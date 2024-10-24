MUNDO
Tyrese Maxey is crucial to the Sixers’ hopes. The ‘chip’ on his shoulder has him ready to lead
The Philadelphia 76ers universe will always revolve around Joel Embiid. And for good reason.
When healthy, he’s one of the best and most dominant basketball players in the world. The skill level for a player his size will always be intoxicating. His personality will always be there, but the questions about his durability and that he hasn’t yet won at the highest levels in his career will be a constant conversation point.
Whenever Paul George heals from the bone bruise he suffered last week in Atlanta, plenty of eyes will be on his progression. And for good reason.
He’s Philly’s prized summer acquisition. But he’s also the kind of smooth, skilled big wing the 76ers have missed. His shotmaking and ability to break down a defense off the dribble could do wonders for opening space for Embiid, particularly in the playoffs. Like Embiid, the questions about his health and durability will be there, as will questions around his quest to finally be a champion.
Embiid and George are talented and dynamic. They can provide storylines that feed talk shows for weeks. But when you get into the nuts and bolts of how high the Philadelphia 76ers can rise, Tyrese Maxey may be the most important individual in that locker room, even if Embiid is the best player. Depending on whether Embiid and George are at optimal health when the playoffs roll around and whether they have enough gas in the tank to take advantage of that health, the Sixers are hoping to be a championship contender.
With the regular season starting Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center against the Milwaukee Bucks, that won’t be easy. And that’s where Maxey comes in. Singularly, his talent is immense. He’s able to score in bunches and bend a defense off the dribble as few point guards in the league can. He’s proven himself to be a playoff riser. The chip on his shoulder from his days being overlooked on the AAU circuit resonates to this day.
The 76ers need Maxey. They need him to create points. They need him to create for others. Despite his youth — he’s still just 23 years old — they need him to lead. They need him to be the best version of himself.
“I think the biggest part is leadership,” Maxey told The Athletic. “I need to lead by example. I need to lead with my voice. I know that I’m young, but I have to play well and if I do that I can demand respect with my play. I think Joel has given me the green light to lead, especially because he doesn’t talk as much. I have a lot of veterans in the locker room that are here to help me. But I really want to set a good example just by how hard I work.”
How do you build on a breakout season? How do you improve after making your first All-Star appearance, winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player and dropping almost 26 points per game? How do you take the massive chip on your shoulder when you’re announcing your arrival as a star player and keep it after you are a star player?
Those are the questions Maxey has to answer for himself heading into this season. He had prolonged flashes of excellence, and they were significant hints as to what was in store. But last season was the first time as an NBA player that it all came together at a star level. He was even better for the Sixers in their one playoff series against the New York Knicks, matching Knicks star Jalen Brunson shot for shot, and scoring seemingly at will.
“He’s super talented,” George said. “The scary part is that he’s still figuring out the game. He’s still learning how to be the dominant Tyrese Maxey. Once he learns how to do it on every possession, he’s going to be even better as a player. He’s really talented, but he’s also really humble and that’s an amazing trait for somebody so young to have. He’s mature beyond his years. My job is to help make the game easy for him, allow him to work off the ball and come off screens and do his thing. I’m here to help him, and he’s been very accepting of learning from other people It’s been a great partnership so far.”
On many days after practice this preseason, Maxey and George worked together, going through game situations, how they would react and play off one another. The one game where they had extended time together — a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves — they looked choppy together in the first quarter. Then, the second half came and they put on a show, getting into the lane at will, playing off one another, taking turns making shots.
The moment was fleeting for sure, because George only played extensive minutes in that one game. But you could see the vision of how dynamic the two could be on the floor together.
“You can really see it,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said. “The first thing when you talk about Paul George that I said is that you get a bucket-maker. But there are things we want to clean up, and we have to get them on the floor together a bit more and get them going a little bit. You have to get them together and get them a few more reps. There is a lot of newness, but we want to get everyone involved in the rhythm of the offense.”
What does improvement look like for Maxey? And why is he so important to the Sixers getting through the regular season?
Neither Embiid nor George will play all 82 games. They have both been officially ruled out of Wednesday night’s opener. In Embiid’s case, he may not play anywhere close to 82 games. If Maxey is the one star-level player on the roster whose availability during the regular season gets into the 70s in terms of games played, there will be nights when he is doing the heavy lifting. Those are the nights where he will have to thrive.
There are examples of this. Last February, in a win over the Utah Jazz, Maxey dropped a career-high 51 points. During the postseason, with Embiid hobbled and not at 100 percent, Maxey effectively became the No. 1 option in the series against the Knicks. Before the regular season starts, there isn’t a way to know what the availability of Embiid and George will look like. But barring injury, all things being equal, it’s fair to expect Maxey to have the most durability of the three.
Philadelphia executive Daryl Morey went through great pains to add depth to a roster. Specifically, going from Paul Reed to Andre Drummond as Embiid’s backup represents a significant leap. But two things here are true: Maxey is going to have nights where the offense will run through him, and the Sixers can’t afford to be a No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, which is what they were last spring, which ultimately led to a first-round demise. The margins for improving on that seeding may very well come down to how many games the Sixers win without Embiid or George or both in the lineup.
“We don’t want Tyrese to be anything but himself,” Drummond said. “He’s so dynamic that he can create a shot whenever he wants. But he’s unselfish as well. I’m enjoying playing with him for sure.”
With George on the roster, maybe Maxey won’t score quite as much this season. But efficiency, running the offense, and defending well are areas he can look to improve upon. Maxey was plenty efficient last season. He shot 45 percent from the field and almost 38 percent from 3-point range. But Maxey’s offensive talent is vast. He’s capable of challenging for the fabled 50-40-90 club: shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line.
His improvement over the years has been steady yet spectacular. He was undervalued coming out of Kentucky, lasting until the 21st pick. He began his NBA career coming off the bench, and there are still times when Maxey thinks about his origins and knows how far he has come and how far he still has to progress.
“I have always had that chip with me from day one,” Maxey said. “I had to earn everything I got from a basketball perspective. I had to earn that Kentucky offer and make a name for myself. So, you always think about that. But I tried hard to foresee and envision this for myself. I am blessed because when I got here Doc (Rivers) gave me opportunities. He gave me the chance to be successful from day one.”
When Embiid, George and Maxey are on the floor, the Sixers clearly see themselves as being able to attack from every angle. And that’s where George can help Maxey. He can initiate offense, which means when Maxey won’t have to bring the ball up every possession, call the plays, get Philly into its offense and do the scoring. The presence of Maxey and George should do wonders for Embiid in terms of spacing and finding more room to work his offensive magic in all areas of the floor.
But Maxey’s playoff series last April is perhaps the best sign of all. It means Philadelphia has someone who elevates his game in the postseason. And the Sixers have long needed that.
“The biggest thing about the playoffs is how physical it gets,” Maxey said. “I had been to the playoffs before, but that was my first time being a featured guy that the other team schemes against. So it was good to have some success but I wanted to learn from it, take what I learned into the summer and get better.”
(Photo: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)

Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey has an All-NBA opportunity this season. How can he make the most of it?
At the start of their already teetering NBA season, one thing has emerged clear for the Philadelphia 76ers: their path to the playoffs will be forged by Tyrese Maxey. MVP center Joel Embiid and new All-Star signing Paul George are already on the injury report. They won’t be playing game one. And the team has made it clear they’ll sit them, especially Embiid, for many more games.
Yes, they can afford such luxury thanks to an upgraded roster. Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon are veterans with proven skill sets in comparison to the Sixers they replaced. And despite his immediate lack of availability, Paul George is preferable over Tobias Harris. But Maxey is the one tasked with feeding those teammates and carrying this franchise through the long regular season.
His speed and shooting will shape the team’s offense. Who can complement him the greatest will see clutch minutes. The team needs him to stay on his trajectory to greatness, illustrated last season by a Most Improved trophy and an All-Star appearance.
To secure a top-six seed and avoid the late-season stress of a play-in race, Maxey needs to be an All-NBA level player. He was close last season, receiving one second-team vote and 13 third-team votes while averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds on 45 FG%, 37.3 3PT FG% and 57.3 True Shooting%.
His averages are close to the combined stats of last year’s All-NBA guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker and Tyrese Haliburton (I know they’re positionless now, but guards have comparable roles and hence the best should be the benchmark). Their unified per-game averages are 27.5 points, 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds on 48.3 FG%, 37.6 3PT FG%, and 60.7 TS%.
Less than one more made field goal a game and one more assist per game? Please. Even with an expected increase in defensive attention by the opposition, that’s what the kids call light work. The only real question is whether he can maintain and even increase his efficiency with the increased workload.
Without Embiid last season, as he’s set to be for plenty of this season, Maxey averaged 26.3 points and 5.6 assists on 43.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT FG%, and 54.2 TS%. That’s not as significant of a counting stat leap as expected, and a decrease in efficiency. But the aforementioned retooled roster will help with that.
His worst game without Embiid last season was a 12-point effort in a 23-point loss to Golden State on Feb. 7, when Andrew Wiggins guarded him and he was battling a nasty illness. The starting lineup around Maxey was Paul Reed, Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jaden Springer. Not great. The bench was, let’s just say worse.
This year, when Embiid sits, Nurse can surround Maxey from a roster including NBA veterans Andre Drummond, Paul George, Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Oubre and Olympic cinderella Guerschon Yabusele. George should move large wing defenders away from Maxey and onto him, allowing the 24-year-old to pick on people his own size. And the rest of the roster is smarter, experienced, and suited to play off a defense-shifting electric young guard.
Gordon’s always on a roster because he can shoot. Caleb Martin isn’t on the same level but can get extremely hot and has learned to cut timely. Yabusele, while unproven in the NBA, has the tools to be a valued stretch-four/small ball five.
But perhaps the most welcome new weapon in Nurse and Maxey’s quiver — apart from George, who grades out as one of the best off-ball players in the league — is Drummond. Last season, Maxey had the eighth-highest points per possession (1.0) among players who handled the ball in a pick-and-roll at least 7.5 times per game. His only three teammates to set and roll for him at least once a game last season were Paul Reed, Joel Embiid and Mo Bamba. Of those three, Reed averaged the most points per possession at 1.21. Embiid and Bamba averaged 1.11 and 0.95, respectively.
In 79 games for the Bulls last season, Drummond averaged 1.30 ppp as a roller. Not elite elite compared to the rest of the league (ranks 15th amongst players with at least 1 possession and in 41 games or more), but better than Reed.
Maxey’s first step is already ridiculous enough to beat defenders on his lonesome, but having an improved rolling threat opens up offensive options for every P&R possession. They showed some chemistry during the preseason: whether it was Drummond setting a very high screen for a Maxey pull-up three, or a lob finish by the big man.
At the least, Maxey driving while Drummond rolls will put the ball in rotation, where Maxey thrives and should thrive more with his new veterans. Maxey shot 44% on catch-and-shoot threes last season. That efficiency lowered slightly to 42% in the stretch Embiid was injured. If the team can find a way to generate open catch-and-shoot threes for Maxey while Embiid sits, everyone will be happy.
They did that at times during the preseason. This action with Drummond, George and Maxey blended their strengths and the team should always look to exploit. Drummond sets an off-ball screen for PG which quickly turns into a pick-and-roll, George passes it to Drummond, the paint collapses on the big man in the paint, and he kicks it out to Maxey who pump-fakes and side steps into a wide-open three. That’s George’s off-ball threat, Drummond’s rolling prowess, and Maxey’s catch-and-shoot three all in one possession. Yum.
Numbers are important, but all Maxey really has to do is convince voters he’s one of the 15 best players in the league this season. A few of last year’s All-NBA players will fall off due to injury or simply a down year. Players who missed time last season or barely missed qualifying — such as Ja Morant and Jaylen Brown — will be in the mix for the honors too.
Maxey has the opportunity to prove that he’s among the league’s greatest, a supporting cast that should amplify his abilities, and, as we all know, he has the skill. If he can reduce questions about the team’s current and future success, he’s done the job.

Palácio, balcão, tenda, pôr do sol
Vamos começar com um palácio, muito embora eu acredite que todos os lugares que vamos visitar hoje os são. Estávamos em Veneza no nosso último encontro, e tenho certeza que escrevi admitindo que voltei de lá com mais história do que uma coluna poderia conter.
Leia mais (10/24/2024 – 02h04)

Operário-PR complica América-MG e ainda sonha com acesso na Série B
Lincoln Chaves – Repórter da EBC
O sonho de um inédito acesso à Série A do Campeonato Brasileiro, ainda que difícil, segue vivo para o Operário-PR. Nesta quarta-feira (23), o Fantasma derrotou o América-MG por 1 a 0 no Estádio Germano Krüger, em Ponta Grossa (Paraná), pela 33ª rodada da Série B. A partida foi transmitida ao vivo pela TV Brasil.
Os paranaenses ganharam duas posições – ultrapassando os mineiros, inclusive – e subiram para 7º lugar, com 50 pontos, seis atrás do Mirassol, último do grupo dos quatro primeiros colocados (G4), que conquistariam a promoção à primeira divisão se a competição terminasse agora. Os mineiros, com 49 pontos, estão na oitava posição. Ainda há 15 pontos em disputa nas próximas cinco rodadas.
O primeiro tempo foi de total domínio americano, que só não se concretizou em gol por causa de Rafael Santos, que salvou o Operário em pelo menos quatro situações. Aos 15 minutos, o goleiro espalmou um chute do atacante Rodriguinho, que avançou pelo lado esquerdo da área e bateu com curva. Aos 32, o camisa 1 parou o zagueiro Lucão, que finalizou de primeira, quase da marca do pênalti, na sobra de um escanteio.
Seis minutos depois, foi a vez de Rafael Santos impedir que o meia Daniel Júnior abrisse o placar em chute rasteiro da entrada da área. O arqueiro ainda brilhou aos 42, ao evitar a finalização de Brenner, que apareceu pela direita, com liberdade. O atacante tinha até balançado as redes aos 26, após uma cobrança de falta, mas o gol foi anulado por impedimento.
O goleiro do Fantasma voltou a aparecer no segundo tempo. Primeiro, ao defender com a ponta dos dedos, o chute de Daniel Júnior, da entrada da área, aos dois minutos. Depois, aos dez, ele salvou a pele do zagueiro Borech, que falhou dentro da área e deixou a bola com Rodriguinho, que parou no arqueiro.
Até os 25 minutos da etapa final o Operário não tinha conseguido dar um chute sequer na direção da meta americana. Quando enfim conseguiu balançou as redes. O atacante Ronald recebeu pela direita, próximo à entrada da área, levou para a perna esquerda e bateu colocado, sem chances para o goleiro Elias, marcando um golaço. O América até se lançou ao ataque em busca do empate, mas de forma confusa, sem alterar o placar.
Papão atrasa Coxa
Outros três jogos movimentaram a Série B nesta quarta. Em confronto envolvendo times com pretensões diferentes na tabela, o Paysandu derrotou o Coritiba por 2 a 1, de virada, na Curuzu, em Belém. O Coxa se complicou na briga pelo acesso, estagnando nos 47 pontos, na 9ª posição, a nove pontos do Mirassol. O Papão subiu para o 13º lugar, com 40 pontos, abrindo quatro para a zona de rebaixamento (Z4).
Os paranaenses abriram o placar aos 24 minutos do primeiro tempo com o atacante Júnior Brumado, após grande jogada individual do meia Lucas Ronier. Na etapa final, o Bicolor teve Matheus Trindade expulso aos 9 minutos, mas conseguiu o empate aos 30, em pênalti cobrado pelo também volante João Vieira. No fim, aos 44 minutos, mesmo com um homem a menos, o Paysandu chegou ao gol da vitória, com o atacante Jean Dias.
Ponte afunda Brusque
As outras duas partidas do dia foram confrontos diretos contra o descenso. A Ponte Preta recebeu o Brusque no Estádio Moisés Lucarelli, em Campinas (SP), e ganhou por 2 a 0, deixando a zona de rebaixamento. A Macaca foi a 38 pontos, na 14ª posição. O Marreco, por sua vez, caiu para a penúltima colocação, com 33 pontos, a três do CRB, a primeira equipe fora do Z4.
Os dois gols do Alvinegro saíram na etapa final, com participação decisiva de Élvis. Aos dez minutos, o meia lançou Gabriel Novaes, que completou de cabeça para as redes. O também atacante Renato fechou o placar aos 38, aproveitando mais uma assistência do camisa 10 da Ponte.
Ituano complica Pantera
O triunfo da Macaca colocou o Botafogo-SP na zona de rebaixamento. Mesmo atuando no Estádio Santa Cruz, o Pantera foi superado pelo Ituano por 1 a 0. A equipe de Ribeirão Preto (SP), com 36 pontos, caiu para o 17º lugar, abrindo o Z4. O Galo Rubro-Negro vem logo atrás, com dois pontos a menos, ainda ameaçado pelo descenso.
O gol da vitória do Ituano saiu aos 35 minutos do segundo tempo, com o zagueiro Guilherme Mariano completando, na área, o desvio de cabeça do atacante João Carlos. Foi o primeiro jogo do time rubro-negro desde a demissão do técnico Alberto Valentim.
