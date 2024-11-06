NOSSAS REDES

Diante do Fla, Cruzeiro busca primeira vitória com Diniz no Brasileiro

8 minutos atrás

8 minutos atrás

Agência Brasil

O Cruzeiro recebe o Flamengo, a partir das 21h (horário de Brasília) desta quarta-feira (5) na Arena Independência, em Belo Horizonte, em partida na qual buscará a primeira vitória sob o comando do técnico Fernando Diniz no Campeonato Brasileiro. A Rádio Nacional transmite ao vivo.

A Raposa chega ao confronto em um momento de euforia, após garantir a classificação para a decisão da Copa Sul-Americana. E a vaga na final foi alcançada justamente com o primeiro triunfo da equipe sob o comando de Fernando Diniz, de 1 a 0 sobre o Lanús (Argentina).

“Tenho 15 anos de carreira como treinador, nunca tinha acontecido de ficar seis jogos sem vencer. Porém, não mudei minha pessoa, nunca me achei um fracassado, mas o que faço é tentar de novo. Os jogadores tentaram de novo, fomos tentando achar a solução, pois todos trabalham com profundidade, não é coisa superficial”, declarou o comandante do Cruzeiro em entrevista coletiva.

O Flamengo também chega à partida em um momento positivo, após derrotar o Atlético-MG por 3 a 1, no último domingo (3) no estádio do Maracanã, no primeiro jogo da final da Copa do Brasil. Tendo o segundo jogo da decisão da Copa do Brasil com o Galo no próximo domingo (10), o técnico Filipe Luís deve poupar alguns titulares nesta quarta diante da Raposa.

A expectativa é que peças importantes como Gabriel Barbosa, Arrascaeta, Gerson, Léo Ortiz e Wesley não sigam para Belo Horizonte, com isso o Flamengo deve iniciar a partida com: Rossi; Varela, David Luiz, Fabrício Bruno e Ayrton Lucas; Allan, Pulgar e Alcaraz; Plata, Bruno Henrique e Matheus Gonçalves.

Transmissão da Rádio Nacional

A Rádio Nacional transmite Cruzeiro e Flamengo com a narração de Luciana Zogaib, comentários de Rachel Motta e reportagem de Carlos Molinari. Você acompanha o Show de Bola Nacional aqui:





'Satoshi Nakamoto' says he also designed the Twitter logo

2 minutos atrás

6 de novembro de 2024

‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ says he also designed the Twitter logo

Stephen Mollah is “around 58” years old and claims to have invented or designed at least three things: Twitter’s bird logo, the eurobond, and bitcoin — the idea for the last of which came to him some 20 years ago during a walk in the Himalayas.

If you’re somewhat sceptical, you’re not alone. Mollah and his associate Charles Anderson were recently accused of fraud between November 2022 and October 2023, the Evening Standard’s inimitable Tristan Kirk reported earlier this month:

According to the charge, it is alleged the men “dishonestly” claimed that “Stephen Mollah was Satoshi Nakamoto who is believed to have created Bitcoin and/or that Stephen Mollah owned 165,000 Bitcoin that were in Singapore, intending to cause loss to Dalmit Dohil or to expose that person to a risk of loss.”

The not guilty pleas were first indicated when the case was brought to the magistrates court in August. A further hearing in the case ahead of the trial has been set for October 3 next year.

Unperturbed, Mollah and Anderson on Thursday morning pleaded their case to a dozen or so highly-suspicious journalists (one of whom said they had been asked to pay £500 for the privilege) on the top floor of London’s Frontline Club, favoured haunt of Louis Theroux. FT Alphaville was told to go by Robin invited, too. What followed was in equal parts hilarious and heart-breaking.

The duo’s presentation got off to an unserious start: testing a microphone with “testicles, one, two, three” being a bold opening gambit. With Mollah sitting patiently to one side, Anderson regaled his audience with tales of claimed inventions of his own, including the energy recovery system and some or other feature of Arbiter guitars.

“I effectively brought karaoke to the UK,” Anderson quipped. “Sorry about that”.

The dynamic duo in full flow © FTAV

A self-described “semi-intelligent person connected with technical things,” it was Anderson who had emailed FTAV the night before, promising a front-row ticket to “a historic event in the cryptocurrency landscape” that would mark the end of more than 15 years of Nakamoto’s anonymity while signalling “a new chapter for Bitcoin and Blockchain technology”.

But he seemed in little rush to turn the page. Did the audience know, for example, that he had “acted on stage” quite a few times “in various theatres”, albeit not for 30 years? We did not.

Might we get to the bit about Bitcoin, a reporter enquired. All in good time, sir, Anderson replied. The “very original documents” which prove beyond doubt that Mollah is who he says he is would follow soon enough.

Anderson and Mollah met through church, and it was with a convert’s zeal that the former recounted the cryptographic miracles the latter had apparently performed.

A heart-warming tale, cried one reporter, but please, please, may we see the evidence we were promised to back up this prophet’s claim?

Soon, sir, very soon, promised Anderson, whose subsequent request to see all of the reporters’ credentials fell rather flat.

Eventually, finally, almost 40 minutes after arriving, it was Mollah’s turn to take to the stage. But not before someone pointed out that Anderson’s camera, broadcasting the unveiling to the watching world, had been off the entire time. 

Stephen/Satoshi? © FTAV

Mollah, who calls himself an economic and monetary scientist, as well as a “business person who does business”, opened as follows:

“When I designed Bitcoin in 2007, I did publish all of the materials. In the middle of May [of that year], I had a problem with my computer, my computer was hacked. I did some research on the matter, searching for anybody else doing any other kind of digital currency research or anything. And that was the time I chose to go pseudonymous. So I deleted my personal identity from the internet.

[…]

[Years later] “I was scheduled to go on the BBC, but suddenly Craig Wright [another supposed Satoshi] was brought there by a group and put in [instead]”

Anderson chimed in:

It’s very easy to and quite obvious that you would want to be, very critical of someone claiming to be Nakamoto. However critical you are, and whatever your thinking, you’ll have to believe me on this… I thought it as well, and thought it much more than you’re thinking about question marks et cetera . . . I’ve seen things that in my mind . . . the things I’ve seen I truly and honestly believe cannot be faked.

PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE CAN WE SEE THOSE THINGS TOO????, a reporter interjected.

Any second now, Anderson replied, to sniggers from the crypto press, now rocking back in their chairs. A little sad and in desperate need of a drink, it was at roughly this point that FTAV stood up from our own chair and left.

Xuxa e Luciano Szafir se reencontram em loja de Sasha – 06/11/2024 – Celebridades

5 minutos atrás

6 de novembro de 2024

Xuxa e Luciano Szafir se reencontram em loja de Sasha - 06/11/2024 - Celebridades

São Paulo

A marca de grife de Sasha Meneghel abriu uma loja física no shopping JK Iguatemi, zona sul de São Paulo. O evento, claro, contou com a presença da estilista, assim como de seus pais, Xuxa e Luciano Szafir.

O ex-casal teve Sasha em 1998 e se separou ainda durante a gestação, quando a apresentadora estava com seis meses de gravidez.

A Mondepars foi lançada em junho, após dois anos de pesquisas. O nome é a junção de “mundo” em francês e pars, “fazer parte” em latim.

O divórcio de Xuxa e Luciano aconteceu após uma entrevista da apresentadora à Folha, na qual ela disse que ninguém era bonito na família de Luciano, a não ser ele.

Em resposta, o ator se manifestou publicamente em nota à imprensa, dizendo que a apresentadora “foi infeliz ao atingir” os familiares dele, “o que provocou uma reação inflamada do outro lado”.



Ativistas da natureza pedem aos contribuintes do Reino Unido que participem em projetos florestais | Captura e armazenamento de carbono (CCS)

21 minutos atrás

6 de novembro de 2024

Ativistas da natureza pedem aos contribuintes do Reino Unido que participem em projetos florestais | Captura e armazenamento de carbono (CCS)

Severin Carrell Scotland editor

Os defensores da natureza apelaram aos contribuintes para que assumam participações em projectos florestais e de turfeiras concebidos para armazenar carbono, para evitar que todos os lucros dos créditos de carbono sejam transferidos para investidores privados.

Um relatório da Revive Coalition, um grupo guarda-chuva para instituições de caridade escocesas de reforma agrária e conservação, diz que os créditos de carbono também precisam de ser usados ​​de forma muito mais eficaz para reforçar a procura e ajudar o Reino Unido a cumprir as suas metas líquidas zero.

Argumenta que as actuais políticas não estão a conseguir restaurar a natureza com a rapidez suficiente: observa que as zonas de montanha estão tão fortemente degradadas pelo sobrepastoreio e pela desflorestação que Escócia é um dos países mais esgotados da natureza no mundo.

Afirmou que o mercado de carbono do Reino Unido, que está fortemente centrado em projectos voluntários e privados, precisa de ser melhor regulamentado e também deve envolver os bancos estatais do Reino Unido, para que os lucros possam ser partilhados de forma justa com o público.

Grandes empresas, casas de investimento e fundos de pensões utilizam créditos de carbono, que pagam por cada tonelada de CO2, que é armazenado numa floresta ou numa turfa, para compensar as suas próprias emissões e também para vender a investidores.

Este mercado ajudou a impulsionar um aumento nos preços dos terrenos nas terras altas e nas Terras Altas da Escócia, com grandes empresas como BrewDog, Standard Life, Gresham House e Aviva comprando propriedades plantar florestas como investimentos em carbono ou para compensar as suas próprias emissões de carbono.

Esta situação estagnou recentemente, com os investidores inseguros se este mercado é financeiramente suficientemente atrativo em comparação com outros investimentos. Alguns acreditam que os projectos de compensação de carbono no Reino Unido são demasiado pequenos para grandes investidores.

Apenas 124.000 hectares (306.000 acres) de terra no Reino Unido são ocupados por florestas e turfeiras registradas nos códigos de florestas e turfeiras (sendo 103.300 ha na Escócia) – uma fração da massa de terra do Reino Unido.

Helen Armstrong, a autora do relatório, argumenta que estas falhas podem ser resolvidas através de um investimento público muito maior e de regulamentações mais rigorosas que levem as empresas privadas a utilizar o sequestro de carbono amigo da natureza para reduzir as suas emissões.

Ela recomenda que:

  • Os bancos estatais, como o Scottish National Investment Bank, deveriam investir em projectos de carbono, incluindo em terras públicas.

  • Torna-se obrigatório que todas as grandes e médias empresas tenham metas auditadas de redução de carbono para evitar o greenwashing.

  • Todos os projetos de compensação de carbono devem ser registrados nos esquemas oficiais, no código de carbono Woodland e no código de carbono Peatland.

  • É criado um novo imposto territorial que é reduzido se a terra for gerida de forma a proteger o clima e promover a recuperação da natureza.

As suas propostas coincidem com as recomendações da Comissão Escocesa de Terras, que publicou esta semana uma investigação sobre esquemas de “governação partilhada” que envolvem a utilização de terras noutros países.

Estas incluem leis dinamarquesas que determinam que as comunidades locais devem receber 20% das ações dos parques eólicos; a copropriedade da rede e dos projetos de energias renováveis ​​pelos conselhos locais alemães; e co-desenho da política florestal na Finlândia envolvendo as comunidades locais.

“As pessoas que degradaram a terra em primeiro lugar são as mesmas que vão beneficiar da venda de créditos de carbono. O dinheiro apenas circula entre os proprietários de terras e não volta para o povo da Escócia”, disse ela.

Os ministros do governo escocês alegaram em 2023 que poderiam angariar 2 mil milhões de libras para projetos de restauração da natureza e das florestas através de empréstimos e ações de empresas privadas e dos ricos através de parcerias com empresas de investimento, mas isso também estagnou.

O governo cortou recentemente o orçamento para subvenções florestais em 41% e também cortou o dinheiro que dá ao Scottish Land Fund, que subsidia aquisições comunitárias de propriedades rurais, de 10 milhões de libras para 7,1 milhões de libras. Espera-se que ambas as medidas prejudiquem a procura de programas de restauração da natureza.

Os ministros esperam revigorar os gastos do sector privado através da publicação de um novo quadro para investimentos privados em capital natural que visa garantir que as comunidades locais beneficiem de projectos de sequestro de carbono.

Que estrutura propõe um projecto-piloto para testar a forma como os fundos públicos e privados podem ser utilizados simultaneamente num projecto de recuperação de turfeiras; um novo teste de biodiversidade para decisões de planeamento e verificar se o regime de comércio de carbono do Reino Unido para grandes utilizadores de energia pode ser adaptado para incluir projectos de florestas e turfeiras.



