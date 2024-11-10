9-1-1 Star Oliver Stark on Buck’s Breakup, Buddie Drama to Come

Note: This story contains spoilers from “9-1-1” Season 8, Episode 6.

Perpetually lovelorn — and injury-prone — firefighter Buck (Oliver Stark) got his heart broken again in Thursday night’s episode of “9-1-1,” when his boyfriend of six months Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) suddenly broke up with him.

Buck and Tommy were just celebrating their sixth month anniversary when Buck learned that, before he came out as a gay man, Tommy was engaged to Abby — yes, that Abby (Connie Britton) — for two years. He was upset that Tommy could have stayed in a relationship with his former flame for so long living a lie, until Josh (Bryan Safi) explained how much harder it was to be open about one’s sexuality even just a few years ago.

Buck took that moment of doubt and decided to double down on his relationship with Tommy by asking him to move in. However, Tommy thought “baby bi” Buck would break his heart if they become more serious, and decided to end things instead. Stark told TheWrap this is likely the last we’ll see of Tommy, although he “could see us ending up on emergencies together at the same time, and it being awkward between them.”

As for a possible Abby return, the actor said the show already gave the couple closure in the Season 3 finale.

TheWrap spoke to Stark about what being dumped by his first-ever boyfriend means for the newly out bisexual character. “It will be a little while before we actually see him back on the market,” the actor said of the “devastating” end of his latest relationship.

He also addressed how his character can (almost) always rely on his BFF and work partner Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and that unexpected connection between Tommy and Abby.

TheWrap: I’m sad that Buck is single again.



Oliver Stark: Thank you for being sad. Buck’s tumultuous love life is still as tumultuous as ever. He’s still looking for the one and his happiness. But it takes a few tries before you get the right one.

When did you learn that Buck’s relationship with Tommy was going to end?

I knew from early on in the season that it was a possibility. I don’t think it was settled until shortly before we started filming the episode, maybe the episode prior. The episode before is the Halloween one, and it [had a lot of] Buck and Tommy. That reintroduced and re-established them so that the weight of the breakup could make sense for the characters and for the audience.

Is this part of the Billy Boils curse?

I don’t think so. [Laughs] The curse has been lifted and now this is just regular bad luck for Buck.

Buck does have more than his share of bad luck. It’s hard to say which has been rougher, his love life or his being injured so often.

[Laughs] Probably his love life. The love life is not always his fault, whereas he often puts himself in the line of fire when it comes to his work life.

And this was his first queer relationship, so it meant a lot to him.

It did and that comes across really lovely in the breakup scene, how important this relationship was for him and how much it meant to him, and therefore, how devastating it is to see it end. And in such sudden fashion, to go from asking Tommy to move in with him, which is quite a big step, to then falling to zero. It’s quite the come down.

Oliver Stark and Connie Britton in Season 1 of “9-1-1” (Fox)

I was not expecting that Abby connection, that she was engaged to Tommy for two years before he came out.

Neither was I! That was a case of a perfect coincidence. Back in Season 1, she speaks about her fiancé called Tommy. And then in Season 2, [Ferrigno]’s character was introduced, [but was] never, I believe, intended to be that Tommy. But now that we are at this point in the story, it felt like a great chance to use that connection and stir up some things for Buck and Tommy.



Buck was initially really upset that Tommy had been lying to Abby for so long.

Buck is an extremely emotional individual and sometimes prone to knee-jerk reactions. Abby was hugely important to him, and even though that relationship is in the past, he clearly still cares about and respects her.

His initial reaction to learning that Tommy had hurt her was one of defensiveness and wanting to protect her. And obviously it took the conversation with Josh to get some perspective on what Tommy’s been through as well, and how hard some of the hurdles that he’s had to jump over have been. Tommy had his queer awakening during a different time and had to go through things that Buck is not going to have to go through. Obviously, there is still plenty of progress to be made on that front. But, we are, hopefully, living in a more progressive time now than years gone by.

Of course, heartbroken Buck goes over to Eddie immediately, who’s also going through some things. Can you talk about how they always have each other’s back?

The job that they do is one that relies upon extreme trust. They run into life-and-death situations together, where they have to be able to trust each other completely. That has obviously helped build their bond. And they’ve also connected on a number of things in their personal life, one being Chris, Eddie’s son. They’ve really bonded over him and Buck being able to step into a role in his life.

It’s a testament to their relationship that they’re both going through difficult and very different things, and they’re both dealing with them in very different ways, but they’re both wanting and willing to do that together. So yeah, it’s a really lovely testament to their relationship and the trust that they’ve been able to build across these years.

The “Risky Business” dance seemed more like something Buck would do.

[Laughs] I’m glad it was not. I’m glad it was gifted to Ryan and Eddie. That is part of the strength of the moment, that it’s Eddie breaking out of his shell a little bit. Often we see him as an introverted kind of character and for him to seek out joy, as the priest puts him on the path of doing, it seems like a really big step for him.

And what a great scene as well. I was there for the filming of it, because Buck comes in immediately after, and it was just like, “This is amazing. People are going to absolutely love this.” And of all the cast members to get to do that, Ryan [who starred in two “Step Up” movies] is the right choice.

Some viewers would like to see Buck and Eddie together as a couple. I know you’ve been asked this before, but what are the odds of that happening?

It’s a tricky question. Buck is an out bisexual man now, Eddie is a straight man. We’re at a point now where we understand that sexuality is probably on a spectrum, but he’s very much talking about being a straight man, and [a romantic relationship with another man] is not part of his journey.

I don’t know what the future holds. I guess that’s a question for [showrunner] Tim Minear. I want them to, no matter what, continue to be there for each other. But there are going to be some difficulties coming up for them as well. We talk about the strength of their relationship, and that’s going to be tested in different ways.

When can we expect that episode where they have “difficulties”?

We film out of order, but I believe just prior to the mid-season break.

Can Buck please stop getting hurt, physically and emotionally?

[Laughs] Well, as Tim often says, if the characters aren’t getting hurt, we’re probably not seeing too much of them. So in the world of “9-1-1,” it’s probably not too bad of a thing.

“9-1-1” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.