Wordle today: Answer and hint #1238 for November 8

32 minutos atrás

Today's Wordle being played on a phone

Whether you want to quickly skim over our helpful tips for the November 8 (1238) Wordle, or you’re simply looking for someone to tell you today’s answer, right now, you’ll find everything you need ready and waiting below.

There’s nothing quite like finding yourself staring at three green letters with two yellows between them. It’s brilliant: I knew exactly how to win, all I had to do was quickly swap those two letters around. It’s agonizing: I could see that if I’d quickly swapped those two letters around I would’ve won today’s Wordle already. Argh, the pain

Today’s Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Friday, November 8

Denver Nuggets Extinguish The Heat

31 segundos atrás

9 de novembro de 2024

Denver Nuggets Extinguish The Heat

First Quarter

The first stint by the Nuggets in this game was a very positive one, especially for the Aaron Gordon stand in, Peyton Watson. He got the first bucket of the game off a drive, and then got a big block and steal in succession. Add in his three pointer, and the Nuggets had found a way to thrive. They started the game 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, with Jamal Murray hitting his first three point attempt after returning in this game from a concussion.

The offense was humming, but the defense was a different story. The perimeter defense of the team has taken a significant step back from the championship year, and this game was not entirely different. Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Julian Strawther were all getting cooked on the perimeter. Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier were having an easy time hunting for baskets. Jimmy Butler did get hurt though and that weakened the Heat.

Once Russ got in, the tempo ticked up a little bit and the offense continued to be great. He’s probably the best passer Jokic has ever played with. The offense was great with either him or Jamal on the court, and the Nuggets posted 40 points in the first quarter. They shot 6 of 9 from beyond the arc. They were creating good looks, and converting at a great rate off of them. The defense left a bit to be desired, but the Heat were playing bad so it didn’t really matter. At the end of the first, the score was 40-27.

Second Quarter

The second quarter was off to a less than ideal start. Russ missed a turnaround jumper to kick it off, and then Bam scored 4 quick points that forced Malone into a timeout early. Strawther fouled him and missed a three pointer right before. Out of the timeout, things didn’t improve for the Nuggets’ bench. They couldn’t find a bucket to save their lives, and it was clear that they couldn’t find a rhythm on either end of the floor. The bench front court of Zeke Nnaji and MPJ wasn’t cutting it on defense. The Nuggets were hemorrhaging points and didn’t score for the first three minutes of the quarter. Malone was forced into yet another timeout.

However, shocker, when Nikola Jokic checked back in the Nuggets scored on his second possession back. They quickly got back to the scoring ways of the first quarter, but the defense still didn’t find a fix. Jamal Murray and Julian Strawther were particularly poor for a stretch of the second. Jokic settled everyone in though, and the Nuggets started to get their lead back.

Christian Braun caught fire towards the end of the quarter and pitched in two more three pointers, putting him up to a perfect 3/3 from beyond the arc for the half. Jamal was also launching, putting up 8 3 pointers in just 17 minutes. That third one helped get him up to 1,000 career made threes. The Nuggets were keeping the Heat’s defense honest, and it paid off for them. 4 starters had at least 13 points or more, and they went into the half up 11, 71-60.

Third Quarter

The Nuggets continued their hot streak into the second half, all the momentum carried over. MPJ kicked it off with a 3 pointer, Braun continued it with a dunk, and Jamal and Jokic also got involved. In the first 3 minutes of the quarter, the Nuggets starters had scored 15 points. They also played some better defense than they did in the first half, and also Bam just wasn’t hitting shots. They got the lead up to a 22 point game before Spoelstra called a timeout.

The lead continued to balloon for a while, getting all the way up to 26 at one point. However, that wouldn’t last. The Nuggets would start to take their foot off the gas which led to an 18-4 run for the Heat. One that saw the lead shrink all the way to 12. They just weren’t forcing the issue on offense anymore, and the defense had been bad all night, but reached new lows. They did manage to recover a bit by the end of the quarter, but the third in general was a very disappointing one for the Nuggs.

Hunter Tyson did put together a nice little run for himself where he scored 7 straight though – including his first 3 pointer of the season. He’d then score two layups as well which got the score to 104-90, favoring the Nuggets.

Fourth Quarter

Michael Malone threw out an experimental lineup to try something at the start of the final frame. He threw out a lineup that featured Russell Westbrook/Jamal Murray/Julian Strawther/Michael Porter Jr./Peyton Watson. Oddly enough, it actually worked. PWat was able to hold his own against Bam on defense, largely because Bam played very poorly tonight. However, he also looked good on offense too. So Peyton Watson at the 5 was working well enough. Jamal Murray also knocked in a jumper, and Spoelstra was forced into a timeout quickly into the fourth.

The team threw a couple turnovers that saw the lead cut back to 14, but then they locked in a bit more. They stopped being as careless. MPJ and Russ made a pair of triples, and Peyton had a mid-range jumper fall. The defense also started to look better, and the Nuggets pushed the lead to 19. They wanted to do as good as they can to afford Jokic some rest. This team never makes things quite that simple though, do they?

Well, the Heat caught fire and the Nuggets continued to play some lackluster defense. That led to the lead getting cut in to, significantly. It went all the way back to 7 points, but Jokic and Jamal clutched up. They stopped it from getting even closer and the Nuggets wound up winning, final score 135-122. Nikola Jokic led the way with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists while shooting 85% from the field. Jamal Murray pitched in 28 points on 9 of 17 shooting from the field. MPJ and Christian Braun both had 21 as well. Russell Westbrook had 10 assists, and Peyton Watson had 16 points and 5 rebounds.

Song of the Game

The song of the game for today is Easy Lover by Philip Bailey and Phil Collins. Right now, this team is easy to love. It’s fun, they’ve been playing fast and upbeat ball. The ball is popping, the vibes are high, and right now, they’re one of the best teams in the league.

Trump faz republicanos avançarem em cidades democratas – 08/11/2024 – Mundo

3 minutos atrás

9 de novembro de 2024

Trump faz republicanos avançarem em cidades democratas - 08/11/2024 - Mundo

Fernanda Mena, Júlia Barbon

Apesar de ter perdido as eleições em estados que tradicionalmente votam no Partido Democrata, como Califórnia, Nova York, Nova Jersey e Illinois, o republicano Donald Trump reduziu as margens de vantagem da candidatura democrata nas cidades que antes eram bastiões do partido da vice-presidente Kamala Harris, como Chicago e Los Angeles.

Em Nova York, Trump conseguiu reduzir as margens da vantagem democrata em quatro das cinco regiões da cidade: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx e Queens. Em Staten Island, o republicano vence as eleições presidenciais desde 2016, e sua vantagem sobre candidatos democratas dobrou de 15 para 30 pontos percentuais em 2024.

Nas demais regiões da maior cidade dos EUA —que Trump chamou de decadente em maio deste ano, depois que um júri o condenou por 34 crimes de falsificação de registros comerciais—, a queda na vantagem democrata foi mais abrupta no Bronx: caiu 33 pontos desde o pleito de 2016, contra Hillary Clinton, democrata derrotada nacionalmente.

O Bronx é seguido pelo Queens, região onde o republicano nasceu e onde está concentrada a maior parte de seus apoiadores: quase 250 mil eleitores. A vantagem de 24 pontos percentuais de Kamala na região, no entanto, é menos da metade dos 53,6 pontos que Hillary abriu contra o republicano oito anos atrás.

Ambas as regiões concentram populações latinas, negras e de migrantes asiáticos da cidade, que estão entre os grupos cujo voto mais migrou da candidatura democrata para a republicana.

“Trump se saiu melhor entre alguns grupos importantes que tradicionalmente votam nos democratas, como homens negros e homens hispânicos. Mas, no quadro geral, Trump se beneficiou de um desejo de mudança”, afirma o cientista político Jonathan Hanson, professor de estatística da Universidade de Michigan.

No total, Kamala recebeu pouco mais de 1,3 milhões de votos, enquanto, em 2020, Joe Biden recebeu pouco mais de 2,3 milhões de votos. Trump, o candidato republicano dos dois pleitos, teve quase 728 mil votos na cidade de Nova York em 2024 e cerca de 653 mil quatro anos antes.

“Trump perdeu por voto popular em 2020 por mais de 7 milhões de votos. E, embora ainda não tenhamos a contagem final, parece que Donald Trump pode acabar com menos votos em 2024 do que recebeu em 2020, a nível nacional”,

“Então, o que aconteceu? Kamala Harris obteve muito menos votos do que Joe Biden em 2020. Ela não foi capaz de mobilizar uma alta participação em muitos redutos democratas tradicionais”, completa.

Segundo o cientista político, parte disso pode ser explicado pelo fato de a corrida presidencial ter sido tão concentrada nos sete estados-pêndulo, considerados o principal campo de batalha das eleições.

“Nos estados em que a corrida presidencial não foi competitiva, o comparecimento foi menor, especialmente se não houve uma eleição acirrada para governador ou senado”, explica.

Do outro lado do rio Hudson, na vizinha Jersey City, do estado de Nova Jersey, a vantagem democrata também caiu pela metade, de 52 pontos percentuais em 2016 para 24 nas eleições deste ano.

Em Chicago, capital do estado de Illinois e berço político do ex-presidente democrata Barack Obama, Kamala obteve 69% dos votos, enquanto Trump ficou com 30%, de acordo com resultados preliminares. A diferença de 39 pontos percentuais em favor do Partido Democrata caiu de 50 pontos percentuais em 2020 e de 54 em 2016.

Los Angeles, no estado da Califórnia, que já elegeu tantos democratas quanto republicanos desde os anos 1960, Trump obteve 33,5% dos votos contra 63,7% de Kamala. Em 2020, havia obtido 27% contra 71% de Joe Biden. E, em 2016, 22,4% contra 71,8% de Hillary. A vantagem democrata encolheu, em oito anos, quase 20 pontos.





‘Forte probabilidade’ de fome iminente no norte de Gaza, alertam especialistas em alimentos, enquanto Israel continua o cerco | Guerra Israel-Gaza

19 minutos atrás

9 de novembro de 2024

'Forte probabilidade' de fome iminente no norte de Gaza, alertam especialistas em alimentos, enquanto Israel continua o cerco | Guerra Israel-Gaza

Guardian staff and agencies

Há uma “forte probabilidade de que a fome seja iminente em áreas” do norte da Faixa de Gaza, alertou um comitê de especialistas em segurança alimentar global na sexta-feira, conforme Israel afirma estar conduzindo uma ofensiva militar contra o grupo militante palestino Hamas na área.

“É necessária uma acção imediata, dentro de dias e não de semanas, por parte de todos os actores que participam directamente no conflito, ou que têm influência na sua conduta, para evitar e aliviar esta situação catastrófica”, disse o Comité de Revisão da Fome (FRC) independente num comunicado. alerta raro.

O alerta chega poucos dias antes do prazo final dos EUA para que Israel melhore a situação humanitária em Gaza, que o ONU disse há quase um ano se tornou “inabitável” pelos ataques israelenses, ou enfrentar potenciais restrições à ajuda militar dos EUA.

A administração Biden já havia exigido que Israel permitisse mais ajuda, mas pouco fez para fazer cumprir os seus pedidos, mesmo supostamente ignorando suas próprias agências depois de concluírem que Israel tinha bloqueado deliberadamente o fornecimento de alimentos e medicamentos para Gaza. A lei dos EUA exige que os envios de armas sejam interrompidos para países que impeçam a entrega de ajuda apoiada pelos EUA.

A missão de Israel na ONU em Nova York não respondeu imediatamente a um pedido de comentário, informou a Reuters. “Se nenhuma ação eficaz for tomada pelas partes interessadas com influência, a escala desta catástrofe iminente provavelmente diminuirá tudo o que vimos até agora no Gaza Tira desde 7 de outubro de 2023”, disse o comitê da FRC.

Milhares de deslocados aglomeram-se em frente a padarias em Khan Younis, no sul de Gaza. Israel bloqueou repetidamente a ajuda alimentar ao território palestiniano ocupado. Fotografia: Haitham Imad/EPA

O Gabinete das Nações Unidas para a Coordenação dos Assuntos Humanitários estima que ainda existam entre 75 mil e 95 mil pessoas no norte de Gaza.

O Comité de Revisão da Fome disse que se poderia “presumir que a fome, a subnutrição e o excesso de mortalidade devido à subnutrição e às doenças estão a aumentar rapidamente” no norte de Gaza.

“Os limiares da fome podem já ter sido ultrapassados ​​ou o serão num futuro próximo”, afirmou o monitor global da fome.

Os EUA disseram que estão atentos para garantir que as ações do seu aliado no terreno mostram que não tem uma “política de fome” no norte, partes das quais Israel colocou sob um cerco apertado como parte do que afirma ser uma guerra militar. empurrar contra Hamas.

No entanto, os palestinos, bem como os grupos israelenses de direitos humanos e alguns soldados das Forças de Defesa de Israel dizem que Israel está colocar em prática um modelo conhecido como “plano dos generais”uma campanha de “renda-se ou morra de fome” que visa despovoar o norte Gaza.

Israel nega estar executando o plano, mas no início desta semana um oficial militar disse a repórteres não tinha “nenhuma intenção” de permitir que os palestinianos regressassem às suas casas no norte de Gaza.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, sugeriu que a limpeza étnica de Gaza por parte de Israel tinha sido impedida até agora apenas pela recusa do seu povo em sucumbir à intensa pressão para fugir das suas casas e pela decisão árabe de não aceitar transferências populacionais em massa.

E embora o reassentamento ou a reocupação permanente de Gaza não seja uma política oficial israelita, altos responsáveis ​​da defesa israelita disseram recentemente ao diário israelita Haaretz que, sem outras alternativas em cima da mesa, o governo pretende anexar grandes partes do território.

Centenas de palestinianos foram mortos em ataques israelitas a hospitais, escolas e casas que abrigavam pessoas já deslocadas na área, de onde muitos não conseguiram fugir.

Mais de 43 mil palestinos foram mortos na campanha de Israel em Gaza, segundo autoridades locais de saúde, embora especialistas afirmem que o número real provavelmente será muito maior. Acredita-se que milhares de pessoas permaneçam soterradas sob os escombros e dezenas de milhares de pessoas ficaram feridas.

Não é possível verificar o número de mortos de forma independente, pois Israel não permite a entrada de jornalistas estrangeiros, mas de acordo com uma análise da ONU das mortes verificadas divulgadas na sexta-feira, quase 70% das pessoas mortas na guerra em Gaza foram mulheres e crianças.

O FRC utilizou um padrão reconhecido internacionalmente conhecido como Classificação Integrada da Fase de Segurança Alimentar (IPC) nas suas conclusões. O IPC define fome como quando pelo menos 20% das pessoas numa área sofrem escassez extrema de alimentos, com pelo menos 30% das crianças gravemente desnutridas e duas pessoas em cada 10.000 morrem diariamente de fome ou desnutrição e doenças.

O IPC é uma iniciativa que envolve agências da ONU, governos nacionais e grupos de ajuda que estabelece o padrão global na medição de crises alimentares.

O IPC alertou no mês passado que toda a Faixa de Gaza estava em risco de fome, enquanto altos funcionários da ONU descreveram na semana passada o norte da Faixa de Gaza como “apocalíptico” e disseram que todos ali estavam “em risco iminente de morrer de doenças, fome e violência”.

A quantidade de ajuda que entra em Gaza caiu para o seu nível mais baixo num ano, de acordo com dados da ONU, e a ONU acusou repetidamente Israel de dificultar e bloquear tentativas de entrega de ajuda, especialmente ao norte de Gaza.

O embaixador de Israel na ONU, Danny Danon, disse ao conselho de segurança no mês passado que a questão em Gaza não era falta de ajuda, alegando que mais de um milhão de toneladas foram entregues durante o ano passado. Ele acusou o Hamas de sequestrar a assistência.

O Hamas negou repetidamente as acusações israelenses de que estava roubando ajuda e afirma que Israel é o culpado pela escassez. Israel repetidamente atacaram comboios de ajuda e trabalhadores humanitários, bem como pessoas esperando para receber ajuda alimentar.

“O número médio diário de camiões que entraram em Gaza no final de Outubro foi de cerca de 58 por dia”, disse Jean-Martin Bauer, director de segurança alimentar e análise nutricional do Programa Alimentar Mundial da ONU, na sexta-feira. “Recebíamos cerca de 200 por dia em setembro e agosto, o que é realmente um grande declínio.”

Agências de ajuda já disseram anteriormente pelo menos 600 caminhões por dia são necessários para evitar a fome.

Reuters contribuiu para este relatório



