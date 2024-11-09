Pelo menos 24 mortos em atentado a bomba em estação ferroviária em Quetta, no Paquistão | Notícias sobre conflitos

NOSSAS REDES

Pelo menos 24 mortos em atentado a bomba em estação ferroviária em Quetta, no Paquistão

29 minutos atrás

Pelo menos 24 mortos em atentado a bomba em estação ferroviária em Quetta, no Paquistão

O Exército de Libertação do Baluchistão, um grupo separatista, assume a responsabilidade pelo ataque “suicida”.

Pelo menos 24 pessoas morreram e mais de 40 ficaram feridas num atentado bombista numa estação ferroviária em A inquieta província paquistanesa do Baluchistãosegundo as autoridades.

A explosão no sábado aconteceu quando quase 100 passageiros esperavam em uma plataforma por volta das 8h45 (03h45 GMT) em Quetta, capital do Baluchistão, por um trem para Peshawar.

A maior e mais pobre província do Paquistão, o Baluchistão, rico em recursos, é o lar de combatentes armados separatistas e tem sido alvo frequente de bombardeamentos mortíferos. A província faz fronteira com o Afeganistão e o Irã.

O Exército de Libertação do Baluchistão (BLA) assumiu a responsabilidade pelo ataque, afirmando num comunicado que um homem-bomba tinha como alvo as tropas presentes na estação ferroviária.

O proscrito BLA há muito que trava uma rebelião armada em busca da independência de Islamabad. É o maior de vários grupos étnicos insurgentes que lutam contra o governo, dizendo que este explora injustamente os recursos minerais e de gás da província.

“Desde o início de 2024, temos realmente visto uma onda de violência no Baluchistão. Tantos ataques às forças de segurança”, disse à Al Jazeera o jornalista Saadullah Akhter, que testemunhou as consequências do ataque.

“Mas esta é a primeira vez que o centro de Quetta é alvo e é muito chocante para muitas pessoas.”

Shahid Rind, porta-voz do governo provincial, disse que o atentado parecia ter sido um ataque suicida, mas uma investigação estava em andamento para confirmar a afirmação do BLA.

O pessoal de segurança ainda estava coletando evidências e avaliando a intensidade da explosão, disse Akhter.

Imagens postadas online mostraram roupas ensanguentadas e outros itens pessoais espalhados na plataforma enquanto funcionários uniformizados inspecionavam a área após a explosão.

Imagens de TV mostraram a estrutura de aço do teto da plataforma destruída e uma barraca de chá destruída enquanto bagagens espalhavam-se pelo local.

O primeiro-ministro Shehbaz Sharif denunciou o atentado, dizendo que aqueles que orquestraram o ataque “irão pagar um preço muito elevado por isso”, acrescentando que as forças de segurança estavam determinadas a eliminar “a ameaça do terrorismo”.

Em agosto, o BLA assumiu a responsabilidade por ataques coordenados de dezenas de agressores que mataram pelo menos 39 pessoas.

Assaltantes armados mataram 20 mineiros e feriram sete em Outubro numa pequena mina de carvão privada no distrito de Dukki, na província do Baluchistão.

No passado, grupos armados também visaram projectos energéticos com financiamento estrangeiro – principalmente da China – acusando estrangeiros de explorarem a região, ao mesmo tempo que excluíam os residentes dos lucros.



Leia Mais: Aljazeera

Como pode a UE permanecer competitiva? – DW – 09/11/2024

2 minutos atrás

9 de novembro de 2024

Como pode a UE permanecer competitiva? – DW – 09/11/2024

Mario Draghi, ex-presidente do Banco Central Europeu (BCE) e ex-primeiro-ministro italiano, participou numa cimeira informal de ministros da UE em Budapeste, na sexta-feira, onde mais uma vez expôs aos 27 chefes de estado e de governo europeus como o União Europeia (UE) poderia recuperar a sua vantagem competitiva em relação aos EUA e à China.

Draghi publicou um Relatório longo de 400 páginas sobre o tema em Setembro, que apresentou numa cimeira da UE em Bruxelas. Na época, não houve muito tempo para discutir os detalhes das propostas de Draghi. A cimeira de Budapeste, organizada pela Hungriaque atualmente ocupa a presidência do Conselho da União Europeia, foi uma oportunidade para cobrir o que foi perdido.

Economista italiano Mario Draghi
O economista italiano Mario Draghi viajou para Budapeste para discutir propostas que apresentou em Setembro sobre como melhorar a vantagem económica da Europa.Imagem: Ferenc Isa/AFP

Uma questão que Draghi destacou em particular foi que o tempo está a esgotar-se. A União Europeia precisava de tomar medidas decisivas se quisesse acompanhar o ritmo, advertiu. Após terça-feira reeleição do republicano dos EUA Donald Trumpque ameaçou impor tarifas massivas sobre produtos importados, o economista italiano disse que “o sentimento de urgência é maior do que há uma semana”.

O que recomenda o relatório de Draghi?

Há doze anos, durante a crise da dívida soberana europeia, foi Draghi, como chefe do BCE, quem manteve a moeda única europeia à tona e salvou os Estados-membros da UE com dificuldades de caixa. A sua famosa frase prometendo “tudo o que for preciso” para reforçar o euro ajudou a tranquilizar os mercados financeiros.

Então, que sugestões ele faz para a situação atual?

1. Para acompanhar o ritmo dos EUA e da China, a Europa deveria investir até 800 mil milhões de euros (857 mil milhões de dólares) em investigação e desenvolvimento, infra-estruturas e defesa. Isso elevaria o investimento total de 22% para 27% do produto interno bruto (PIB) da UE. No entanto, seria necessário inverter a tendência actual em muitos Estados-Membros de redução dos investimentos. O Fundo Monetário Internacional (FMI) espera que a UE crescer apenas 1,2% nos próximos anos, mas prevê o dobro do crescimento para os EUA.

Como está a economia da Europa em meio à guerra na Ucrânia

Para ver este vídeo, ative o JavaScript e considere atualizar para um navegador que suporta vídeo HTML5

2. A UE deve comprometer-se com a emissão regular de obrigações comuns para financiar investimentos públicos em projetos partilhados. O bloco primeiro assumiu a dívida partilhada, na qual os membros da UE reúnem colectivamente obrigações financeiras, para mitigar os efeitos da crise. COVID 19 pandemia. Na altura, a ex-chanceler da Alemanha, Angela Merkel, e o seu ministro das Finanças, o actual chanceler Olaf Scholzconcordou que deveria permanecer um acordo único. Mas Draghi instou a UE a desenvolver um mercado de capitais integrado, tal como nos Estados Unidos, onde o capital e o tráfego de crédito sem fronteiras podem ajudar a mobilizar investimentos de capital de risco.

3. A UE precisa de reduzir a sua dependência das cadeias de abastecimento da China e dos clientes chineses. Em vez disso, deve encontrar uma forma de combater a concorrência chinesa subsidiada pelo Estado. A indústria europeia também deve tornar-se mais independente das matérias-primas e dos fornecedores de peças da China. Depois dos EUA, a China é atualmente o segundo maior parceiro comercial da UE.

4. A Europa precisa de manter as indústrias e empresas tecnológicas chave existentes e promover novas, melhorando as condições para as empresas. Actualmente, alertou Draghi, muitas empresas que aspiram a crescer estão a transferir a sua produção para fora da Europa. O presidente eleito dos EUA, Trump, prometeu impor tarifas sobre produtos europeus e transferir a produção para os EUA, o que só aumentará a actual pressão económica. Draghi apelou a uma estratégia industrial unificada para reforçar as empresas nacionais e aumentar a produtividade.

Líderes europeus avaliam impacto da presidência de Trump

Para ver este vídeo, ative o JavaScript e considere atualizar para um navegador que suporta vídeo HTML5

5. A UE precisa de simplificar os canais de tomada de decisão e reduzir a burocracia excessiva e dispendiosa. “A Europa não coordena onde é importante, (e) as regras de tomada de decisão da Europa não evoluíram substancialmente à medida que a UE se alargou e o ambiente global que enfrentamos se tornou mais hostil e complexo”, disse Draghi numa conferência de imprensa em Setembro. Acrescentou que a legislação exigia uma média de 19 meses, o que era demasiado longo. Em 2019, ele disse que a UE emitiu 13.000 leis que regulamentam a sua economia, enquanto os EUA emitiram apenas 3.000. “Isso (fato) faz você pensar: ‘Podemos fazer um pouco menos e podemos estar um pouco mais focados?'”, concluiu.

E agora?

Os líderes da UE emitiram uma declaração conjunta na qual saudaram as recomendações de Draghi, mas resta saber com que rapidez as seguirão.

O maior ponto de discórdia continua a ser a emissão de dívida colectiva para financiar o investimento. Países como a Alemanha, a Áustria e os Países Baixos opõem-se à ideia, enquanto a França e a Itália manifestaram a sua vontade de retomar obrigações partilhadas. O novo Comissão Europeiaque assumirá o cargo em dezembro, será chamado a desenvolver propostas sobre como financiar investimentos.

Reduza a burocracia

Uma estratégia industrial unificada também se revelará difícil, dado que os estados membros da UE competem entre si para atrair empresas que proporcionem empregos e receitas fiscais aos seus países. O chanceler austríaco Karl Nehammer alertou contra a consideração da dívida colectiva antes de desenvolver projectos conjuntos.

O chanceler alemão, Olaf Scholz, fala perante a imprensa
Falando na cimeira, o chanceler alemão, Olaf Scholz, disse que era altura de reduzir a burocracia para melhorar as perspectivas económicas da UE.Imagem: Kay Nietfeld/aliança de imagens/dpa

O Chanceler alemão Scholz, que também viajou para Budapeste apesar da agitação desta semana colapso de sua coalizão governamentalsugeriu reduzir alguma burocracia. “A burocracia vem se acumulando há décadas”, disse ele na cúpula. “Agora precisamos reduzi-lo em um curto espaço de tempo. Tudo para que possamos ter crescimento e oportunidades no futuro.”

Há pessoas na UE que há muito desejam eliminar a burocracia, a burocracia tediosa e a documentação excessiva para facilitar a tomada de decisões. O primeiro a expressar tal ideia foi o antigo primeiro-ministro da Baviera, Edmund Stoiber, que passou oito anos em Bruxelas. Suas recomendações na época caíram em ouvidos surdos.

Este artigo foi publicado originalmente em alemão.



Leia Mais: Dw

GoFundMe aims to aid Carroll's Cam Niles on cancer journey

8 minutos atrás

9 de novembro de 2024

GoFundMe aims to aid Carroll's Cam Niles on cancer journey

HELENA — Cam Niles paused in a California hospital bed, letting his doctor’s words explaining a life-changing diagnosis cascade over him and put to rest months of torment and the unknown.

“It really just shocked me more than anything,” Niles said. “Hearing that and knowing that, a couple months ago, I was literally just getting ready for a basketball season…

“It really shocked me to realize that your life can change so quickly.”

An affliction no 21-year-old should bear struck Niles in early September, three weeks following his arrival to Carroll College. Niles was preparing for his junior season having earned a full-ride scholarship from first-year head basketball coach Dan Pearson to build upon two years at Yuba College.

Pearson liked Niles’ play, projecting that the 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard would fit into an offensive system that’s already challenged two nationally ranked programs.

“It was fun, those few weeks,” Niles said. “School starting and us doing open gyms every day…

“It was just a fun experience. I didn’t have that college-type campus feel at Yuba since it’s such a small town, so I hadn’t really had that feeling for a couple years.”

It just happened on Sunday, Niles said, recalling a sudden fever and vomiting following a workout. A trip to the urgent care turned into a week in the hospital.






Carroll College junior Cam Niles was recently diagnosed with cancer. The first-year Saints men’s basketball player established a GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses that has exceeded $4,000 raised. Niles is currently back home in California overgoing chemotherapy treatments.




Niles eventually returned to California, but couldn’t escape stomach pain and nagging fever.

Weeks in multiple different hospitals provided few answers until finally, last week, Niles was officially diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. A scan, posted to his GoFundMe page, revealed cancer all over Niles’ body.

“Sitting there having doctors draw blood every 30 minutes and them doing biopsies and having the results come back clean – it really was getting frustrating,” Niles said.

“I knew if I stayed patient, I would eventually get a diagnosis of something. I didn’t think it was gonna be cancer.”

In roughly two months, Niles said he shed 60 pounds, and while he’s fighting to regain that weight, must overgo two rounds of chemotherapy for the next nine weeks before being re-evaluated.







Cam Niles PET scan

Carroll College junior Cam Niles, a Yuba College transfer, was recently diagnosed with cancer. The first-year Saints men’s basketball player established a GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses that has exceeded $4,000 raised. Niles is currently back home in California overgoing chemotherapy treatments. Pictured: A scan of Niles’ body reveals cancer.


“My body is still getting used to being out of a hospital bed and being able to do normal stuff every day,” Niles said. “It’s a struggle…

“I just try to rest more than anything and be easy on my body knowing that it went through a lot.”

At the urging of his mother and friends, Niles started a GoFundMe with a stated goal of $7,500 to help cover medical expenses. As of Wednesday, $4,315 of that had been raised by 65 donors, including multiple Carroll basketball players and athletes.

To donate to Niles’ GoFundMe, click here.

“It’s been surreal to me, honestly,” Niles said. “At first, I really didn’t want to start it, but my mom and friends kept urging me and telling me I’ve got a lot of people who love and care about me in Sacramento…

“To see people reach out, even from Montana with the little time I was there – the support I’ve received from there has just been surreal.”

Niles, originally from Seattle, redshirted at NCAA Division I UC Davis following graduation from Del Campo High School.

Niles averaged 15.2 points and 9.9 rebounds as a senior at the prep level, earning two first-team All-League selections. At Yuba, Niles averaged nearly 10 points and two assists per game, helping the junior-college reach the California JC Final Four.

Basketball, Niles said, has been with him through life’s tribulations and believes the sport will be waiting on him once healthy.







Cam Niles Yuba College

Carroll College junior Cam Niles, a Yuba College transfer, was recently diagnosed with cancer. The first-year Saints men’s basketball player established a GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses that has exceeded $4,000 raised. Niles is currently back home in California overgoing chemotherapy treatments.




“I’ve played basketball my whole life,” Niles said. “It’s always been there for me when I needed it and it’s definitely my passion. It’s always been a love relationship. I’m thankful for it…

“I think I will [play basketball again]. It might be a little bit, but I do think I’ll play basketball again.”

Niles’ No. 0 smiling headshot still leads off the Saints’ online roster, signaling that a Carroll return awaits his successful defeating of cancer. Niles described Helena and the Carroll community as “genuine,” a trait reciprocated in text and phone call exchanges with players and coaches.

“I definitely still feel like I’m part of the team,” Niles said. “The guys and their support and them telling me they’re here for me means a lot…

“I wanna be there for them, as well: watching them, supporting them.”

The unknown unsettles Niles, but instead of a “why me” attitude, he is thankful because his Christian faith describes a God that doesn’t heap tribulations any higher than a believer can overcome, even if the odds of survival hover around 50%.







Cam Niles Yuba College 2

Carroll College junior Cam Niles was recently diagnosed with cancer. The first-year Saints men’s basketball player established a GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses that has exceeded $4,000 raised. Niles is currently back home in California overgoing chemotherapy treatments.




“There’s gonna be a lot of faith required,” Niles said. “There’s a lot that I don’t know yet. There’s a lot of uncertainties…

“There’s a lot that could or could not happen. Staying grounded in my faith with the Lord is important to me.”

To donate to Niles’ GoFundMe, click here.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com and find him on X/Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Leia Mais

Casos de coqueluche sobem mais de 3.000% em São Paulo – 09/11/2024

10 minutos atrás

9 de novembro de 2024

Casos de coqueluche sobem mais de 3.000% em São Paulo - 09/11/2024

Patrícia Pasquini

As infecções por coqueluche aumentaram 3.435% em 2024 na cidade de São Paulo, na comparação com 2023. De janeiro a 4 de novembro deste ano, foram confirmados 495 casos, contra 14 no mesmo período anterior. Em 2022, a capital paulista teve apenas uma ocorrência da doença, e a última morte por coqueluche ocorreu em 2019. As informações são do boletim epidemiológico da SMS (Secretaria Municipal da Saúde).

A faixa etária mais acometida é a de 10 a 19 anos, da região oeste da capital, com histórico de viagens ao exterior. A SMS afirma que monitora os casos e que intensificou as investigações e o levantamento minucioso dos contatos, locais de trabalho e estudo. Também diz acompanhar a situação vacinal.

Frente aos surtos de coqueluche no exterior, principalmente na Europa e na Ásia, e considerando o número de munícipes jovens que viajam para lá, a pasta emitiu alertas aos serviços de saúde públicos e privados para a alta de casos no Brasil e em São Paulo. E diz fazer capacitações de rotina para sensibilizar os profissionais de saúde para a notificação imediata.

Já o estado de São Paulo contabilizou, de janeiro até a última terça-feira (5), 858 casos e dois óbitos por coqueluche. No mesmo período do ano passado foram 37 casos, e em 2022, 15 —não houve mortes em 2022 e 2023.

Em âmbito nacional, o painel de monitoramento do Ministério da Saúde mostra que até o dia 23 de outubro de 2024 o Brasil registrou 2.953 casos da doença e 12 mortes (duas em Minas Gerais, quatro no Paraná, duas no Rio de Janeiro, duas em Santa Catarina e duas em São Paulo). Em 2023 e 2024 foram 214 e 245 infecções no país, sem óbitos.

A coqueluche —conhecida popularmente como tosse comprida— é uma infecção respiratória causada pela bactéria Bordetella pertussis. A transmissão se dá por meio de gotículas eliminadas pela tosse, fala e pelo espirro. Outra forma, menos frequente, se dá através de objetos contaminados com secreções de infectados. O período de incubação é de cinco a dez dias, em média, mas pode variar de quatro a 21 dias.

A doença tem três fases. Começa com um resfriado comum, com febre baixa, mal-estar, coriza e tosse seca. Gradualmente, a tosse se torna forte e incontrolável, com crises súbitas e rápidas. A pessoa tosse em guinchos e chega a perder o fôlego. Em alguns casos, ocorre vômito. Nesta fase —que pode durar de duas a seis semanas e é chamada de paroxística— é comum surgirem as maiores complicações da coqueluche.

Por último vem o período da recuperação. A tosse diminui, mas pode demorar cerca de três meses para ir embora, de acordo com dados do Ministério da Saúde.

Crianças, adultos com doenças crônicas e imunossuprimidos têm risco para evolução grave da doença. Nos pacientes abaixo de quatro anos —principalmente menores de um ano— a coqueluche pode ser muito grave e levar à morte.

O ministério divulgou neste ano uma nota técnica com alertas para intensificar a vacinação e melhorar a vigilância da coqueluche no Brasil. O documento diz que, além de Europa e Ásia, a doença também está presente em países da Oceania e das Américas.

Segundo especialistas ouvidos pela reportagem, a baixa cobertura vacinal é um dos fatores que explicam a alta de casos.

“De 2016 a 2023, as coberturas estiveram muito abaixo do que é preconizado para coqueluche no país [95%]. Você acumula um número de pessoas suscetíveis, que podem pegar a bactéria e desenvolver a doença. E a coqueluche é bastante trágica, porque afeta as crianças”, afirma o infectologista Alexandre Naime Barbosa, chefe do Departamento de Infectologia da Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista) e coordenador científico da SBI (Sociedade Brasileira de Infectologia).

A pentavalente (DTP/HB/Hib) —vacina adsorvida difteria, tétano, pertussis, hepatite B (recombinante) e Haemophilus influenzae B (conjugada)— é aplicada aos 2, 4 e 6 meses de idade, com intervalo de 60 dias entre as doses. O imunizante previne contra difteria, tétano, coqueluche, hepatite B e infecções causadas pela bactéria H. influenzae tipo B.

A cobertura da pentavalente é de 93,85% na capital e de 86,1% no estado (até setembro).

A DTP está na rotina do calendário nacional de vacinação, como dose de reforço (aos 15 meses e aos 4 anos), em continuidade ao esquema primário realizado com a pentavalente.

Para profissionais de saúde e gestantes é indicada a vacina acelular do tipo adulto (dTpa). Nos caso das grávidas, o imunizante deve ser administrado a cada gestação, a partir da 20ª semana. Todas as vacinas são ofertadas pelo SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde).

“Infelizmente, há um ano e meio o Ministério da Saúde vem falhando em campanhas que realmente atinjam o público-alvo, principalmente as mães, os pais, as famílias, outras pessoas que cuidam dessas crianças. A gente vê uma falta enorme de campanhas direcionadas ao público que sejam efetivas. E não só campanhas, mas de outros mecanismos de aumento de cobertura vacinal”, diz o infectologista.

Procurada, a pasta comandada pela ministra Nísia Trindade disse que em 2023 “lançou o Movimento Nacional pela Vacinação, fundamental para recuperar as coberturas vacinais no país”, e que mais de R$ 151 milhões foram destinados a estados e municípios para ações de multivacinação.

“Até o momento, o ministério também investiu mais de R$ 203 milhões em campanhas publicitárias e planeja uma ação nacional para conscientizar sobre a vacinação, principal medida de proteção contra doenças”, acrescentou, em nota.

Para a infectologista Jessica Fernandes Ramos, membro da SBI e integrante do núcleo de infectologia do Hospital Sírio-Libanês, os números altos também são explicados por outros fatores: a coqueluche é uma doença cíclica e a cada cinco ou dez anos há um aumento de casos. Somado a isso, a oferta de diagnóstico molecular cresceu, devido à disseminação do PCR nos laboratórios.

Para ela, os menores de seis meses são os que mais preocupam. “Eles têm uma via aérea muito pequenininha. A dimensão da via predispõe que essa tosse comprida, da fase de convalescência da doença, evolua para insuficiência respiratória, com baixa de oxigenação. Eles podem vomitar, broncoaspirar e precisar de hospitalização”, afirma Ramos.

A infectologista chama a atenção para o fato de os adultos servirem como vetores da doença. Por isso, resfriados aparentemente inofensivos devem ser investigados.

“Quem aparece como principal vetor são os pais. Mesmo para a criança que está dentro do ambiente domiciliar, que não foi para a creche, para a escola, nos primeiros quatro, seis meses de vida, o adulto é o portador. Ele excreta essa bactéria por três semanas e nem lembra que teve uma gripe forte e continuou tossindo. Se ele tosse por três semanas, transmite”, explica Ramos.

“Faça o diagnóstico, que resulta em medidas como usar máscara, tomar antibiótico. Com cinco dias de antibiótico a pessoa não transmite mais para o seu entorno. Quando sabemos que há um adulto positivo para coqueluche, usamos antibiótico preventivamente, antes mesmo de desenvolver sintomas”, conclui a infectologista.





Leia Mais: Folha

