Charles Jourdain vs Victor Henry Pick, 11/2/2024 Predictions UFC Edmonton Odds

Charles Jourdain vs Victor Henry

UFC Edmonton

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Saturday, November 2, 2024

Charles Jourdain will battle Victor Henry at UFC Edmonton on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The line has Jourdain at -125 while Henry is at +105.

Charles “Air” Jourdain looks to add a win to his total of 15-8-1. The 28-year-old will fight at 135 lbs and measures 5’9″. The switch fighter has a reach of 69″. Victor “La Mangosta” Henry measures in at 5’7″ and is fighting at 135 lbs. The switch fighter comes into this fight with a record of 24-6-0 (1 NC). The 37-year-old has a wingspan of 68″. Concerning significant strikes, Charles Jourdain is landing 5.48 per min and Victor Henry is landing 8.34 significant strikes per minute. Jourdain lands 48% of the significant strikes he throws and Henry is connecting on 54%. Concerning the fighter’s defense, “Air” absorbs 4.35 significant strikes per min while “La Mangosta” allows 5.62. Jourdain also prevents 56% of the significant strikes his opponents throw at him while Henry prevents 47% of the shots thrown in his direction.

UFC Edmonton Charles Jourdain Victor Henry

Opening Odds -125 +105

Record 15-8-1 24-6-0 (1 NC)

Average Fight Time 12:05 12:34

Height 5’9″ 5’7″

Weight 135 lbs 135 lbs

Reach 69″ 68″

Strikes Landed Per Minute 5.48 8.34

Striking Accuracy 48% 54%







Concerning grappling, Charles Jourdain is the more capable wrestler as he gets a takedown 0.35 times per 3 rounds. Jourdain is finishing his takedown attempts on 23% of his tries and stuffing 48% of takedowns his opponents have attempted. Henry is taking his opponents to the mat on 15% of his takedown attempts and is stopping 83% of takedowns his opponents have attempted. Regarding going for the sub, Jourdain is the more skilled technician by going for 0.7 submissions per 3 rounds while Henry goes for 0.5 submissions per 15 min.

In his last appearance in the Octagon, Charles Jourdain fought Jean Silva and was on the losing end of this fight by way of a punch to the head in round 2. Silva ended up landing 35 of 56 of the strikes he let go in total for this contest. Jourdain walked away from this fight having landed 24 of 48 total strikes. In regard to significant strikes, Silva ended up landing 34 of 55, which gave him a percentage of 61%. He ended up landing 26 of 47 significant strikes directed at the head. On the other side of the cage, Jourdain ended up landing 50% of his significant strikes by landing 23 of 46. In terms of accuracy for the significant strikes, he connected on 6 of 26 pointed at the head. 41% of the significant strikes connected on by Silva and 73% of them connected on by Jourdain were tallied at a distance.

In the last bout for Victor Henry, he squared up with Rani Yahya and ended up getting the victory via a punch to the head in round 3. Yahya landed 94% of the significant strikes he attempted at distance and Henry landed 81% of his significant strikes at distance. Henry ended up landing 53% of the significant strikes he attempted by connecting on 109 of 205. He ended up landing 84 of 176 significant strikes to the head. Yahya landed 54 of 109 significant strikes in that contest. Of all the significant strikes, he ended up landing 28 of 76 to the head. Relating to total strikes that he threw in that fight, Yahya was 56 of 111 and Henry landed 150 of 260 total strikes.

Other fights on the card to watch

Another fight to keep an eye on is when Jack Shore faces off against Youssef Zalal. Shore has a career mark of 17-2-0. The 29-year-old weighs 145 lbs and stands in at 5’8″. The orthodox fighter extends his reach 71″. Zalal measures in at 5’10” and steps on the scale at 145 lbs. The switch fighter looks to add a victory to his career record of 15-5-1. The 28-year-old has a wingspan of 72″. Regarding grappling, Jack Shore is able to score a takedown 3.10 times per 15 min while Youssef Zalal scores a takedown 2.33 times per 3 rds. When it comes to striking, Shore connects on 3.75 strikes per minute and connects on 58% out of all the strikes he attempts. On the other side of the cage you’ve got Youssef Zalal, who tags the opposition on 49% of the strikes he has tried and is connecting on 2.87 per min.

If you’re going to be watching the fights, don’t miss when Rodrigo Nascimento is set to square up against Alexandr Romanov. Romanov has a career mark of 17-3-0. The 33-year-old steps on the scale at 262 lbs and measures in at 6’2″. The southpaw fighter has an arm span of 75″. Nascimento comes in at 6’2″ and is weighing in at 246 lbs. The orthodox fighter walks into the cage with a mark of 11-2-0 (1 NC). The 31-year-old extends his reach 80″. In terms of wrestling, Alexandr Romanov is able to deflect 28% of the takedowns his opponents go for and is finishing his takedowns on 54% of his attempts. Nascimento is finishing his takedowns on 37% of the tries he takes and stops 76% of all takedown tries against him. With regard to striking, Romanov is taking 2.14 strikes per minute and he is dishing out 3.94 strikes/min. Nascimento, moreover, is taking 4.62 strikes per min and deals 4.05 per min.

Who will win tonight’s UFC match against the spread?

Guy Bruhn’s Pick: Take Charles Jourdain (-125)

