffee table books make for great gifts and I absolutely love this collection of photography of New York City. Whether you know someone who loves NYC or has a wanderlust for the Big Apple, this gorgeous book just needs a bow on top and it’s ready to gift.

Where to Buy Them: Buy this book and others in the collection on Amazon.

Price (at time of publication): $19.78

Why We Love Them: A well-stocked first aid kit is essential for any traveler, and we love these small Welly kits. They’re the perfect option to keep in your car, diaper bag, or carry-on for accidents on the go. Another excellent stocking stuffer for anyone in your life.

Where to Buy Them: Buy Now On Walmart

Price (at time of publication): $9.70

Why We Love Them: The OluKai Pehuea Lī Sneaker is lightweight and breathable, but also extremely comfortable and surprisingly supportive. It’s our go-to shoe when we know we’re going to be on our feet all day! We love that they can be worn as either sneakers or slides, so they’re easy to slip off when going through TSA checks. Plus, the style goes with just about everything.

Where To Buy Them: Buy Now From OluKai

Price (at time of publication): $110

Why I Love It: Fact: Airplanes are notoriously dry, dry, dry. No matter how much water I drink both before and during the flight, I always find myself in a hydration deficit for days. My skin feels so tight and parched during flights, and while I’ve been known to slap on a sheet mask at 12,000 feet, my 11 year old’s mortification on a recent trip had me rethinking this strategy. My solution? BioRepublic’s Lost Baggage biocellulose eye masks. These mini moisturizers contain an uber-hydrating cocktail of peptides, hyaluronic acid, squalene, rose water, and vitamin E that feel oh-so-refreshing on parched skin.

Bonus: Each of these little masks has enough moisture that I’m able to massage the excess into the rest of my face after my brief, in-flight spa moment.

Where to Buy It: I have a BioRepublic Lost Baggage Under Eye Emergency Repair Mask Subscribe & Save order through Amazon — you’ll get a slight discount if you set this up!

Price (at time of publication): 3/$15.00

Why I Love It: I am a dedicated Stanley girl, but when I travel, I like to keep things as light and portable as possible. A recent trip to Washington D.C. had me singing the praises of my Hydaway Collapsible Water Bottle, especially after paying $6 for a tiny bottle of water the afternoon we arrived and embarked sans water. I love the bottle’s muted color options (I have the Hydaway in Twilight), sturdy handle, and fuss-free cleaning; fully extended it holds 17 ounces of water, making this smart little number perfect for filling up on the go.

Where to Buy Them: The Hydaway Collapsible Water Bottle is available at several online merchants; I purchased through REI. Available here on Amazon.

Price (at time of publication): $27.95.

Why We Love Them: This is one of those things that we don’t know how we traveled without them. Packing cubes keep things organized, save space in a suitcase, and take the pain out of the packing process. If you know and love someone who travels, this set would make the perfect gift.

Where to Buy Them: There are so many options for packing cubes on Amazon, but we particularly LOVE this set.

Price (at time of publication): $16.99 for 8 cubes

Why We Love Them: I’ve been a fan of Beis for years now, starting with the Weekender (it’s my absolute favorite travel bag for short car trips or flying and is surprisingly roomy). I recently purchased another Beis item — the backpack. With a padded interior sleeve, two water bottle pockets, and plenty of organization built-in — we’re talking zippered interior pockets, pen slots, a key leash, and more — this is the best backpack I’ve ever owned. It also has a full-zip opening, so it’s easy to pack, and the trolley pass-through makes it the perfect carry-on companion. This olive beauty is officially my new favorite personal item while traveling, and I’ve already brought it on several trips.

Where to Buy Them: Buy Now On Beis

Price (at time of publication): $88

Why We Love Them: We bought this set of two accessory organizers for a recent trip and think they would make a fun stocking stuffer filled with all sorts of small and useful travel goodies — chapstick, hair ties, mini lotions, bandaids, etc. The gift recipient can then use the organizers for travel.

Where to Buy Them: Buy Now On Amazon

Price (at time of publication): $17.66

Why We Love It: The sleek style of the Away Everywhere Zip Backpack looks at home in just about any environment, making it a great transition bag if you need to hop right from a flight into a work meeting (or want to start exploring as soon as you land). It’s water-resistant, has a padded laptop sleeve to keep your devices safe, and the full wrap-around zipper makes it incredibly easy to grab what you need in a cramped airplane seat. I love it!

Where To Buy It: Buy Now From Away

Price (at time of publication): $195

Why We Love It: Engagement Editor Meg Archer recently travel-tested this high-end aluminum travel case, and it can only be described as the Lamborghini of Luggage: “The Sterling Pacific 40L Travel Case is hands down the best I’ve ever owned or reviewed. It’s stunning inside and out, timelessly stylish, and rolls like a dream. Honestly, I didn’t know luggage could move like this.” It’s undeniably a splurge, but if you’re looking for a piece of eye-catching yet understated luxury-tier luggage, this is it.

Where To Buy It: Buy Now From Sterling Pacific

Price (at time of publication): $2,150

Why We Love It: Throw out all your assumptions about generators. The Anker Power Bank Portable Generator is all-electric (so it’s totally silent), super compact, and has a massive 60,000 mAh capacity that can power multiple devices dozens of times on a single charge. It also retains an impressive 85% charge after a whole year of non-use, making it absolutely vital during emergencies. This bad boy kept us in touch with family during a multi-day blackout, but we also love it for camping trips and off-grid adventures.

Where To Buy It: Buy Now On Amazon

Price (at time of publication): $149.99

